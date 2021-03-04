Race Face's New 12-Speed Steel Chainring is Only $20

Mar 4, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Race Face has announced its first steel chainring designed for Shimano 12-speed chains and their own CINCH direct-mount cranks, which costs just $19.99 USD ($26.99 CAD). If you've had to fork out for a new chainring recently you'll be aware that's a lot less than you can pay. For context, Race Face's equivalent Shimano 12-speed chainring made from 7075 Aluminum costs $79.99 USD - four times the price.

Obviously, there is a weight penalty for the steel option. According to Race Face, the new steel ring weighs 154g for a 32t, while the aluminum equivalent weighs 65g. That's an 89g penalty for a $60 saving - about 1.5 grams per dollar. If that sounds like a good deal to you, dollar bills weigh about one gram, so that's almost the same weight-to-cost ratio as a stack of dollar bills.

Race Face CINCH DM SHI 12 Details

• Heat-treated chromoly steel for wear resistance
• Cold formed and stamped, which is claimed to reduce material waste compared to CNC machining.
• Narrow-wide tooth profile optimized for Shimano 12-speed chains
• Easy to swap out for alloy Cinch chainrings
• Sizes available: 30t, 32t, 34t
• Claimed weight: 154g (32t)
• Price: $19.99 USD / $26.99 CAD
raceface.com
Additionally, the chromoly steel chainring should last longer than aluminum, so could save you even more money in the long run. If you don't have a Shimano 12-speed chain, Race Face already makes a steel narrow-wide chainring for non-Shimano 12-speed chains.



28 Comments

  • 27 1
 Steel - long lasting, a bit heavier, money in the pocket - that's the way Race Face! Smile
  • 7 0
 Make it oval, keep the price.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone make steel oval NW rings at the moment?

I find they lose a lot of their chain retention ability when they've been used for a few thousand kilometres.
  • 2 0
 Wolftooth make stainless ones. @n734535:
  • 4 0
 It's steel, bend it.
  • 1 0
 People still run those? They where a must have about 5 years ago, can't say I've seen one in the last 2 or 3 years. Could be a local thing though. Still have 3 B Labs, brand new, lying about the place collecting dust...
  • 1 0
 @NinetySixBikes: With 1x drivetrains comprising a huge share of the market and eliminating the biggest drawback of oval rings - their atrocious shifting performance - I think we'll see them make a comeback. They've been picked up by a bunch of major brands so they're already very accessible to the masses too.
  • 2 0
 Now if only RF offered a 6mm offset! I know you're supposed to tweak your chailine using a different spindle but for my non-boost 12s Shimano with SixC the options are pretty limited and my current ring wears like crazy. If only there were more options for Oval non-boost HG+ ring options for us weirdos.
  • 1 0
 Without the 6mm option it's kinda pointless...
  • 5 0
 That’s a steal.
  • 6 0
 A steel?
  • 2 0
 For real
  • 4 0
 So is SRAM , eh?
  • 2 0
 SRAM has their own steel chainrings
  • 1 0
 @megatryn: for Raceface cranks?
  • 1 0
 Which centerlock chainrings fit which cranks? Does RF fit with shimano? sram looks totally different... Is there any "standard"?
  • 4 0
 Oh buddy... This is the bike industry.
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: well, usually smaller brands have to stick to some sort of "Standard". Cane Creek fits sram, as far as I know. Has shimano "developed" their own centerlock?
  • 2 0
 Real answer: no, everyone developed their own direct mount chainring standard. Some aftermarket manufacturers are licensed to make more than one type but they aren't interchangeable. An easy way around it can be to get a direct mount spider and mount a standard ring of your choosing but it can limit your "currentness" since everyone is moving to DM rings and support for chainrings that use bolts is waning.
  • 1 0
 @fullfacemike: luckily I don't need to change my chainring too often. Yet these days availability of parts is a significant decisive factor for buying a product. A larger variety of producers / one prevalent standard increases the chance of getting replacement parts.
  • 2 0
 dein Wort in Gottes Ohr LOL
  • 1 0
 @tofhami: You're right that a lot of smaller brands use the SRAM three-bolt system. Maybe they're the most willing to license? Regardless, that's about as close as we've got to a standard right now. Considering that within the last few years every major player in the industry devised their own wacky asymmetric bolt circle pattern and now they're all jumping ship as fast as possible to devise their own wacky direct mount system I'd say set your expectations low and then you won't be disappointed.
  • 2 0
 What kind of frame do you think it is in the picture?
  • 2 0
 A green one
  • 1 0
 Could be a Norco Torrent
  • 2 0
 That’s wassup
  • 2 1
 Delicious. Finally some good fucking prices.
  • 1 0
 Why would anybody want to make chainrings out of aluminium.

Post a Comment



