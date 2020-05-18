First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System

The Phoenix Dock system tools attach to any standard water bottle boss, including top tube mounts which are becoming more common on bikes from various brands. The tool, in its case, pivots to allow easy access. The case is sturdy and has a strong latching mechanism. The tool fits snugly and is rattle free.

The Ninja CO2 holds two 16g CO2 cartridges and an inflator head. It weighs 185g and sells for $46.99 USD / € 56.99

The Ninja Toolbox T16+ has a 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm; 2.5 and 4mm L-Type wrenches, Phillips #2, Flathead, T10, T15, T25, 14g/15g spoke wrenches, chain hook, and a chain tool. It weighs 154g including the case and sells for $52.99 USD / € 64.99 The T20 Pro has a 2L, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 10mm; Phillips #2, Flathead, T10, T25, spoke holder, tire lever, bottle opener, chain pin tool, chain tool, chain hook, Mavic M7/14g/15g/Shimano spoke wrenches and a 3mm for self-maintenance. It weighs 231g and sells for $56.99 USD / € 69.99

We love the idea of on-bike tool storage. However, many hidden tools take longer to access than actually completing the repair. We wanted to design a system that makes accessing the tools faster than reaching into your pack. — Chris Cocalis, President/CEO of Pivot

On the bike storage is highly desirable, and preferred by many riders, oppose to digging through a pack - especially on shorter rides. There have been various solutions through the years whether it's a hole in the downtube of the bike, a mount of sorts, or a strap. Pivot Cycles now have their own take on it with their new Phoenix Dock system which was developed through a collaboration with Topeak.The Phoenix Dock system helps keep tools secure and in an easy and quick to access place. The tools can be bolted onto any standard water bottle bosses on a bike. Some bikes, such as Pivot's new Switchblade, along with rides from Transition, Norco, and others have an extra set of bosses on the bottom of the top tube, ideal for mounting the new tools.The Phoenix Dock system currently has three different configurations to choose from: The Ninja Tool Box T16+, the larger Ninja Tool Box Mini T20 Pro, and Ninja CO2. The tools range in price from $46.99 to $56.99 and are available from Pivot dealers and on Pivot's website now.I've had the tool system in use over the last couple weeks, primarily utilizing the Ninja Toolbox 16+ and can say that it's been a nice upgrade from having a multi-tool in my pocket. The tools are high-quality and I'm looking forward to seeing more companies including practical solutions for carrying what is needed for a ride on the bike.