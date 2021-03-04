Race Face's New 12-Speed Steel Chainring is Only $20

Race Face CINCH DM SHI 12 Details

• Heat-treated chromoly steel for wear resistance• Cold formed and stamped, which is claimed to reduce material waste compared to CNC machining.• Narrow-wide tooth profile optimized for Shimano 12-speed chains• Easy to swap out for alloy Cinch chainrings• Sizes available: 30t, 32t, 34t• Claimed weight: 154g (32t)• Price: $19.99 USD / $26.99 CAD