First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates

May 7, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

Almost a year ago, Shimano came out swinging with the launch of the XT and SLX 12-speed group sets, music to the ears of Shimano fans and people looking for an alternative to SRAM's 12-speed options.

The trickle down continues, and now they're releasing the new Deore 12-speed which takes inspiration from the higher tier XTR, XT and SLX parts while delivering an even lower price point. Not content with offering only one options, and with Shimano's love for product codes, the Deore name has accompanying 11 and 10-speed group sets which retain many of the same features but in even more value-focussed packages.

Additionally, there are some other updates to the rest of the Shimano line-up for 2021 with added crank set options, flat mount brake callipers plus bigger e-bike batteries to round out a very brain melting product launch.




Deore M6100 12-Speed

The Deore M6100 group set is the 12-speed option and uses the 10-51 tooth cassette range with the Micro Spline freehub, Hyperglide+ shifting technology, I-Spec EV shifter mount option and direct mount chainrings. That list of technologies means that the Deore group set shares the same standards with the higher SLX, XT and XTR group sets, so opens up the possibility of mixing and matching between component levels, allowing you to spend your money where you'd get the biggest bang for your buck.


Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Crank Set

The Deore 12-speed crank sets are single-ring only and use Shimano’s direct mount chain rings, available in 30 and 32-tooth options. Chainrings and spider are again a split affair with the spider being aluminum and the ring being steel to drop the cost. Being the same spider-less fitment means you can also run chainrings from the SLX, XT or XTR range.

The cranks are a two-piece construction - Shimano definitely know a thing or two about creating well engineered aluminium crank sets, and are available in 170 and 175mm lengths.

There are also three different chain line options available, 52mm, 55mm and 56.5mm with accompanying 172mm, 178mm and 181mm Q-factors to provide options for non-Boost (142mm), Boost (148mm) and Super Boost (157mm) rear hub spacing. Weight for the 170mm cranks with a 32 tooth ring is 778 grams.



Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020


Chains and Cassettes

The Deore 12-speed chain and cassette use Shimano's Hyperglide+ technology to have better shifting up and down the cassette under load. The 12-speed chain uses the same design ideas as its more expensive variants to match the shapes on cassette and chainring to ensure smooth shifting while having good chain retention.

The cassette still uses the Micro Spline freehub to allow to the smallest 10-tooth cog, but now sees all the cogs made from steel, with only the 10-51 tooth option available at Deore level. You could mix and match with the SLX or XT 10-45 tooth cassettes if you were after a smaller range. The cassette runs a following gear progression: 10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-33-39-45-51, which is the exact same as XT and SLX. It weigh in at 593 grams.

Once again, it's only in the use of Shimano cassettes and chains where you'll benefit from that Hyperglide+ shifting. You can run other manufacturers' chains, but you would lose that full-system crispness from the use of a full Shimano setup.



Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Shifters and Derailleurs

The 12-speed Deore derailleur is one-by only and there's only one option for cage length for accommodating the max 51-tooth cassette, with the familiar clutch mechanism and larger jockey wheels as the higher tier derailleurs.

Unfortunately, the shifters don't have the rubberised paddle that's seen on XT and XTR, but look wise they fit exactly the same outline and share many of the same reatures found on the higher tier shifters, like 2-way release feature that allows you to either push or pull to drop down one gear. Multi-release shifting, which gives riders the option of dropping two gears down the casette with one lever push, is only available on XT and XTR level shifters.

The mount options are the same too, with I-Spec EV for mounting direct to Shimano compatible brake levers, or the standard band clamp with a slim clamp for help in finding the right position on the bars. For Deore there is the optional gear display too.



Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Brakes

Two and four-piston options are available, using the same lever for both. The lever has been designed to have a quicker bite engagement with a shorter free stroke. Lever reach is adjustable with a hex key and the familiar design with the extra lever support is there to stiffen up the lever and give a better feel when pulling on it.

Both caliper options now have in-board hose routing for a cleaner cable routing on the inside of the rear triangle tubes but with fixed hoses. Calipers are compatible with Ice Tech brake pads and rotors and either resin or metallic pads can be used.



Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Hubs & Dropper Lever

Rounding out the Deore 12-speed group set are a pair of non-series, value priced hubs and dropper lever. The 12-speed hubs use their Micro Spline freehub and for the first time use cartridge bearings. Internally there's a pawl style freehub design and there are width options for Boost and non-Boost spacing on forks and frames.

The dropper lever uses either I-Spec EV for mounting to Shimano brake levers or a band clamp mount and can be used with all cable actuated dropper posts.



Prices & Availability

Deore M6100 parts are available immediately and pricewise look to be either on par or a bit cheaper, depending on the component, than SRAM SX options while having a slightly bigger gear range.

Shimano Deore M6100 Product Photos
Shimano Deore M6100 US Pricing





Shimano Deore M5100 11-Speed Product Photos
Shimano Deore M4100 10-Speed Product Photos

Deore M5100 11-Speed & M4100 10-Speed

The additional M5100 and M4100 Deore options see the value-oriented components coming in 11 and 10-speed drivetrains. There are further options for single and double chainrings within the two levels.

The 1x 11-speed crank set has 30 or 32-tooth options and options for boost and non-boost. The 11-51 tooth or 11-42 tooth cassettes work with Shimano's standard HG freehub and the dedicated 11-speed rear derailleur works for up to 51-tooth cassettes and uses the same clutch mechanism as the 12-speed Deore derailleur. The shifters have the same 2-way release and mount with I-Spec EV or band clamp fitment and feature the optional gear display too. The 11-speed group uses the 12-speed M6100 brakes giving the same two or four piston options and use of Ice Tech pads and rotors

The 10-speed Deore M4100 uses the same 1x crank set as 11-speed group, while also seeing its own dedicated double chainring crank option. M4100 uses two smaller cassettes with 11-46 and 11-42 teeth options that use the standard HG freehub fitment. There's some mix and match usage of the derailleurs between 11 and 10-speed, but there are options in cage length for both of the 42 or 46-tooth cassette options. Shifters have the same fitment options and 2-way release for changing to harder gears. 10-speed M4100 does see its own non-series brakes, though. Two and four piston options are available again, offering strong performance right down at a value level.

Deore M5100 and M4100 are available in the coming weeks. No hard date available from Shimano just yet and no information on pricing and weights.

Shimano Deore M6100 M5100 amp M4100 line up
A full Deore overview shows the three different lines with the overlap in some parts between group sets.






Shimano 2021 Extra MTB Updates Product Photos
Flat mount XTR, XT and SLX calipers are now available.
Shimano 2021 Extra MTB Updates Product Photos
Narrow Q-factor (171mm) wide chain line (56.5mm) crank options are increased for 2021.

Other 2021 MTB and E-Bike Updates

If you've made it this far then congratulations. And if your eyes are still pointing in the same direction then that's a bonus.

2021 sees more crank set options available from Shimano, bringing the total number of 12-speed compatible ones up to 22. 14 1x only and 8 2x options. Amongst these updated crank sets is compatibility with the ever more popular wider 56.5mm chain line required by some bikes to have a touch more space at the critical overlap point on the chain stay between tire and chain ring and give proper alignment to 157mm hubs. These crank set updates are across the board from XTR down through the hierarchy into the non-series cranks and feature such options as narrow 171mm Q-factor XTR options to keep the pedalling stance narrow while benefiting from the widened chainring position.

There are now five complete 12-speed compatible wheel options, all using the Micro Spline freehubs. Starting at XT level, the aluminum rimmed wheels trickle down to the more value focussed levels. 27.5" and 29" wheel sizes are available in boost and non-boost spacing with 28, 32 or 36-hole hubs. The 29" Deore wheelset in boost spacing comes in at 2230g.

For a bit of road bike technology on your mountain bike, Shimano is also making XTR, XT and SLX two piston calipers available in flat mount. The low-profile calipers will likely only be seen on cross-country bikes with the XTR option fitting a max 160mm rotor and the XT and SLX variation fitting up to 180mm with the use of adapters.

Last but not least, Shimano has announced larger capacity, internal and external e-bike batteries. The 630Wh batteries will maintain 60% of their capacity after a hard life of 1000 full charge cycles and the external, large capacity option uses a new battery fitment port. There's also direct mount chainrings available for e-bikes using a 157mm hub spacing, coming in 34 and 36-tooth sizes.





Photos: Sterling Lorence

mtb.shimano.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Looks Drivetrain Shimano Shimano Deore


109 Comments

  • 236 5
 Bike companies: please please please spec this instead of SX and NX
  • 57 0
 SRAM will charge them double for the fork and shock if they do.
  • 7 1
 hear hear
  • 32 0
 Halleluiah! Shimano has rescued us from SX!
  • 8 1
 Please upvote this man into oblivion!
  • 1 0
 Sorry. Autocorrect.
  • 1 0
 Amen to that
  • 6 0
 Long live shimano!
  • 3 1
 @Davec85: false. Jamis dakar a2 2018 had monarch/Reba suspension with deore 10spd and m39? Brakes. Suntour crank. All on a 1 grand bike.
  • 9 2
 This Been living with a NX drivetrain for an year, still can't believe how comically bad it is compared to the XT M8000 1x11 drivetrain I had before. The only good thing I have to say about the NX is the steel chainring, but Shimano even has that covered now
  • 8 0
 @Arierep: so... One from bottom tier is worse than one from top tier? I can't say I'm surprised. At all. In any way.
  • 2 0
 @Arierep: duh... did you think it was gonna be an upgrade because it had 12 speeds or something?
  • 1 0
 @Davec85: Is there truth to that?
  • 6 2
 @Davec85: Not a problem - use DVO.
  • 5 5
 @inked-up-metalhead: while not on the same tier level, I wouldn't go as far as calling the XT top level and the NX bottom.
Also, the NX issues I have are almost exactly the same my friends on GX have:
- huge derailleur just asking to be slapped
- derailleur cage made of cheese
- extremely finicky to adjust and in near constant need of readjusting
- disposable jockey wheels
- shifter ergonomics
- gear shifting under load
- ineffective derailleur clutch
  • 7 0
 Or spec Microshift!
  • 3 0
 @Svinyard: I don't have any hard evidence, and the double price is just an exaggeration, but it's basic business. Why do you think so many bikes come with SRAM brakes, suspension, gearing and dropper? They would no doubt get a package level deal that would be much cheaper than speccing Fox suspension, Shimano gearing, TRP brakes and a one-up dropper, for example.
  • 7 1
 @jordanrh: that's what I was thinking. The slx ripmo af is $300 cheaper than the gx eagle version. Even if those prices were reversed, the slx would still be the better buy
  • 8 0
 @Davec85: As good a reason as any to spec Marzocchi then.
  • 5 2
 This x1000000. Cannot stand cheap Sram products. At least we know entry level Shimano actually works...
  • 3 0
 @Arierep: no, xt is one from top as I said, and nx is one from bottom, as I said. And a lot of that is just a symptom of being a cheaper range. None of that apart from the size of the mech has been a problem for my mates 3 year old x01 Eagle. The better shifters have an adjustable big paddle.
  • 2 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Marzocchi is basically budget fox
  • 1 0
 @Davec85: ripmo af comes with full dvo suspension for 3k and nx. Don't see why they can't swap out for deore. And other companies should be able to have similar suspension with deore in the 3k range if ibis can do it
  • 3 0
 @Arierep: Huh. I've been running GX Eagle for a year and I ride quite a lot and haven't needed to make any readjustments or jockey wheel replacements. I have SLX/XT on another bike and I find the XT jockey wheel actually wears out quickly, but haven't needed any readjustment there either. Overall GX performance seems good except for the shifter. The Shimano shifter with 2-way trigger and trigger double shift is more functional and has better ergonomics than the GX shifter. Now if Shimano could just get that wandering bite point issue figured out...
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: Exactly.
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: My NX derailleur's clutch is completely non-existent after 3 month's use (trash!). My first sram experience in a decade, and my new NX equipped bike is getting an SLX group 3 months later.
  • 57 1
 “I see your plastic 12 speed SX and raise you THREE durable drivetrain systems, your move Sram”
  • 14 1
 Shimano owns this now. It always takes them a little time to get moving, but they really are like a steamroller.
  • 17 1
 Sram, the correct reaction to this (and 12 speed xtr/xt/slx too) is NOT 13 SPEED AND LOADS OF NEW STANDARDS! I cannot overemphasize this.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: dont know who down voted you, but F them!
  • 2 0
 SRAM's next move should be clear by now. A 10x50 11sp that is saves some cassette weight, is durable and shifts smoothly under load and kills it in the value department. As an Eagle user...I'd love to get to a very nice 11sp like this. I don't need all of this clicking-clicking as I skip gears I don't really need.
  • 2 0
 I kinda wanna see the microshift advent x reviewed more. I want to know how good it is.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: hahaha! Love that; Its probably their response though!
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: I did by accident. I hate that if I accidentally bump the prop button I can't change my selection. It's easy to do by accident on mobile while scrolling.
  • 47 1
 Bad day for SRAM
  • 5 12
flag jollyXroger (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 They'll blame it on COVID19, like the rest of the corporate world.
  • 2 1
 @jollyXroger: Probably will.
  • 19 0
 Good work Shimano!!!
  • 33 23
 Im not happy. I dont know why Im not. Im just on pinkbike and See that a big company did something thats maybe positive. So Im not happy. Before you ask, no I didnt read the article. I just went straight to the comments and saw 0 comments. So in summary Im a not happy pinkbiker.
  • 9 1
 you should change your username
  • 4 0
 @chadtague1: RageRider199. RoastRider199. Retar... nevermind. Ive contemplated it. I was a teenager when I made that. Ive seen some shit since then. Im not the same anymore...
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: maybe create a new account with a proper name, and learn reading in the meanwhile Wink ?
  • 13 2
 This looks like a shift in the right direction.
  • 8 0
 More quality group sets to add to the budget end of the spectrum can only be a good thing, seems like a good deal to me.
  • 10 1
 No more excuse for mounting Sram NX
  • 6 1
 So now the question will be if SLX is still the best value in drivetrains or is Deore going to be to SLX what SLX is to XT: basically the same except for a few grams and a rubber thumb pad on the shifter.
  • 8 0
 11-51 11 speed cassette looks interesting.
  • 3 0
 Yeah seems like a good replacement for my 11sp XT setup when my cassette wears out. Wonder if the old 11sp XT derailleur will work with it.
  • 2 0
 @dglass: I'm currently running a Box (made by Sunrace) 11-50 cassette w/ an M9000 11spd rear mech and it works great. Worked great with M8000 as well. I'm curious to try, but I'm pretty confident it'll still have the capacity to go up to a 51.
  • 2 0
 @makudad: Cool! that's good news. Thanks for the info. I'm on sunrace 11-46 right now (34 in the front) and figure if there's a cheap way to boost range I might as well take it.
  • 5 0
 YO 11-51 11 speed cassette?? I hope my M8000 RD can stretch that, but at least the 5100 is cheap if not. Good news for the 10speedbois too with that 11-46, will shift much nicer than the S*nraces
  • 1 1
 10x46, zee rear mech, saint shifter...FTW
  • 4 0
 11-speed 10-48t for Microspline would've been nice.
- Sprockets: 10-12-14-16-19-22-25-30-35-41-48t
- Jumps: 20%-16,7%-14,3%-18,8%-15,8%-18,2%-15,3%-16,7%-17,1%-17,1%.

Oh well, maybe microshift will do it.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer you say in the video that it's an "all steel cassette", when to me it looks like it has an aluminum spider? Each gear my be steel vs. the hybrid versions used on XTR/XT/SLX, but this is still a much better setup than some of the previous lower end Shimano cassettes that used individual steel gears from the teeth to the point where they engage the freehub body with plastic spacers or pinned construction keeping everything seperate. Only the 10spd 4100 level cassette looks to be constructed that way.
  • 3 0
 Imagine if Shimano had its own value oriented suspension line to package up and sell. I like the SRAM stuff I ride but their cheaper line (as we all know) sucks. Their ability to push a "package" deal to manufacturers often removes the competition (shimano) from the equation thus protecting SRAMs crap low-end from being in a competitive position...so they don't need to do anything about it. If Shimano could compete there, SRAM would inevitably have to raise their game.
  • 2 0
 Was hoping for a bigger price drop on the brakes. SLX brakes went from street price of $75 to $130 real quick. Even for 2 piston. And M6000 recently disappeared from the lower price bracket. Looks like rising the price just to make them appear more "high end."
  • 1 0
 You still can buy 5020´s, or did they disappear in US too? They are good enough, ceramic pistons and all.
  • 6 0
 Proper bearings in Shimano hubs?!! Never thought the day would come!
  • 1 0
 Exactly!
  • 2 1
 I wished they would've offered a HG compatible 12 speed option. Hyperglide plus is amazing but you can only run it on Microspline. I assume they did this to help get more microspline wheels on new bikes so maybe in another year they will have a Hyperglide plus HG cassette.
  • 2 1
 "There are also three different chain line options available, 52mm, 55mm and 56.5mm with accompanying 172mm, 178mm and 181mm Q-factors to provide options for non-Boost (142mm), Boost (148mm) and Super Boost (157mm) rear hub spacing."

I really hope that those chainlines are a typo. That makes no sense.
  • 4 2
 Nothing I like more then the ability to press my shifter 11 times to make it through an entire cassette, that's how you know it's working. Maybe that's how they make it work under load?
  • 5 0
 I should have been a little more clear in the video - you can shift up three cogs on the cassette (to easier gears) with one push; it's shifting down the cassette to harder gears where it's just one cog at a time.
  • 5 0
 Cartridge bearings in shimano hub? I'm listening.
  • 1 0
 Yes. Surprised there isn't more comments on that point.
  • 5 0
 Watch your back Sram , the Japs are coming back with A vengeance
  • 1 0
 I'm curious if this was they're original pricing model, or if they changed prices in response to Microshift's Advent X? Advent X is $167 for shifter, cassette, and derailleur, but only with 10 speed, vs $180 for the same package from Shimano in 12 speed flavor.
  • 1 0
 12 speed is not necessarily better in my book, just a different compromise. Deore does have quite a bit more range, 10-51t vs. 11-48t, but the cassette is also a lot heavier 593gr vs. the Microshift 424gr. Set up and stability should generally also be easier with 10 speed compared to 12.
  • 1 0
 Go shimano! Been waiting for this I am always happy to use a budget drivetrain. All the options are good. And prices are better I think sram should watch their backs. I think with all the different options this should make alot of people happy. Especially since microshift advent x is having stock issues
  • 1 0
 mike kazimer mentioned in one of the first podcasts, the idea to sacrifice 1 or 2 gears in order to get better brakes, i honestly like the idea, have a 1x10 or 1x9 even, get a better brake, or a better fork. Most people that apparently want a 1x12 are most likely to walk a good climb. ok rant over
  • 2 1
 Was hoping for 10-46 11 speed, so I could change only the driver to microspline (DT driver has dents after 1 year of moderate use) without having to change the meh and shifter.
  • 6 0
 Well you're lucky because E13 and SRAM 11 speed cassettes work fantastic with Shimano 11 speed shifters and rear deralleurs. So you can chuck an XD driver on there and go 9-42/46 or 10-42 with no sacrifice in shift performance.
  • 3 0
 Or use a Sunrace 10-46t 11s Cassette on that XD-driver: www.sunrace.com/en/products/detail/csmx9x
  • 3 1
 @j-t-g: What 1 really want is a 10-45 11 spd cassette!
  • 2 0
 @j-t-g: you won’t get hyperglide+ though. And believe me, you want hyperglide. It leads to much smoother shifts under power
  • 1 1
 @j-t-g: XD driver is total crap. You are lucky if you manage to remove cassette. Sorry, no.
  • 6 1
 1000x better than SX.
  • 2 1
 How I wish Shimano 12 speed existed before I bought by GX Eagle. Not that I have had any issues but Shimano is much smoother, quieter and reliable. AND cheaper on top of all of that. GET YOUR SHIT TOGETHER SRAM
  • 2 1
 Should have just bought shimano 11 speed. It was also cheaper and better than gx eagle.
  • 2 0
 Time to wait out for new bikes to be specced with these. The overpriced bikes with sx rubbish can collect dust on the showfloor this year.
  • 4 1
 And so dies my hope of a non-microspline hg+ cassette
  • 3 0
 Wow. That's one heck of a budget drivetrain. Nicely done, Shimano.
  • 2 3
 I'm not gonna lie, we are seeing XTR, XT, and now Deore. Now I'm not gonna lie, I'm not a huge fan of Shimano brakes (the lever pull is inconsistent) but I do love the overall quality and reliability. That being said, almost a decade ago, we saw Saint get a face-lift. Why have the gravity riders been forgotten? Where's the new Saint? I think its about time... I still think Sram currently holds all the cards.
  • 2 0
 I think you're lying.
  • 1 0
 @tripleultrasuperboostplusplus:
How so? I stated facts, and followed up with an opinion. Non of which are possible, let alone worth lying about...
  • 2 1
 between this and Microshift (and maybe Box), why would anyone ever buy SX or NX? I get why they come OEM, but man they are heavy and weak.
  • 1 0
 Great move by Shinamo! interesting how the the OM market is going to be the next couple of years. This is a win for the all riders
  • 2 1
 I feel like it’s 2016 again with all of these 12speed drivetrains getting released
  • 2 3
 Where's the 13-speed gearbox that Shimano has been working on? Sealed, out of the elements and out of harms way. This is what I want to spend my hard earned money on. Make it happen Shimano.
  • 2 0
 sHiNy.
  • 2 1
 Great looking bit of kit there! What do you all think?
  • 1 0
 Do the 11 and 10 speed have Hyperglide+? Did I miss that detail somewhere?
  • 1 0
 Steel cassette looks like a great ebike option for durability.
  • 1 0
 Their naming convention... really rolls off the tongue
  • 2 1
 Wandering bite point coming to Deore! yay!
  • 1 0
 Love those direct cranks!!
  • 1 0
 "12-speed M6100 brakes" Smile
  • 1 2
 Will the new larger capacity 630wah battery fit in the same opening as the 500 on shimano EMTBs?
  • 1 0
 Still no new saints? Frown
  • 1 0
 Coming soon. Seeing a lot of discounts on things like Saint brakes online which is a good signal
  • 1 2
 I'd imagine the M8020 significantly outperforms M820 at a lower price. You can probably put a SAINT sticker on it if you're hung up on the branding.
  • 1 2
 GX drivetrain about the same price??
  • 20 0
 GX Eagle cassette costs $220. It's actually cheaper for me to buy a microspline driver and SLX cassette than a new GX cassette.
  • 2 3
 The real question is when will a wireless system arrives
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



