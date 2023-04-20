First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup

Specialized say that this bike builds on the lessons that the brand learned as they pursued their ultra-light road bike, the Aethos. That road frame has a weight of under 600 grams. Specialized also said that their design team and software simulated over 100,000 virtual frame sets. During this process, they were able to virtually test key metrics around stiffness and from this huge amount of testing, albeit virtual, Specialized was able to track correlations and trends.



The bikes come with through-the-headset routing and the S-Works bikes incorporate a Control SL bar, wheels and seatpost in a bid to save weight. These weigh 250 (70mm effective stem and 780mm width), 180, and 1240 grams respectively.



While the new SID WCID shock has forgone the brand's Brain, the fork hasn't and still comes equipped with the system. The Brain is an inertia valve that has been seen on Specialized bikes for coming up to two decades, however, they now seem to settle on its use within the XC category and the days of it appearing on enduro or trail bikes are very much behind us.



What the Brain essentially does is have a sprung element that responds to impacts coming from below the damper. In turn, this action opens up a port and lets the oil flow and the suspension unit cycle. However, from above the axle activating that sprung element to open the valve is less likely, meaning the bike can resist bob from pedalling and body inputs more.

