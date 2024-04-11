First Look: The Raaw Jibb V2 is More Versatile with 130mm or 141mm Travel

The Raaw Jibb enters its second generation as a more versatile 130mm travel trail bike, carrying with it all of the hardware updates and adjustment options seen on the longer travel Madonna and Yalla! frames. The additional versatility comes from a switch to a modular lower shock mount that allows for bottom bracket height and progression adjustment. That also brings the opportunity to run an MX wheel size configuration in addition to the stock 29" setup. Chainstay length adjustment, independent of other geometry changes, is also on the table to the tune of +/- 5mm.



The tallest of riders will be interested to learn that the Jibb V2 is available in five sizes, with an XXL added to the top end. Its 520mm reach means that riders from 158 cm right up to 208 cm are accommodated for.





RAAW Jibb Details



• Wheel Size: 29" or MX

• Travel: 130 (r) / 150mm (f), or 141 (r) / 160mm (f)

• Aluminum Frame

• 64.5° head angle

• Chainstay length: 445-450-455mm

• Reach: 420, 445, 470, 495, 520mm

• Frame only: $2,520 USD, €2,790 (includes VAT)

