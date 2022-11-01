First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life

An era is defined as a long, distinguishable period in history surrounding notable events, often based on industrial advances, which suits the naming of Race Face’s latest carbon crank. The Era carbon cranks are intended for everything from cross-country to enduro based on their strength-to-weight ratio.



The combination of black fibers and metals used in the ERA crank make it Race Face's “strongest, stiffest and most durable design yet,” a statement that's backed up with a no questions asked lifetime warranty. That even covers you against stuffing the cranks into the ground during a crash or mis-judging gap distances. In their words, they, "designed the ERA to be the last carbon crank you need to buy."



Race Face Era Crank Details



• Crank arm lengths: 165, 170, 175mm

• Spindle: 136mm length x 30 diameter

• Material: carbon arms, steel wear plate, 7050 aluminum spindle

• Lifetime warranty (original owner)

• Weight: 483g w/ 32T, spindle and hardware

• Price: $500 USD / $650 CAD / 489 EUR

• Raceface.com

• Crank arm lengths: 165, 170, 175mm• Spindle: 136mm length x 30 diameter• Material: carbon arms, steel wear plate, 7050 aluminum spindle• Lifetime warranty (original owner)• Weight: 483g w/ 32T, spindle and hardware• Price: $500 USD / $650 CAD / 489 EUR

Specifications

Warranty

At 483 grams, the Eras squeak in under the weight of Race Face’s current enduro-focused Next R cranks and feature a stainless steel plate that wraps around the arm in the high-friction footwear zone to eliminate wearing through the carbon layers.There is no shortage of options available with the Era cranks either. You can choose between seven graphic colors on either side of the crank arms, but all of those use the shiny raw steel plate. The $500 USD price tag includes the spindle, spacers, and your choice from one of eight crank boot colors.Aside from picking your color matching crank boots, the arms themselves come in the three usual lengths; 165, 170 and 175mm. Race Face worked on narrowing the crank’s Q-factor, the width that the arm protrudes from the BB shell to the outside of the pedal thread, which should also help alleviate chafing that steel plate. The total Q-factor stands at 176mm, like the Next R.Along with the release of the Era crank, there is also a new 55mm Direct Mount Wide (DMW) chainring, specifically for Shimano 12-speed chains, that mates to the future-proof Cinch system.Cranks built to "outlast your bike" are strong words. Going forward, Race Face’s newly implemented lifetime warranty now covers the majority of their components, excluding dropper posts and other items that require servicing, against any failure induced by riding - crashes included. This only covers the original owner and omits poor mechanic skills or inattentive drivers, meaning, don’t cross-thread your pedals into the cranks or drive over your bike and hope to receive a replacement.If you do horribly case a jump or tomahawk down the trail, Race Face will cover those broken components with that warranty policy and ship you a new set at no charge. You can also set up a claim yourself online or through a shop, no matter if it’s an aftermarket purchase or the Race Face component that came equipped on your bike.We’ll be performing a lengthy, long-term review on the ERA cranks over the course of the winter and will be back with an update to see how they have fared through the soggy PNW conditions.