Race Face's New 12-Speed Steel Chainring is Only $20

Race Face has announced its first steel chainring designed for Shimano 12-speed chains and their own CINCH direct-mount cranks, which costs just $19.99 USD ($26.99 CAD). If you've had to fork out for a new chainring recently you'll be aware that's a lot less than you can pay. For context, Race Face's equivalent Shimano 12-speed chainring made from 7075 Aluminum costs $79.99 USD - four times the price.Obviously, there is a weight penalty for the steel option. According to Race Face, the new steel ring weighs 154g for a 32t, while the aluminum equivalent weighs 65g. That's an 89g penalty for a $60 saving - about 1.5 grams per dollar. If that sounds like a good deal to you, dollar bills weigh about one gram , so that's almost the same weight-to-cost ratio as a stack of dollar bills.