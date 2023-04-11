First Look: Revel Ranger Gets Updated With UDH

Apr 11, 2023
by Seb Stott  


The version 2 Revel Ranger Downcountry bike has the same front triangle as the original, but a new rear end. The main change is the introduction of SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) standard, which allows the bike to make use of SRAM Eagle Transmission drivetrains (and also makes hanger swaps easier if you build one without SRAM's latest drivetrain.)


In addition, Revel says the new rear triangle has an "improved carbon layup ​that achieves 20% more stiffness with no added weight", along with new links and pivot hardware, including titanium shock mounting hardware. Tire and chainring clearance has also been improved, one of the pivots uses larger bearings and a debris guard is now included.

But while all that may be a nice bonus, it seems to me that the switch to UDH is the main story. It's certainly interesting that Revel announced this so soon after the introduction of SRAM Transmission. Perhaps we'll see more brands who haven't already jumped aboard the UDH bandwagon doing so soon.


There are currently two build options for the new frame, both of which make use of SRAM Transmission. They cost $8,499 and &11,499 USD, respectively.

If that's too pricey, Revel is still selling the V1 Ranger, starting at $4,639 USD, or you can get a V2 frame for $3,599.

For more information, head to revelbikes.com




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Downcountry Bikes Revel Bikes


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
51079 views
First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub
48731 views
Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives
38385 views
EXT Launches Aria Shock
37293 views
HQ Tour: Inside SRAM's Drivetrain Development Facility
34717 views
Slack Randoms: Gearless Magnet Bikes, Reversible Peak Kids Helmets & More
32524 views
Review: 6 of the Best Gravity-Oriented Mud Tires
31654 views
Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups
30776 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 This whole UDH thing is going to create a massive gluttony of Used frames pretty soon. Sure would be nice if mftr's offered a cheap way for a current frame owner to just swap out triangles.
  • 1 0
 Ignoring price, its a really nice bike. Probably one of the most capable bikes out there. I've rode one, it feels amazing on jumps, and its really nice on enduro.
  • 2 0
 That’s it? After three years?
  • 2 0
 Apparently they don't want to mess with perfection!
  • 1 0
 I would ride it, i like the way the downtube and toptube look
  • 1 1
 Transmission takeover is nigh





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029605
Mobile Version of Website