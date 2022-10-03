First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires

Pirelli's M (mixed-conditions) tire is designed to be versatile and predictable. Photo Credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Mirror Media.

The T (traction) tread pattern is more spaced out for looser conditions. The central knob in the cluster of three can be removed for better mud-shedding and directional stability. Photo Credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Mirror Media.

The Mud pattern (center) is specific for the sloppiest conditions, with well-spaced knobs and a 2.4" width to avoid catching the sides of mud ruts. On the left is the S (soft) conditions tire, which is 2.5" wide and more well-rounded, but still mud-biased. Photo Credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Mirror Media.

One of the best metrics to characterise a tyre's intended use is the land-to-sea ratio - the area of the tyre surface that's made up of the tread compared to the rest of the tyre. This number goes from 0.21 for the M to 0.11 for the Mud pattern.

I got a chance to ride the tires briefly at Bike Connection, a press event in Italy, but it's too soon to say how they compare to their rivals. I'll let you know once I've put some miles on them at home. Photo credit: Mountain Bike Connection Summer - Rupert Fowler