First Look: Pinarello Renews Focus on MTB with Dogma XC & XC Now Available in FS & HT

After over a decade without a mountain bike in their line up, Pinarello is back with what the Italian brand is calling a renewed focus on mountain bikes. The Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot have been racing on Pinarello's mountain bikes for the past year and we've gleaned many of the details in that time, but now we officially know the weight, geometry, spec and pricing for the new full-suspension and hardtail models. The two XC World Champions will compete on the Dogma XC at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Both the full-suspension and hardtail models share the same "XC" name, with the "Dogma" designation used to reference the Toray M40 J carbon fiber that is used on the top of the line model. The product line includes the two versions of the full-suspension model, the Dogma XC and the XC, in addition to the Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail.

Pinarello Dogma XC & XC Details



• Frame Material: Toray M40 J carbon (Dogma) or Toray T900 UD carbon

• Wheels: 29"

• Head Angle: 67.5-68° (FS), 67.5-68.25° (HT)

• Full suspension developed for two travel options (90mm / 100mm)

• FS claimed frame weight is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)

• HT claimed frame weight is 960g (2 lb 2 ounces)

• Starting price for FS: €7,900 / $7,900 / £7,000

• Starting price for HT: €7.000 / $6.600 / £6.200

• pinarello.com

• Frame Material: Toray M40 J carbon (Dogma) or Toray T900 UD carbon• Wheels: 29"• Head Angle: 67.5-68° (FS), 67.5-68.25° (HT)• Full suspension developed for two travel options (90mm / 100mm)• FS claimed frame weight is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)• HT claimed frame weight is 960g (2 lb 2 ounces)• Starting price for FS: €7,900 / $7,900 / £7,000• Starting price for HT: €7.000 / $6.600 / £6.200

Frame Details

Suspension

The rear suspension kinematics take the integration of flex stays into account to maximize energy transfer while pedalling, deliver optimal compression/rebound on technical descents, and enable maximal rider control. Friction at each pivot point has also been minimized by utilizing a mixed bearings/bushing system. Bushings have been incorporated as they are durable enough to absorb the high impact and low rotational forces placed upon them, whereas bearings have been integrated where the opposite forces apply (low impact/high rotation). This results in reduced energy dispersion, increased reactivity of the rear end, and increased durability of the system.



Anti-rise and anti-squat values have also been studied to create a bike which excels on both the steepest climbs and most technical descents. — Pinarello

Geometry

Dogma XC and the XC

Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail

Models and Pricing

The full-suspension Dogma XC is available in "Pure Gold" (see the first image in article) or "Pure Red" and retails for $13,000 USD.

Dogma XC

The full-suspension XC comes in "Pure Carbon" (also known as black) and retails for $7,900 USD.

XC

The Dogma XC Hardtail is available in "Pure Gold" or "Pure Red" and retails for $11,200 USD.

Dogma XC Hardtail

The XC Hardtail is available in black or black and retails for $7,900 USD.

XC Hardtail

The Dogma XC build with a Fox 32 Factory Kashima fork, Fox Float SL Factory Kashima shock, Fox Transfer SL Kashima seatpost, a SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS groupset and Shimano XTR brakes retails for $13,000 USD and weighs 10.45kg (23 lbs). It's also available as a frame only for $6,000 USD. The claimed frame weight of the full-suspension is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) and it comes with a 252g (8 oz) rear shock.The hardtail model has a 100mm Fox 32 Factory Kashima, a SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS groupset, and Shimano XTR brakes. It retails for $11,000 USD and weighs 9.20kg (20lb 3 oz.) The claimed frame weight is 960g (2 lb 2 ounces). If you opt to build it up yourself, you can get the frame for $4,500 USD.The rear triangle on each bike uses a patented asymmetric design with the left-hand side being reinforced, which Pinarello says allows the bike to counterbalance the higher forces being applied on the opposite side of the drivetrain. The brands says this results in more balanced energy transfer, improved speed and traction. Asymmetry has also been maximized in other areas of the frames, with the chain and seat stays.The rear triangle is made up of two distinct semi-triangles fitted to a main rotation point using a unique, design where two pins are moulded to the carbon frame (patent pending). Pinarello says that this results in the elimination of a classic external ‘bridge’ which allows for a reduced chain stay length and delivers improved handling and reactivity, the elimination of critical mud accumulation areas, and the ability to adopt wider tires. Maximum tire clearance is 29 x 2.35 inches.The XC uses a custom designed, fully integrated cockpit which Pinarello says saves weight and offers increased driving precision compared to a two-piece alternative. There's fully integrated cable routing, as well as a specific headset bearing that features an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating.Pinarello says that the unique triangular design of the bottom bracket area optimizes stiffness and accommodates an oversized bearing and pivot point for the rear triangle.The seatpost diameter is 30.9mm.The full-suspension bike uses a flex pivot suspension design to save weight and improve stiffness. The ability to move the suspension connection point under the top tube allows different rear shocks to be fitted. It comes with a 100mm fork and 90mm rear shock, but it can also be ridden with 120mm fork and the rear travel can be adjusted to 100mm by using a 210 x 50mm rear shock instead of the 190x45mm rear shock that comes with the bike.The head tube angles on the full-suspension is 67.5° on the size Small and Medium and 68° on the size Large and XL, while the effective seat tube angle is 75°. Reaches are 427mm on the size Small, 455mm on the size Medium, 480mm on the size Large and 505mm on the XL.The head tube angles on the hardtail varies by a quarter degree per size, from 67.5° on the size Small to 68.25° on the XL, while the effective seat tube angle is 75°. Reaches are 423mm on the size Small, 450mm on the size Medium, 470mm on the size Large and 488mm on the XL.The product line includes the two versions of the full-suspension model, the Dogma XC and the XC, in addition to the Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail. The two models with the Dogma designation use a lighter Toray M40 J carbon compared to the other two models which use a heavier Toray T900 UD carbon.Carbon Fiber: Toray M40 JGroupset: SRAM XX SL Eagle AXSBrakes: Shimano XTRWheels: DT XRC 1200 SPLINEFork: Fox 32 Factory Kashima 100mmShock: Fox Float SL Factory Kashima 190x45Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Kashima D30.9mm Drop 100mmIntegrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XCFront tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleRear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleFull bike weight: 10.45kg / 23 lbsFrame weight: 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)Full bike RRP: €13,500, $13,000 and £12,000Frame (including rear shocks) RRP: €6,000, $6,000 and £5,300Carbon Fiber: Toray T900 UDGroupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXSBrakes: Shimano DEORE XTWheels: DT XR 1700 SPLINEFork: Fox 32 Performance Elite SC 100mmShock: Fox Float SL Performance Elite 190x45Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Performance Elite D30.9mm Drop 100mmIntegrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XCFront tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleRear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleWeight: 11.30kg / 24 lb 14 ozRRP: €7,900, $7,900 and £7,000Carbon Fiber: Toray M40 JGroupset: SRAM XX SL Eagle AXSBrakes: Shimano XTRWheels: DT XRC 1200 SPLINEFork: Fox 32 Factory Kashima 100mmSeatpost: Carbon seatpost 30.9mmIntegrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XCFront tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleRear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleFull bike weight: 9.20kg / 20lb 3 oz.Frame weight: 960g / (2 lb 2 ounces)Full bike RRP: €11,000, $11,200 and £9,700Frame RRP: €5,000, $4,500 and £4,500Carbon Fiber: Toray T900 UDGroupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXSBrakes: Shimano DEORE XTWheels: DT XR 1700 SPLINEFork: Fox 32 Performance Elite SC 100mmSeatpost: Carbon seatpost 30.9mmIntegrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XCFront tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleRear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI PieghevoleWeight: 10.20kg / 22 lb 8 oz.RRP: €7,900, $7,900 and £7,000