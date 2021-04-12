First Look: PNW Components' Suspension Dropper Post and Gravel Line - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 12, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

PNW Components have solidified themselves as a popular brand in the mountain bike scene, and now they're branching out a bit, offering components for our drop-bar compadres. While Pinkbike is a mountain bike site, we do share the sentiment that PNW did in their press release that, "biking is just another excuse to hang out with our friends" and that said, a lot of mountain bikers do cross over to the curly bars from time to time.

There are four components in the gravel line, a handlebar, stem, dropper post, and suspension dropper post.


The Coast Suspension Dropper is a different take on a dropper post by combining suspension with drop. The post functions as a standard dropper post would, but it adds in 40mm of tunable air suspension delivered via a dual chamber hydraulic cartridge. It's designed to help take care of larger impacts before they wreak havoc on a rider's skeletal system.

The post comes in 100mm of travel for a 27.2mm size and 120mm of travel for 30.9 and 31.6 diameters. It sells for $179 and $199 USD respectively.




The Coast handlebar is designed to be extra wide for better stability, control and more comfort - all helpful for those who like to take their bikes onto more technical terrain. The bar is available in 480mm and 520mm widths with a 105mm drop and 20-degrees of flare. It sells for $69.




The Coast stem was made to match smoothly with the handlebar and is a good option for not only gravel but also XC. It has a stack height of 38mm and is available in 60mm, 70mm, 80mm, 90mm, and 100mm lengths and weighs 111g in the shortest and 136g in the longest. It also sells for $69.



The Rainier 27.2mm dropper features 125mm of travel, quite a lot for a 27.2" post. It also has tool-less travel adjust just as the more aggressive Rainier Gen 3 posts do. The post sells for $199.




14 Comments

  • 34 1
 Soooo.... Someone finally found a use for all them old reverbs?
  • 4 1
 Thats FAX.
  • 4 0
 I have several squishy dropper posts - ahem: GRAVEL posts - I will sell for less than $200 US! Win win!
  • 11 2
 [insert Reverb joke here]
  • 10 1
 First look at parts that are all, I think, a year + old?
  • 6 2
 *insert RockShox Reverb joke here*
  • 2 0
 That is nice, I was waiting for pwn 27,5 dropper back in stock for hard tail, that will be definitely nice add-on with suspension!
  • 1 0
 You could say memories of other squishy droppers are *reverberating* in my mind...
Sorry, everyone else just said "insert reverb joke here," but no one actually wrote one. As you can see, comedy is not my specialty.
  • 1 0
 I had almost given up on getting a new PNW Loam dropper. At least now, you can pre-order.
  • 2 1
 Everyone is adding suspension on their gravel bikes. Just biy a short trave full sus trail/xc bike. Will be a lot more fun
  • 1 0
 Sooooo PNW, is this where you put indicator lines on your bar to center it easier?
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Its like a drop bar mountain bike!
  • 1 0
 i believe that is the point
  • 1 0
 Cool.

