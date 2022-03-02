First Look: Revel's New Rail 29

Revel launched their brand three years ago with two bikes, the do-it-all short travel 29er Rascal and the longer-travelled 27.5" Rail. Today, the Colorado-based company has released a 29er version of the Rail with 155mm of travel. Revel says that the Rail 29 will be right at home on the top of any enduro race track, the bike park, or all day epics in the hills.



The Rail 29 continues to use the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension design, but has bigger bearings, beefier hardware, ISCG-05 tabs, a universal derailleur hanger, and extra seat post insertion room for longer droppers on all sizes compared to its 27.5" sibling, which will remain in the line. The Rail 29 can run any coil shock thanks to a smaller yoke at the lower shock mount.



Revel Rail Details



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Rear travel: 155mm / 160mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 65° head angle

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL

• Chainstay length: 436mm

• Reach: 427mm / 447mm / 469mm / 494mm

• From $5,999 to $10,999 USD

• Two Frame Colours

Frame Details

Geometry

Suspension Design

Models and Pricing



The Revel Rail in Velvet Shred Cake. The Revel Rail in Lead King.

The Rail in four builds, starting at $5,999 USD and as a frameset, which will set you back $3,499 USD and in two colours - "Lead King" and "Shred Velvet Cake".The Rail has completely redesigned linkage hardware so that you only need one tool, a 6mm wrench, for pivot maintenance. Keeping with that ease of maintenance theme, Revel says that you can disassemble the entire linkage without taking your cranks off. There are also now bigger bearings for increased durability, better seals, and only one row of bearings needed.All sizes have extra seat post insertion room for longer droppers and are compatible with all coil shock options thanks to a smaller yoke at the lower shock mount.You can fit up to a 29" x 2.4" tire in the rear, there's a threaded bottom bracket, and room for two water bottles (on the top and bottom of the downtube).The Rail 29 is Revel's first bike with ISCG-05 tabs and a universal derailleur hanger (UDH).The geometry on the Revel 29 mirrors that of its 27.5" sibling. The head tube angle is exactly the same at 65°, and although the chainstays have grown by 6mm on the 29er to 436mm, the reach is a touch shorter.The 27.5" Rail has a 430mm reach on the size small, 450mm on the size medium, 470mm on the size large, and 495mm on the size XL, while the current version has a 427mm reach on the size small, 447mm on the size medium, 469mm on the size large, and 494mm on the XL. The Rail 29's geometry numbers are on the more conservative side for a bike with this amount of travel, a little steeper and shorter than what has become the norm.The effective seat tube angle is a degree steeper on the Rail 29 compared to the 27.5" version at 76°.The Rail 29 comes in four sizes, Small through XL.The bike uses the same very distinctive Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension design that the Rail 27.5" does, which Revel licensed from Canfield. Revel says that CBF focuses on designing rear suspension around the Center of Curvature (CC) instead of on the instant center.CBF points the chainline and corresponding drive forces around the top of the chainring through 100-percent of the travel which Revel says results in maximum pedaling efficiency, regardless of where you are in the travel and what terrain you are on. This allows the suspension to do its job completely independent of drivetrain and braking forces.There are four models of the Revel, each of which is available in two colourways. The SRAM GX model is $5,999 USD, the Shimano XT model is $7,299 USD, the SRAM X01 model is $8,299, and the SRAM XX1 AXS complete $10,999 USD. You can also get a frame for $3499 USD. Bikes will start shipping in the spring.