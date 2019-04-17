First Look: Push Unveils HC97 RockShox Charger Damper Upgrade

RockShox's Charger 2.1 damper has been on the market for less than two weeks, but the consummate tinkerers over at Push already have an aftermarket upgrade option available for riders looking for even more adjustability. It's called the HC97 Compression System, and it's designed to replace the stock Charger or Charger 2.1 compression assembly in found in RockShox Lyrik, Pike, and BoXXer forks.



The HC97 is made in Colorado, and has 28 clicks of low-speed compression damping, and 28 clicks of high-speed compression damping. That wide range of adjustments is intended to allow riders to get their fork set up exactly how they'd like, without needing to worry about ending up between clicks.



Push HC97 Details

• Fits Charger 2 and 2.1 dampers in Pike, Lyrik, and BoXXer forks

• 28 clicks LSC, 28 clicks HSC

• Made in Colorado

• Includes rebound re-valve shims

• MSRP: $245 USD

• www.pushindustries.com

