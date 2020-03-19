First Look: Race Face T2 Tailgate Pad

More protection for your stanchions with the new Race Face T2 Tailgate Pad.

Sure, you could argue that a blanket or a foam mat is sufficient, but when you're moving what is likely one of your most valuable assets around balanced on another one of your most valuable assets, a tailgate pad makes a whole lot of sense. Race Face hadn't made any significant changes to their tailgate pad since 2016, but as vehicles and bicycles evolve, it makes sense that tailgate pads will as well.



The new Race Face T2 Tailgate Pad now has more adjustment straps to make it easier to fit on any tailgate, allows drivers to use their backup camera, and has an extra layer of padding to keep your fork stanchions safe. It's priced at $172 USD for the Small/Medium width and $184 USD for the Large/XL version.

T2 Tailgate Pad Details

• Six adjustment straps along the top edge

• Adjustable camera/handle window

• PVC tarpaulin outer and micro-brushed inner lining

• Secure 5 (size S/M) or 6 bikes (size L/XL)

• MSRP: S/M - $172 USD + L/XL - $184 USD

• www.raceface.com

The sturdy hook and loop system keeps bikes from moving around on rough roads.

There are six adjustment straps along the top edge to tailor the fit to your tailgate in addition to the five (S/M) or 6 (L/XL) bike loops.

Tech Details

The middle section is attached by velcro, meaning you can adjust it depending on where your backup camera and tailgate handle are.

Most importantly, it's Grim Donut compatible.

The outside of Race Face's new T2 Tailgate Pad is made of a durable PVC tarpaulin to help protect it against the elements and the inside has a micro-brushed inner lining to help protect your tailgate from rub and wear marks.The tailgate pad can accommodate a wide range of tailgates with the addition of six adjustment straps along the top edge of the pad. This allows you to tailor the fit of the pad to your tailgate’s shape. Despite the added adjustability, the pad is simple and easy to install and remove.There's a lot more padding on the new tailgate pad to protect your bike, both on the inside and the outside. Raised bumpers in the truck box help hold bike frames snuggly and reduce contact while shuttling while an extra layer of foam padding on the outside helps keep your stanchions safe and prevent your bike from slipping sideways when you drive on rough roads.There's also a new adjustable camera/handle window that allows you to use the back-up camera if you're lucky enough to own a modern truck that has one. Gone is the flap over the tailgate latch as is the pocket on the inside of the pad.The pad can secure five (size S/M) or six bikes (size L/XL) on the frame downtube with the hook and loop strap system. Race Face recommends the S/M pad for trucks up to mid-size and the L/XL is for full-size trucks.There's also an integrated lock loop to secure your pad to your truck.