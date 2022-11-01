First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life

Nov 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  

An era is defined as a long, distinguishable period in history surrounding notable events, often based on industrial advances, which suits the naming of Race Face’s latest carbon crank. The Era carbon cranks are intended for everything from cross-country to enduro based on their strength-to-weight ratio.

The combination of black fibers and metals used in the ERA crank make it Race Face's “strongest, stiffest and most durable design yet,” a statement that's backed up with a no questions asked lifetime warranty. That even covers you against stuffing the cranks into the ground during a crash or mis-judging gap distances. In their words, they, "designed the ERA to be the last carbon crank you need to buy."

Race Face Era Crank Details

• Crank arm lengths: 165, 170, 175mm
• Spindle: 136mm length x 30 diameter
• Material: carbon arms, steel wear plate, 7050 aluminum spindle
• Lifetime warranty (original owner)
• Weight: 483g w/ 32T, spindle and hardware
• Price: $500 USD / $650 CAD / 489 EUR
Raceface.com
At 483 grams, the Eras squeak in under the weight of Race Face’s current enduro-focused Next R cranks and feature a stainless steel plate that wraps around the arm in the high-friction footwear zone to eliminate wearing through the carbon layers.

There is no shortage of options available with the Era cranks either. You can choose between seven graphic colors on either side of the crank arms, but all of those use the shiny raw steel plate. The $500 USD price tag includes the spindle, spacers, and your choice from one of eight crank boot colors.



Specifications

Aside from picking your color matching crank boots, the arms themselves come in the three usual lengths; 165, 170 and 175mm. Race Face worked on narrowing the crank’s Q-factor, the width that the arm protrudes from the BB shell to the outside of the pedal thread, which should also help alleviate chafing that steel plate. The total Q-factor stands at 176mm, like the Next R.

Along with the release of the Era crank, there is also a new 55mm Direct Mount Wide (DMW) chainring, specifically for Shimano 12-speed chains, that mates to the future-proof Cinch system.


Warranty

Cranks built to "outlast your bike" are strong words. Going forward, Race Face’s newly implemented lifetime warranty now covers the majority of their components, excluding dropper posts and other items that require servicing, against any failure induced by riding - crashes included. This only covers the original owner and omits poor mechanic skills or inattentive drivers, meaning, don’t cross-thread your pedals into the cranks or drive over your bike and hope to receive a replacement.

If you do horribly case a jump or tomahawk down the trail, Race Face will cover those broken components with that warranty policy and ship you a new set at no charge. You can also set up a claim yourself online or through a shop, no matter if it’s an aftermarket purchase or the Race Face component that came equipped on your bike.

We’ll be performing a lengthy, long-term review on the ERA cranks over the course of the winter and will be back with an update to see how they have fared through the soggy PNW conditions.

57 Comments

  • 36 1
 Yes
  • 4 3
 Indeed. Been flogging a set of 165mm of these since spring for testing. Shuttles, pedalling 6k up, 40k down park days. Great cranks. Zero issues to report!
  • 28 4
 *puts on tinfoil hat*
Raceface offers lifetime warranty because there'll be a new crank standard each year so no one will use them for longer than 1 bike....
  • 34 0
 Interesting take! We've utilized our CINCH system to help folks adapt cranks for wider chainlines, wider bottom brackets, different drivetrain manufacturers, 2x, 1x, oval rings, press-fit, threaded and we're ready to support whatever comes our way.
  • 4 1
 No 155mm length (or the looming 152.5) though.
  • 3 0
 @nateb: I'm waiting for the obligatory 154.99mm GX cranks
  • 24 1
 Used to be metal arms with carbon stickers but now is carbon arms with metal stickers.
  • 15 1
 These look good. But cranks have just never been a place where I’ve thought, “damn these should be carbon”
  • 15 0
 That's OK, we understand, which is why we make Turbine cranks too!
  • 3 0
 Agreed. My cranks take more of a beating than anything else on my bike. I have some serious gouges and deep scratches in my Aluminum XT's. I cant imagine what a set of Carbon ones would look like. Although I would love to have a pair of these Cranks, They wouldn't look this good for long.
  • 1 0
 Tried a few carbon cranks, but to much smashy smashy, plus how can i walk away from that RF anodize bling on the Atlas beef goblins!!!!
  • 1 0
 @raceface: Still think the Aeffect cranks are the best looking alloy cranks out there. Polished mine up for a build and they were so pretty.
  • 4 0
 Ignite Catalyst - 510-550g - arms, spindle, and hardware - $400
White M30 - 570g for arms, spindle, and hardware at 175mm - $320
5Dev Trail/Enduro - 525g - $350
Shimano XTR - arm, sprindle, hardware - 470g - $400

The Era Cranks are a fair bit lighter with a 85g 32t ring than competitors (making them about 400g for arms, spindle, hardware), but at $500 without the chainring, they are substantially more expensive ($578 with RF SHI 12 32t ring).
  • 8 3
 Still looks like the same plastic preload ring though.. that definitely won’t last. Why not just do it right and make it metal like Canecreek
  • 28 0
 The preload ring is redesigned, utilizing a larger bolt and larger gripping area. As well, and with a nylon ring it prevents noise from metal on metal. The preload needs to be finger-tight, which means the nylon design does a great job!
  • 2 6
flag bman33 (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brycepiwek & @raceface Exactly!! RaceFace 100% knows those plastic/nylon preload rings are garbage and I bet 90% of the ones I have seen/used in the while break. Cane Creek Alloy versions are the way to go. Shame RF hasn't done the same with such high end cranksets. Yes they note 'larger bot and lager gripping area', but that isn't very reassuring. Needs to be more durable....
  • 2 0
 I just use 30mm spindle spacers. Takes 5 extra minutes the first time you install, NEVER fails later....
  • 1 0
 i replaced the plastic one from race face with the cane creek one on mine and it has been great
  • 5 2
 Cranks: guaranteed for life.

Corresponding 30mm BB bearings: guaranteed to fail in under 1 season.

Get a nice metal Shimano crankset, you can use Shimano 24mm BBs that will actually last!
  • 1 0
 a effect
  • 3 1
 Would be nice if the warranty was extended to the innumerable people who have had manufacruting defects with the Next series of cranks. I know people who've had issues that were 'never seen before' and 'not covered under warranty'. They then took it to Robert Composites who said they've seen dozens and dozens of requests for repairs that they won't touch with a ten foot pole because the repairs just don't stick.

They now just have a $600 useless pile of carbon with no repair/replacement option. I'm sure hundreds of people are in the same boat if my experience in a small town shop was any indicator, we probably had about 1/3 of all we sold have an issue.

At the very least they should have a trade-in option for a discount. Ship them your defective Next cranks and get these things at a significant discount/free. Would do wonders to repair all the goodwill they've lost over the years.
  • 4 0
 As per others, don't see the need for carbon cranks. But it's a handsome product, and kudos for @raceface for answering questions in this comment section.
  • 1 0
 When is it called a "failure". If it stops functioning or already when it stops functioning as well as it once did? Actually cracking a product is a clear case, but what if things eventually develop some play, start making noises, plastically deform. They can still do the job, just not as well as what you paid the surcharge for.
  • 5 0
 If a product is not working as intended, reach out to our service team. You can read more about what is covered in our Lifetime Warranty here: www.raceface.com/pages/lifetime-warranty
  • 2 0
 did they fix the issue with the pedal threads ripping out of the crank arm? I'm already on the second set of Next R in just over year after the first pair had the treads rip out of the carbon.
  • 1 0
 Never once have I had RaceFace question me when I contacted them about a warranty. Fantastic service that usually includes some kind of offer to keep me riding in the short term if what's broken is only available in the long term.
  • 2 0
 I'm curious to know what the fix was for the threaded insert coming loose inside carbon cinch-era crankarms (leading to play)?
  • 2 0
 Interested as to why Race Face doesnt put any protection on the ends of the crank arms, this is a spot where I have impacted my cranks really hard many times on rocks
  • 1 0
 We can't tell you what's in the cranks, but we can allow you to customize with various crankboots to add cosmetic protection!
  • 2 0
 Man, these look freaking awesome! Well done RF, especially with the warranty. I have never owned carbon cranks before, but these could be the ones.
  • 3 1
 I'm surprise there isn't a bunch of comments about the pedal insert coming loose.
  • 5 6
 "designed the ERA to be the last carbon crank you need to buy."

Nope - my old SixC cranks were the last carbon cranks that I’ll ever buy. Won’t touch carbon again when there are such great options from Shimano and Cane Creek (if you have the $$$$).
  • 1 0
 You mean someone hasn't complained that they aren't available in 145mm length? I figured the short crank brigade would be out in full force.
  • 2 1
 Always check “Below Threshold Threads”
  • 1 0
 @raceface - will you still be making chainrings with the previous narrower offset or are you moving entirely to 55 mm chainline?
  • 1 0
 We make both!
  • 3 3
 Hmm….I seem to remember when Next cranks had a lifetime warranty and then that changedFrown Also, it looks like that stainless piece is just put on with adhesive or tape….
  • 3 1
 Sick! Just wish they made them in a 155
  • 3 2
 Why are Q-Factors getting so freaking wide?
  • 7 0
 Chainstay clearance for 2.6 tires.
  • 2 1
 I for one like a wider Q-factor. I've gone for the widest setup I can. My body hurts less after a ride, feels more comfortable on descents too. Though i would say it's a body type thing and each person has their own preference.
  • 1 0
 Comolded metal impact/skid plates are the future for mostly plastic MTBs.
  • 1 0
 Why does it seem like all of the “fancy” cranks, use 30mm spindles?
  • 1 0
 Going to want to read all the fine print first.
  • 2 1
 i will go for Hope cranks , thank you.
  • 1 1
 Would buy theese if they had 24 mm spindle. Could be even heavier, I don't care.
  • 4 5
 Adding metal to a carbon crank so it doesn’t wear out the carbon? Why not make a light crank out of metal?
  • 8 0
 The wear plate isn't a structural part of the crank arm so could be pretty thin and light.
  • 4 0
 @timtoldnes: This is exactly the decision process!
  • 1 1
 Lifetime warranty (original owner) - thats racist.
  • 7 8
 Will be hard to be worse than their next crank
  • 10 13
 "In a move that could bankrupt the company..."
Below threshold threads are hidden





