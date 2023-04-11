First Look: Revel Ranger Gets Updated With UDH

The version 2 Revel Ranger Downcountry bike has the same front triangle as the original, but a new rear end. The main change is the introduction of SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) standard, which allows the bike to make use of SRAM Eagle Transmission
drivetrains (and also makes hanger swaps easier if you build one without SRAM's latest drivetrain.)
In addition, Revel says the new rear triangle has an "improved carbon layup that achieves 20% more stiffness with no added weight", along with new links and pivot hardware, including titanium shock mounting hardware. Tire and chainring clearance has also been improved, one of the pivots uses larger bearings and a debris guard is now included.
But while all that may be a nice bonus, it seems to me that the switch to UDH is the main story. It's certainly interesting that Revel announced this so soon after the introduction of SRAM Transmission. Perhaps we'll see more brands who haven't already jumped aboard the UDH bandwagon doing so soon.
There are currently two build options for the new frame, both of which make use of SRAM Transmission. They cost $8,499 and &11,499 USD, respectively.
If that's too pricey, Revel is still selling the V1 Ranger, starting at $4,639 USD, or you can get a V2 frame for $3,599.
For more information, head to revelbikes.com
