First Look: ShockTune is a Free Suspension Setup App

What ShockTune Tells You



''There are really two key things to look for in the results graphs,'' Lueders told me when I asked him what all the red and green lines mean. ''First, as you mentioned, minimizing the number of spikes and oscillations.'' We've already talked about what the big spike tells you, but the oscillations are all the smaller spikes on the graph that come afterward. Let's go back to that same rock for this one. You're going to run straight into it again, only this time we're thinking about what happens after the initial impact is absorbed. Let's also pretend that your fork is, for some strange reason, running zero clicks of rebound damping; once the fork takes in the hit from the rock, it'll want to extend very quickly, so much so that it'll keep trying to do it, only to dip into its travel slightly and then extend again. And again. And maybe a bunch more times, too, even though the rock twenty-feet behind you.



Of course, depending on your level of sensitivity, this might be something you've felt before or maybe not, blissfully unaware of the blown damper in your eight-year-old fork. I'm sorta jealous, to be honest. Anyway, you generally want as little of that extending and dipping, AKA oscillations, as possible so that your suspension is ''quiet'' or ''controlled.''



The second thing you're looking for is minimizing the extremes, those big spikes on the graph that signify the bike being moved upwards excessively fast. Remember, a smaller spike means a better setup, and it goes in both directions. Lueders gave me an example of his fork using a bit too much rebound damping, which the graph showed as a large downward spike post-impact, as well as a larger upward spike but fewer oscillations.

