First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork

Jul 20, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Stickers only go so far in covering up a pre-production fork. We’ve seen the BlackBox (RockShox’s prototype components) decals covering the sturdy-looking fork for nearly two seasons, but the official debut of the Boxxer Ultimate is here.

The Boxxer is entirely redesigned from the previous iteration. The most apparent change is the move from 35 to 38mm stanchions. A burlier chassis also takes features like the Charger 3 RC2 damper and ButterCups that were implemented on the Zeb, Lyrik, and Pike single crown forks a year ago, however, there is more at play inside the larger tubes than you may expect. In particular, the DebonAir+ air spring required clever engineering to work around the new stanchion size.

Boxxer Ultimate Details

• Travel options: 180, 190, 200 mm
• Redesigned 38mm stanchion chassis
• Fork offset: 44mm (27.5”), 48mm (27.5”, 29”) 52mm (29”)
• Charger 3 RC2 damper w/ high-speed compression, low-speed compression, and rebound
• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with optimized air volume
• ButterCups on air and damper shafts
• Lubricating ports at end of stanchions
• Gloss Black or Signature Electric Red colors
• Boxxer 4-bolt fender incl. (aftermarket only)
• Weight: 2,840g (200mm travel, 48mm offset)
• MSRP: $1,899 USD, € 2,279 EUR*, £2,029 GBR* (*incl. VAT)
rockshox.com



Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost
The new 38mm-chassis Boxxer Ultimate versus...
RockShox Boxxer
...the previous generation with 35mm stanchions.

Chassis

Let’s start with the obvious first - 38mm stanchions. Riders have expressed their concerns with oversized tubes being overly stiff. RockShox says that they kept their eye on this when designing the new chassis and took careful consideration to not make this Boxxer brutally stiff.

At the bottom of the upper tubes, holes have been drilled to promote oil circulation as the fork moves through its travel. Upon bottom out, these ports are said to help evenly distribute the oil and reduce inconsistencies in the spring rate. SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube take care of friction and keep the tubes sliding smoothly.

Laser etched on each stanchion are gradients to measure the effective axle to crown length at a glance. Another nice touch is the continued marking of the required torque of each bolt, including the Maxle DH.

Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost
Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost

The crowns see lots of material milled away and come in three offsets: 44, 48, and 52mm. The shortest and longest correspond to 27.5 and 29” front wheels, whereas the middle ground offset of 48mm is acceptable for either wheel size.

There’s also a new 4-bolt fender to come (included with aftermarket fork purchase) that will cover more area in front of and behind the arch than the Zeb’s short mud flap.

Compared to the previous chassis, there is a weight penalty of nearly 200g. All of those features inside the new architecture should come with performance benefits.



Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost

DebonAir+ Twin Tube Air Spring

RockShox worked tirelessly to perfect the air spring on the new Boxxer. Moving to a larger diameter stanchion posed challenges to limiting the progressivity of the air spring as it moved through the 200mm of travel. The solution? A twin tube DebonAir+ air spring.

In the new fork a separate air chamber rides inside the 38mm stanchion and the traditional air spring was altered from 10mm to a hollow 14mm to allow for extra negative air volume. This makes the DebonAir+ twin tube RockShox’s most linear air spring yet. There’s also a revised bottom-out bumper, for those wincing impacts.

ButterCups are also at play in the Boxxer Ultimate and account for 10mm of the travel. Both the damper and air spring rods sit on the rubber elastomers to reduce high bump frequencies from trail chatter.



Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost

Charger 3 RC2 Damper

Transitioning from their longer-travel single crown forks, RockShox has implemented the Charger 3 into the Boxxer Ultimate with high and low-speed compression, and rebound adjustments. RockShox touts the fact of eliminating “cross-talk” between the two compression adjustments. What that means is that you can now independently adjust one without affecting the other for straightforward tuning. The suspension fluid from Maxima is also designed to be silent as it circulates through the damper.


Tegan Cruz MY24 BOXXER Mt Prevost

Boxxer and Upgrades

Available on complete bikes only, a simpler Boxxer will also meet a certain price point for some customers. This fork will only have one compression adjuster and exclude the ButterCups, although the chassis remains the same and both the damper and spring can be retrofitted.

Boxxer Details

• Travel options: 180, 190, 200 mm
• Redesigned 38mm stanchion chassis
• Fork offset: 44mm (27.5”), 48mm (27.5”, 29”) 52mm (29”)
• Charger 3 RC damper w/ compression and rebound
• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with optimized air volume
• Lubricating ports at end of stanchions
• BoXXer 4-bolt fender avail.
• Weight: 2,680g (200mm travel, 48mm offset)
• MSRP: N/A (OEM only)

Charger RC3 Damper Upgrade
• Adjustments: high-speed compression, low-speed compression, and rebound
• ButterCups
• MSRP: $358 USD, €399 EUR*, £356 GBR*, *Includes VAT
DebonAir+ Air Spring Upgrade
• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with ButterCups
• MSRP: $104 USD, €113 EUR*, £101 GBR*, *Includes VAT



57 Comments
  • 20 1
 Dear RockShox, Please, oh please, bring back the red Lyrik. That is all.
  • 3 0
 I wonder if these lowers would fit on a zeb
  • 20 8
 I can only laugh with the price tag....The only advantage against the other serious forks in the market was the price. Now it is gone...
  • 4 0
 c'mon, knowing how Rockshox sell other stuff in EU can say it will be around €1400 in a few month.
  • 1 0
 UVP... always breathing loosely through the pants.
  • 1 0
 @Muckal: immer locker durch die Hose!
  • 1 0
 Nah, the other manufacturers can now raise their prices and all will be well again
  • 6 1
 it'd be nice if, in addition to the fancy air spring they offered coil. 38mm stanchions have enough sticktion on their own, and weight isn't a significant concern to the vast majority of dh riders.
  • 13 1
 and coils are just the best for consistent performance. I will die on this hill. #deathtoshockpumps
  • 4 0
 I'm sure Vorsprung or other aftermarket manufacturers will offer conversion kits. Not as simple or cheap as it would be if the fork shipped that way OEM but I would imagine you could sell the airspring easily to someone looking to upgrade the base level fork that came on their bike.
  • 1 0
 The air spring is now twin tube like fox has it already so the friction surface is less than on a ZEB
  • 4 1
 @adrennan: I will say, I love coils but dh forks are one of the few places where air springs are large enough that they feel pretty good.
  • 8 2
 When I hear 'clever engineering' in rockshox article, I start to shiver.
  • 1 0
 Why does it mattoc?
  • 1 0
 The holes in the stanchions seem like a clever idea. I wonder whether it would make a basic lower leg service any more messy though. Maybe if you orient them both (both left and right stanchion) such that all holes are on the same side, you can remove the lowers with all holes facing up (provided you remove the lowers with the fork horizontal).
  • 3 0
 It wouldn’t really affect the lower service would it? It would all drain out the same once you remove the foot bolts I would think
  • 1 0
 @Motoracer31: If it does, then all good indeed. I was wondering whether there'd be oil trapped inside the stanchions which, during a quick lower leg service, you don't open. If it all somehow drains when you remove the foot bolts then it doesn't matter indeed. Now that these aren't open bath forks, the oil in the lower leg is the oil that typically gets contaminated and which you really want to be able to replace completely without any residue anywhere.
  • 1 0
 Kind of related, but anyone upgraded to the debonair+ spring or have a new RS fork with that spring and unable to use full travel even with big hits/drops? Zeb A1 the C1 air spring I'd easily blow through the travel at 20% sag with 2 tokens, didn't like ramp up with more tokens and didn't feel very supportive in mid-travel either, but with the debonair+ there's always 15 or so mm travel untouched at 30% sag. I saw one review mention full travel was difficult to use, but mine is impossible. Perhaps borked up the install. Ordered one of those TruTune carbon inserts that I hope helps but have little confidence it will make a difference, but I got it on sale so worth a try I suppose.
  • 2 0
 Looks promising. The 52mm offset on the 29er is definitely the sweet spot. Stoked about all these suspension manufacturers really stepping it up these days.
  • 4 0
 You think so? - I have always struggled with higher offset forks, much preferring mid 40's / the 44mm option with 29er front wheel.

Maybe its because I run a 40mm stem, not sure.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Well I'm gonna say it's 100% personal preference, bit the ride charictaristics does change quite a bit.
I started playing with offsets in 2019 after I noticed the Syndicate bikes were running the Morc offset crowns from MOJO Rising on the fox 40. At that time the offset was 58mm.
The Morc crowns were 50 or 55 offset.
I really enjoyed the 50mm offset, but found I really had to oversteer the bike in the corners, but the front wheel traction breakaway window felt huge. The 55, I felt the rider input was alot more responsive, but the traction breakaway window was a bit vague and had a narrow window.
I got on the Ohlins DH 38 to test for most if the 2020 season with a 54mm offset, and it was improved but not perfect.
Fox dropped the current gen 40 with a 52mm offset, and I really felt that it was the sweetspot for what I was looking for.
Stem length and head angle also play a huge roll here. I started on a 45mm stem option, but eventually went to a 50mm to help weight the front wheel a bit better.
Keeping in mind I generally prefer a longer reach bike. I'd say a shorter offset would be more beneficial for riders who prefer shorter reach numbers as it calms the chassis down in the corners when the riders weight balance ratio is higher.
  • 7 4
 Hey look we added lines for the crown so you don’t need to measure, but sag nope you need to measure that again.
  • 3 0
 Because the first thing you're able to measure accurately, and the second one you can't
  • 2 0
 no one measures sag anyways
  • 3 2
 Nice. The old boxxer was looking like a tall and skinny teenager with its 35mm stanchions since the 38mm single crowns came around. How awkward.
  • 4 0
 Funny 35mm is considered skinny. I recall some were worried the Boxxer would become too stiff when they moved up from 32mm (when the SC Syndicate was still riding their stuff).
  • 2 0
 This fork in the half price sale plus a coil conversion and we're really onto something.
  • 1 0
 Looks great. You putting one through the paces Matt? Current conditions are a good test, lol.
  • 1 0
 thought this fork would never make it to the market, disappointed it's not a long term test already!
  • 3 2
 So there DH fork now has the same size stanchions as there enduro fork! About damn time.
  • 1 0
 Yep doing one and doing a ttx18 ohlins damper on it . Been waiting for this chasis.
  • 2 0
 Double crown Zeb. Nice.
  • 1 0
 The thicker the better I guess
  • 2 1
 Looks like(it belongs on) a session
  • 1 0
 I have a Zeb with buttercups. What happens when they wear out?
  • 1 0
 Buy another one?
  • 2 0
 The 200hour service kit includes new ButterCup internals. P/N 00.4318.025.199
  • 1 0
 You pay RS money to get new ones. They're included in the 200h service kit for the ultimate fork, which costs a bit more than the non-ultimate one
  • 1 0
 @pooceq: I get that you get new ones. But what happens when they wear out, why bother replacing them?

Does the rubber eventually go away and disintegrate? Compress and not do anything?

What are the symptoms of worn out buttercups?
  • 1 0
 You can buy the EXT fork for that price. almost 2k USD is ridonculous
  • 1 0
 Coil option would be nice
  • 1 0
 welp... looks like I'll be buying Marzocchi
  • 1 0
 Tell me what this can do over a 40?
  • 3 4
 ultimate
ŭl′tə-mĭt
adjective
Being last in a series, process, or progression.
Synonym: last.
  • 1 1
 Nice, cherry picking the adjective. noun 1.the best achievable or imaginable of its kind I can cherry pick too!
  • 1 0
 This one packs a punch.
  • 2 2
 Why would you test that on a 2009 trek session?
  • 1 0
 the elusive 2009 high pivot session.
  • 1 0
 Looks and sounds great!
  • 1 0
 Wiating for new vivid
  • 1 0
 The red is sexy
  • 1 0
 cutterbups
  • 1 1
 Fork me, do want
  • 2 3
 Shocking!
  • 3 2
 It's pretty forking rad!
  • 1 0
 @slimjimbikes: It's spelled "Red", great effort though Smile
