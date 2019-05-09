First Look: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019

Sam Hill has arrived in Madeira with a totally new ride... and this one has big wheels on it.
Sam won the last two EWS overalls on the Nukeproof Mega 275c but has apparently been doing some back to back testing on different wheelsizes since Tasmania and has turned up to the the Portugese island with the big wheels. This is apparently not a definitive switch yet but he feels that this is the right bike for him and the Madeira EWS tracks.
This bike was actually a surprise from Nukeproof and modelled on Guy Cooper's Suzuki RM250
. Sam is apparently talking about restoring one so this bike should give him a good shot of motivation.
The bike is also plastered in soon-to-be-released purple Nukeproof Horizon components that handily fit the theme quite well.
We've had these photos beamed through from Nukeproof themselves but will get our photographers on the ground to take a more in-depth look at how Sam is running his bike during the weekend.
Sam is not running an Sram AXS groupset yet but he will be on their wireless dropper.
42 Comments
I assume that Maes only has a partial crutch as he is only using one 29" wheel?
Sam is an athlete, his job is racing, not to be upheld as the bastion of a specific type of bike setup.
Maes wins EWS Madeira.
Hill switches to 27.5 on the back.
Nukeproof releases Mega 290c in September.
Guy Cooper wasn't my favorite rider of the era (up there, but not my favorite), but he sure was fun to watch, so I can totally get how Sam Hill would want to emulate him and his style (as well as restore one of his bikes). No one else railed the berms quite like he did.
Good luck on the race Sam .
That was a great era for motocross.
racerxonline.com/2018/12/31/where-are-they-now-guy-cooper
Will still be great to see Sam fly though the stages on this ... thing.
Hurry up and release them Michelin, I want a pair!
