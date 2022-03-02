close
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29

Mar 2, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

FIRST LOOK
Revel Rail 29

Revel launched their brand three years ago with two bikes, the do-it-all short travel 29er Rascal and the longer-travelled 27.5" Rail. Today, the Colorado-based company has released a 29er version of the Rail with 155mm of travel. Revel says that the Rail 29 will be right at home on the top of any enduro race track, the bike park, or all day epics in the hills.

The Rail 29 continues to use the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension design, but has bigger bearings, beefier hardware, ISCG-05 tabs, a universal derailleur hanger, and extra seat post insertion room for longer droppers on all sizes compared to its 27.5" sibling, which will remain in the line. The Rail 29 can run any coil shock thanks to a smaller yoke at the lower shock mount.

Revel Rail Details

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Rear travel: 155mm / 160mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 65° head angle
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL
• Chainstay length: 436mm
• Reach: 427mm / 447mm / 469mm / 494mm
• From $5,999 to $10,999 USD
• Two Frame Colours
revelbikes.com

The Rail in four builds, starting at $5,999 USD and as a frameset, which will set you back $3,499 USD and in two colours - "Lead King" and "Shred Velvet Cake".


Frame Details

The Rail has completely redesigned linkage hardware so that you only need one tool, a 6mm wrench, for pivot maintenance. Keeping with that ease of maintenance theme, Revel says that you can disassemble the entire linkage without taking your cranks off. There are also now bigger bearings for increased durability, better seals, and only one row of bearings needed.

All sizes have extra seat post insertion room for longer droppers and are compatible with all coil shock options thanks to a smaller yoke at the lower shock mount.

You can fit up to a 29" x 2.4" tire in the rear, there's a threaded bottom bracket, and room for two water bottles (on the top and bottom of the downtube).

The Rail 29 is Revel's first bike with ISCG-05 tabs and a universal derailleur hanger (UDH).



Geometry



The geometry on the Revel 29 mirrors that of its 27.5" sibling. The head tube angle is exactly the same at 65°, and although the chainstays have grown by 6mm on the 29er to 436mm, the reach is a touch shorter.

The 27.5" Rail has a 430mm reach on the size small, 450mm on the size medium, 470mm on the size large, and 495mm on the size XL, while the current version has a 427mm reach on the size small, 447mm on the size medium, 469mm on the size large, and 494mm on the XL. The Rail 29's geometry numbers are on the more conservative side for a bike with this amount of travel, a little steeper and shorter than what has become the norm.

The effective seat tube angle is a degree steeper on the Rail 29 compared to the 27.5" version at 76°.

The Rail 29 comes in four sizes, Small through XL.



Suspension Design

The bike uses the same very distinctive Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension design that the Rail 27.5" does, which Revel licensed from Canfield. Revel says that CBF focuses on designing rear suspension around the Center of Curvature (CC) instead of on the instant center.

CBF points the chainline and corresponding drive forces around the top of the chainring through 100-percent of the travel which Revel says results in maximum pedaling efficiency, regardless of where you are in the travel and what terrain you are on. This allows the suspension to do its job completely independent of drivetrain and braking forces.


Models and Pricing

The Revel Rail in Velvet Shred Cake.
The Revel Rail in Lead King.

There are four models of the Revel, each of which is available in two colourways. The SRAM GX model is $5,999 USD, the Shimano XT model is $7,299 USD, the SRAM X01 model is $8,299, and the SRAM XX1 AXS complete $10,999 USD. You can also get a frame for $3499 USD. Bikes will start shipping in the spring.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Revel Bikes Revel Rail


84 Comments

  • 44 2
 LETS F****** PARTY!
  • 15 0
 You can use that same comment in any article on PB and Id upvote you every time
  • 24 0
 Love it. Surprised by how many Revels I've seen here on the East Coast. Seems that anyone who rides one loves it. The geo for me is spot on for an all-mountain bike. Seems a few brands have back off from going full slack and to me that is a happy development.
  • 8 0
 Sixes Pit outside of Atlanta is one of Revel's biggest dealers. They pump them out.
  • 13 0
 That canfied linkage is one of the best suspension platforms on the market
  • 5 1
 I've got a Rascal and couldn't be happier with it, CBF feels like it has far more travel than it does and Revel absolutely nailed the geometry for what I use it for, bit on the conservative side compared to some brands but it just works extremely well. If I was in the market for a bigger bike this would be at the top of my list.
  • 2 0
 Yeah this looks awesome. I just built up a v2 Ripmo and this looks very similar in geo, travel, and design. Should be an awesome all mountain bike. But so much for d2c pricing. Frame is same cost as a Ripmo.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: That's actually what they claim on their website. And Trek claims the same thing too. I'm just wondering when they are going to arm wrestle for the title.
  • 5 0
 Canfield's CBF suspension seems ideal for pedaling over chunk, which is a big deal on the East Coast
  • 3 0
 My 27.5 Rail was awesome, I have the 29'er pre ordered and by all accounts it will exceed the prior version.
  • 20 2
 Pissed it’s not a tandem…
  • 19 2
 Looks good. Geo Chart looks good. But limited to 2.4" tire width? 2.5" is a pretty common tire size these days...
  • 10 24
flag Explodo (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeah...Any bike that won't take a 2.6 is an automatic NO.
  • 5 2
 @Explodo: lol
  • 7 0
 I personally think a 2.4" in the rear is fine, but I'd like to see clearance for a bigger tire so you know you won't have issues with tire rub when you break a spoke. Maybe there's sufficient lateral clearance but not radial due to the suspension design?
  • 7 2
 @Explodo: Do people really like squirmy 2.6's out back?
  • 5 1
 @Mntneer: lol to what? Common sense.

Possibility to put 2.6 rear tire doesnt mean that you must have 2.6 on the rear but you have much more room for mud when you have 2.4 or 2.5 tire on back.

Also those cables under BB looks fugly
  • 3 0
 The Rascal also says 2.4" max but plenty of people, myself included, clear a 2.6 with no problem.
  • 1 0
 @DaneL: There is a lot of clearance on this bike. 2.4 is pretty conservative.
  • 1 1
 @ridingsteeps: Tire width is not one-size-fits-all. What tires work for you depend on where you ride, how you ride, rim width, weight of rider, and probably more things. Weight of rider and rim width are very important factors. Light riders don't need bigger tires unless it's for specialty stuff. Heavier riders can get quite an advantage from wider tires. A 160lb rider probably gets a shit ride from a 3.0, whereas a 210 lb rider can enjoy them nicely(assuming proper setup).
  • 1 0
 Revel says the same for the 27.5 Rail. I have that bike and have been running a 2.5" since day one with no issues.
  • 11 4
 I realize Revel likes conservative geometry, but it really seems like they're making an effort to not make their existing models seem dated. That said, this seems like it would be a comfortable bike for doing all day epics rather than just being as fast as possible in a straight line on the downhills.
  • 2 0
 I think there are few brands whose baseline starting point is 'it pedals well'. I know I've heard Revel's founder guy say that they want really well pedaling bikes, so probably lends to being on the more conservative end of geometry, even if it's a long travel bike. May just see some of that bifrication in the industry where some brands really push their bikes toward downhill bias (Transition) and other brands focus on the long pedaling days (Pivot).
  • 4 3
 Not being on the bleeding edge of geometry development ≠ conservative.

I'm not a fan of this bike for a number of reasons, but at least the geo numbers seem perfectly reasonable and relatively contemporary.
  • 3 3
 Nah, these 63 degree bikes with 490 reach in a size M are only thought to be advantageous by people who make up for lack of talent with geometry. Look at Richie, Jack, Florian, etc. They're all on bikes that Pinkbike commenters would say are "too small." I think that geo is spot on for a race bike, although I would put a -1 degree angle headset in there.
  • 2 0
 yeah it’s ‘all mountain’ and not enduroAF. That being said I imagine it’d be gnarly with a coil and 170 up front.
  • 9 0
 Thanks revel, for making a bike that doesn't lean heavily into LONG, LOW, SLACK. Sweet spot on the geo imo
  • 11 2
 Let’s revel in that beautiful color, shall we?
  • 3 0
 Current rascal owner on the east coast and wondering if it's worth it to sell the rascal and buy a rail29 for a little extra comfort at the bike park. I like some of the incremental updates, but was maybe hoping for a longer reach/shorter top tube. Or just a size that puts 5'9" folks in the middle because my biggest issue with the rascal is that a med felt small so I went with the large which has a very long feeling top tube. this is a little better with the sta, but I'm not sure if just one degree will help.

Also not sure how I feel about the domain on the gx build for a 6k dollar bike, but I wasn't expecting a great "value" from a more boutique brand like this anyway. There's always the 2.1 damper upgrade. Also interesting how conservative the numbers still are. I think that makes this seem like it could be a great "aggressive trail" bike, but compared to a lot of enduro bikes on the market, it does feel conservative, which does make it a good pick for someone like me that just wants a good trail bike that can cover me when I write checks my skills are not able to cover. FWIW I do love my rascal and have absolutely drank the CBF kool-aid.
  • 2 0
 The Domain is more than fine for 95% of riders. If you aren't the type of person to be adjusting your high and low speed compression independently dependent on course or temperature, Domain will more than do the trick.
  • 6 0
 Did they fire the person responsible for that Sedona color aka dogsh*t burnt baby diaper? These colors are beeeeautiful!
  • 3 0
 I like how the pricing of the frame only is reasonable. Unlike everyone else who felt compelled to raise the prices of their carbon frames from ~$3500 to over $4000. If I ever am in the market for another bike, I'll get a Revel.
  • 3 0
 Yeah seriously. An sb150 is $4700!!!! What the heck
  • 7 0
 ISCG Tabs for the Win!
  • 6 1
 Actual STA is going to be petty slack for us tall folk.
  • 1 0
 It's as if so many of these designers have been hibernating past 3 years.
  • 1 0
 On the rear sus. can rocks and stuff get into the front part of the linkage? It is hard to tell from the pics, but I can only see the suspension compressed deep a stone flying up to land perfectly as the travel goes back and catches the pebble in between and crunch. But maybe I'm just paranoid.
  • 3 0
 on my rascal, rocks getting caught hasn't been a huge issue, but it's definitely not the most mud friendly linkage ever. If you can at least do a quick hose down after a ride in sticky stuff, it's not the end of the world. this linkage is obviously reworked for the rail29 though
  • 2 0
 The space between the link and BB shell gets larger as the suspension compresses which allows anything in there to fall away before returning to top out.
  • 1 0
 Rocks getting stuck isn't an issue after 2+ years. Some mud buildup but I feel that will be the case for all but the most simple single pivot suspension platforms
  • 3 0
 Finally! Love what Revel has done with their other bikes and never understood why they did not have a long travel 29er yet. Happy to see this come out
  • 2 0
 Demoed a 27.5 Rail two years ago and was super stoked on it. Was eagerly anticipating this release but it came a bit late for me and I have already bought the LT 29er of my desire. Good luck Revel, I'm sure it slays!
  • 1 0
 Didn't see it mentioned, but ...

Canfield sells a long travel 29er called the Lithium, it's less expensive, made of aluminum, has room for a 29 x 2.5-2.6, has shorter chain stays (430 vs 436), and it has a long stroke option (165mm). The only issue I have with the Lithium has no place for a water bottle, but I ride with a pack so it's a non issue.

I really like my Lithium, so smooth, pedals well up, handles tech as well as any bike I've ridden, and it very capable on the downs.

Frames run $1850 plus shock.
  • 1 0
 These guys must not know any 6'7" guys. An XL with 494mm reach and a 77' ESTA will fit up to about 6'3" max. A guy with a 35+" inseam will hit his knees on the handlebars on a bike this size. Good to know they didn't test this before stating it on their geo table. I wonder what other obvious things they didn't test?
And that's not to mention the same length chainstay on every size, which is weak.
  • 1 0
 Why advertise two water bottle holder when I have never seen anyone really use the under the downtube. Would have rather seen two mount holes for a b-rad mount to hold the essentials for a ride.
  • 3 0
 What a beauty!!! Turn it up to 11 baby!!!!
  • 2 2
 This bike looks sweet, my only gripe is the reach on a Large. I love the 480 on my large Spur and like it even a little longer on longer travel bike. My S4 enduro is 487 I think.
  • 5 5
 Reach alone is pretty meaningless without the effective top tube though
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: True. The ETT is the same as the Spur which would be great for pedaling around, it's 14mm shorter than the Enduro which isn't tremendous. But for longer travel bikes on really gnarly trails, I've really grown to love the long reach. I rode some EWS courses last year and I loved having the front end really out in front of me when out of the saddle.
  • 3 0
 Good to see; CBF shines the longer the travel.
  • 3 0
 The red color really should be called “Shred Velvet”.
  • 2 0
 It is!
  • 2 0
 Seeing these everywhere these days...kinda weird but maybe goes to show 'conservative' geo is what a lot of people want.
  • 2 0
 That color is awesome. Is it more bronze or green?
  • 2 0
 yes
  • 2 1
 I'm curious as to why there is an EXO+ DHF in the front but a EXO DHRII in the rear?
  • 1 0
 I think Tire Spec is something we all have to agree to disagree, Especially right now when they take forever to get.
  • 5 4
 Generally seems already dated so it would be a hard sell unless something special happened on a demo ride.
  • 4 0
 That's where they get you. These bikes feel amazing
  • 3 1
 Define something special.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: spesh enduro.
Dh makes up for dated seat angle.
  • 2 0
 Yes!
  • 1 0
 In before the " 76° sa is 'steep enough'" comments. Fail
  • 2 2
 A yes, the BB cable loop...
  • 2 2
 I noticed that too. Not a fan.
  • 2 0
 They have the cables running in the same place on my Rascal. I'm not sure why they appear so "loopy" in the pictures but mine are much tighter to the frame and I've never had an issue after 2 years of riding
  • 2 3
 Cancel any company that stocks exo tires on the rear of any bike with 140mm of travel or more.
  • 1 2
 Hopefully they solved all the engineering flaws from their previous models here.....
  • 8 10
 Looks sweet but I'd throw a 1 degree angleset in it off the bat. 65 is too steep for an "enduro" bike.
  • 2 0
 Running it 170mm would slacken it out as well. Geo is for a 160mm fork so I figure enduro riders/racers will opt for a 170mm
  • 1 1
 Modern bikes need to be adjustable ala spesh.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



