First Look: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019

Photos: Kike Abelleira

Sam is changing wheelsizes but also switching back to aluminium as Nukeproof don't yet make carbon 290s. This is a stock medium frame.

The yellow with white and purple pattern is modelled on Guy Cooper's 1992 Suzuki

The bike is also plastered in soon-to-be-released purple Nukeproof Horizon components that handily fit the theme quite well.

Sam is not running an Sram AXS groupset yet but he will be on their wireless dropper.

New Michelin rubber for Madeira's wild trails.

A OneUp toolkit hidden away in the steerer tube.