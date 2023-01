First Look: Spot Bikes Launch Gen 2 Ryve 115 Downcountry Bike

We reviewed the generation 1



The new version isn't radically different from the first attempt. Spot have tweaked the suspension and stiffness, updated the geometry, and internalized the cable routing. Still, it's interesting to revisit such a unique bike and its quirky suspension design.

We reviewed the generation 1 Spot Ryve 115 back in 2020, but they're back with an updated Gen 2 version. Mike Levy described the first bike as "what happens when you take a bike designed for racing and soften its edges just a bit".The new version isn't radically different from the first attempt. Spot have tweaked the suspension and stiffness, updated the geometry, and internalized the cable routing. Still, it's interesting to revisit such a unique bike and its quirky suspension design. Spot Ryve 115 Details



• "Living Link" flex-pivot suspension

• 29", 115 mm travel, 120-130 mm fork

• Reach: 420, 445, 475 & 505 mm

• 66.2° head angle, 75-77.3° seat angle

• Claimed weight from 12.2 Kg / 26.8 lb

• Price: $5,599 to $8,999 (as shown)

• spotbikes.com

• "Living Link" flex-pivot suspension• 29", 115 mm travel, 120-130 mm fork• Reach: 420, 445, 475 & 505 mm• 66.2° head angle, 75-77.3° seat angle• Claimed weight from 12.2 Kg / 26.8 lb• Price: $5,599 to $8,999 (as shown)

Living link suspension





In the chart opposite from Spot's website, you can see how the leaf spring adds to the shock's spring force at around 25% travel and reduces it at 75% travel; at 0%, 50% and 100% travel, the suspension force is the same as you'd get with a conventional pivot.

Mike Levy goes in-depth on the Spot's suspension in his review , and the basic concept hasn't changed. In short, it's a short-link layout like you'd find on a Mondraker or a Giant, except where the lower-rear pivot connecting the bottom link to the swingarm has been replaced with a flexible piece of carbon. This eliminates one of the most stressed pivots, potentially saving on bearing replacements down the line. But Spot's main reason behind this design is to use the carbon as a leaf spring which adds a significant amount of force at strategic points of the travel, adding to and tweaking the shock's spring curve.In the chart opposite from Spot's website, you can see how the leaf spring adds to the shock's spring force at around 25% travel and reduces it at 75% travel; at 0%, 50% and 100% travel, the suspension force is the same as you'd get with a conventional pivot.

Frame Details

Geometry

Pricing and specifications

There's a lot more made of it on Spot's website, but the basic idea in my view is to make the bike sit higher in its travel at sag, but allow the suspension to move easily through the middle half of its travel (25 to 75%) when you hit a bump.Weirdly, this is the opposite of what shock designers have been trying to achieve with ever-larger negative spring volumes over the last few years. The obvious downside is that the suspension will presumably feel stiffer near the start of the travel, compromising traction, with a lack of support in the middle of the travel.For generation 2, Spot says they've developed a new leaf spring mounting system that provides more lateral and torsional stiffness. They've also tweaked the leverage curve to give it 25% more progression.The frame looks very similar to the original version, but there is now full internal cable routing; the old bike had an external rear brake hose and internal gear cable on the swingarm. Tyre clearance is 29x 2.4" and there's a threaded BB.It's available in two colors: "Matte Hot Tomato" or "Matte Black".The geometry has been tweaked but not reinvented. The head angle is just over one-degree slacker, while the seat tube has become size-specific, becoming steeper in the Large and XL sizes. Aside from that, most of the numbers are identical.There are four complete build options to choose from, plus a frame only for $3,599. The build options are: 4-Star Build for $5,599; 5-Star Build for $6,799; 6-Star XTR Build for $8,799 & 6-Star AXS Build (as shown) for $8,999.The Ryve 115 is available now through Spot's website.