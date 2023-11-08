First Look: Specialized Kenevo SL 2 with SL 1.2 Motor



Specialized has updated its long-travel lightweight eMTB with the new SL 1.2 motor, boasting 50 Nm torque and 320 watts peak power. Besides the motor upgrade, the Kenevo SL 2 is largely equivalent to its predecessor , a bike that tester-of-fields Matt Beer described as "the production hyper-car of the mountain bike world". Though the team were impressed with this electrified version of the Specialized Enduro , the noise from the motor was a consistent complaint. Good then, that Specialized tell us the new SL 1.2 motor is the quietest e-bike system in the world. Specialized Kenevo SL 2 Details



• 29" wheels

• 170/170mm travel

• 62.5°, 63.5° or 64.5° head angle

• 76° seat tube angle

• 435-510mm reach (S2-S5)

• Motor: SL 1.2

• Main battery capacity: 320 Wh

• Range Extender: 160 Wh

• Starting Price: £6,500

• specialized.com

• 29" wheels• 170/170mm travel• 62.5°, 63.5° or 64.5° head angle• 76° seat tube angle• 435-510mm reach (S2-S5)• Motor: SL 1.2• Main battery capacity: 320 Wh• Range Extender: 160 Wh• Starting Price: £6,500

The Kenevo's 170mm rear wheel travel is delivered through the same linkage seen on the Enduro

Price & Availability

When Kaz tested the previous Specialized Kenevo SL, he was left scratching his head wondering who exactly the bike was for. That was largely because of the rather conservative 35 Nm output of the SL 1.1 motor. Of course, it was never intended to compete with the 85Nm+ motors on full-powered eMTBs, but it was less powerful even than many of the mid-powered, lightweight eMTBs offered by other brands at the time.That concern, too, has also been rectified with the boost to 50 Nm maximum torque, a not inconsiderable increase of 43%, along with a 33% increase in power from 240 W to 320 W.Elsewhere, there's little more to discuss given that the Kenevo SL 2 runs the very same FACT 11m carbon composite frame as its predecessor. Geometry remains meaningfully adjustable by virtue of the angled headset cups and flip-chip on the horst-pivot.The Specialized Kenevo SL 2 is available in four models, starting from the £6,500 SL 2 Comp, and topping out with the £12,500 S-Works SL 2.The bikes are expected to be available in the US in early 2024, although pricing hasn't been announced yet.