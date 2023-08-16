First Look: Rulezman Releases Super Short 15 & 18mm Stems

Aug 16, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Based in Finale Ligure, Rulezman Suspension claims to be the oldest suspension tuning centre in Italy. It's headed up by Dave Cerutti, who you may know from his YouTube channel where he presents suspension information and opinions, and showcases long-form experiments such as comparing dual crown and single forks on an enduro bike.


He's come up with a couple of super short stems, 15 mm for single crown forks and 18 mm for downhill. He explains his reasoning for this in great detail in the video above, but here's my summary:

The backsweep of most handlebars is about 15-18 mm, so these stems place your hands exactly in line with the steering axis (not in front as with longer stems). This gives the best steering response and predictability as the forces on both hands are symmetrical and there's no side-to-side movement when steering. In order to take advantage of this you'll need a longer frame reach (by sizing up). This longer front center puts more weight on the rear wheel (less on the front) so you'll need a longer rear center (AKA chainstay length) to compensate. Interestingly, Dave says that the 10-20 mm stems pioneered by Mondraker in around 2012 weren't successful because the reach and chainstays were too short.

Personally, I do think Dave makes a good point that you can't consistently add that much load to the front tire by pressing on the handlebars anyway, so going for a shorter and taller stem probably isn't going to make a huge difference to the front wheel grip in itself. Obviously, a longer front center will reduce the load on the front wheel, so if you want to go down that route you'll need a (considerably) longer chainstay to compensate and maintain front wheel grip. That obviously means extending the wheelbase even more, which is not something everyone is keen on.

Screenshot from the above video. The drawing on the left represents the steering on a bike with a very long stem, while the one on the right shows a bike with a super short stem such that the grips are in line with the steering axis.

It's also worth pointing out that a typical 40 mm stem with 15 mm of backsweep on the handlebar puts your hands 25 mm in front of the steering axis. Over a ~ 800 mm bar width that's a very small deviation from a straight line joining the two hands and the steering axis - nothing like the exaggerated comparison in the video and image above. As such I don't see a problem with riding a 40 mm stem with a modest backsweep, even though stems longer than 50 mm noticeably impair the handling in my opinion.

Still, I think it's cool to see more options for bike nerds to experiment with. Who knows? Maybe in a few years, we'll all be riding bikes with a 1,400 mm wheelbase, 500 mm chainstay and 15 mm stem.

If you want to have a go, you'd better be quick and have deep pockets. Rulezman is only making 150 stems in total; machined out of 7075 aluminum with titanium bolts; prices start at 224 Euros.

HC-V3Hd (for single-crown forks)

• 31.8 mm bar only
• 15mm offset
• 147grams including all bolts
• GR5 titanium top cap
• 40mm steerer tube clamp
• 60mm bar clamp
• Zero gap clamps
• Integrated top cap
• EFBE certified DH/Ebike GR5
• 7075 alloy CNC - 5 Axis machining
• 6x GR5 titanium M5 bolts
• clear anodised high raw-gloss finish
• copper grease kit included
• 100 units numbered limited series:
• MSRP: 274 euros

HC-V1 (for direct mount forks)

• 31.8 bar only
• 18mm offset
• 105 grams including all bolts
• 64mm bar clamp area
• Zero gap clamps
• EFBE certified DH/Ebike GR5
• 7075 alloy CNC - 5 Axis machining
• GR5 titanium bolts
• clear anodised high raw-gloss finish
• copper grease kit included
• 50 units numbered limited series:
• MSRP: 224 euros

For more information check out Rulezman suspension or follow them on Instagram.

24 Comments
  • 6 0
 “Maybe in a few years, we'll all be riding bikes with a 1,400 mm wheelbase, 500 mm chainstay and 15 mm stem.“

I really hope we aren’t, because the radius of the turns won’t change.
Yea might be faster in a straight line but its going to feel barge-like in the corners and a whole lot less fun.
  • 2 0
 Meh. My bike has a 1340 wheelbase and nearly 480 chainstay at sag..... just as fast in corners as my shorter 27.5 bike, way faster and more stable on the straights. I haven't come across a corner yet that it field unwieldy. My god it is hard to manual though.
  • 1 0
 @maestroman21: I don't belive you
  • 5 0
 This stem needs holes drilled for cables to be routed through the stem. Preferably though the middle of the bolts for neatness.
  • 2 1
 That doesn't look like it would apply even clamping load to the steerer. It will be interesting to see if they have issues with them slipping.
  • 2 1
 hmm.. so how do I adjust my bar height with the single crown version? I have to carry around a couple extra forks with different steerer lengths?
  • 1 0
 WHAT?! I have a very similar design in fusion rn. (I am an independent component designer and manufacturer.)
  • 1 0
 But mine is better because it can take a 35 mm bar and I have shims for it.
  • 1 0
 If this catches on we'll have too many steerer tubes 6.5" floating around the marketplace.
  • 1 0
 Fabien Barel who tested it and didn't like it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah na, my 2017 bike already feels too short
  • 1 0
 Limited edition, add 100 euros!
  • 1 0
 Forward Geometry stems anyone?
  • 2 1
 Aaaaand there goes the grip of your front wheel
  • 1 1
 Not with a longer wheelbase than most bitch-bikes have. Totally getting one!
  • 1 0
 Seth’s Bike Hacks actually has a decent educational video about a similar product. You’re still gonna be able to weight the front wheel properly.
  • 1 0
 Just breakin' the rulez, man!
  • 1 0
 Negative rise bar please...
  • 1 0
 Just flip it upside down.
  • 1 0
 Less than 6.5". The comment robot didn't like my Less Than symbol.
  • 1 0
 idk, turning is more of a lean game and not a steer game, I am skeptical.
  • 3 3
 This is the ultimate stem. No more questions!
  • 1 2
 Wasn't Mondraker making stems like this a dozen years ago.
  • 1 0
 I think he mentions that in the video





