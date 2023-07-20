First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork



Stickers only go so far in covering up a pre-production fork. We’ve seen the BlackBox (RockShox’s prototype components) decals covering the sturdy-looking fork for nearly two seasons, but the official debut of the Boxxer Ultimate is here.



The Boxxer is entirely redesigned from the previous iteration. The most apparent change is the move from 35 to 38mm stanchions. A burlier chassis also takes features like the Charger 3 RC2 damper and ButterCups that were implemented on the Zeb, Lyrik, and Pike single crown forks a year ago, however, there is more at play inside the larger tubes than you may expect. In particular, the DebonAir+ air spring required clever engineering to work around the new stanchion size.



Boxxer Ultimate Details



• Travel options: 180, 190, 200 mm

• Redesigned 38mm stanchion chassis

• Fork offset: 44mm (27.5”), 48mm (27.5”, 29”) 52mm (29”)

• Charger 3 RC2 damper w/ high-speed compression, low-speed compression, and rebound

• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with optimized air volume

• ButterCups on air and damper shafts

• Lubricating ports at end of stanchions

• Gloss Black or Signature Electric Red colors

• Boxxer 4-bolt fender incl. (aftermarket only)

• Weight: 2,840g (200mm travel, 48mm offset)

• MSRP: $1,899 USD, € 2,279 EUR*, £2,029 GBR* (*incl. VAT)

• rockshox.com

• Travel options: 180, 190, 200 mm• Redesigned 38mm stanchion chassis• Fork offset: 44mm (27.5”), 48mm (27.5”, 29”) 52mm (29”)• Charger 3 RC2 damper w/ high-speed compression, low-speed compression, and rebound• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with optimized air volume• ButterCups on air and damper shafts• Lubricating ports at end of stanchions• Gloss Black or Signature Electric Red colors• Boxxer 4-bolt fender incl. (aftermarket only)• Weight: 2,840g (200mm travel, 48mm offset)• MSRP: $1,899 USD, € 2,279 EUR*, £2,029 GBR* (*incl. VAT)

The new 38mm-chassis Boxxer Ultimate versus... ...the previous generation with 35mm stanchions.

Chassis

DebonAir+ Twin Tube Air Spring

Charger 3 RC2 Damper

Boxxer and Upgrades

Boxxer Details



• Travel options: 180, 190, 200 mm

• Redesigned 38mm stanchion chassis

• Fork offset: 44mm (27.5”), 48mm (27.5”, 29”) 52mm (29”)

• Charger 3 RC damper w/ compression and rebound

• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with optimized air volume

• Lubricating ports at end of stanchions

• BoXXer 4-bolt fender avail.

• Weight: 2,680g (200mm travel, 48mm offset)

• MSRP: N/A (OEM only)



Charger RC3 Damper Upgrade

• Adjustments: high-speed compression, low-speed compression, and rebound

• ButterCups

• MSRP: $358 USD, €399 EUR*, £356 GBR*, *Includes VAT

DebonAir+ Air Spring Upgrade

• DebonAir+ twin tube air spring with ButterCups

• MSRP: $104 USD, €113 EUR*, £101 GBR*, *Includes VAT



Let’s start with the obvious first - 38mm stanchions. Riders have expressed their concerns with oversized tubes being overly stiff. RockShox says that they kept their eye on this when designing the new chassis and took careful consideration to not make this Boxxer brutally stiff.At the bottom of the upper tubes, holes have been drilled to promote oil circulation as the fork moves through its travel. Upon bottom out, these ports are said to help evenly distribute the oil and reduce inconsistencies in the spring rate. SKF wiper seals and Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube take care of friction and keep the tubes sliding smoothly.Laser etched on each stanchion are gradients to measure the effective axle to crown length at a glance. Another nice touch is the continued marking of the required torque of each bolt, including the Maxle DH.The crowns see lots of material milled away and come in three offsets: 44, 48, and 52mm. The shortest and longest correspond to 27.5 and 29” front wheels, whereas the middle ground offset of 48mm is acceptable for either wheel size.There’s also a new 4-bolt fender to come (included with aftermarket fork purchase) that will cover more area in front of and behind the arch than the Zeb’s short mud flap.Compared to the previous chassis, there is a weight penalty of nearly 200g. All of those features inside the new architecture should come with performance benefits.RockShox worked tirelessly to perfect the air spring on the new Boxxer. Moving to a larger diameter stanchion posed challenges to limiting the progressivity of the air spring as it moved through the 200mm of travel. The solution? A twin tube DebonAir+ air spring.In the new fork a separate air chamber rides inside the 38mm stanchion and the traditional air spring was altered from 10mm to a hollow 14mm to allow for extra negative air volume. This makes the DebonAir+ twin tube RockShox’s most linear air spring yet. There’s also a revised bottom-out bumper, for those wincing impacts.ButterCups are also at play in the Boxxer Ultimate and account for 10mm of the travel. Both the damper and air spring rods sit on the rubber elastomers to reduce high bump frequencies from trail chatter.Transitioning from their longer-travel single crown forks, RockShox has implemented the Charger 3 into the Boxxer Ultimate with high and low-speed compression, and rebound adjustments. RockShox touts the fact of eliminating “cross-talk” between the two compression adjustments. What that means is that you can now independently adjust one without affecting the other for straightforward tuning. The suspension fluid from Maxima is also designed to be silent as it circulates through the damper.Available on complete bikes only, a simpler Boxxer will also meet a certain price point for some customers. This fork will only have one compression adjuster and exclude the ButterCups, although the chassis remains the same and both the damper and spring can be retrofitted.