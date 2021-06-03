First Look: Rapha Releases New Line of MTB Apparel

Jun 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


For the past seventeen years, Rapha's focus within cycling has been on the pavement variety. But in their mission to "make cycling the most popular sport in the world," they're working with the likes of Jill Kintner, Ella Conolly, Adam Craig, Bryn Atkinson, Eliot Jackson and Joey Schusler, to launch their first mountain bike apparel line. When I spoke with Rapha in January of 2020, they said that they had always been inspired by mountain biking, but the investment from Tom Walton and Steuart Walton (RZC Investments), both of whom are avid mountain bikers, played a role in the decision to enter the mountain bike apparel market.

The first Rapha Performance Trailwear line is streamlined, with men's and women's versions of their two jerseys, baggy shorts, liner shorts, and jacket. There's also a women's tank top and a collab helmet with Smith in addition to a selection of accessories, including a hip belt, sunglasses, socks, and a five-panel hat. Each of the women's items are offered in two colourways, while the men's items are offered in three colourways. The line might not be extensive, but it feels like a lot of thought was put into what would be included in this first offering.

The apparel has the trademark Rapha look, low-key but distinct, but what really sets it apart is the fact that many items are made of recycled fabric and each item in the Rapha Performance Trailwear collection comes with a set of patches and instructions on how to use them to repair your garment if it gets damaged. Rapha has repurposed leftover material to create the adhesive-backed repair patches that come with each garment. It's a small thing, but a really nice touch. And, if you find yourself with "more catastrophic damage to your garment," Rapha requests that you consider their free repair service at rapha.cc/repair-service before purchasing something new.

Each item in the Rapha Performance Trailwear collection comes with a set of patches and instructions on how to use them to repair your garment if it gets damaged.


Rapha Performance Trailwear Overview:

Women's Apparel

Women's Trail Liner $110 USD
Women's Trail Technical T-Shirt* $75 USD
Women's Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey* $100 USD
Women's Trail Tank* $70 USD
Women's Trail Shorts* $150 USD
Women's Trail Lightweight Jacket* $180 USD
*Comes in two colourways.
Men's Apparel

Trail Cargo Bib Liner $135 USD
Trail Technical T-Shirt* $75 USD
Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey* $100 USD
Trail Shorts* $150 USD
Trail Lightweight Jacket* $180 USD
*Comes in additional colourways.

Accessories

Trail Socks $23 USD
MTB 6-Panel Hat $35 USD
Trail Hip Pack $80 USD
Pro Team Full Frame Glasses $165 USD
Rapha x Smith Forefront 2 Trail Helmet $240 USD


The Trail Technical T-Shirt is one of two men's jerseys in the line and retails for $75 USD. It's constructed from recycled materials and Rapha says it's durable and snag resistant thanks to an incredibly high strength knit.

Men's Apparel:

Rapha says the honeycomb fabric structure wicks sweat away from the body. There are four colourways for the Trail Technical T-Shirt including Dark Grey / Light Grey, Light Grey / Black, Green / Black, Blue / Orange.

The Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey is the second men's jersey and retails for $100 USD. It's also made of recycled fabric and Rapha says that the textured fabric back not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating a fast-drying shirt.


Four colourways for the Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey including Dark Grey / Light Grey, Light Grey / Black, Green / Black, Blue / Orange.


The Trail Shorts are designed for use with or without knee pads. There are two hand pockets plus zippered side pockets with an integrated phone sleeve. They're constructed of plain weave stretch nylon and have a variable width belt system and they retail for $150 USD.


There are three colourways for the Trail Shorts and one for the Trail Cargo Bib Liner that retails for $135 USD. It is made of a lightweight mesh, has two cargo pockets, and is made of recycled fabrics.


The Trail Lightweight Jacket is a packable windproof shell that retails for $180. It comes in three colourways and stows into its chest pocket for maximum packability. It also comes with an added strap that allows you to cinch it down on your frame. It is made with a lightweight but breathable ripstop nylon fabric that's treated with DWR. The hood is helmet-compatible.



Women's Apparel:

The Women's Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey is $100 USD. It's made of recycled fabric and an antibacterial treatment is said to help maintain freshness for longer days on the bike.

Rapha says that the high strength knit makes it durable and snag resistant. It comes in Purple / Light Grey and Dark Grey / Light Grey.


The Women's Trail Technical T-Shirt is made of recycled materials and retails for $75 USD.

It also comes in Purple / Light Grey and Dark Grey / Light Grey.


The Women's Trail Tank is made of recycled materials and retails for $70 USD.


The Women's Trail Tank is made for riding in the heat and is offered in two colourways.
It comes in Dark Grey / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The Women's Trail Lightweight Jacket is a packable windproof shell that retails for $180. It comes in two colourways and stows into its chest pocket for maximum packability. It also comes with an added strap that allows you to cinch it down on your frame. It comes in Dark Grey / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The Trail Shorts are designed for use with or without knee pads. There are two hand pockets plus zippered side pockets with an integrated phone sleeve. They're constructed of plain weave stretch nylon and have a variable width belt system and they retail for $150 USD. They come in Black / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The women's liner retails for $110 USD and features lightweight mesh panels to promote airflow.

Accessories

The Trail Hip Pack has a 3L capacity for essentials with an external drawcord that can be used to secure extra layers. It is made of recycled materials and retails for $80 USD.
The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses come with an interchangeable clear lens and retail for $165 USD.

The Rapha + Smith Forefront 2 Collab helmet comes in two colourways and retails for $240 USD.


First Impressions
(from Brian & Levy)

The Trail Cargo Bib is comfortable as you'd expect, and the storage pockets are sleek—no bagging out or flopping like some other bib-based cargo pockets, but also not a ton of room and they probably won't hold a bottle. Levy doesn't love the lack of a middle back pocket, but he also loves to tell a story about being permanently damaged from falling onto a multitool that was in a middle jersey pocket, so take that with a grain of salt. The shorts and jersey are a neutral fit, maybe a touch baggier than we'd have expected. I haven't had a chance to wear the jersey or the jacket yet but the shorts seem excellent so far. They're using some fairly substantial fabric on them, and the lower zips wrap around your leg to keep things from flapping around. Really nice. Levy says the inseam is a hair long for him, but on the plus side nobody has to see his gorby gap.

We'll do a longer term review at some point, but on first impressions it seems like Rapha is jumping into the MTB market the right way.They've taken their time getting here, and don't appear to be resting on their road hype. None of the stuff they're launching today feels like an afterthought to go after a growing market. We're excited to see what they can bring to the premium MTB apparel space.


Learn more at rapha.cc/mtb

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Apparel Rapha


55 Comments

  • 48 1
 Thought it would costs 3 times more, but is actually in line with other 'premium' MTB gear from other brands.
  • 19 0
 Kinda crazy that Rapha comes out with MTB clothes & they are in line with most other stuff available.
  • 10 0
 @unrooted: They did their research, that's for sure.
  • 11 0
 Not many other 'premium' brands offering any kind of repair service too. Paying the same and keeping it twice as long sounds like a fair approach
  • 6 0
 @mashrv1: I missed that repair service snippet. Most people just throw away their torn MTB clothes or use them as rags. Crazy how you can get a repaired good as new garment back from for free when you send them your damaged clothes. Rapha comes out swinging. I'll be buying their gear on past and previous season sales a year or 2 from now.
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: i’ve used their repair service for my road/gravel apparel. It’s great. The Rapha stuff I have has outlasted nearly everything else.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: Trend I've noticed on the road side: the other apparel brands aren't catching up to Rapha's pricing, they're blowing right past it.
  • 2 0
 @Almazing: Yeah, I'm waiting until this stuff goes on sale. The designs are not compelling enough for me to spend $100 on a 3/4 jersey.
  • 1 0
 @Almazing: I have never used any MTB clothes as rags...
  • 1 0
 Hating on Rapha is cool, but their road bibs I bought 5 yrs ago have held up awesome and are the most comfortable ones I have. They always have sales and you can find discount codes often also, not saying they're worth it or better than anything else out there, but MTB clothing is insanely over priced for what it is...I'd give this a shot if there was an end of season deal or something
  • 17 0
 Came here to make a snarky price comment. Pleasantly surprised.
  • 4 0
 "normal" pricing, likely to be very well put together and a free repair service - they've made it hard to get my technical knickers in a twist!
  • 18 7
 If it looks like it costs too much you're not the target audience. Move along.
  • 3 9
flag ReeferSouthrland (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Moving along because the designs look 1993 status.
  • 7 1
 @ReeferSouthrland: You're giving 1993 far too much credit.
  • 10 1
 @ReeferSouthrland: I like the designs, clean and grown up looking.

Turns out taste is a personal choice, who knew?
  • 1 0
 @scvkurt03: Never
  • 2 1
 @Patrick9-32: I guess Walmart designs are in for 2021-
  • 1 0
 @ReeferSouthrland: Maybe you're more the type that likes death metal black and grey Dakine look (ie. I'm 30 and still live in my mom's garage)? Or maybe the 2000 World Cup neon kit with a full face and goggles while you're out riding blues?
  • 1 0
 They really tried to get rid of the pinky up vibe with the video, but they're still a pinky up brand.
  • 9 0
 Why buy any of this when I can spend the same on kitsbow and support sustainable US manufacturing?
  • 2 0
 You have a point. They do look similar
  • 1 0
 Yup
  • 13 4
 $75 for a synthetic t-shirt eh
  • 4 0
 Totally agree, but they are by no means alone in asking that.
  • 5 0
 Crazy that the hip pack (which one would assume is more complex to make) only costs $5 more.
  • 2 0
 I just bought 2 synthetic, slim fitting running shirts by UA for $40 at a local sport store. Perhaps Rapha design allows some abrasion from riding in the woods and it's cool to see included patch like that, $75 is bonkers!
  • 4 0
 @lehott: well UA has scale that Rapha can’t touch so that’s 1 contributor to tue price difference. 2nd, most people will wear tear them and throw them away even if they could be repaired. They’ll not think twice because they’re $20 each. That’s wasteful.
  • 6 2
 This hipster-road-gravel ultra-bro cool stuff will be perfect match for my Ellsworth bike. Along with my hand-made iCoffe-Grinder. Thanks Rapha, you are the missing piece in my MTB styling (for which i spend 10 times more time and $$$ than for skills).
Sincerly,

i-MTBer
  • 3 0
 I guess I am their target market, but I'm pretty underwhelmed really, Are 3/4 sleeved riding shirts what MTB'rs want? I don't think I've ever chosen one over just regular long or short sleeved options. disappointed with the lack of any sportwool products (the material that rapha built their reputation on after all). Early days for sure, but rapha announced this was coming last year, and all they come up since then is more or less a couple of tees and a pair of shorts?
  • 4 1
 Toyota 4x4 - Check
Tattoo's - Check
Post Ride Beer - Check
Bad Filming with people trying to act like bad asses - Check
Overpriced clothing - Check

** Ok we're ready to market these China made clothes to all the dumb shit Americans.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, actually surprised this isn't more expensive, but still too expensive for me. I am not the target audience, for sure. There is something that looks a bit off in the shirts, especially. Too nice, classy, finished, polished, whatever you want to call it. Kind of goes against my personal aesthetic on the bike, but as I said, I am not the target audience. I would feel like a bit of a poser with the Rapha name so prominent. Or maybe I am already a poser and that is why this stuff looks too nice? I'll have to ramp up my denial skills on this one.

They have an audience, obviously, or they wouldn't be in business.
  • 6 0
 Its hard to say the branding is prominent - it's probably some of the most subtle kit going
  • 3 1
 A funny thing I learned about wealthy people awhile back: just because someone's wealthy doesn't mean they like burning their money. A lot of people got wealthy because they are frugal. A lot of wealthy people hate feeling like they're getting ripped off and will price shop, or buy generic, just as much as the non-wealthy. A lot of non-wealthy people stay that way because they burn their money on stupid shit.

I'm not gonna say I'm wealthy, but I've owned super pricey MTB shorts and tops, and I've owned (and currently use) $5-$10 poly tees from Old Navy or Target and $20-$60 outdoor shorts from Wrangler, Prana, etc. They get ripped and dirty and I haven't really noticed an appreciable difference that justifies the price premium, especially for someone who rides 6-7 days a week. Sure, the perfect MTB shorts may be 99% of what you want, but you can pay $30 and get shorts that are 95% of what you want, and that way if you ride 5 days a week you don't end up sinking possibly thousands into clothing. I hate overspending for tiny diminishing marginal returns.
  • 3 0
 You don’t get rich spending it, that’s a fact.


But then again, as I’ve recently learned, buying a high quality item that lasts(or can be repaired) is better than trashing a 30 dollar pair of shorts every year
  • 2 1
 @Jdorph: Of course - I'm currently wearing $300 Allen-Edmonds dress shoes, but it's only because they've lasted 2-4 times longer than any other cheaper dress shoes I've ever worn.

I have never found the pricey MTB stuff to last longer than the cheaper MTB stuff. They all get ripped, dirty, and sun-bleached.
  • 2 0
 I'm target market for this and I like the designs (except for 3/4 jerseys, but that's just because I look terrible in them!) and the colour ways. I want something fairly understated.

When I was riding a lot of road I had a couple of Rapha merino t-shirts and they're still perfect today. I must have machine washed them hundreds of times by now, and they stretch back to their original shape perfectly every time. Likewise, my Rapha bib shorts seem to be indestructible, so the price is worth it for me (especially as I always wait for them to go on sale).

The only disappointment for me here is the lack of sportswool options. Really looking forward to the winter collection.. Rapha, if you're listening, please could you do a long sleeve woolly top with a windproof front!
  • 2 0
 So the forefront's just flip the colors from top to bottom and adds a little text?
  • 2 1
 Kind of insane that the trail shorts don’t come with a liner. The cargo bib liners look nice but I’m not spending $300 with tax on lowers only.
  • 3 0
 Wears Rapha. Drinks Coors Banquet.
  • 1 0
 PB comments about boutique bikes - "Dentist Bike and i see through your marketing hype".
PB comments about boutique clothing - "Sign me up and pass the koolaid".
  • 2 1
 Rapha Designer (Applies Rapha stripe to monochrome or two tone standard MTB jersey)
Also Rapha Designer: Ahh, perfection
  • 1 0
 It's like $15 more than the equivalent TLD stuff. Hard to get too outraged.
  • 2 1
 Love the look! Hopefully there are some men's tanks in the works.
  • 1 0
 to cheap.....i need my clothtes to be more expensive then my bike/s
  • 1 0
 What exactly is the recycled fabric? If not Merino Wool.....
  • 3 3
 ... I would legitimately buy that helmet if it weren't plastered in `rapha`.
  • 1 0
 Clothing looks really good, well done-that video however was a pile.
  • 1 0
 They see me rollin' they hatin'
  • 1 0
 Cute shirts. I may be interested in wearing one.
  • 1 2
 go to army navy store buy surplus workout gear then have more money to spend on your bike win win Smile
Below threshold threads are hidden

