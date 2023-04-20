Specialized's New Dissident II DH Helmet is Extremely Lightweight

Apr 20, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Specialized has been working on a revamped Dissident helmet for quite some time, and wasn’t shy about letting team riders, like Finn Illes, showcase the super lightweight lid - it only weighs 940g.

The design shares styling with the Gambit enduro full-face and Ambush 2 helmets, with a single-position visor that lines up with the top of the shell. There’s also been a serious effort made to reduce unwanted movement or creaking from the liner.
Specialized Dissident II Details

• MIPS Evolve Solution system
• Scooped top vent
• Includes two sizes of quick release cheek pads
• Weight: 940 g
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colors: Black/Carbon, White/Silver
• Price: $500 USD
• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15 DH certified
specialized.com



Construction

This second-generation Dissident uses a three-layer sandwich of materials, consisting of carbon fiber, polycarbonate, and EPS foam. Five individual pieces of EPS are described as being “tuned” to absorb impacts in a specific location on the helmet.

Inside, the MIPS Evolve Solution system features fabric pocket attachments to hold the sliding surface in place, reducing unwanted rotation while riding and any pesky creaking noises. An anti-microbial Ionic Plus fabric liner set includes a replacement crown piece and two sizes of quick-release jaw pads. Under the chin, the tried and true double D-ring closure is used.

The breathability is managed by intakes under the visor, along the sides of the jaw piece, and through the front of the honeycomb mesh. Similar to the Gambit, there are large exhaust ports at the back.


Pricing and Sizes

At $500 USD, the Dissident II isn’t inexpensive, however, it lines up with other high-end competitors, such as the Fox RPC and the slightly cheaper Troy Lee Designs D4 Carbon.

Specialized is offering the helmet in four shell sizes; S, M, L, XL.



Safety and Weight

As for standards, the 940g Dissident II meets the ASTM F1952-15 DH certified level.

Comparing this option against the two other popular downhill helmet choices above, the Dissident II is 60g lighter than the impressively low weight of the 1000g TLD D4 Carbon.



4 Comments

  • 7 0
 It's impossible to judge how all DH lid actually stacks up to the competition in terms of safety- and how big the trade-off. Who knows which is really the safest helmet between the Full 10, D4, RPC, 6D, Aircraft 2, this, and others? @Pinkbike & Virginia Tech collab DH certified impact test?
  • 1 0
 This for full face enduro helmets as well!
  • 2 1
 $500.

Dear Brain,
Its time to toughen up or work smarter.

-Wallet
  • 1 0
 This is one sick looking helmet. Love the dual-finish paint scheme.





