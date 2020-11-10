First Look: Specialized's New 2FO Roost Flat and Clip Shoes

The Rubber

We think of rubber as being bouncy, but bouncy is not what you want in a flat pedal shoe. You want a rubber sole that grips the pins of the pedals without feeling squishy, which gives you confidence that your feet are going to stay put. That leaves less to worry about and more mental space for shred. — Specialized

The new 2FO Roost does away with traditional foam padding to save weight.

The Xpel Airmesh also helps increase drying speed. Body Geometry insoles.

Lightweight & Breathable

Fit & Comfort

A clean, low-rise silhouette to create a shoe that looks at home on the bike and the brewery.

2FO Roost Flat

Subtle colors and minimal branding. 2FO Roost Flat in Black The 2FO Roost Flat in Oak. Suede hits and caps are added to the upper in high-wear areas for increased longevity and decreased scuff abrasion.

Black version of the 2FO Roost Clip

2FO Roost Clip

There's a ton of room around the cleat to make it easier to clip in on the trail. The lines make it easy to be precise when installing your cleats as well.

Taupe version of the 2FO Roost Clip

First Impressions

I'm always a little hesitant when a new pair of flat pedal shoes shows up for testing. After all, it's hard to beat Five Ten's sticky rubber, despite numerous valiant attempts over the years. With the new 2FO Roost shoes, Specialized seems to have cracked the code. There's enough space between the raised portions of the sole to to help it latch onto the pedal’s pins, and the rubber itself is slow rebounding and grippy.



My first impressions are positive - there's plenty of grip, even on extra-rough trails, and it's a noticeable improvement over the 2FO 1.0 shoes that these replace. I'm not totally sold on the use of suede, but we'll see how that holds up over the next couple months of muddy riding. Overall, these look to be a great addition to Specialized's lineup. Fingers crossed there's a mid-top version with a velcro strap over the laces in the works... — Mike Kazimer

Don't be fooled by their casual looks, there's a whole lot of new tech in Specailized's new 2FO Roost Flat and Clip shoes. Specialized developed a new 3rd generation SlipNot rubber for the sole, included Body Geometry features to increase performance and comfort, and replaced the traditional foam padding in the upper with Xpel Airmesh to make it lighter weight.The Clip version of the 2FO Roost uses the same new SlipNot outsole as the Flat, but adds a roomy cleat pocket to make it easier to engage your pedals in rough trail situations.The 3rd generation SlipNot rubber that Specialized developed is designed in a hexagonal lug pattern that they say channels and directs pedal pins into a tight position underfoot.Both models are designed to be stiff enough to give the support needed for a long day out on the bike while remaining flexible for hike-a-bike sections or an afternoon at the local bike shop. The rubber is also said to provide a consistent feel across temperatures, whether you're riding in the heat or near-freezing conditions.Specialized's designers say the new lug pattern also helps the shoes wear more consistently across the whole foot and reduces overall wear off bike for long-lasting functionality and durability.Specialized did away with the traditional foam padding in the upper and replaced it with Xpel Airmesh to make it lighter weight. Specialized says that the hydrophobic Xpel Airmesh retains all the impact reduction properties of traditional padding but with reduced weight and a significant increase in drying speed.The Body Geometry features included in the new 2FO Roost shoes are said to increase your foot's comfort on long rides and to avoid hot spots and numbness in your feet. These include a longitudinal arch, varus wedge, and a metatarsal button. The varus wedge found in both models is a 1.5mm increase in thickness on the inside (medial side) of the shoe at the forefoot, which supports the foot and prevents the forefoot from collapsing.Looking into their Retul data, Specialized found that there are more variations across riders than across gender so their footwear line is developed beyond gender, with a focus in on creating footwear that is right for as many foot types as possible.Specialized hinted that there are additional models with a higher level of protection and different closures in the works.• SlipNot SuperTacky Rubber: flat pedal specific compound• Upper Material: Suede and leather create a soft and supple feel• XPEL hydrophobic lining provides cushioning without retaining water• Available in Black and Oak• $120 MSRP• Lollipop nylon shank is paired with an EVA midsole to flex where needed while remaining stiff for pedaling• Micro-perforated synthetic provides a soft and supple feel• XPEL hydrophobic lining provides cushioning without retaining water• Landing Strip cleat pocket guides the cleat into the pedal for fast engagement• Available in Black and Taupe• $130 MSRPI've got a set of the 2FO Roost Clip shoes that I'll be testing in the next couple of months. I'm a big fan of the way the shoe looks with its minimal branding and casual looks compared to the previous generation 2FO with its space-age looks. The new 2FO Roost shoes don't look out of place as soon as you step off the bike and I'd be more than comfortable going to a restaurant or brewery in them post-ride.I'm also impressed by how light the shoe is and how quickly it dried after a wet ride. In addition, the wide clearance cleat pocket with its ruler-like gradations made it easy to set up my cleats.Mike Kazimer will also be putting a pair of the 2FO Roost Flat shoes to the test in the coming months. His initial thoughts are as follows: