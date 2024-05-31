First Look: Scor's New 6080 Z Has An Aluminum Frame & 180mm of Travel

With a slogan like, “play the mountains”, you can imagine what Scor MTB is all about. Their latest creation is a monster truck of an e-bike dubbed the 6080 Z. This is Scor’s first bike to use an aluminum frame, but shares the same dual-link suspension design as the rest of their models. With slack geometry and 180mm of rear-wheel travel, it’s a beast of a bike.



Scor designed the long-travel e-bike to tackle the most demanding downhill tracks without the need for an uplift. Mixed wheels, short 435mm chainstays and a 63-degree head tube angle give you a sense of what kind of steep tracks you could tackle with the 6080 Z.



There are two models in the 6080 Z lineup which start at €5,499 EUR / $5,499 USD and are spec'd with 190mm RockShox Zeb forks. For the drive unit, the highly-rated Bosch CX motor turns out 85Nm of torque and is matched with a 750Wh battery.

6080 Z Details

• Alloy frame• 180mm travel, 190mm fork• MX wheels• Bosch CX motor• 750 Wh battery• Sizes S-XL, reach: 435, 458, 485, 513mm• 435mm chainstays• 63-63.4° head tube angle• 77-77.6° seat tube angle• Weight: N/A• Price: €5499-6999 EUR, $5,499 - $6,999 USD

Frame Design

Geometry

Models and Pricing

The 6080 Z marks two firsts for Scor; an aluminum frame model and their first dedicated mixed wheeled bike. You’ll still find the dual link suspension design which is designed around an air shock. That can be toned down from 180 to 160mm of travel by installing a shock stroke limiting spacer too. There’s also a flip-chip to position the geometry in a more upright position.Scor also heeded to consumer’s requests for increased mud protection by adding a fender, and thankfully refrained from from sending the otherwise internally routed cables through the headset.Although the two models do not use SRAM T-type drivetrains, the dropout is of course UDH compatible.When designing this burly bike, Scor aimed to keep the 6080 Z alive on less demanding trails too. They found through testing that even with a 27.5” rear wheel and 435mm chainstays, they achieved a level of playfulness that didn’t compromise on stability. Their reasoning was that the heavier weight and increased travel balanced out the two contrasting characteristics to their liking.Those 435mm chainstays are found on all four frame sizes which have reach numbers of 435, 458, 485, 513mm.As mentioned, the head angle is slack at 63-degrees, but the seat tube angle isn’t the steepest at 76-degrees. Both of those numbers can be increased by 0.4 degrees when the flip-chip is placed in the higher BB setting.Starting with the aluminum frame, Scor intended to keep the 6080 Z more affordable than their carbon eMTB, the 4060 Z, and didn’t go overboard with expensive components. As the names suggest, the 6080 Z NX and 6080 Z GX use a complete shroud of SRAM parts.Both models use mechanical Eagle drivetrains, Super Deluxe air shocks, Maxxis Tires, plus alloy wheels and bars. SRAM brakes are also featured with 220 and 200mm rotors, but just of the Code variety.The 6080 Z NX goes for €5,499 EUR / $5,499 USD and the higher level GX bike lists for €6,999 EUR / $6,999 USD.Scor 6080 Z GX - EUR 6999 | CHF 6999 | USD 6999 | CAD 9799Scor 6080 Z NX - EUR 5499 | CHF 5499 | USD 5499 | CAD 7699