First Look: The Raaw Jibb V2 is More Versatile with 130mm or 141mm Travel

The Raaw Jibb enters its second generation as a more versatile 130mm travel trail bike, carrying with it all of the hardware updates and adjustment options seen on the longer travel Madonna and Yalla! frames. The additional versatility comes from a switch to a modular lower shock mount that allows for bottom bracket height and progression adjustment. That also brings the opportunity to run an MX wheel size configuration in addition to the stock 29" setup. Chainstay length adjustment, independent of other geometry changes, is also on the table to the tune of +/- 5mm.
The tallest of riders will be interested to learn that the Jibb V2 is available in five sizes, with an XXL added to the top end. Its 520mm reach means that riders from 158 cm right up to 208 cm are accommodated for.
RAAW Jibb Details
• Wheel Size: 29" or MX
• Travel: 130 (r) / 150mm (f), or 141 (r) / 160mm (f)
• Aluminum Frame
• 64.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 445-450-455mm
• Reach: 420, 445, 470, 495, 520mm
• Frame only: $2,520 USD, €2,790 (includes VAT)
• raawmtb.com
Notably, the V2 Jibb has two (interchangeable) travel configurations to choose from. There's the 130mm (r) / 150mm (f) option that is closely matched to the V1 Jibb, or the LT which runs 141mm of rear wheel travel with a 160mm fork. Fittingly, Raaw refer to that one the "Mini Madonna".Frame Details
The Jibb V2 encompasses all that Raaw fans have come to expect from the German brand. We're looking at a 7075 aluminum frame with industry-leading pivot bearing dimensions, axles that run directly through the bearings, with double seals at each pivot, and bearings at both ends of the Trunnion shock. The bike is set to be a relatively low maintenance affair, with external cable routing consolidating that (dropper excepted).
Frame weight is up on the original Jibb, at a claimed 3.9 kg (8.6 lb) in a medium, sans shock. All sizes enjoy a healthy tire clearance to comfortably house a 2.6" tire.
A 55mm straight headtube can house an angle set should you wish to go no more than 1-degree slacker than 64.5 degrees
Frames will be available in black or raw alloy with a matte clear coat. Other notable details include the 203mm rear brake mount, a 73mm BSA bottom bracket, and an ISCG 05 tabs for a chain guide and bash guard. Pictured throughout is a seat stay with Raaw's proprietary axle system that permits chainstay length adjustment. There is also a UDH option for T-Type compatibility that has a fixed chainstay length.Geometry
The Jibb V2 isn't a grand departure from the original, with the same reach and BB height across the board; that's 470mm in L with 35mm BB drop. It's around 5mm shorter than the Madonna, something that should help the bike feel a little more playful in comparison. There are now five sizes to choose from however, with an XXL added for the tallest riders.
Meanwhile, riders on the shorter end of the spectrum will welcome the addition of MX capability. There are no fewer than nine lower shock mounts available, one of which corrects the geometry such that the bike can sensibly accommodate a 27.5" rear wheel - this GIF
shows how that works using the Madonna as an example. With that mount, geometry in the MX configuration is unchanged from that seen in the table.
Raaw are continuing with a semi-proportional approach to chainstay length (read here about what a fully proportional approach
might look like). Across the five frame sizes, there are three distinct sets of stays. In the stock middle setting the S and M frames run a 445mm rear-center, the L a 450mm rear-center, and the XL and XXL a 455m rear-center. That said, all three can be adjusted to go 5mm longer or shorter from those specified mid-points.
The V2 is slacker with head angle of 64.5°, contributing to an increased wheelbase of 20mm. In a size large, the wheelbase is 1260mm. The actual seat tube angle differs across frame sizes, too. Measured at a saddle height equivalent to the top of the head tube, the S and M frames have an effective seat tube angle of 76°, while the L, XL and XXL frames get a steeper seat angle of 77°. Though steeper than the seat tube angles seen on the original Jibb, they aren't quite as steep as those boasted by the longer travel Madonna. That makes some sense, given that the shorter travel Jibb is likely to be of greater interest to riders on mellower or undulating terrain.
The nine lower shock mount options allow for independent, or concomitant, adjustment of bottom bracket height and progression. The BB can be raised or lowered by 3mm away from the mid-point, while the progression can be increased or decreased by 3% away from the mid-point.
The Jibb runs a straight 56mm head tube, and can thus house an angle set for further adjustment of frame geometry. Raaw approve use of a +/- 1° angle set, and can supply options from Works Components.
Finally, the maximum seat post insertion depths are as follows: S, 235 mm / M, 260 mm / L, 280 mm / XL, & XXL 305 mm.Suspension
Raaw is sticking with the four bar linkage design seen across their lineup. To best cater to a wide range of rider weights, the designers have resolved to offer two rocker options that have a very similar level of progression, but with meaningfully different start and end ratios. The Rocker 50, paired with a 185mm x 50 mm shock gives 21.5% progression, and is recommended for riders below 90 kg. Alternatively, the Rocker 55 paired with a 185mm x 55 mm shock delivers 19% progression over the same 130mm travel, and is said to be best suited for riders heavier than 90 kg.
The shape of the leverage curve is relatively unchanged as compared to the original Jibb. The suspension is progressive throughout, with a very smooth change in ratio, though there is an initial flatter section that keeps the leverage ratio high around the sag point for good small bump sensitivity where it's needed most. Such a kinematic lends itself well to use with both air and coil shocks, and Raaw do offer both. The Rocker 55 with the 55mm stroke shock is most closely matched to the leverage curve of the V1, while the Rocker 50 which gives a much higher average leverage ratio for lighter riders.
Ruben from Raaw tells us that this leverage change permitted by the rockers means that very heavy and very light riders at opposite ends of the spectrum won't need to run an inordinately high or low air pressure (or spring rate) to get the right sag. With this, a single custom damper tune should be better able to service riders of different weight by simply relying on the external adjustments.
A 141mm travel configuration of the LT is also available. It runs the very same frame but combines the Rocker 50 with the longer stroke 55mm shock. That one is paired with a 160mm fork. Raaw say the added travel front and rear makes the bike sit in a slightly more aggressive stance and gives the Jibb V2 even more capabilities on the descents while still being great to pedal and an all-around hoot to ride.
Anti-squat, the term used to describe how the suspension will be affected during pedaling-induced accelerations, is highest in the smallest sprockets of the cassette. The suspension should be at its most neutral under pedaling in the climbing gears (32T-52T), where the anti-squat value sits right around 100% at sag.
The anti-rise, the term used to describe how applying the brakes affects the rear suspension, is quite low initially before increasing ever so slightly as you go deeper into the stroke. It's actually more consistent through the travel than we saw for the original Jibb, something that will only serve to give it a more predictable ride quality.Pricing & Availability
Pricing starts at 2,790€ incl. VAT for frame kits. Elsewhere, it's $2,520 USD, $3,470 CAD, $3,930 AUD, 2,260 CHF or £2,050. There's no mention of complete bikes just now, but a rolling chassis with Fox is available.
As mentioned, there are two seat stay options; a UDH one for T-Type compatibility or Raaw's proprietary axle system that allows for chainstay length adjustment. Should you change your mind about which of these you want, you can purchase the alternate stays after the fact for 219,95 €, inclusive of Tax in the EU. The Jibb ships with geometry setting in Raaw's recommended middle settings, but the other eight lower shock mounting tabs are available to purchase at €44,95, inc. VAT.
All frames are sold with a 5 year warranty that is also passed onto a second owner, a great selling point should you ever wish to part with it within that time frame.
Sweet bike.