First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup

In recent years, we've seen an existential threat to the bikes right on the fringes - the short travel XC bikes and downhill bikes. As enduro conquered all before it, it left gravity riders wondering whether they would ever really want or need something that's such a specialist. Similarly, many brands found themselves flocking to the new church of short-travel-high-fun - the dangerous idealogy of downcountry.
The move to equip your standard XC race bike with more travel wasn't merely an overindulgence to cater to the needs of riders who wanted to take a more casual approach to cross-country - it was keeping in step with the demands of some World Cup racers. While previously unthinkable, riders were riding on and winning on bikes with as much as 120mm of travel.
Epic World Cup Details
• Proprietary shock with tunable negative air chamber
• 29" wheels
• 75/110 mm travel Front/Rear
• 66.5° head tube angle
• 74.5° seat angle (MD)
• Sizes: XS (frame only), S, M, L, XL
• Reach: 380 - 490 mm
• Chainstay: 430 mm
• Weight: 9.85 kg / 21.7 lb (large S-works actual)
• Complete price: $8,900 - $12,000 USD
• Frame only: $6,500 USD
• Specialized.com
The Epic, which has been a mainstay of Specialized's range for quite some time, even saw a lick of this treatment too, albeit in the Evo package. The 120mm Epic Evo arguably made Specialized one of the first big brands to the downcountry punch. This isn't that Epic Evo, though. In fact, it's not really even a replacement or update on the full suspension Epic, which was updated relatively recently in 2021.
Instead, this new Epic World Cup is far more aligned with replacing the Epic Hardtail from the range, which it will do to an extent, if not entirely sooner or later. According the Specialized the Epic Hardtail isn't going anywhere, and will instead become a more value focussed model for those that want a hardtail for all-out racing.Frame Features
Before we get into the novel suspension, let's take a rundown of this frame.
Being a thoroughbred XC bike, it's no surprise to say that this bike is built around 29" wheels and is able to fit two full-size water bottles. It uses a 110mm travel fork that's coupled with 75mm of travel at the rear. There will be two builds, the S-Works and the Pro model, as well as a frame-only version. The sizes will run from small to extra-large on full builds, and there will be a run of framesets available in the XS.
Specialized say that this bike builds on the lessons that the brand learned as they pursued their ultra-light road bike, the Aethos. That road frame has a weight of under 600 grams. Specialized also said that their design team and software simulated over 100,000 virtual frame sets. During this process, they were able to virtually test key metrics around stiffness and from this huge amount of testing, albeit virtual, Specialized was able to track correlations and trends.
The bikes come with through-the-headset routing and the S-Works bikes incorporate a Control SL bar, wheels and seatpost in a bid to save weight. These weigh 250 (70mm effective stem and 780mm width), 180, and 1240 grams respectively.
While the new SID WCID shock has forgone the brand's Brain, the fork hasn't and still comes equipped with the system. The Brain is an inertia valve that has been seen on Specialized bikes for coming up to two decades, however, they now seem to settle on its use within the XC category and the days of it appearing on enduro or trail bikes are very much behind us.
What the Brain essentially does is have a sprung element that responds to impacts coming from below the damper. In turn, this action opens up a port and lets the oil flow and the suspension unit cycle. However, from above the axle activating that sprung element to open the valve is less likely, meaning the bike can resist bob from pedalling and body inputs more.
The shock frame weighs 1765 grams. Our full-build S-Works Epic WC in size large weighs 9.85 kg.Suspension Design
In some ways the Epic World Cup isn't so much a full-suspension bike with a small dose of rear travel but rather a hardtail that happens to have 75mm of travel. That's not because of the silhouette or the relatively low weight, though; it's because of the way the bike is designed to be used. The suspension system, which features a one-piece rear end that relies on now near commonplace flex stays, isn't meant to be set up with the normal quantities of sag. Oftentimes, even for a short travel XC bike you could run around 20% to 25%. With the new Epic, however, the maximum that Specailized suggests you should run is 10%. This is the full-gulp
setting. Maybe Specialized engineers have been enjoying the light beverage refreshments and cabinet of death
at their local 7Eleven, I'm not sure, but the name is a little light-hearted and refreshingly self-deprecating for a style of bike that often takes itself very seriously. Maybe too much so.
There are also no-gulp
and half-gulp
setups that would run the bike at 0 or 5 percent sag respectively. Specialized points out that if you had a 100mm travel bike and ran it at 25% sag then you would effectively have 75mm of travel left to go into. However, although it's a nice thought and effective marketing line, we know that's not really how suspension works. More sag will give a bike that extends and tracks through holes better. Plus, a bike that's happier to go into its stroke and requires less force to break into its travel will let the wheel lift up over roots, rocks or obstacles to greater effect, too.
Some bikes can get called out for vague similarities to pre-existing models and sometimes it's unfair. In this case, though, it's probably quite appropriate to acknowledge the similarities between this and the 60mm travel Trek Procaliber. There are other similarities and parallels, too. Firstly, both big North American powerhouses teamed up with other industry leaders to make a proprietary rear shock that sits in line with the top tube.
However, there are differences. While both integrate neatly into the frame, the Trek system incorporates the shock as a structural member, whereas the Epic World Cup uses a more standard pivot and linkage, albeit a very small one. Specialized worked with RockShox to make the Brain WKD that you'll find on this bike, and Trek worked with Fox to make their IsoStrut. Both brands also have been trying to make their road bikes as comfortable as possible, even going as far as to include strut systems or dampers. Both bikes are also very short travel and both are there to run alongside and not replace their true full-suspension XC bike.
There are some key differences, though. The IsoStrut Trek system uses one air valve and an equalising port, which is then complemented by a remote lockout, while the Specialized system uses two valves to fine-tune the relationship between the negative and positive air chambers.
What this sets out to achieve on the Epic is the ability to tune the threshold level to push the bike into its stroke. If an air shock was only to have a positive air chamber, it would suffer from the huge amount of preload associated with that. In an air-sprung shock the positive air chamber is trying to extend the shock and resist the forces compressing the bike and forcing it into its cycle; the negative air chamber is actually working to suck the shock down and bring the bike into its stroke.
Oftentimes, these two systems are set at the same similar pressures, but their chambers are different volumes, with the positive being substantially larger. This is why a bike will keep the rider's weight suspended. In the architecture of the shock, you will find a small port to let the large positive air chamber fill the smaller negative chamber. This point is oftentimes around sag. If you wanted to make the bike break into its travel with less force you could increase the volume and or the pressure of the negative chamber. If you wanted it to require more force to begin the cycle you could do the inverse. This is what Specialized is playing with on the Epic World Cup, and it's one way that they're able to run it at almost 0% sag and still get full travel. They're not changing the spring rate for the full stroke, but rather changing the required threshold to begin the cycle.
BuildsS-Works Epic World Cup
Geometry
The Epic World Cup has relatively progressive geometry in some places. For instance, 66.5 degrees is relatively slack for an XC bike of this ilk. The reaches are modest by some standards, but are probably as long as you would want when coupled to the 74.5 degree seat tube. Any longer, and it would increase the already comparatively long effective top tube length beyond "stretched out race position" to potentially too aggressive for your non-competition riders, should for whatever reason they buy this bike.
Epic World Pro
Fork: RockShox SIDLuxe Ulitmate fork with Brain Valve
Shock: Rockshox SID WCID Deluxe
Drivetrain: SRAM T-Type XXSL w/ Quarg power meter
Finishing Kit: Control SL bars, wheels and seatpost
Brakes: Level Ultimate brakes with 160 mm rotors
Price: $12,000 USD
Fork: RockShox SIDLuxe Ulitmate fork with Brain Valve
Shock: Rockshox SID WCID Deluxe
Drivetrain: SRAM T-Type XO w/ Quarg power meter
Finishing Kit: Carbon XC bars, Control wheels with DT 350 hubs and Control SL seatpost
Brakes: Level Silver brakes with 160 mm rotors
Price: $8,900 USD
Stay tuned for an upcoming long term review. For more information please visit specialized.com
62 Comments
So is it 6500 for a frame+ drivetrain? Or just the frame?
Is it even compatable with a mechanical derailleur?
Cubes current XC bikes also have a UDH and are equipped with normal Shimano and Sram derailleurs.
plus f* headset routing… priceless!!
It does have Evil Offering vibes, though.
and why the video it's on this format and it's always on autoplay every time you open the post... !?
I think Henry is the one who's lost the plot here.
I'm waiting the next ones... Have A Good One... !