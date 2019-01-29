First Look: Santa Cruz's Chameleon Hardtail Goes Carbon

The Santa Cruz Chameleon is now available in a carbon model. According to Santa Cruz, they "took the fun-loving, shreddy spirit and adjustability of the beloved aluminum Chameleon but evolved it into a lighter, faster, more advanced species. It’s a do-it-all hardtail that is as happy making the most of backyard booter (mis)adventures as it is fully loaded with camp gear and a color-matched dangle mug."



The frame only is priced at $1,599 USD, with complete bikes starting at $3,799 USD. The geometry numbers aren't quite identical to the aluminum model when comparing the two geometry charts, but with a couple millimeters difference here and a tenth of a degree difference there, this bike is essentially the same as the aluminum predecessor that was introduced in 2017.

Chameleon Carbon Details

• Wheelsize: 29" or 27.5+

• Travel: 120mm 29" / 130mm 27.5+

• Carbon frame

• Head angle: 67.2° - 67.3° depending on wheelsize

• Clearance for up to 3.0” tires (27.5+) or 2.5” (29er)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $3,799 - $5,699, Frame only: $1,599 USD

• www.santacruzbicycles.com

There is a custom blue Hope headset on the SE model to match the blue Hope hubs.

Internal brake and dropper routing

There's clearance for up to 3.0" tires (27.5+) or 2.5" (29er)

Geared and singlespeed dropouts

These dropouts make the Chameleon convertible between 29 or 27.5+ wheels

Geometry

The Santa Cruz Chameleon Carbon is available in four build kit options, all with their lower cost C-level carbon.The top of the line Chameleon C SE 29 Reserve comes with a 120mm FOX 34 Float Performance fork, a SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain, SRAM Guide R brakes, a RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post, a Race Face Aeffect R handlebar, a Maxxis Ardent Race/Minion DHF tire combo, and Santa Cruz Reserve Carbon rims with Hope Pro 4 hubs. It sells for $5,699 USD. Its 27.5+ counterpart has a 130mm FOX 34 Float Performance 130mm and Maxxis Rekon tires.The Chameleon C S 29 comes with a 120mm Fox 34 Float Performance Elite fork, SRAM GX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain, SRAM Guide T brakes, a RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post, a Race Face Aeffect R handlebar, a Maxxis Ardent Race/Minion DHF tire combo, and RaceFace AR rims with DT Swiss 370 hubs. It retails for $3,799 USD. Its 27.5+ counterpart has a 130mm FOX 34 Float Performance Elite fork and Maxxis Rekon tires.Like the aluminum version, the carbon Chameleon changes to suit its environment - 29er or 27.5+, geared or single-speed. It uses swappable dropouts to convert it from trail bike to single-speed racer to bikepacking mule. There are two bottle cage mounts for those who want to use it for bikepacking, including a triple-bolt cargo cage mount under the downtube.