First Look: Specialized's New 2FO Roost Flat and Clip Shoes

Nov 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Specialized 2FO Roost


Don't be fooled by their casual looks, there's a whole lot of new tech in Specailized's new 2FO Roost Flat and Clip shoes. Specialized developed a new 3rd generation SlipNot rubber for the sole, included Body Geometry features to increase performance and comfort, and replaced the traditional foam padding in the upper with Xpel Airmesh to make it lighter weight.

The Clip version of the 2FO Roost uses the same new SlipNot outsole as the Flat, but adds a roomy cleat pocket to make it easier to engage your pedals in rough trail situations.


Specialized 2FO Roost

The Rubber

The 3rd generation SlipNot rubber that Specialized developed is designed in a hexagonal lug pattern that they say channels and directs pedal pins into a tight position underfoot.

bigquotesWe think of rubber as being bouncy, but bouncy is not what you want in a flat pedal shoe. You want a rubber sole that grips the pins of the pedals without feeling squishy, which gives you confidence that your feet are going to stay put. That leaves less to worry about and more mental space for shred.Specialized

Both models are designed to be stiff enough to give the support needed for a long day out on the bike while remaining flexible for hike-a-bike sections or an afternoon at the local bike shop. The rubber is also said to provide a consistent feel across temperatures, whether you're riding in the heat or near-freezing conditions.

Specialized's designers say the new lug pattern also helps the shoes wear more consistently across the whole foot and reduces overall wear off bike for long-lasting functionality and durability.

Specialized 2FO Roost
The new 2FO Roost does away with traditional foam padding to save weight.

Specialized 2FO Roost
The Xpel Airmesh also helps increase drying speed.
Specialized 2FO Roost
Body Geometry insoles.


Lightweight & Breathable

Specialized did away with the traditional foam padding in the upper and replaced it with Xpel Airmesh to make it lighter weight. Specialized says that the hydrophobic Xpel Airmesh retains all the impact reduction properties of traditional padding but with reduced weight and a significant increase in drying speed.


Fit & Comfort

The Body Geometry features included in the new 2FO Roost shoes are said to increase your foot's comfort on long rides and to avoid hot spots and numbness in your feet. These include a longitudinal arch, varus wedge, and a metatarsal button. The varus wedge found in both models is a 1.5mm increase in thickness on the inside (medial side) of the shoe at the forefoot, which supports the foot and prevents the forefoot from collapsing.

Looking into their Retul data, Specialized found that there are more variations across riders than across gender so their footwear line is developed beyond gender, with a focus in on creating footwear that is right for as many foot types as possible.

Specialized hinted that there are additional models with a higher level of protection and different closures in the works.


Specialized 2FO Roost
A clean, low-rise silhouette to create a shoe that looks at home on the bike and the brewery.

2FO Roost Flat
• SlipNot SuperTacky Rubber: flat pedal specific compound
• Upper Material: Suede and leather create a soft and supple feel
• XPEL hydrophobic lining provides cushioning without retaining water
• Available in Black and Oak
• $120 MSRP


Specialized 2FO Roost
Subtle colors and minimal branding. 2FO Roost Flat in Black
Specialized 2FO Roost
The 2FO Roost Flat in Oak. Suede hits and caps are added to the upper in high-wear areas for increased longevity and decreased scuff abrasion.



Specialized 2FO Roost
Black version of the 2FO Roost Clip

2FO Roost Clip
• Lollipop nylon shank is paired with an EVA midsole to flex where needed while remaining stiff for pedaling
• Micro-perforated synthetic provides a soft and supple feel
• XPEL hydrophobic lining provides cushioning without retaining water
• Landing Strip cleat pocket guides the cleat into the pedal for fast engagement
• Available in Black and Taupe
• $130 MSRP

Specialized 2FO Roost
Specialized 2FO Roost
There's a ton of room around the cleat to make it easier to clip in on the trail. The lines make it easy to be precise when installing your cleats as well.

Specialized 2FO Roost
Taupe version of the 2FO Roost Clip
Specialized 2FO Roost


First Impressions

I've got a set of the 2FO Roost Clip shoes that I'll be testing in the next couple of months. I'm a big fan of the way the shoe looks with its minimal branding and casual looks compared to the previous generation 2FO with its space-age looks. The new 2FO Roost shoes don't look out of place as soon as you step off the bike and I'd be more than comfortable going to a restaurant or brewery in them post-ride.

I'm also impressed by how light the shoe is and how quickly it dried after a wet ride. In addition, the wide clearance cleat pocket with its ruler-like gradations made it easy to set up my cleats.

Mike Kazimer will also be putting a pair of the 2FO Roost Flat shoes to the test in the coming months. His initial thoughts are as follows:

bigquotesI'm always a little hesitant when a new pair of flat pedal shoes shows up for testing. After all, it's hard to beat Five Ten's sticky rubber, despite numerous valiant attempts over the years. With the new 2FO Roost shoes, Specialized seems to have cracked the code. There's enough space between the raised portions of the sole to to help it latch onto the pedal’s pins, and the rubber itself is slow rebounding and grippy.

My first impressions are positive - there's plenty of grip, even on extra-rough trails, and it's a noticeable improvement over the 2FO 1.0 shoes that these replace. I'm not totally sold on the use of suede, but we'll see how that holds up over the next couple months of muddy riding. Overall, these look to be a great addition to Specialized's lineup. Fingers crossed there's a mid-top version with a velcro strap over the laces in the works... Mike Kazimer


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Apparel Specialized Specialized 2fo


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
86693 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
79023 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
67413 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
39195 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
30776 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
29900 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
29842 views
Video: Guided Kettlebell Workout with Dialed Health
27416 views

51 Comments

  • 33 2
 They look a bit like something an older gentleman may buy from Marks and Spencer or Ecco specifically to wear on a coach tour around the ancient sites of Turkey or the vineyards of Bordeaux. Booked from the back of the Saturday travel supplement of the Daily Telegraph of course.
  • 2 0
 Haha, thinking the same thing
  • 1 0
 LOL - well done...
  • 2 0
 I was about to critic your comment, but then i realized that i feel a lil bit represented with your cartoon version of an old gentleman.
  • 2 0
 Spec has its target market pinpointed
  • 2 0
 Yeah, not sure why anybody would buy these over the 2FO 2.0.
  • 1 0
 I'm curious what those of you who might criticize the looks of such shoes thinks are attractive shoes.
  • 9 0
 yeah yeah thats all nice and stuff but when are flat pedal riders going to be presented with a decent waterproof shoe for winter? the options for clipped riders are endless, why the disparity?
  • 1 0
 Yeah it's weird that there literally isn't a single option for winter flat pedal users. How hard can it be? Shimano could literally just stick their AM7 sole on their MW5 winter boot. It would sell like hot cakes in the UK.
  • 10 0
 Please please please Mr Park make Levy read that cringey blurb in the next podcast.
  • 3 0
 Please El Señor Parque
  • 3 1
 Their first 2fo flat pedal shoe was the best ever imo. Stiff sole, toe box when impact protection, good ventilation, very little material that would get soaked, thus super fast drying. And durable.

The second gen model(s) were the exact opposite in my experience. They were so different from the original, they shouldn't've been called 2fo even.

I'm hoping these are more true to the original 2fo.
  • 5 0
 The 2fo cliplite is the best imo
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: agreed but it's never in stock!
  • 1 0
 I live the Cliplites, they are my favorite show by far. @ybsurf:
  • 3 1
 Will any flat shoe ever outperform Five Ten in terms of grip? It’s pretty amazing how quite a few manufacturers are trying for years to match or outperform the grip of Five Ten but none have succeeded yet
  • 1 0
 Ill be interested to hear about the overall shape. i have a very tapered foot. wide toebox, narrow heel. i found the last generation to be too loose in the heel for me which was a bummer because the old 2fos where overall a nice shoe. I would like to go back to them but cant if the heel is sloppy.
  • 1 0
 Most people do. The previous Shimano AM7’s were about the only trail shoe with a wide toe box without have massive mid foot volume. The new versions have lost the wide toe box.
  • 1 0
 The first 5.10s i ordered , in fact the first ever branded as 5.10- were suede too. They never looked clean but despite that suede was fine. (They held up about 6 years i think)
  • 2 2
 Dear 5/10, Specialized, RC etc. will you PLEASE make a flat shoe with Velcro or at least a combo of Velcro /laces? I know many have been asking for a while. Maybe there are few I am unaware of. If so, I am open to someone pointing them out. Like them or hate them, nothing has yet match 5/10's grip feel. I know RC is making some good shoes. Haven't ridden Specialized yet
  • 2 1
 Am I the only one that wishes that flat MTB shoe reviews would please just start off with how the grip compares with 5.10's? If it's not at least decently comparable I just don't want to waste my time reading the rest.
  • 1 0
 I'm currently rocking a "zombie toe" with a dead/black nail and some soreness WITH a toe box 5.10.

No toe box and I woulda had a broken toe and been off the bike.

No toe box, no buy.
  • 2 2
 do all mountain bike shoes have to be this clunky and obtuse? These look like orthopedic shoes. I say it doesn't have to be this way. Allow me to present exhibit#1 five ten Trailcross. Why not?
  • 3 0
 look like pretty regular sneakers with slightly thicker soles imo. Speaking of thicker soles, you will need them while riding chromag daggas or similar longpined pedals.
  • 3 1
 What size heel do you want, 2-3in? Pointed or open toes? Thigh high leather numbers or slip on?
  • 1 0
 www.adidasoutdoor.com/five-ten-trailcross-lt-men%27s-mountain-bike-shoe/EPB22.html
  • 1 0
 As a 5.10 Freerider and Trailcross owner:

Trailcross great for rides where you are not likely to hit your feet on stuff. They are very breathable and dry amazingly fast. For a long non technical day they are great.

Freeriders great protection of your feet, but more weight and they dry about as slow as possible.

My Trailcross are my everyday shoes I wear them all the time, the only other issue is the rubber wears pretty fast, mine are 6 months old and the ball of my foot is wearing thin. They are so comfortable that I plan to just buy another pair.
  • 1 0
 Clunky 510s have saved my feet and toes from minor injury. I actually used my old 510 impact sam hills for dirt biking a few weeks ago because the sole of my work boots that I usually moto in was separating. It was an epiphany, it was so much better than any boots I've used before. In deep ruts and the like where foot smashing can occur I was more nervous but I'm going to keep using them.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Dude please buy real moto boots! Real boots are soooo much more protective than sneakers or five tens or even work boots. You can probably find some decent ones used, that's what I did. You're gonna be pissed when you break your foot because you were dirt biking in five tens.
  • 1 0
 These would be great if I wanted my cleats right under my toes. If the model has his cleats slammed all the way back, maybe would've been good to move the cleat pocket back?
  • 1 0
 The flatpedalshoe looks great, maybe finally a shoe which comes close to my beloved vans gravel (RIP)
  • 1 0
 But do these have a fair amount of pedal feel? My last flat shoes I couldn't feel the pedal at all and it's the worst...
  • 1 0
 if these shoes were a person and they mugged you, good look describing them to the police..
Taupe? Jesus...
  • 5 3
 I hate shoe laces. Give me BOA!
  • 1 0
 2fo cliplite is my all time favorite
  • 3 0
 I like em...
  • 1 0
 Sign me up for "additional models with a higher level of protection and different closures" !
  • 1 0
 Wait, so the the flat pedal version doesn't have the lace tucky thing? What the hell?
  • 1 0
 They have the lace tucky thing.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a stan smith...
  • 1 0
 they definitely look better with a little dirt on 'em
  • 1 0
 All mtb shoes NEED a neoprene cuff.
  • 1 0
 “Jimmy, do you like Oak?”
  • 1 0
 Is this just me, or the cleats are super forward on the shoe?
  • 1 0
 No BOA?
  • 3 1
 Boa seems cool until it breaks.
  • 1 1
 @nickgarrison: but its lifetime warranty just order one of each side whennyouvlurchase them and that's it even easier and faster to replace than lace.
  • 2 0
 @nickgarrison: I have the BOA's on my 2FO Cliplite and and love them. I had the 2FO Cliplite Lace for a lonnng time and it was good but hands down prefer the BOA. I have had them 3 Seasons now BOAS Still intact. My friend has had a BOA break sent his shoe back to the manufacturer and they replaced it for free. Different strokes....I'd just pull the trigger on a BOA version right now if it was available is all I am saying.
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: When you purchase is the key. Otherwise your f'd Smile
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: personally, I’d prefer to never have to deal with a warranty. I don’t think i have ever had a shoe lace fail in my entire life.
  • 2 0
 @nickgarrison: I've never had a boa fail in my entire life...but I've had several shoe laces fail ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014921
Mobile Version of Website