First Look: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019

Photos: Kike Abelleira

Sam is changing wheelsizes but also switching back to aluminium as Nukeproof don't yet make carbon 290s. This is a stock medium frame.

The yellow with white and purple pattern is modelled on Guy Cooper's 1992 Suzuki

The bike is also plastered in soon-to-be-released purple Nukeproof Horizon components that handily fit the theme quite well. The bike is also plastered in soon-to-be-released purple Nukeproof Horizon components that handily fit the theme quite well.

Sam is not running an Sram AXS groupset yet but he will be on their wireless dropper. Sam is not running an Sram AXS groupset yet but he will be on their wireless dropper.

New Michelin rubber for Madeira's wild trails.

A OneUp toolkit hidden away in the steerer tube.

Sam Hill has arrived in Madeira with a totally new ride... and this one has big wheels on it.Sam won the last two EWS overalls on the Nukeproof Mega 275c but has apparently been doing some back to back testing on different wheelsizes since Tasmania and has turned up to the the Portugese island with the big wheels. This is apparently not a definitive switch yet but he feels that this is the right bike for him and the Madeira EWS tracks.This bike was actually a surprise from Nukeproof and modelled on Guy Cooper's Suzuki RM250 . Sam is apparently talking about restoring one so this bike should give him a good shot of motivation.We've had these photos beamed through from Nukeproof themselves but will get our photographers on the ground to take a more in-depth look at how Sam is running his bike during the weekend.