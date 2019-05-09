PINKBIKE TECH

First Look: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Mega 290 - EWS Madeira 2019

May 9, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Kike Abelleira

Sam Hill has arrived in Madeira with a totally new ride... and this one has big wheels on it.

Sam is changing wheelsizes but also switching back to aluminium as Nukeproof don't yet make carbon 290s. This is a stock medium frame.

Sam won the last two EWS overalls on the Nukeproof Mega 275c but has apparently been doing some back to back testing on different wheelsizes since Tasmania and has turned up to the the Portugese island with the big wheels. This is apparently not a definitive switch yet but he feels that this is the right bike for him and the Madeira EWS tracks.

This bike was actually a surprise from Nukeproof and modelled on Guy Cooper's Suzuki RM250. Sam is apparently talking about restoring one so this bike should give him a good shot of motivation.

The yellow with white and purple pattern is modelled on Guy Cooper's 1992 Suzuki



The bike is also plastered in soon-to-be-released purple Nukeproof Horizon components that handily fit the theme quite well.

We've had these photos beamed through from Nukeproof themselves but will get our photographers on the ground to take a more in-depth look at how Sam is running his bike during the weekend.

Sam is not running an Sram AXS groupset yet but he will be on their wireless dropper.

New Michelin rubber for Madeira's wild trails.

A OneUp toolkit hidden away in the steerer tube.



Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
87411 views
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
81126 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
53666 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
44200 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
43855 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
42741 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
41227 views
Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019
40713 views

42 Comments

  • + 26
 Well, at least the pedals are still flat
  • + 1
 Especially for a flat pedal rider the 29" wheels should be better. Less bouncing around.
  • - 2
 Disappointing. Maybe he thinks he's under the gun this year and needs a crutch. I don't think this will end well but here's hoping. Go Sam!
  • + 5
 And the pilot is still named Sam Hill.
  • + 4
 And the wheels still round.
  • + 2
 @headshot: why on earth do you think it's disappointing? Think he should still be on a 26" ironhorse. I do miss those years myself, but life moves on.
  • + 7
 @headshot: you find someone changing wheel size 'disappointing'?

I assume that Maes only has a partial crutch as he is only using one 29" wheel?

Sam is an athlete, his job is racing, not to be upheld as the bastion of a specific type of bike setup.
  • + 1
 @justanotherusername: well said!
  • + 1
 Of you squint, it looks like a yellow SGS!
  • + 9
 My predictions:
Maes wins EWS Madeira.
Hill switches to 27.5 on the back.
Nukeproof releases Mega 290c in September.
  • + 8
 Needs more colors, tacky decals and logos.
  • + 6
 Wait 'till you see the bike with Sam wearing Chain Reaction Mavic Nukeproof PayPal Monster kit. You'd be stoked.
  • + 4
 I avidly watched motocross/supercross with my dad during the Guy Cooper/Jeff Stanton/Jean-Michel Bayle/Damon Bradshaw/Jeremy McGrath era, and the purple and white splotches are instantly recognizable. Do they look rather... 90's now? Absolutely, and at the time, they were super cool. At this point, I'd say they're iconic, and the nostalgia is real.

Guy Cooper wasn't my favorite rider of the era (up there, but not my favorite), but he sure was fun to watch, so I can totally get how Sam Hill would want to emulate him and his style (as well as restore one of his bikes). No one else railed the berms quite like he did.

Good luck on the race Sam Smile .
  • + 1
 @Ocnlogan JMB for life Wink
That was a great era for motocross.
  • + 1
 G. Cooper also has a few bikes
racerxonline.com/2018/12/31/where-are-they-now-guy-cooper
  • + 6
 Paint the goddamn fork, FFS. Spoiling what is otherwise a pretty cool setup.
  • + 1
 Better yet, don't paint them at all, polish them!
  • + 1
 At least some things stays the same. Nukeproof has their own trademark mash of colors and wierd looks. This year they amost fixed the clothes but then they compensate on the bike it seems. Those camo stickers on the chainstays ... and the red fork to "match" things up.. Just amazing =).

Will still be great to see Sam fly though the stages on this ... thing.
  • + 4
 Interesting choice of AXS reverb, but a cable operated Mech. The 27.5/29er Mullet of cockpit controls?!
  • + 3
 I wonder what all these BLACKBOX SRAM Shifters do that we have been seeing on Pro's bike for years. How can they be different from what we mortals buy? Anyone knows?
  • + 4
 He will win. Not because of 29" wheels but because of the 450mm chainstays that the Mega 290 has.
  • + 5
 Might be better looking with a purple fork
  • + 4
 The bike looks amazing, but I’d have a really crap bike and ride like Sam. Not Sam’s bike and ride like etc.....
  • + 3
 I wish it had some yellow Mavic Deemax wheels to make it look more YELLOW!!
  • + 3
 I hate to say it but that bike is f****ng hideous!
  • + 8
 Something it shares in common with your mother
  • + 2
 @murfio: Too good.
  • + 3
 @murfio: I'd still ride it.
  • + 3
 @Boardlife69: Too far.
  • + 2
 27,5" is apparently dead, but only on the front wheel.
  • + 1
 I'll tell you what this yellow, red and purple bike needs... A blue CRC kit and green monster decals
  • + 1
 When are the new Michelin tyres coming out already?

Hurry up and release them Michelin, I want a pair!
  • + 1
 Loving the Lakers yellow/purple. Means I can get my basketball top out when I go to watch EWS haha!
  • + 2
 27.5 is dead, long live 27.5.
  • + 0
 Well now that Sam has sold out, yes :-)
  • + 1
 @headshot: 'sold out' to whom? the 'scene', all of the gorms?
  • + 1
 @headshot: not sure if I would calling it selling out or just going with the times. He’s paid to go fast and if he is faster a 29er then I feel sorry for the rest of the racers.
  • + 1
 purple and gold! I hope his season goes better than the dumpster fire that is the Lakers.
  • + 1
 Remember that things can always get worse. Tyronn Lue is on his way.... oh boy we are heading destination fucked
  • + 1
 I hate colours, and purple is at the top of the shitlist.
  • + 1
 warm, reekin, rich
  • + 1
 Megneg already in

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041933
Mobile Version of Website