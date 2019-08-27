First Look: Specialized's Custom 3D Printed Mirror Saddle

Aug 27, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

For any rider, the touchpoints on a bike, where the body interfaces, are some of the most critical elements in comfort. We often change out grips, saddles, pedals, shoes, and footbeds in search of something that can help us ride more comfortably, or longer.

Specialized have taken it a step further by developing a system to create a 3D printed saddle that is completely unique to a rider. Specialized call the saddle "Mirror Technology" and it uses a process called Digital Light Synthesis, pioneered by Silicon Valley-based company Carbon, to 3D print a liquid polymer saddle. Specialized's engineers believe that this technology can replace foam in "every cycling touchpoint."

The saddle uses a lattice structure made up of 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes to mirror a rider's buttox region.


According to Specialized, the saddle is designed to perfectly reflect a rider's anatomy to improve performance, increase comfort, and reduce the chance of injury. The 3D printed saddle upper utilizes a structure that can infinitely vary the polymer's density in a way foam cannot. The resulting structure is a lattice made up of 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes - each of which can be individually tuned. Creating a saddle this specific with foam would require thousands of different foams in a single saddle to achieve the same result.

Specialized say the Mirror technology has been tested to improve sit bone comfort for both men and women and offer the potential to stabilize the pelvis while damping vibration and reducing soft tissue pressure. They have been testing the new saddle with their professional teams and will have their new Power saddle available with the Mirror technology in early 2020.

Having already been using a set of Specialized's custom footbeds with a great deal of success, I'm looking forward to trying out one of the saddles when they become available. Once I go through the process and have spent some time on the new saddle, I'll post a full review.

40 Comments

  • + 27
 Sweet! I've always wanted a lazer scan of my b hole. Now I have an excuse to get one.
  • + 1
 been der, done that. i.pinimg.com/originals/16/20/86/1620864a195f032bd30dbaea7619cd40.jpg
  • + 33
 just to clarify, this is not a link to a .jpg of my b hole.
  • + 13
 @scott-townes: Thanks for clarifying. Still going to err on the side of not clicking the link.
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: I clicked on the link with my eyes half closed, I thought you sat on your scanner butt naked and posted that picture.
  • + 4
 Do I have to have a new scan done for this, or can I just send them one from my collection?
  • + 1
 make sure to use the kind that permanently remove the hair too.
  • + 15
 This is crap. I'd never let my buttox sit atop anything less than 8,000 nodes.
  • + 13
 So wait how does this process work? How do they get a scan of my ass? Do they already have a scan of my ass?
  • + 2
 I know at least one person who already has a scan of your ass ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
  • + 2
 Data scientits found a way to analysis your social network with "deep learning". Based on how fast you retweet saddle images and how many italians publications you "like", they can proceed a virtual image of your ass.
  • + 10
 I scanned a picture of my ass and sent it to Specialized years ago...and still haven't heard anything back.
  • + 5
 Is that a mirror in your saddle cause I can see you sitting on my face
  • + 2
 I've seen a few movies on the internet with there are lots of struts and nodes involved with buttocks, but this kinda quantity just sounds perverse.
  • + 2
 Soo... this is going to cost Spesh WAY less to make. You think they will pass savings on to the customer? Asking for a friend.
  • + 3
 That just means a bigger profit margin! Has anyone started a pool on what they think MSRP is going to be? I say in the $280 range despite being printed.
  • + 11
 What makes you believe 3D printed padding would cost way less than a layer of foam with a sheet of polyurethane on top?
  • + 0
 @michibretz: Lots of factors contribute to the end cost. With 3D printing there is no tooling, and it can often be done entirely in house. Complicated designs often require little to no extra effort. The article also mentions "Creating a saddle this specific with foam would require thousands of different foams in a single saddle to achieve the same result". While I think that may be a bit of an exaggeration, it does make a good point about the capabilities of additive manufacturing.
  • + 2
 You all are only thinking about the cost of manufacturing. Developing this thing and the technology around it wasn't cheap.
  • + 2
 @man-wolf: 3d printing is not as cheap as most people think... It is a slow process and time is money...
  • + 1
 @TheR: No, I'm not. I am considering the time and energy that go into design and development as well, which is actually what I do for a living. I'm not saying this saddle is inherently cheaper than a traditionally manufactured one, I'm merely posing that costing on products can vary wildly between these manufacturing methods. It's product specific, and it may very well be the case this costs substantially more in the end than the same seat traditionally manufactured.
  • + 4
 The future is now.
  • + 1
 This is gonna get so dirty, and literally look like shut after the first wet ride... then again this is for those "fair weather" riders.
  • + 5
 Most things involving a wet ride and a rear end are messy.
  • + 3
 99% of the mud ends up on the rear of the saddle and you can easily wash off remnants that may end up in some odd, hard to reach places.



lol
  • - 1
 Or you could buy a leather Brooks saddle which will mold itself to the shape of your a$$ because it's a piece of leather stretched over a couple of seat rails. Pity they're so wide (and expensive) which makes it awkward for MTBing.
  • + 2
 I bought into the Brooks hype and hated it. They're so slippery... you can literally feel your ass move around with each pedal stroke. Wasn't for me at least.
  • + 2
 @connorjuliusjohnson: Fair call, I never experienced this with mine and I would use one again. Saddles are such a subjective thing, what one person thinks is the be all and end all, someone else would like to burn with fire!
  • + 2
 Danny Hart's would have two giant indentations for his nuts so he can sit down.
  • + 3
 Butt nodes
  • + 2
 Pretty awesome technology. Bring on the innovation!
  • + 1
 Looks like fun to clean after a muddy ride!
  • + 1
 "dentist saddle" nevermind that just doesn't sound right.
  • + 1
 Bet it doesn't work for my fat arse.
  • + 0
 Nobody,

Literally nobody:

Spesh: Lets make a saddle that no one can afford!!
  • + 3
 "The saddle uses a lattice structure made up of 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes to mirror a rider's buttox region" - Those numbers are a good indication of the price!!
  • + 1
 @ncrider5: Structures like this can be surprisingly easy to design with modern software.
  • + 2
 I want a custom 3D printed saddle, sounds awsome
  • + 1
 How much?!
  • + 1
 Levy will like it.

Post a Comment



