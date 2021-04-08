First Look: Ride Concepts' TNT Mid-Top Shoe - Pond Beaver 2021

The updates made to the TNT are subtle in appearance but they make a difference on the trail. A more water-resistant upper should help keep riders drier than before, important for a shoe of this nature. Additionally, the tread of the shoe ought to provide for further hikability and function when riders are off the bike for hiking or whatever trail work situations present themselves.



I would have liked to have seen a little more traction added in the toe and the heel but, this is without a doubt, a step in the right direction. In the little time I've been able to ride in the TNT, the rubber has proven to mate well with a number of flat pedals, but it's not quite as sticky as the new Specialized SlipNot ST blend we've been liking and just below what Five Ten's Stealth rubber compound offers.



The shoes are supportive and give the feel that they are ready to go to battle. I fortunately didn't kick any rocks in testing thus far, but out of all the shoes I have these seem to offer the most protection in terms of both rock strikes to the toe, ankle support, and a cushy footbed to smooth impacts. The stoutness of the shoe did take a bit away from the pedal feel for me - the shoe is very robust in construction overall. If riding a bike park or DH was in the daily queue for me, I wouldn't hesitate to pick the TNT, but for general trail riding the shoe may be a bit overbuilt and while that's not its intended primary use, it's worth noting. I feel that the loss of pedal feel directly contributed to the decrease in shoe to pedal grip for me.



Overall, the TNT could be a great choice for riders looking at a sturdier flat pedal shoe who don't need the absolute stickiest rubber soles. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone riding more aggressively or in demanding conditions where additional foot protection is warranted. — Daniel Sapp