First Look: Shred's Range of Knee Pads Use Proprietary Slytech Foam - Across the Pond Beaver

Flexi Knee Pads Lite







The Flexi Knee Pads Lite are designed with trail riding in mind. They utilize Shred's Slytech foam for protection and are thin, flexible, lightweight, and breathable.



There is an anatomically shaped Spandex stretch sleeve that holds the pads in place and Armortex fabric over the foam that provides abrasion and puncture resistance.



The pads meet EN 1621-1 Level 1, K Type A protection standards, are available in sizes XS-L, and sell for €84.95.



Flexi Knee Pads Trail Zip







The Flexi Trail Zip Knee Pads are made to be versatile while offering up ample protection. The full zip-on style aids in easily donning the pads without taking off shoes with the YKK SOFLEX zipper staying comfortable and flexible while riding.



There is a neoprene sleeve that keeps the pad in place with an Armortex front to give the pad abrasion and puncture resistance with the Slytech pad being removable for cleaning. The pads meet EN 1621-1 Level 1, K Type A protection standards.



The Flexi Trail Zip Knee is available in sizes S-L and sells for €129.95.



Flexi Knee Pads Enduro







The Flexi Knee Pads Enduro offers an added level of protection for more aggressive trail and enduro riding. Like Shred's other pads, they utilize Slytech foam for protection and are made to be flexible, thin, and light. There is Armortex fabric for abrasion and puncture resistance. In addition to the padding on the knee itself, there is padding below and to the side of the knee. The pads have an ergonomic Spandex sleeve as well as a top strap to keep them in place.



The pads meet EN 1621-1 Level 1, K Type A protection standards. The Slytech impact pad is removable so that the pads can be cleaned. They are available in sizes S-L and sell for €99.95.





The Slytech foam insert.

NoShock Knee Pads Heavy Duty







The NoShock Knee Pads Heavy Duty are Shred's most robust knee protection offering for mountain bikers and are engineered with DH and Freeriders in mind. The pads use a Slytech foam protective NoShock element to dissipate impacts. The NoShock element is a honeycomb structure that adds to the protection of the standard Slytech foam. They are rated at EN 1621-1 Level 2 protection. There is a neoprene sleve that keeps the shape of the pad adaptable to the shape of the knee and straps on the top and bottom of the knee.



The front panels are made with DuPont Kevlar to give a high level of durability, abrasion, and puncture resistance. There is additional protection on the sides of the pad. The pads come in sizes S-L and sell for €119.95.





Shred's knee pads are some of the most well-fitting and comfortable knee pads I've used. The lighter-duty pads are easy to pedal in all day long and the heavier duty models are nearly as comfortable. I've experienced no issues with pinching or slipping while wearing them and they seem to breathe as well as I could ask for. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for a comfortable set of pads. — Daniel Sapp

The brand Shred has been around since 2006 but its foray into mountain bike products is a more recent happening. Born as a collaboration between Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Ted Ligety and skier/composites engineer Carlo Salmini, Shred and its partner company Slytech were started by developing shinguards for skiers, quickly adding goggles and other protection. The operations center initially in Ligety's Park City, UT attic has grown and now Shred have a number of other products including helmets, back protectors, sunglasses, and goggles. Shred's goal is to blend performance and style while keeping riders safe.Shred's pads utilize its proprietary Slytech foam. The foam is designed to intelligently and progressively adapt to different forces and impact speeds to offer thorough protection, even in lower energy crashes. Shred claims that its specially formulated material and structure provides exceptional energy absorption, allowing it to spread and manage the impact energy more effectively by dissipating it in multiple directions. The material is thin, light, and promotes ventilation. It stays flexible while riding but hardens to offer protection when you crash. There are several different styles that the Slytech foam is made, depending on the intended use.We've got our hands on their line of MTB knee pads so let's check those out below.