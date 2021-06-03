First Look: Rapha Releases New Line of MTB Apparel

Each item in the Rapha Performance Trailwear collection comes with a set of patches and instructions on how to use them to repair your garment if it gets damaged.

Rapha Performance Trailwear Overview:

Women's Apparel



Women's Trail Liner $110 USD

Women's Trail Technical T-Shirt* $75 USD

Women's Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey* $100 USD

Women's Trail Tank* $70 USD

Women's Trail Shorts* $150 USD

Women's Trail Lightweight Jacket* $180 USD

*Comes in two colourways. Men's Apparel



Trail Cargo Bib Liner $135 USD

Trail Technical T-Shirt* $75 USD

Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey* $100 USD

Trail Shorts* $150 USD

Trail Lightweight Jacket* $180 USD

*Comes in additional colourways.

Accessories



Trail Socks $23 USD

MTB 6-Panel Hat $35 USD

Trail Hip Pack $80 USD

Pro Team Full Frame Glasses $165 USD

Rapha x Smith Forefront 2 Trail Helmet $240 USD



The Trail Technical T-Shirt is one of two men's jerseys in the line and retails for $75 USD. It's constructed from recycled materials and Rapha says it's durable and snag resistant thanks to an incredibly high strength knit.

Men's Apparel:

Rapha says the honeycomb fabric structure wicks sweat away from the body. There are four colourways for the Trail Technical T-Shirt including Dark Grey / Light Grey, Light Grey / Black, Green / Black, Blue / Orange.

The Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey is the second men's jersey and retails for $100 USD. It's also made of recycled fabric and Rapha says that the textured fabric back not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating a fast-drying shirt.

Four colourways for the Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey including Dark Grey / Light Grey, Light Grey / Black, Green / Black, Blue / Orange.

The Trail Shorts are designed for use with or without knee pads. There are two hand pockets plus zippered side pockets with an integrated phone sleeve. They're constructed of plain weave stretch nylon and have a variable width belt system and they retail for $150 USD.

There are three colourways for the Trail Shorts and one for the Trail Cargo Bib Liner that retails for $135 USD. It is made of a lightweight mesh, has two cargo pockets, and is made of recycled fabrics.

The Trail Lightweight Jacket is a packable windproof shell that retails for $180. It comes in three colourways and stows into its chest pocket for maximum packability. It also comes with an added strap that allows you to cinch it down on your frame. It is made with a lightweight but breathable ripstop nylon fabric that's treated with DWR. The hood is helmet-compatible.

Women's Apparel:

The Women's Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey is $100 USD. It's made of recycled fabric and an antibacterial treatment is said to help maintain freshness for longer days on the bike.

Rapha says that the high strength knit makes it durable and snag resistant. It comes in Purple / Light Grey and Dark Grey / Light Grey.

The Women's Trail Technical T-Shirt is made of recycled materials and retails for $75 USD.

It also comes in Purple / Light Grey and Dark Grey / Light Grey.

The Women's Trail Tank is made of recycled materials and retails for $70 USD.

The Women's Trail Tank is made for riding in the heat and is offered in two colourways. It comes in Dark Grey / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The Women's Trail Lightweight Jacket is a packable windproof shell that retails for $180. It comes in two colourways and stows into its chest pocket for maximum packability. It also comes with an added strap that allows you to cinch it down on your frame. It comes in Dark Grey / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The Trail Shorts are designed for use with or without knee pads. There are two hand pockets plus zippered side pockets with an integrated phone sleeve. They're constructed of plain weave stretch nylon and have a variable width belt system and they retail for $150 USD. They come in Black / Light Grey and Purple / Light Grey.

The women's liner retails for $110 USD and features lightweight mesh panels to promote airflow.

Accessories

The Trail Hip Pack has a 3L capacity for essentials with an external drawcord that can be used to secure extra layers. It is made of recycled materials and retails for $80 USD. The Pro Team Full Frame Glasses come with an interchangeable clear lens and retail for $165 USD.

The Rapha + Smith Forefront 2 Collab helmet comes in two colourways and retails for $240 USD.

First Impressions