First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB

Lightweight E-bikes seem to all the rage these days and Pivot is the latest brand to join the crowd with their Shuttle SL, which weighs a claimed 36.25 lb (16.44 kg). To achieve that low number the frame is fully constructed from carbon and features a 430 Wh battery and a Fazua motor that produces 60 Nm of torque. Pivot chose to make the battery integrated to save 500 grams by reducing the tube wall thickness and eliminating any hardware needed for quick removal.Judging by the spec and geo, this is not a long-travel enduro weapon, because the rear travel tops out at 132mm of travel and the head tube angle is a steady 65º. That aligns it closely to bikes like the Trek Fuel EX-e , which we recently tested, and the Specialized Turbo Levo SL. Shuttle SL Details

• Travel: 132mm rear, 140/150mm front• Wheel size: 29"• Frame material: carbon• Head angle: 65°• Battery: 430 Wh• Motor: Fazua Ride 60• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Weight: 16.44 kg / 36.25 lb• MSRP: $8,299 - 11,999 USD

A 430 Wh battery is housed in the frame, and an external range extender is in the works.

A series of 5 LEDs are used to indicate the riding mode and the battery level. Fazua's low-profile Ring Control makes it possible to quickly switch between modes.

Frame and Powerplant Details

Geometry

Specs and Pricing

SLX/XT - $8,299 Pro XO1 - $9,999

Team XTR - $11,599 Team XTR World Cup - $11,999

The Shuttle SL comes in four build kits that start at $8,299, three of which use a 150mm travel fork, but the World Cup drops down to 140mm.While there is no definitive answer as to how far you go on a single charge from the 430 Wh battery, Pivot says they have been able to complete 3-4 hour rides with 1000 meters of climbing regularly with a few bars of battery life left. In case that's not enough, the Fazua range extender will be available in the first half of 2023. The main battery takes 3.5 hours to charge from fully empty and, as mentioned, is integrated into the frame to reduce weight and is not easily removable.The Fazua motor has three power assist modes; Breeze, River, and Rocket which can be toggled with the tidy looking thumb remote. Like most motors, Fazua has created an app to tune those assist levels and is covered by a 2-year warranty. The integrated top tube display unit isn't as elaborate as some other brands' bikes, but it shows key factors such as the power and battery level.Typical Pivot frame details include DW-link suspension, 157mm Super Boost rear wheel spacing, and a Universal Derailleur Hanger. Pivot has also built the suspension characteristics to work with a coil shock too, although they recommend a Fox DHX2 for the best compatibility in that regard. The build kits come with 140 and 150mm of front wheel travel, but there is the option to fit a 160mm fork.To keep the handling quick and take advantage of the lightweight bike on less demanding trails, the head angle of the Shuttle SL is a moderately slack 65 degrees and features short chainstays. Those change with the frame size from 430mm on the small and medium frames, to 432 on the large and 436 on the XL. All of the rear triangles use the same mold, so that means that the alteration is done by moving the pivot placement on the front triangle, a mold that is tweaked for the different sizes anyways.The Shuttle SL has a flip-chip to steepen the head angle to 65.5-degrees in the "high" mode, or make it compatible with a 27.5" rear wheel. In terms of reach, the four size span between 435 and 500mm. There is a large gap between the small and medium of 30mm, but only a 13mm jump up to the LG at 478mm.There's no denying that eMTB pricing isn't cheap, however, you need to factor in the additional cost for a battery and motor, plus the extra engineering that goes into fitting those components into such a light frame. The starting price for a Shimano SLX/XT component pack is $8,299 USD and includes a Fox Performance E-MTB 36 Grip 150mm travel fork and Performance Float X shock. DT Swiss alloy wheel are used on the two lower price points, while the two team builds feature Reynolds Blacklabel Carbon 309 rims with Industry Nine Hydra hubs. All of the builds use Fox suspension and, interestingly enough, the Team World Cup option includes the light 34 E-MTB fork chassis with 150mm of travel.The Shuttle SL is available now through Pivot's dealer network and we will be spending some time on it in the coming weeks of August, so stay tuned for First Ride impressions.