First Look: Ride Concepts' TNT Mid-Top Shoe - Pond Beaver 2021

Ride Concepts have unveiled a smattering of new shoes as of late and the TNT is the latest to their release party. The mid-top shoe is designed for, as the team at Ride Concepts claims, "Big Mountain, DH, and Trailbuilding." Collaborating with a number of top-level athlete, including Dan Atherton, the TNT is built to be incredibly robust and versatile all at the same time.
The shoe has a number of updates to help it fit the bill of being dynamically capable and durable. There's a new outsole with more surface area that uses RC's DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber compound with a 12mm hexagonal pattern. The sole of the TNT is constructed with a rubber blend that was developed with Rubber Kinetics, and it's rated as a 4.0 on Ride Concepts' own grip scale. According to them, this equals a high amount of grip with the lower number meaning grippier rubber. For example, the Livewire shoe rates a 6.0 on that same scale. There's a also recessed area on the toe and heel of the shoe where some hexagons are tied together for more traction when hiking and digging, similar to the Powerline shoe.
The upper is now a synthetic microfiber which is said to be more durable and water-resistant along with an anti-bacterial mesh lining for keeping funk at bay. There is a fully gusseted tongue to help limit the amount of dirt and debris the shoe can onboard and a 40mm power strap for added support. As a bonus, it helps with lace retention although there's a small elastic strap built in to control laces as well. The toe and heel feature a molded cap for added protection against rock strikes or other trail incidents while the high-rise EVA midsole adds to protection and shock absorption. Carrying over something we've seen in other shoes from Ride Concepts, the insole also has D3O built in to help with absorbing impacts. The asymmetrical collar of the shoe is mid-height to give extra support and it has D3O built into it for impact protection.
The TNT is available in US sizes 7-13 (UK 6-12), including half sizes.TNT Details
• Mid-height design for DH/Trailbuilding
• Anti-bacterial mesh lining
• Water resistant microfiber synthetic upper
• 40mm wide power strap
• Molded rubber toe and heel caps
• Rubber Kinetics DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber outsole
• D3O impact protection
• Weight: 987g (pair, size 10)
• Price: $160 USD / $240 CAD / €160 / £140
• rideconcepts.com
|The updates made to the TNT are subtle in appearance but they make a difference on the trail. A more water-resistant upper should help keep riders drier than before, important for a shoe of this nature. Additionally, the tread of the shoe ought to provide for further hikability and function when riders are off the bike for hiking or whatever trail work situations present themselves.
I would have liked to have seen a little more traction added in the toe and the heel but, this is without a doubt, a step in the right direction. In the little time I've been able to ride in the TNT, the rubber has proven to mate well with a number of flat pedals, but it's not quite as sticky as the new Specialized SlipNot ST blend we've been liking and just below what Five Ten's Stealth rubber compound offers.
The shoes are supportive and give the feel that they are ready to go to battle. I fortunately didn't kick any rocks in testing thus far, but out of all the shoes I have these seem to offer the most protection in terms of both rock strikes to the toe, ankle support, and a cushy footbed to smooth impacts. The stoutness of the shoe did take a bit away from the pedal feel for me - the shoe is very robust in construction overall. If riding a bike park or DH was in the daily queue for me, I wouldn't hesitate to pick the TNT, but for general trail riding the shoe may be a bit overbuilt and while that's not its intended primary use, it's worth noting. I feel that the loss of pedal feel directly contributed to the decrease in shoe to pedal grip for me.
Overall, the TNT could be a great choice for riders looking at a sturdier flat pedal shoe who don't need the absolute stickiest rubber soles. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone riding more aggressively or in demanding conditions where additional foot protection is warranted.—Daniel Sapp
But in the case of footwear, don't we want it to behave the opposite way? Firm under pedaling load, to help transfer power, then soft and cushioning when sharp. harsh, repetitive forces are transferred through the pedals?
