First Look: Peaty's Holeshot Tire Plugs & CO2 Inflators Promise Faster Puncture Repairs

May 12, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Tubeless tire plugs are nothing new but they're really handy. They make it possible to keep a tire running tubeless even after sustaining a large hole or tear, meaning there's usually no need to install a tube on the trailside and then try and fix the tire later on so it can be run tubeless again. A tire that no longer holds air without a tube isn't much use to many mountain bikers, so they can save money (and waste) on new tires too.

Well that was... informative.

Today Peaty's products are launching a tire plug kit that is a little different from those we've seen before. Most plug tools use a symmetrical prong to hold the rubber plug and insert it into the tire. But these can be fiddly to load up with larger plugs, and can sometimes pull the plug back out again when removing the tool. For smaller punctures, the large forked end can cause more damage to the tire by widening the hole more than necessary.


Peaty's solution is what they call a ‘Hook and a Half’ plug tool, with an asymmetrical shape designed to minimise tire damage, hold either 3 mm or 6 mm pugs without faff, and pull out without taking the plug with it. According to them, this is useful for fixing any puncture, but especially for those on lightweight cross-country, gravel or even road tires, where the reduced damage s even more important to the structure of the tire.

The kit includes an aluminum plug holder with three 1.5 and three 3mm plugs.


They're also launching a CO2 inflator that's designed so the cartridge is in-line with the valve. According to Peaty's, this makes inflation faster when compared to other CO2 inflators. If the cartridge is aligned vertically above the valve, the liquid CO2 drops into the tire, and then rapidly turns to gas in the tire, making inflation even faster. Peaty's say you can inflate a flat and burped 29x 2.4" tire to over 30psi in 15 seconds. Also, the push-on valve opens by simply pushing it onto the Presta valve, so there's no chance of the valve core unscrewing after use.

The plug kits and inflators are available in twelve colors as used by Chris King.

The plug kit costs £21.99 / €25.99 / $29.99 USD, while the inflator kits including two 25 g CO2 cartridges cost £29.99 /€34.99 / USD$39.99.

For more information check out peatys.co.uk.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


11 Comments

  • 8 0
 Looks tidy, but which part of my bike does this stow nicely in? Surely I'm not meant to carry it in my pockets like a peasant...
  • 5 5
 I made my own hook'n'half out of the Lezyne kit. That thing was crazy big, yet a complete pain in the balls to load. Much better now....
  • 1 0
 My Lezyne kit is as big as one of those tube patch kit with a tiny plastic box - pretty much the size shown for this Peaty's Holeshot tool. It's also 1/5 the price in CAD! I guess everyone's gonna be making that sharp hook with Dremel tool here on out.
  • 1 1
 Crankbros Cigar Tool has worked great for me... thankfully I've only had to use it twice. I haven't bothered trying any other options.
  • 6 5
 Going to be using that a lot if you use peaty's sealant.....
  • 4 3
 Don't you mean "First Look: Peaty without a TLD lid"??
  • 3 5
 I switched to the Stans Dart and haven't thought of strips since.
  • 6 0
 Ah yes, the tire plug that relies on a plastic fiddly bit to not break when inserting, and then not ping around in your tire afterword. Everyone I know who has tried these has found them to be an epic failure. Since the start of tubeless, simple bacon strips have been the most reliable and affordable option.
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: I have had no issue with the Dart plugging the hole, but it is dumb that you then have to remove the tire to get that thing out of the tire later. I have gone back to the bacon strips because of that
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: maybe I'm the only one but even with bacon strips you should remove them after the ride and put a permanent internal patch on anyways. As for the actual use I'll deal with the plastic rattling around because it lets me finish the ride without dealing with a leaky plug.
Below threshold threads are hidden





