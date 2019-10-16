First Look: Shimoda's Action X30 Camera Backpack Includes Mountain Bike Specific Features

A couple of years ago Shimoda launched a line of camera bags that were immediately the talk of the action sports media town, with products geared towards adventure sport photographers and filmmakers. Paris Gore, Mattias Frederiksson, Sven Martin, Sterling Lorence, and many more of our favourite photographers use Shimoda's bags. Building on that success, Shimoda just launched their next line of bags, the Action X series. These new bags boast more durability and features specifically for mountain bike photographers. The new bags come in three models: the X30, X50, and X70. The numbering refers to their capacity in litres, respectively.



Shimoda Action X Details



• Sizes: 30L (seen here), 50L, 70L

• Adjustable torso sizing

• Helmet holder

• Expandable roll top

• Weatherproof YKK zippers

• 15-inch laptop sleeve

• Gender specific shoulder straps

• Starting at $250 USD (w/o core unit)

