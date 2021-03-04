Race Face's New 12-Speed Steel Chainring is Only $20

Race Face has announced its first steel chainring designed for Shimano 12-speed chains and their own CINCH direct-mount cranks, which costs just $19.99 USD ($26.99 CAD). If you've had to fork out for a new chainring recently you'll be aware that's a lot less than you can pay. For context, Race Face's equivalent
Shimano 12-speed chainring made from 7075 Aluminum costs $79.99 USD - four times the price.
Obviously, there is a weight penalty for the steel option. According to Race Face, the new steel ring weighs 154g for a 32t, while the aluminum equivalent weighs 65g. That's an 89g penalty for a $60 saving - about 1.5 grams per dollar. If that sounds like a good deal to you, dollar bills weigh about one gram
, so that's almost the same weight-to-cost ratio as a stack of dollar bills.
Race Face CINCH DM SHI 12 Details
• Heat-treated chromoly steel for wear resistance
• Cold formed and stamped, which is claimed to reduce material waste compared to CNC machining.
• Narrow-wide tooth profile optimized for Shimano 12-speed chains
• Easy to swap out for alloy Cinch chainrings
• Sizes available: 30t, 32t, 34t
• Claimed weight: 154g (32t)
• Price: $19.99 USD / $26.99 CAD
• raceface.com
Additionally, the chromoly steel chainring should last longer than aluminum, so could save you even more money in the long run. If you don't have a Shimano 12-speed chain, Race Face already makes a steel narrow-wide chainring for non-Shimano 12-speed chains
.
28 Comments
I find they lose a lot of their chain retention ability when they've been used for a few thousand kilometres.
Post a Comment