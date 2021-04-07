First Look: Race Face's New Next SL Bars Are Lighter & More Compliant - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 7, 2021
by Brian Park  
Race Face Next SL Bars


Race Face's new Next SL bar is a unique offering. Claimed to be the world's lightest 35mm clamp bar, it's designed for aggressive XC—I'm sure it took considerable restraint on Race Face's part to keep the word d*wncountry out of the press materials. And they're right, XC is changing. The bikes are more capable, the trails are aggressive, and riders are pushing the boundaries more.

With that backdrop, Race Face is positioning the Next SL handlebar a bit differently. Compared to the current Next 35 bar, the new Next SL has gotten more compliant, lighter, and narrower. Yes, narrower. Before you warm up your twitter fingers, remember, plenty of races have been won on 740mm bars, and they still make the Next R 35 in a full 800mm wide too. Race Face was also quick to point out that you can use their Getta Grips to make them effectively 754mm wide.

But Race Face has clearly done a lot more than lop 20mm off the bars and publish a new weight; instead, they've redesigned the bar from the ground up. They wanted to reduce rider hand/arm fatigue (a common anecdotal criticism of 35mm bars) without compromising handling. To do that, they've added more material at the front and back of the bars, which they say allowed them to engineer more vertical compliance into this bar while maintaining good fore-aft stiffness. Their words: "All the Good Flex; None of the Bad."


Race Face Next SL Bars
The bars look right at home on more aggressive XC buids.

Race Face Next SL Bars
With Getta Grips they're effectively 754mm wide.
Race Face Next SL Bars
1g under claimed weight on my scale.


Features

• Optimized vertical compliance is designed to improve rider comfort and reduce hand fatigue
• Asymmetric carbon layup with reinforced fore-aft material for steering precision
• Colour: Black
• 8° backsweep, 5° upsweep
• Clamp: 35mm
• Width: 740mm
• Rise: 10mm
• Weight: 167 grams (verified on my scale at 166g)
• Price: $179.99 USD / $219.99 CAD
raceface.com


Race Face Next SL Bars
We'll likely see this bar specced on a lot of high end, weight-focused completes next year.

Race Face Next SL bars.

Gully is the king of bad flexes.


bigquotesThe weight of the Next SLs is impressive. It's one thing for a boutique manufacturer to make a 167g bar for Dangerholm, but it's another thing entirely for a mainstream brand with such strong OE presence to confidently shave this many grams off. They're also very well finished and come in 1g under their published weight on my scale. It's really nice to see some different options for aggressive XC.

That said, Race Face / Easton were some of the driving forces behind 35mm bars, and have now put considerable effort to eliminating the "too stiff" complaints about the larger clamp diameter. Some will see this as just solving a problem of their own creation.

Regardless, we are going to continue to see a lot of product managers speccing larger diameter bars, and the Next SLs look like an excellent choice for high end, weight-focused completes next year. If 35mm bars are here to stay, then we are very glad to see another brand concentrating on making them more comfortable.

While I'm nitpicking, I should mention that although these may technically be the lightest production 35mm bars, there's a 35mm bar from a specialist German manufacturer that's only 3g heavier (claimed) and a full 800mm wide. They're a good bit more expensive though.

Back to the Next SLs. Most of us at Pinkbike choose bars that are wider than 740mm, even on our downcountry and XC bikes, because we are Pacific Northwest trail dorks. But I actually happened to have a bike with 740mm 31.8 bars on it right now, so I swapped these in. Initial impressions after one (mellow) ride are that they feel nice, but not dramatically different. My hand-flex-ometer has notoriously poor calibration though, and I suspect I'll notice a bigger difference when I swap back to my original bars. We'll see!Brian Park




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Looks Handlebars Race Face Race Face Next Sl Pond Beaver 2021


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I hope they apply what they learned here across their entire lineup. I can't stand RaceFace bars in carbon or aluminum. They were astonishingly harsh. So many other brands got the memo that either you stick to 31.8 or do a lot of work (props to Deity) to make their 35 mm bars have decent compliance. I still don't know why we moved to 35mm clamp anyways.
  • 4 1
 Aggressive XC = Whats upduro
  • 1 0
 I’ve yet to cut a carbon bar, so maybe that’s why I don’t understand why companies wouldn’t always make their bars as wide as possible.
  • 3 0
 Here's a better way to fix the criticisms of 35mm bars, make them 31.8mm
  • 1 0
 I think it's rad. Any time you cut a carbon bar and shorten it, the "benfical flex" is reduced.
  • 1 0
 Worlds lightest, bar none

