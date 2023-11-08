First Look: Specialized Kenevo SL 2 with SL 1.2 Motor

Specialized has updated its long-travel lightweight eMTB with the new SL 1.2 motor, boasting 50 Nm torque and 320 watts peak power. Besides the motor upgrade, the Kenevo SL 2 is largely equivalent to its predecessor, a bike that tester-of-fields Matt Beer described as "the production hyper-car of the mountain bike world". Though the team were impressed with this electrified version of the Specialized Enduro, the noise from the motor was a consistent complaint. Good then, that Specialized tell us the new SL 1.2 motor is the quietest e-bike system in the world.
Specialized Kenevo SL 2 Details

• 29" wheels
• 170/170mm travel
• 62.5°, 63.5° or 64.5° head angle
• 76° seat tube angle
• 435-510mm reach (S2-S5)
• Motor: SL 1.2
• Main battery capacity: 320 Wh
• Range Extender: 160 Wh
• Starting Price: £6,500
specialized.com

photo
photo

When Kaz tested the previous Specialized Kenevo SL, he was left scratching his head wondering who exactly the bike was for. That was largely because of the rather conservative 35 Nm output of the SL 1.1 motor. Of course, it was never intended to compete with the 85Nm+ motors on full-powered eMTBs, but it was less powerful even than many of the mid-powered, lightweight eMTBs offered by other brands at the time.

That concern, too, has also been rectified with the boost to 50 Nm maximum torque, a not inconsiderable increase of 43%, along with a 33% increase in power from 240 W to 320 W.

Elsewhere, there's little more to discuss given that the Kenevo SL 2 runs the very same FACT 11m carbon composite frame as its predecessor. Geometry remains meaningfully adjustable by virtue of the angled headset cups and flip-chip on the horst-pivot.

photo
The Kenevo's 170mm rear wheel travel is delivered through the same linkage seen on the Enduro

Price & Availability

The Specialized Kenevo SL 2 is available in four models, starting from the £6,500 SL 2 Comp, and topping out with the £12,500 S-Works SL 2.

The bikes are expected to be available in the US in early 2024, although pricing hasn't been announced yet.



9 Comments
  • 6 0
 I don't want an ebike.....but this looks pretty darn appealing. NO! No ebike, bad! EBIKE BAD! NO....NO!!!
  • 1 0
 They are pretty rad. Was on first gen one for a while. Felt like a lightly powered version of my Enduro. Would trust it the same way I do my regular bike. Now on a big full powered alloy bike, and it takes a lot more getting used to the weight in all sorts of situations.
  • 1 0
 any ebikers out there have input on ebike STAs? do you care as much about being farther forward over the BB? i notice a huge difference between the STA on my stumpy (76 deg) vs my stumpy evo (77.4 deg), with preference for the steeper one.
  • 1 0
 Yes, if anything it's even more important on an ebike, because the extra power encourages you to pedal up steeper climbs that you might normally walk or avoid on a normal bike.
  • 1 0
 320wh batteries is a miss. Why not add another 80wh’s so one could at least not have as much range anxiety and be able to go on rides with other SL’s?
It’s already been shown with the Levo SL that the battery isn’t big enough.
  • 3 0
 mentions of lightweight bike but no weight figures...
  • 1 0
 Huh, almost doesn't look pregnant....
  • 2 0
 The Rocky Mountains still look bette ad more like a normal MTB.







