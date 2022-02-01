close
First Look: Saris' New Modular Hitch System Bike Rack

Feb 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
The new modular tray-style rack from Saris holds frame without contact and tilts up out of the way when not in use.


Saris was one of the first brands to offer a tray-style rack that holds bikes without frame contact with their Modular Tray System (MTS), and now they've redesigned their system, calling it the Modular Hitch System (MHS). The Saris MHS has options for cars with 1.25" hitches and 2" hitches, and you can mix and match the various products to carry anywhere between one and four bikes behind your vehicle.

The foundation of the Saris MHS is the Modular Base which you can buy in either a one, two or three bike option. The base works in conjunction with MHS trays and accessories, which are purchased separately. The 2-bike set up I've got for my Honda Fit, which has a 1.25" hitch, uses the MHS 1-Bike Receiver Base Universal Hitch ($199 USD) with the MHS Duo 1-bike Tray ($349 USD), and the MHS Duo 1-Bike Add-On ($349 USD).
Modular Hitch System Details
• Accommodates 20 to 29" wheels & 5" wide tires, wheel bases up to 53"
• Max bike weight: 60lb per bike (spots 1+2), 35lb per bike (spots 3+4)
• Options for 1.25" and 2" hitches
• Includes hitch lock plus additional lock cores
• Zero frame contact
• Includes integrated steel cable that stores in tray
• Tilting base
• Rack weight: 76.6lb (31.1kg) as pictured
• MSRP: $899 USD as pictured
www.saris.com


The Saris Modular Hitch System fits 20 to 29-inch wheel sizes and up to a 5-inch wide tire.


Tech Details

Depending on what size hitch you have on your vehicle and how many bikes you want to carry behind it, you'll either select the MHS 1+1 Base with a universal hitch ($199 USD), the MHS 2+1 Base with a 2" hitch ($199 USD) or the MHS 3+1 Base with a 2" hitch ($249.99 USD).

From there, you will need to purchase trays, which cost $349.99 USD each. There are two types of trays, the MHS Duo Tray and the MHS Duo 1-Bike Add On. The MHS 1+1 Base accommodates 1 Duo Tray and 1 Add-On Bike Tray, the MHS 2+1 Base accommodates 2 Duo Trays and 1 Add-On Bike Tray, and the MHS 3+1 Base accommodates 3 Duo Trays and 1 Add-On Bike Tray. You can run the rack without the Add-On Bike Tray if you don't want the extra capacity.

If you have a 1.25" hitch, you can carry one or two bikes with the Saris MHS, but if you have a 2" hitch you can carry anywhere from one to four bikes behind your vehicle. As for what kind of bikes you can transport, the Saris MHS fits everything from a 20" wheel to a 29" wheel and up to 5” wide tires. The two closest trays to your vehicle can carry up to 60 pounds (27.2 kg) and if you have a third and fourth tray, they can carry up to 35 pounds (15.9 kg) each.

The rack is easy to use, with a simple design that holds the bikes without frame contact. All you have to do to open the arms is push on the silver lever on the bottom of the rack arm and then simply push anywhere on the arm to close them. There's an adjustable front wheel block and a rear ratchet strap to keep your wheels in place for the drive. To remove your bike from the rack, simply undo the ratchet strap and then push the silver buttons on the arms to release your wheels.

When the rack isn't in use, you can tilt it up against the rear of your vehicle by squeezing the handle on the rack. The tilt feature also locks in a downward position so if you need to access the rear of the vehicle when there are bikes on the rack you can tilt the rack below parallel instead of having to remove them.

The rack has integrated cable locks for each bikes that are stored neatly in the middle of the tray, as well as a lock that locks the rack to your hitch so that it doesn't get stolen. Key bolts are secured using the provided tamper-proof Allen key, which should help reduce the chances of your rack getting stolen off your vehicle since they are less common.

Push on the silver lever on the bottom of the rack arm to open them and then simply push anywhere on the arm to close them.

You can squeeze the lever to lock the rack below parallel to access the back of your vehicle.



Installation

The rack arrived partly assembled in two giant boxes, plus one smaller one, and I was able to put it together using the clearly printed instructions in under half an hour. Basically, all you have to do is attach the two trays to the base using regular and the provided tamper-proof Allen keys. The Add-On Bike Tray is put on second and is elevated compared to the Duo Tray so make sure to add it second if that's the rack you purchase.

You then install the front wheel blocks and the ratchet straps before using the blank key to install all the locks. Once the rack is on the car, you can adjust the height of the wheel holders to suit the bikes that you will be carrying. You can do this part without any tools. Then you're set to put your bike on the rack using the ratcheting arms.

At 76.6 pounds (34.7 kg), it's not the lightest rack to tilt up and down, move between vehicles, or put into storage, but it feels extremely sturdy.


Install the trays, wheel blocks, ratchet straps and locks, before adjusting the height of the wheel holders to suit the bikes that you will be carrying.

Comparison

Let's compare the Saris Modular Hitch System to the last tray-style rack I did a First Look on, the Thule Helium. The first thing I noticed is that the Saris MHS is much heavier. The Thule Helium is a featherweight at 43.2 pounds (19.6 kg) compared to the Saris MHS' 76.6 pounds (34.7 kg). That weight does make a difference in how your vehicle drives, gas economy, and how easy it is to move the rack from one vehicle to another, but it also means that the Saris MHS feels sturdier.

The Thule Helium is a super lightweight rack, but it didn't hold up to the rigors of off-road driving. First the ratcheting arms began to move less smoothly after I drove along a dirt road in my Honda Fit, and then one of the arms eventually broke off when I moved it to my partner's Tacoma for a week-long road trip in the Interior that included a rough drive up Mount 7 in Golden, BC. Thule was able to replace the arm, but overall it's a rack that is more suited to drivers that stay on paved roads. In comparison, the ratcheting arms on the Saris MHS are still crisp and smooth after a couple of on-dirt excursions, although I look forward to seeing how they hold up long-term.

A second thing I like about the Saris MHS is where the cable locks are stored. Similar to the fully-featured Kuat Piston Pro X bike rack that Daniel Sapp reviewed in August, they are in the middle of the rack which means it's easy to lock your bike around the frame and they can't fall out of the rack when you're driving. On the Thule Helium, they were stored in the ends of the ratcheting arms and they frequently came loose and dragged along the road. Sure, most riders probably aren't locking their expensive bikes for long with these cable locks, but that doesn't mean they don't need to work.

The most important difference however is that the Thule Helium has a 37.5-pound limit. If you have a heavy downhill bike or an eMTB, you'll be over capacity, compared to the 60 pound weight limit per tray on the Saris MHS and the 67 pound weight limit per tray on the Kuat Piston Pro that will suit most downhill and eMTBs.


The lock is one of the best I've seen on a rack, since it allows you to secure your bikes through the frame.
It then stows away securely in the middle of the rack where it can't be dislodged accidentally.

It's always best to keep eyes on your bike, but the built-in cable lock will deter a thief briefly.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Bikeracks Saris


47 Comments

  • 33 2
 1up anyone?
  • 6 1
 Yea, I think 1up patent ran out a year or so ago. So now we have the bigger companies saris, Thule, etc copying them.
  • 25 1
 So a 1up with plastic shit on it? Hard pass
  • 6 0
 And somehow the One up weighs 30 fewer lbs too.
  • 13 1
 My 1UP is 10 years old and still issue free
  • 8 0
 Never tried the Saris racks, but it looks good. Had several Thule and while they worked fine, i was always dealing with warranty issues because they use the cheapest hardware available. To their credit, their warranty department is great. Then i got a 1Up - Best rack on the market by a long shot and needless to say, i'll never get anything else.
  • 9 0
 Blatant knockoff attempt of a 1UP. Like in a movie where the good guy gets cloned and for a moment you can’t tell them apart, but it’s really obvious who the hero is.
  • 10 1
 If they reviewed a 1Up they wouldn't have to keep doing these other reviews
  • 10 0
 76 lbs and $900? Heavier rack, but lighter wallet.
  • 1 0
 but comes with extra plastic!!
  • 4 0
 I'm loving all the 1UP comments - it's no surprise to see so many competitors trying to "take inspiration" from 1UP's design, but where they're all falling short is where 1UP shines - simplicity. The mechanical design is simple and straightforward, and doesn't use any plastic parts save for a couple of polymer washers used on the arms. There aren't complicated locking mechanisms shrouded by plastic that will fade, crack, trap dust and contaminants or hide their corrosion until its too late. The modularity of the 1UP system is also hard to beat - two bolts and you can add and remove trays (that are really lightweight) in a matter of seconds.
The irony is 1UP was touted as the "really expensive" rack option back in the day, and now racks that will last a fraction of the time as a 1UP are being sold for the same price.
  • 4 0
 And just like that, 1up USA is the undisputed “American made bike rack” champion. This looks like another nice Saris rack but they’re done fighting 1up for the domestic crown. According to our rep, most of the new accessories they released in 2021 and that weird elevator rack are sourced from China (not Taiwan) too.
  • 3 1
 My experience with Saris has been poor. Customer service and warranty policy is not upto the competition. Basically anything plastic or mechanical is not covered by warranty. Buyer beware. Too bad because it would be nice to support a domestic company.
  • 2 0
 I tried the first generation of this Saris rack a couple years ago. I felt like I was going to strain something getting it out of the box. I noticed some play in the arms which required the tightening of some bolts in the ratchet mechanism. Total deal-breaker. I felt like I was going to strain something getting it back in the box. As soon as that box was taped up...I ordered a 1UP.
  • 7 1
 1UP
  • 7 1
 1up
  • 6 1
 My 1Up has worked awesome for many years!
  • 1 0
 I sure wish you could put a 2" receiver on a small car. I have 1up that used to be on a Tacoma with a 2" hitch, and now it's on a Mazda 3 with a 1.25" and i hate looking in the rear view mirror and watching that thing sway around (with only one bike!_)
  • 5 0
 76lbs, no freakin way. 1UP
  • 6 1
 Get a 1up
  • 6 1
 1UP is still better...
  • 5 0
 1up
  • 5 0
 1 UP gang rise (one) up!
  • 5 0
 1Up
  • 1 0
 These look good, I wish these were available for euro cars and towbar. Aside from Thule there isn't any decent bike rack available around here and those are eye watering expensive.
  • 3 0
 31kg heavy rack for how much? 700$ ? And it carries only two bikes? You mean it really?
  • 5 2
 I'd take this all day before a 1up, the 1up rack look like an erector set to me...
  • 1 0
 $899.... buy a car that you can put your bike in the back of!!!

Berlingo... 50mpg and the bike lives in the back of it, no crap off the road hitting my baby and its always there for me when I need it!
  • 1 0
 I'm not particularly a 1up fanboy, but not one word about why I would spend $300 more for this rack vs. one of those is like Microshift rolling out an above XTR priced drivetrain without talking about XTR.
  • 3 1
 Yeah yeah the rack looks very functional, can we get some more pics of that chromag?
  • 4 0
 1Up
  • 1 0
 I mean zero frame contact is nice, but it costs and weights twice as much as a normal rack. And you can't really fold it to make it smaller for storage. Hard pass.
  • 1 0
 Oh and it doesn't even have a lightset. So it is not legal in many countries. Also the price is then even a bigger joke.
  • 1 0
 Fatbike owner here.. never will *any* of my bikes be on a rack on slushy winter roads. Compromising the rack to fit 5" tires is silly.
  • 3 0
 1 up?
  • 3 1
 four bikes and that rack makes a honda fit a wheelie machine
  • 2 0
 buy a beater pickup and a blanket
  • 3 0
 1 Up
  • 5 5
 Inexplicably mounted to the rear of an extra long dual cab pick up in every wannabe influencer's videos soon.
  • 8 0
 Don't forget the Salt Life sticker.
  • 2 0
 Not and influencer, but I had a 1up rack on the rear of my Tacoma and it worked great when we actually used the truck to haul non-bike gear along with the actual bikes such as pop up tents tool kits, luggage/travel gear, cooking gear etc. I currently use only a tailgate pad on a daily basis. I don't use it often since I live next to my local trails and can ride there. That said, on an extended trip or when haul more than two people, their bikes + gear the receiver hitch is great.
  • 3 0
 I wish we could photo comment on here. Once had a 4 spot hitch rack and a tailgate pad all full with 3 more in the back seat. The rest of us were in cars without racks. I’ve got 89 followers on the gram, so ya, I’m a pretty big deal.
  • 1 0
 Bike racks are so hot right now it seems. Every week a new one
  • 1 0
 Any these type of racks work with a tow-bar?
  • 1 0
 my car is nearly cheaper than that
  • 1 1
 An inferior One Up clone at no cost savings.

What’s the point?!
  • 1 0
 1 up or Kuat NV 2.0?

Post a Comment



