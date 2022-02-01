First Look: Saris' New Modular Hitch System Bike Rack

The new modular tray-style rack from Saris holds frame without contact and tilts up out of the way when not in use.

Saris was one of the first brands to offer a tray-style rack that holds bikes without frame contact with their Modular Tray System (MTS), and now they've redesigned their system, calling it the Modular Hitch System (MHS). The Saris MHS has options for cars with 1.25" hitches and 2" hitches, and you can mix and match the various products to carry anywhere between one and four bikes behind your vehicle.



The foundation of the Saris MHS is the Modular Base which you can buy in either a one, two or three bike option. The base works in conjunction with MHS trays and accessories, which are purchased separately. The 2-bike set up I've got for my Honda Fit, which has a 1.25" hitch, uses the MHS 1-Bike Receiver Base Universal Hitch ($199 USD) with the MHS Duo 1-bike Tray ($349 USD), and the MHS Duo 1-Bike Add-On ($349 USD).

Modular Hitch System Details

• Accommodates 20 to 29" wheels & 5" wide tires, wheel bases up to 53"

• Max bike weight: 60lb per bike (spots 1+2), 35lb per bike (spots 3+4)

• Options for 1.25" and 2" hitches

• Includes hitch lock plus additional lock cores

• Zero frame contact

• Includes integrated steel cable that stores in tray

• Tilting base

• Rack weight: 76.6lb (31.1kg) as pictured

• MSRP: $899 USD as pictured

• www.saris.com

The Saris Modular Hitch System fits 20 to 29-inch wheel sizes and up to a 5-inch wide tire.

Tech Details

Push on the silver lever on the bottom of the rack arm to open them and then simply push anywhere on the arm to close them.

You can squeeze the lever to lock the rack below parallel to access the back of your vehicle.

Installation

Install the trays, wheel blocks, ratchet straps and locks, before adjusting the height of the wheel holders to suit the bikes that you will be carrying.

Comparison

The lock is one of the best I've seen on a rack, since it allows you to secure your bikes through the frame. It then stows away securely in the middle of the rack where it can't be dislodged accidentally.

It's always best to keep eyes on your bike, but the built-in cable lock will deter a thief briefly.