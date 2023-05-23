First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL

Pivot has a strong presence in the world of mountain bike racing, with teams in every discipline from downhill to marathon. Today marks an update to Pivot's bike for the latter half of that spectrum, with the third version of their Mach 4SL.



Firmly focused on light weight and responsiveness under power, the team at Pivot is touting the whippet as a World Cup bike that can punch above its weight class. The frames have shaved about 300-400 grams from the previous version, with revised geometry to better handle modern tracks.



Mach 4SL Details

• Intended use: XC

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 93 or 103mm (World Cup builds) / 106 or 115mm on all other builds

• 100mm or 120mm fork

• 66.7° head angle (120mm fork)

• Small frame with rear shock (DPS): 1930 grams (4.25lbs)

• Complete bike weight under 23lbs (Size small, XX World Cup build)

• Price: $6,199 - $10,999 USD

