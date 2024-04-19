First Look: Pinarello Renews Focus on MTB with Dogma XC & XC Now Available in FS & HT

Apr 19, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
After over a decade without a mountain bike in their line up, Pinarello is back with what the Italian brand is calling a renewed focus on mountain bikes. The Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot have been racing on Pinarello's mountain bikes for the past year and we've gleaned many of the details in that time, but now we officially know the weight, geometry, spec and pricing for the new full-suspension and hardtail models. The two XC World Champions will compete on the Dogma XC at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Both the full-suspension and hardtail models share the same "XC" name, with the "Dogma" designation used to reference the Toray M40 J carbon fiber that is used on the top of the line model. The product line includes the two versions of the full-suspension model, the Dogma XC and the XC, in addition to the Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail.
Pinarello Dogma XC & XC Details

• Frame Material: Toray M40 J carbon (Dogma) or Toray T900 UD carbon
• Wheels: 29"
• Head Angle: 67.5-68° (FS), 67.5-68.25° (HT)
• Full suspension developed for two travel options (90mm / 100mm)
• FS claimed frame weight is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)
• HT claimed frame weight is 960g (2 lb 2 ounces)
• Starting price for FS: €7,900 / $7,900 / £7,000
• Starting price for HT: €7.000 / $6.600 / £6.200
pinarello.com

The Dogma XC build with a Fox 32 Factory Kashima fork, Fox Float SL Factory Kashima shock, Fox Transfer SL Kashima seatpost, a SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS groupset and Shimano XTR brakes retails for $13,000 USD and weighs 10.45kg (23 lbs). It's also available as a frame only for $6,000 USD. The claimed frame weight of the full-suspension is 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) and it comes with a 252g (8 oz) rear shock.

The hardtail model has a 100mm Fox 32 Factory Kashima, a SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS groupset, and Shimano XTR brakes. It retails for $11,000 USD and weighs 9.20kg (20lb 3 oz.) The claimed frame weight is 960g (2 lb 2 ounces). If you opt to build it up yourself, you can get the frame for $4,500 USD.



Frame Details

The rear triangle on each bike uses a patented asymmetric design with the left-hand side being reinforced, which Pinarello says allows the bike to counterbalance the higher forces being applied on the opposite side of the drivetrain. The brands says this results in more balanced energy transfer, improved speed and traction. Asymmetry has also been maximized in other areas of the frames, with the chain and seat stays.

The rear triangle is made up of two distinct semi-triangles fitted to a main rotation point using a unique, design where two pins are moulded to the carbon frame (patent pending). Pinarello says that this results in the elimination of a classic external ‘bridge’ which allows for a reduced chain stay length and delivers improved handling and reactivity, the elimination of critical mud accumulation areas, and the ability to adopt wider tires. Maximum tire clearance is 29 x 2.35 inches.

The XC uses a custom designed, fully integrated cockpit which Pinarello says saves weight and offers increased driving precision compared to a two-piece alternative. There's fully integrated cable routing, as well as a specific headset bearing that features an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating.

Pinarello says that the unique triangular design of the bottom bracket area optimizes stiffness and accommodates an oversized bearing and pivot point for the rear triangle.

The seatpost diameter is 30.9mm.


Suspension
The full-suspension bike uses a flex pivot suspension design to save weight and improve stiffness. The ability to move the suspension connection point under the top tube allows different rear shocks to be fitted. It comes with a 100mm fork and 90mm rear shock, but it can also be ridden with 120mm fork and the rear travel can be adjusted to 100mm by using a 210 x 50mm rear shock instead of the 190x45mm rear shock that comes with the bike.

bigquotesThe rear suspension kinematics take the integration of flex stays into account to maximize energy transfer while pedalling, deliver optimal compression/rebound on technical descents, and enable maximal rider control. Friction at each pivot point has also been minimized by utilizing a mixed bearings/bushing system. Bushings have been incorporated as they are durable enough to absorb the high impact and low rotational forces placed upon them, whereas bearings have been integrated where the opposite forces apply (low impact/high rotation). This results in reduced energy dispersion, increased reactivity of the rear end, and increased durability of the system.

Anti-rise and anti-squat values have also been studied to create a bike which excels on both the steepest climbs and most technical descents.Pinarello



Geometry
The head tube angles on the full-suspension is 67.5° on the size Small and Medium and 68° on the size Large and XL, while the effective seat tube angle is 75°. Reaches are 427mm on the size Small, 455mm on the size Medium, 480mm on the size Large and 505mm on the XL.

The head tube angles on the hardtail varies by a quarter degree per size, from 67.5° on the size Small to 68.25° on the XL, while the effective seat tube angle is 75°. Reaches are 423mm on the size Small, 450mm on the size Medium, 470mm on the size Large and 488mm on the XL.

Dogma XC and the XC
Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail
Models and Pricing

The product line includes the two versions of the full-suspension model, the Dogma XC and the XC, in addition to the Dogma XC Hardtail and the XC Hardtail. The two models with the Dogma designation use a lighter Toray M40 J carbon compared to the other two models which use a heavier Toray T900 UD carbon.

The full-suspension Dogma XC is available in "Pure Gold" (see the first image in article) or "Pure Red" and retails for $13,000 USD.

Dogma XC
Carbon Fiber: Toray M40 J
Groupset: SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: DT XRC 1200 SPLINE
Fork: Fox 32 Factory Kashima 100mm
Shock: Fox Float SL Factory Kashima 190x45
Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Kashima D30.9mm Drop 100mm
Integrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XC
Front tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Rear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Full bike weight: 10.45kg / 23 lbs
Frame weight: 1.75kg (3 lb 14 ounces) + 252g (rear shock) (8 oz)
Full bike RRP: €13,500, $13,000 and £12,000
Frame (including rear shocks) RRP: €6,000, $6,000 and £5,300

The full-suspension XC comes in "Pure Carbon" (also known as black) and retails for $7,900 USD.

XC
Carbon Fiber: Toray T900 UD
Groupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXS
Brakes: Shimano DEORE XT
Wheels: DT XR 1700 SPLINE
Fork: Fox 32 Performance Elite SC 100mm
Shock: Fox Float SL Performance Elite 190x45
Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Performance Elite D30.9mm Drop 100mm
Integrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XC
Front tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Rear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Weight: 11.30kg / 24 lb 14 oz
RRP: €7,900, $7,900 and £7,000

The Dogma XC Hardtail is available in "Pure Gold" or "Pure Red" and retails for $11,200 USD.

Dogma XC Hardtail
Carbon Fiber: Toray M40 J
Groupset: SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: DT XRC 1200 SPLINE
Fork: Fox 32 Factory Kashima 100mm
Seatpost: Carbon seatpost 30.9mm
Integrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XC
Front tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Rear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Full bike weight: 9.20kg / 20lb 3 oz.
Frame weight: 960g / (2 lb 2 ounces)
Full bike RRP: €11,000, $11,200 and £9,700
Frame RRP: €5,000, $4,500 and £4,500

The XC Hardtail is available in black or black and retails for $7,900 USD.

XC Hardtail
Carbon Fiber: Toray T900 UD
Groupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXS
Brakes: Shimano DEORE XT
Wheels: DT XR 1700 SPLINE
Fork: Fox 32 Performance Elite SC 100mm
Seatpost: Carbon seatpost 30.9mm
Integrated handlebar: Talon Ultra XC
Front tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.35 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Rear tire: Maxxis Rekon Race 29x2.25 EXO TR 120TPI Pieghevole
Weight: 10.20kg / 22 lb 8 oz.
RRP: €7,900, $7,900 and £7,000


Tom Pidcock - Andorra MTB

107 Comments
  • 112 30
 - frame is not super light
- geometry not really progressive
- 90 mm travel? You have to spec *longer* shock to get 100mm, which will affect the geo in a very negative way (higher BB, even steeper HA!)
- Fox 32 on the front for full suspension XC is not cool anymore
- frame is missing seatstay bridge (every bike should have it, manufacturers just saving $$$)
- limited tyre clearance
- ugly as hell
- cable tourism
- super expensive

This is a big miss. Cervelo is miles ahead.
  • 63 5
 Just goes to show that either the bike does not really matter as Pauline F-P won everything on it last year, or you are wrong.
  • 31 7
 It’s an Olympic year, these bikes aren’t made to sell, they’re made to win.
  • 31 5
 On the plus side it's proven to be fast and capable so all your stuff is just noise. Or you could follow fashion over function.
  • 13 4
 It's an MTB from a roadie brand, what did you expect, it's almost a glorified gravel bike but there will be people who love it for that, more options is always good although i'll always prefer the downcountry end of XC bikes thanks.
  • 29 3
 Its a bike made for the Olympics.for the best bike handlers that win on the climbs , not the down hills. It not made for pinkbike bro’s @heinous:
  • 12 3
 - won world cups and world champs
  • 14 5
 @demo811: In XC especially it should be pretty obvious the bike has little to no affect on the top pros ability to win races, the skills they have mean they can ride almost anything, probably why they went quite uphill orientated on this bike as Pro's dh skill can make up for it, but the average joe will be better off with a more forgiving bike.
  • 7 0
 @lurkeris "- 90 mm travel? You have to spec *longer* shock to get 100mm, which will affect the geo in a very negative way (higher BB, even steeper HA!)"

According to another site the shock mount is movable, so speccing the longer shock does not change the HTA or BB height.

Otherwise though, errm, yeah. It's picked the bad bits of ultramodern design and dated everything else ;p
  • 7 0
 Also looks like a 2014 orbea occam
  • 3 1
 If you're not a super heavy rider I don't think a seatstay bridge is that necessary, honestly. At least for Trail/Enduro I'd rather have a decent (vertical) seat tube angle and a straight seat tube with plenty of length to run 200 or 230 mm dropper seat posts than a seatstay bridge. It's all about how stiff the link and the chainstays are, but as a 80 kg rider I definitely take the compromise.
  • 18 4
 'geometry not really progressive', lol.
You are mistaking 'slacker' for 'progressive'. Well, maybe Pinarello weren't just being conservative, but found that bikes have gotten a bit too slack ('gasp!') and made a conscious decision to make it a bit steeper. That's breaking away from the convention, so it actually is progressive.

As for the rest of your points; Pinarello have a very distinct and loyal following that like their style (and/or the bragging rights it gives them) and is willing to pay big prices for their bikes. They'll do just fine.
  • 7 5
 whats your world cup status?
  • 4 1
 @WhateverBikes: I think you’re on the money. Didn’t Jack Moir put negative headset cups in his enduro bike. He seems to go ok. How often do we see races won on the downhills in xc races. ( excluding block passes into the bottom corner by Pidcock and Nino. ) In the Olympic test event there are wide uphill highways, tight uphill switchbacks for passing and a long spitlane downhill section into the bottom of the course for overtaking, the other downhill sections look poor for overtaking from a gopro anyway.
  • 1 3
 @gcrider: tell that to MVdP
  • 9 1
 It's crazy this article hypes everything thats either the same (headset cables & flex pivot) or useless (asymmetry) about this bike, but doesn't make much mention at all about the truly innovative Hirth joint in the main pivot.

That Hirth joint allows them to drop the bridge / shelf on the chainstays at the BB, which adds tire clearance and removes a problem point for mud/stone accumulation on all other frames. It's nearly the only good thing about this bike, and gets no mention?!?!
  • 4 5
 90mm to 100mm is 10mm! Nobody can feel that. Just ride the bike as designed.
  • 4 1
 I agree with lots of what you say, but "bike brands saving money by designing a frame without a SS bridge"?
Hardest trolling I have ever seen.
  • 5 0
 @AndrewFleming: tell my wife that
  • 5 0
 @jspier: "The rear triangle is made up of two distinct semi-triangles fitted to a main rotation point using a unique, design where two pins are moulded to the carbon frame (patent pending). Pinarello says that this results in the elimination of a classic external ‘bridge’ which allows for a reduced chain stay length and delivers improved handling and reactivity, the elimination of critical mud accumulation areas, and the ability to adopt wider tires."

Seems pretty well mentioned to me.
  • 4 1
 This is an XC bike not an enduro bike. What lurkeris thinks is cool does not matter; what is fast absolutely does.
  • 3 0
 @ryandurepo: Just tell her to "ride it as designed"!
  • 3 0
 @WhateverBikes: they're not breaking away from convention, they're using the convention from several years ago, whilst on average the xc bikes that are popular and winning races have slacker HAs.

Actually they're still using roadie logic with the slacker HA on size small to get around toe overlap and the steeper HA on larges sizes to make the longer wheelbase more manoeuvreable
  • 2 0
 @mattg95: the very old school canyon Lux was winning a lot last year
  • 1 0
 @mattg95: Compare it to fashion. Next years fashion trends could be something rehashed from 20 years ago. And yet, if one person wears today's clothes next year, and another person wears next years fashion (ergo: the stuff that was also trendy 20 years ago) the latter will be deemed fashionable, not the other person.

My point; it doesn't matter that road bikes have steeper head tube angles, and that MTB's used to have steeper angles. What matters is that the trend has been to go ever more slack each year, and that's been going on for so long now that doing so can hardly be called progressive anymore. Going against that trend is more progressive, because it is breaking away from (what has by now become) convention.
  • 2 0
 @PaulFarley: Or the geometry works for a small/ medium (PFP or TP) but is completely tonk for anyone that can actually reach the top shelf without using a foot stool.
425 mm effective chain stay on an XL - if I shook my head in proportion to how short-centric this is it would fall off. Seriously just fire truck right off!!

And everything that @lurkeris said about the technical aspects - special headset bearing and one piece cockpit WTF. So not only do I have to put up with a chain stay length designed for an ompaloompa (a talented one I'll give him that) at the BMX track but also bar roll and sweep designed for one too!!

So many other build options available for $13,000 freedom dollars!!
  • 1 0
 @PaulFarley: Methinks PFP and Mr Pidcock can win on most bikes in this category, which does not invalidate @lurkedis observations, some of which are subjective.
  • 45 0
 You can tell they are super light, as in every profile picture of the bikes above they are floating just above the ground.
  • 11 0
 You made us go back and check.
  • 3 0
 Cannot unsee
  • 4 0
 Damn you.
  • 1 0
 LOL, comment of the week.
  • 1 0
 And with a junk numbing up tilt to the saddle! Who TF sets up a saddle like that - male or female?
  • 25 3
 How fitting that they call it the Dogma, given that it looks like a Dog taking a dump.
  • 10 1
 As we all know, taking a dump before a big ride is essentially the same as buying a lighter frame/wheels/etc. I like how Pinarello’s designers nod to this basic truth of MTB with their design.
  • 1 1
 Dog-hunched-up-taking-a-shit-ma
  • 1 1
 @VtVolk: damn, that's pretty deep actually
  • 18 1
 If you ever needed proof that it's 'not about the bike' this is it. Multiple palmares, with incredible athletes onboard. Yet it all seems to be despite rather than because of what by any standards are outdated geometry, travel, weight standards. I can't see them selling many, but with Grenadiers having 2 of the world's best athletes on their roster, it would be unthinkable to have them on BMCs.
  • 4 0
 You’re right. It’s not the bike, it’s the money
  • 11 1
 It looks like a Pinarello, not in a good way but that's the price for standing out in the current flex pivot xc bike market that all look the same I guess
  • 2 0
 I'm getting Ellsworth vibes too for some reason. Maybe Pinarello can buy Ellsworth and integrate their "intellectual property" into the next design.
  • 15 3
 Looks like a bike from Aliexpress.
  • 6 3
 I mean - all our bikes are basically from the same factories... so yeah. Basically it is!
  • 2 2
 @Grosey: Don't mix design and production.
  • 11 2
 Unpopular opinion I suspect, but I like it.
  • 1 1
 what have you been smoking?
  • 7 2
 I don't think they will sell many of these. There are no redeeming qualities. The only people i can imagine riding one of these are named Ratcliffe, work for INEOS, or both.
  • 3 0
 I'd imagine roadies that get a taste for offroad might be sucked in by the brand they know and road bike like geometry and looks feeling familiar.
  • 2 1
 Maybe for the hardtail, but the f/s i don't think anyone, even roadies, will think it is a viable option. There is nothing good about it.
  • 1 1
 @neoides: theres plenty of XC bikes i don't think are very appealing yet they all must sell, although 11k for a hardtail, what in the world are they smoking, there's all singing all dancying top spec Carbon full sus E-bikes that barely cost that much! you'd have to have some kind of head injury to pay that for a hardtail.
  • 1 0
 @neoides: There are always those guys that buy whatever stuff world champs are using.
  • 1 0
 I dont think they need to sell any. I belive the rule is it only needs to be *offered* for sale to the public to make it racing legal for the only two humans on earth they actually made it for, the two XCO world champs.
  • 5 2
 11k for a Hardtail and 7k for the base version with a gx HAHAHAHAHAHA. Vote with your money people don't let these greedy companies make this already ubsurdly expensive hobby even worse
  • 2 1
 If "Asymmetry" really had been "maximized" in other areas such as the chainstays and seatstays then one side would resemble a harrier jump jet and the the other a drinking vessel designed for holding warm drinks to represent the fact you're a Mug for drinking up this bullshit.
As it is, they look pretty similar.
  • 7 3
 They managed to make the fork look like its bent at the crown..
  • 8 1
 It is
  • 5 1
 Top 3 "wouldn't buy even if I could ever afford it" XC bike for me.
  • 5 0
 tinyfuckinframebag
  • 1 0
 I feel like the lines on that hardtail and the lines on that geometry chart are the most overwhelming thing I'm going to encounter today... but I'll be sure to update this post if that changes.
  • 1 0
 With these internal routings through the steering box, MTB bikes are increasingly moving towards being specific parts that are not interchangeable for each frame/brand, just like what happened with road bikes.
  • 2 0
 These are legit pro spec bikes. It got heavily designed by Tom Pidcock 5’7 and PFP 5’5 who both ride a size small.

Tom’s stem is a 110 and 690 wide bars.
  • 1 0
 funny how long stems were so popular in xc for so many years and were shite all along..odd realy because we all hated them as soon as a shorter stem became available in the late 90,s..
  • 1 0
 Were? Have a look around the pros rigs lately, and they are all still running long stems.
  • 3 0
 1998 just called and want their steeze and geo back
  • 3 0
 $11,200 hardtail. We've arrived.
  • 2 0
 So that's what Up-Country looks like. For when XC is just too gravity focused.
  • 3 0
 These will be owned by either very fast riders or very slow riders.
  • 1 0
 The very fast guys/gals ride one but don't actually own it.
The very slow guys/gals own one but don't properly ride it.
  • 3 1
 Brands like pole go bankrupt but soulless moneygrabs like this go on. What a sad state of the industry we are in
  • 2 0
 These bikes, even though they are new, look like something from AliExpress and already look dated
  • 1 0
 If you touch this bike in any sort of baggy clothing the bike will have a panic attack sending it into flames and it will take you with it
  • 7 9
 Sick looking bikes. Pinarello have a flair for design.
They’ve been designed with two of the world’s best riders, so they should perform well. Definitely an improvement on Pinarello’s previous mtbs.

XC rider’s are spoiled for choice in an Olympic year!
Dogma, Scalpel, Epic, ASR, alongside older bikes like Spark or Lux.

Pony up the cash and pick your poison. What a time to be alive!
  • 7 0
 Sick, as in the top tube is bent like a dog curling it's back moments before throwing up on your carpet? In which case, yes, I'd agree. Very sick.
  • 4 1
 It looks like a discount la pierre with that top tune amd god forbid that aweful cable tourism
  • 2 0
 Does it come with branded lycra too.
  • 1 0
 Seeing the height difference between saddle and bar, I don’t want to imagine how the seated position feels…
I would at least reposition the angle of the saddle.
  • 1 0
 SRAM groupsets with Shimano brakes on all models? Performance reasons? Weight? Feel?
  • 2 0
 "make a mountain bike but make it look like a road bike"
  • 2 0
 The bar/stem looks like a droopy boner
  • 1 0
 is it just me or does it look like the arch of the forks chassis might hit the frame on bottom out?
  • 2 0
 We are not the target demographic.
  • 1 0
 All this to distract us from the fact that there's no Friday Fails for 2 weeks now......
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure who the target audience is but I'm guessing it won't be too many North Americans.
  • 1 0
  - That concludes my review of this bike.
  • 4 0
 This comment would have made much more sense if the PB comment section allowed puke emojis.
  • 1 0
 @EducatedHillbilly:
  • 1 0
 @EducatedHillbilly: What, like this one?

Edit: it actually just disappeared… WTF?
  • 2 0
 Hmm Moist handlebars?..
  • 1 0
 $6k frame can F all the way off
  • 1 0
 Did someone taper the headtube the wrong way? Fat side goes on the bottom.
  • 2 1
 Gotta be the worst top tube I've seen.
  • 1 0
 The head tube looks like a Neanderthals eye brow.
  • 2 0
 $6000 for frame?
  • 1 0
 Bike Industry: We've imploded
Pinarello: Here's a bike made of gold
  • 1 0
 "Pure" must mean something different in Italian.
  • 1 0
 Pinarello with another bike that looks like it melted a little bit.
  • 1 0
 The Italians need to just give up on MTBs...
  • 1 0
 they go with Sram axs but still with fox???
  • 1 2
 So the 'XC full suss' is the same price as the 'XC hard tail' @£7k with around 1kg difference in weight.
  • 1 0
 fugly, sorry.
  • 1 0
 Nope! Try again
  • 1 0
 The 2000s called
  • 1 4
 Interesting that they dropped the Suntour smart suspension after it helped Pidcock to the Olympic win. Must have had reliability issues.
  • 3 0
 He had it lock up ,out ,on or off in a wc race. He was doing bunny hops on the start/ finish straight to try to fix it. ( my type of bunny hops. Not real ones)
  • 4 0
 I don't think the Suntour suspension has been dropped by Ineos. These are Pinerello specs for sale, Ineos just take frames i assume as earlier in the year at the Spansih super cup both Tom/Pauline were running Suntour and not Fox as these bikes are specified with.

Also Ineos road team run Shimano and Contenental tyres so i would imagine they will be running that and not the SRAM/Maxxis kit speced on these builds.
  • 1 0
 @Sxrxg: ugh that makes complete sense, i accept my downvoted fate!
Below threshold threads are hidden







