First Look: Peaty's Holeshot Tire Plugs & CO2 Inflators Promise Faster Puncture Repairs

Tubeless tire plugs are nothing new but they're really handy. They make it possible to keep a tire running tubeless even after sustaining a large hole or tear, meaning there's usually no need to install a tube on the trailside and then try and fix the tire later on so it can be run tubeless again. A tire that no longer holds air without a tube isn't much use to many mountain bikers, so they can save money (and waste) on new tires too.
Today Peaty's products are launching a tire plug kit that is a little different from those we've seen before. Most plug tools use a symmetrical prong to hold the rubber plug and insert it into the tire. But these can be fiddly to load up with larger plugs, and can sometimes pull the plug back out again when removing the tool. For smaller punctures, the large forked end can cause more damage to the tire by widening the hole more than necessary.
Peaty's solution is what they call a ‘Hook and a Half’ plug tool, with an asymmetrical shape designed to minimise tire damage, hold either 3 mm or 6 mm pugs without faff, and pull out without taking the plug with it. According to them, this is useful for fixing any puncture, but especially for those on lightweight cross-country, gravel or even road tires, where the reduced damage s even more important to the structure of the tire.
The kit includes an aluminum plug holder with three 1.5 and three 3mm plugs.
They're also launching a CO2 inflator that's designed so the cartridge is in-line with the valve. According to Peaty's, this makes inflation faster when compared to other CO2 inflators. If the cartridge is aligned vertically above the valve, the liquid CO2 drops into the tire, and then rapidly turns to gas in the tire, making inflation even faster. Peaty's say you can inflate a flat and burped 29x 2.4" tire to over 30psi in 15 seconds. Also, the push-on valve opens by simply pushing it onto the Presta valve, so there's no chance of the valve core unscrewing after use.
The plug kits and inflators are available in twelve colors as used by Chris King.
The plug kit costs £21.99 / €25.99 / $29.99 USD, while the inflator kits including two 25 g CO2 cartridges cost £29.99 /€34.99 / USD$39.99.
For more information check out peatys.co.uk
