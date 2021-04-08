First Look: Ride Concepts' TNT Mid-Top Shoe - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 8, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

Ride Concepts have unveiled a smattering of new shoes as of late and the TNT is the latest to their release party. The mid-top shoe is designed for, as the team at Ride Concepts claims, "Big Mountain, DH, and Trailbuilding." Collaborating with a number of top-level athlete, including Dan Atherton, the TNT is built to be incredibly robust and versatile all at the same time.

The shoe has a number of updates to help it fit the bill of being dynamically capable and durable. There's a new outsole with more surface area that uses RC's DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber compound with a 12mm hexagonal pattern. The sole of the TNT is constructed with a rubber blend that was developed with Rubber Kinetics, and it's rated as a 4.0 on Ride Concepts' own grip scale. According to them, this equals a high amount of grip with the lower number meaning grippier rubber. For example, the Livewire shoe rates a 6.0 on that same scale. There's a also recessed area on the toe and heel of the shoe where some hexagons are tied together for more traction when hiking and digging, similar to the Powerline shoe.

The upper is now a synthetic microfiber which is said to be more durable and water-resistant along with an anti-bacterial mesh lining for keeping funk at bay. There is a fully gusseted tongue to help limit the amount of dirt and debris the shoe can onboard and a 40mm power strap for added support. As a bonus, it helps with lace retention although there's a small elastic strap built in to control laces as well. The toe and heel feature a molded cap for added protection against rock strikes or other trail incidents while the high-rise EVA midsole adds to protection and shock absorption. Carrying over something we've seen in other shoes from Ride Concepts, the insole also has D3O built in to help with absorbing impacts. The asymmetrical collar of the shoe is mid-height to give extra support and it has D3O built into it for impact protection.

The TNT is available in US sizes 7-13 (UK 6-12), including half sizes.

Hexagons with a recessed area on the toe and heel are designed to mate well with pedals as well as the earth.

Wide power straps keep the shoe snug and adds support.
A higher asymmetrical collar gives additional ankle support and protection.


TNT Details

• Mid-height design for DH/Trailbuilding
• Anti-bacterial mesh lining
• Water resistant microfiber synthetic upper
• 40mm wide power strap
• Molded rubber toe and heel caps
• Rubber Kinetics DST 4.0 Max Grip rubber outsole
• D3O impact protection
• Weight: 987g (pair, size 10)
• Price: $160 USD / $240 CAD / €160 / £140
rideconcepts.com

D3O plays a big role in the shoe's claimed foot protection from rock/terrain strikes and impacts along with hard landings.
The high-rise cuff is made to help keep dirt out while offering some additional protection for aggressive riding.


Molded rubber toe and heel cups.

bigquotesThe updates made to the TNT are subtle in appearance but they make a difference on the trail. A more water-resistant upper should help keep riders drier than before, important for a shoe of this nature. Additionally, the tread of the shoe ought to provide for further hikability and function when riders are off the bike for hiking or whatever trail work situations present themselves.

I would have liked to have seen a little more traction added in the toe and the heel but, this is without a doubt, a step in the right direction. In the little time I've been able to ride in the TNT, the rubber has proven to mate well with a number of flat pedals, but it's not quite as sticky as the new Specialized SlipNot ST blend we've been liking and just below what Five Ten's Stealth rubber compound offers.

The shoes are supportive and give the feel that they are ready to go to battle. I fortunately didn't kick any rocks in testing thus far, but out of all the shoes I have these seem to offer the most protection in terms of both rock strikes to the toe, ankle support, and a cushy footbed to smooth impacts. The stoutness of the shoe did take a bit away from the pedal feel for me - the shoe is very robust in construction overall. If riding a bike park or DH was in the daily queue for me, I wouldn't hesitate to pick the TNT, but for general trail riding the shoe may be a bit overbuilt and while that's not its intended primary use, it's worth noting. I feel that the loss of pedal feel directly contributed to the decrease in shoe to pedal grip for me.

Overall, the TNT could be a great choice for riders looking at a sturdier flat pedal shoe who don't need the absolute stickiest rubber soles. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone riding more aggressively or in demanding conditions where additional foot protection is warranted.Daniel Sapp




Posted In:
Shoes Ride Concepts


10 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'm wondering if someone in plastics engineering or maybe someone from RC can fill in some blanks for me here? I'm puzzled by the use of D30 in the inner sole. My understanding is that the viscoelastic polymer is soft and flexible until impact, when it hardens to disperse energy? At least that's the media spin we get when it's used in armor.
But in the case of footwear, don't we want it to behave the opposite way? Firm under pedaling load, to help transfer power, then soft and cushioning when sharp. harsh, repetitive forces are transferred through the pedals?
  • 2 0
 It's not that it "hardens." The molecules on the surface of the material that we use on our insoles, which D3O refers to as "Aero," realign when an impact is taken. The harder the impact received, the faster they realign to disperse that energy, absorbing it rather than transferring it beyond (to your feet). So, for instance, on a trail with successive chatter, the material is constantly absorbing those small hits, sending less fatigue to the foot. On something like a harsh landing, the molecules realign faster, almost instantly taking the abuse. So, it's kind of like suspension for your feet?
  • 3 0
 I don't know what it means, but I know that it works. I've had a few pairs of RC with D30 insoles and my feet do stay noticeably fresher or more comfortable.
  • 4 0
 People ask for a Lace strap, then Bitch about it? Lol
  • 2 1
 Someone point me to a riding shoe that they actually like the look of. Everyone seems to dog on riding shoes, but give no indication as to what they actually consider a good looking shoe.
  • 1 1
 I don't ride flats but if I'd did, I'd probably wear old school vans with flat waffle soles.
  • 3 1
 Do they come with a free bowl of soup?
  • 3 1
 You could get 4 o'clock senior special at the casino in these.
  • 2 0
 At least they're not made by Adidas
  • 1 1
 These ain't it, they look like they serve some kind of orthopedic purpose.

