First Look: Race Face's New Next SL Bars Are Lighter & More Compliant - Pond Beaver 2021

The weight of the Next SLs is impressive. It's one thing for a boutique manufacturer to make a 167g bar for Dangerholm, but it's another thing entirely for a mainstream brand with such strong OE presence to confidently shave this many grams off. They're also very well finished and come in 1g under their published weight on my scale. It's really nice to see some different options for aggressive XC.



That said, Race Face / Easton were some of the driving forces behind 35mm bars, and have now put considerable effort to eliminating the "too stiff" complaints about the larger clamp diameter. Some will see this as just solving a problem of their own creation.



Regardless, we are going to continue to see a lot of product managers speccing larger diameter bars, and the Next SLs look like an excellent choice for high end, weight-focused completes next year. If 35mm bars are here to stay, then we are very glad to see another brand concentrating on making them more comfortable.



While I'm nitpicking, I should mention that although these may technically be the lightest production 35mm bars, there's a 35mm bar from a specialist German manufacturer that's only 3g heavier (claimed) and a full 800mm wide. They're a good bit more expensive though.



Back to the Next SLs. Most of us at Pinkbike choose bars that are wider than 740mm, even on our downcountry and XC bikes, because we are Pacific Northwest trail dorks. But I actually happened to have a bike with 740mm 31.8 bars on it right now, so I swapped these in. Initial impressions after one (mellow) ride are that they feel nice, but not dramatically different. My hand-flex-ometer has notoriously poor calibration though, and I suspect I'll notice a bigger difference when I swap back to my original bars. We'll see! — Brian Park