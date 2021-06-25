First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery





The Voima is Pole's first step into the eMTB world and it certainly hasn't done things by half. Rather than take an existing model and slap a motor on it like a lot of brands did when first crossing over into the electric world, Pole instead took a step back and constructed a new frame and linkage to best suit the bike's intentions.

After being largely developed in public sight , we now have the full details on Pole's new Voima eMTB and its Sensei suspension system.The Voima is Pole's first step into the eMTB world and it certainly hasn't done things by half. Rather than take an existing model and slap a motor on it like a lot of brands did when first crossing over into the electric world, Pole instead took a step back and constructed a new frame and linkage to best suit the bike's intentions. Pole Voima Details



Frame Material: 7075-T6 aluminium

Travel: 190mm front and rear

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear

Head Angle: 63.5°

Motor: Brose S Mag (90Nm)

Battery: BMZ V10 (725Wh)

Weight: 23.5kg/51.8 lb (size K2, no pedals)

Price: Frame - €5,990; Full build - €8,990



There's room for two water bottles on the Voima with mounting points on either side of the downtube.

This bike also benefits from a new manufacturing process that will allow Pole to double its capacity

Sensei suspension

The double bearing links mean the rear end is stiff without needing a bridge.

Construction and Geometry

Pricing and availability