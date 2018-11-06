FIRST LOOK

First Look: Specialized Women's Power Saddle with Mimic Technology

Nov 6, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


I'm a strong proponent of getting properly measured for a saddle, and trying multiple saddles until you find one that works for you. Saddle discomfort means you're not going to enjoy riding as much as you could, and in extreme cases, it can even lead women to quit riding. Specialized has over a dozen different saddles available in different widths and at various price points, so you might think that they have something for everyone already. However, they found that some women were still experiencing numbness and pressure on soft tissue while riding, so they set out to find a solution.

Their research found that saddles don’t currently account for the changes that occur in the density of female soft tissue when riding. The big difference between the Specialized Women's Power Saddle with Mimic and other saddles that the brand currently offers is the use of the new Mimic technology. Mimic accounts for the changes in the density of female soft tissue and adapts to them. The design of the new saddle mimics the body’s response to different types of pressure to create equilibrium within soft tissue.

Specialized started with Mimic in the Power saddle because it was their most popular shape and it works well for Road, Mountain, and even Triathlon. Specialized plans to offer Mimic technology in other saddle shapes by late summer of 2019.


Specialized Era 29

Original Power Saddle
New Women's Power Saddle with Mimic


Construction

The first thing you'll notice when you look at the Power saddle is that it has a shorter overall length than a traditional saddle. In the case of the Women's Power Saddle with Mimic, it's 24cm, while a more traditional saddle is around 27 to 28cm. It also differs from traditional saddles in the way the sides of the saddle transition from the front to back. Specialized says the unique transition offers more support for your pubic rami to rest on while riding.

When compared to the original version of the Power saddle, the shape has been tweaked, and the wings are tapered. This was to relieve the rubbing that some riders had previously experienced. But the big change was the incorporation of Mimic technology into the saddle. The word Mimic comes from Biomimicry, which is defined as "the design and production of materials, structures, and systems that are modeled on biological entities and processes." Specialized named the technology Mimic because it is designed to conform to your body in order to relieve pressure and to optimize for comfort.




Specialized worked with 23 female subjects during testing and development and gathered over 200 unique pressure maps before arriving at the final version. During the first stage of development, they realized that the traditional cutout found in many of today’s saddles, and the original Power saddle, wasn’t offering a satisfactory level of soft tissue support or comfort.

For the final design, they used a sensory science test called a “triangle test.” This test was designed to determine whether a subject can tell a difference between saddles and to quantify the comfort. They did this with an entirely new group of nine female subjects who had not been involved with the saddle’s development. They found that the Power with Mimic was statistically more comfortable than other saddles.

Specialized says that the all-new Women’s Power Saddle with Mimic technology makes numbness and pain disappear. It’s ergonomically designed and scientifically tested to reduce pressure and to provide the structural support needed for blood flow to key areas. The multi-layer cushioning system molded into the saddle prevents overly high pressure on soft tissue, so you're more comfortable.



Specialized athletes Kate Courtney and Annika Langvad did not ride this new saddle during the World Cup season, but Annika has been riding the previous generation of the Power saddle.


Annika Langvad


Set Up

Set up for the Power Saddle is key since the saddle is significantly shorter than a traditional saddle (by as much as 3cm). Specialized says that you should set the rear of the Power saddle in the same place as your current saddle to ensure that the rear-half is set in the same place as what you’re currently riding.

For saddle angle, aim to have the front-third level. If you were to measure from the tip to the saddle’s tail with a digital level, you’d get around one to two degrees nose-down.


Available Models

The Women's Power Saddle with Mimic comes in four models and price points. The Pro and Expert are also available in black.



S-WORKS
• Patented Body Geometry design is lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.
• Mimic technology uses multilayered materials to maintain equilibrium and minimize swelling in soft tissue.
• FACT carbon fiber shell is flex-tuned for support and ride compliance.
• Oversized FACT carbon rails.
• Level II padding: Medium density foam for bike feel with additional cushioning.
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base allow for integrated storage solutions.
• Available in 143mm & 155mm

Price: $325 USD


PRO

• Patented Body Geometry design is lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.
• Mimic technology uses multilayered materials to maintain equilibrium and minimize swelling in soft tissue.
• FACT carbon fiber shell is flex-tuned for support and ride compliance.
• Hollow titanium rails.
• Level II padding: Medium density foam for bike feel with additional cushioning.
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base allow for integrated storage solutions.
• Available in 143mm & 155mm

Price: $250 USD



EXPERT

• Patented Body Geometry design is lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.
• Mimic technology uses multilayered materials to maintain equilibrium and minimize swelling in soft tissue.
• Hollow titanium rails.
• Level II padding: Medium density foam for bike feel with additional cushioning.
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base allow for integrated storage solutions.
• Available in 143mm, 155mm & 168mm

Price: $175 USD



COMP

• Patented Body Geometry design is lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.
• Mimic technology uses multilayered materials to maintain equilibrium and minimize swelling in soft tissue.
• Hollow Cr-Mo rails.
• Level II padding: Medium density foam for bike feel with additional cushioning.
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base allow for integrated storage solutions.
• Available in 143mm, 155mm & 168mm

Price: $145 USD


While Specialized said that the initial feedback is that this saddle works well for men, testing is still ongoing and the target audience for this new Specialized Women's Power Saddle with Mimic is women who experience discomfort related to their saddle while riding. The Power saddle was originally designed for female riders with help from pro roadie Evelyn Stevens. Interestingly, once it was available to the public, Specialized found that the shape worked well for male and female riders, so the same could still happen with this version.

Specialized has sent me the Expert-level saddle in my preferred 168mm width to test and while my initial impression is positive, stay tuned for my review

5 Comments

  • + 2
 been riding older power saddles on all my mtbs for a while. I find that the short nose gives me more room to move around on the bike when standing, especially when the post is up. they're also super comfortable!
  • + 4
 I'll just show myself out now without even saying the joke.
  • + 1
 300$ my bike cost...
  • + 1
 Then you got a great deal buddy. Bikes are expensive so they figured if we'd pay 10 grand for a bike we'll pay 300 for a good saddle too. Imagine your junk and ass not getting numb after riding for a while. That's worth the 300 bucks (if it works)
  • - 1
 Mimic tech as in mimics the Ergon saddles.

