First Look: Spot Bikes Launch Gen 2 Ryve 115 Downcountry Bike

We reviewed the generation 1 Spot Ryve 115
back in 2020, but they're back with an updated Gen 2 version. Mike Levy described the first bike as "what happens when you take a bike designed for racing and soften its edges just a bit".
The new version isn't radically different from the first attempt. Spot have tweaked the suspension and stiffness, updated the geometry, and internalized the cable routing. Still, it's interesting to revisit such a unique bike and its quirky suspension design.
Spot Ryve 115 Details
• "Living Link" flex-pivot suspension
• 29", 115 mm travel, 120-130 mm fork
• Reach: 420, 445, 475 & 505 mm
• 66.2° head angle, 75-77.3° seat angle
• Claimed weight from 12.2 Kg / 26.8 lb
• Price: $5,599 to $8,999 (as shown)
• spotbikes.com
Living link suspension
Mike Levy goes in-depth on the Spot's suspension in his review
, and the basic concept hasn't changed. In short, it's a short-link layout like you'd find on a Mondraker or a Giant, except where the lower-rear pivot connecting the bottom link to the swingarm has been replaced with a flexible piece of carbon. This eliminates one of the most stressed pivots, potentially saving on bearing replacements down the line. But Spot's main reason behind this design is to use the carbon as a leaf spring which adds a significant amount of force at strategic points of the travel, adding to and tweaking the shock's spring curve.
In the chart opposite from Spot's website, you can see how the leaf spring adds to the shock's spring force at around 25% travel and reduces it at 75% travel; at 0%, 50% and 100% travel, the suspension force is the same as you'd get with a conventional pivot.
There's a lot more made of it on Spot's website, but the basic idea in my view is to make the bike sit higher in its travel at sag, but allow the suspension to move easily through the middle half of its travel (25 to 75%) when you hit a bump.
Weirdly, this is the opposite of what shock designers have been trying to achieve with ever-larger negative spring volumes over the last few years. The obvious downside is that the suspension will presumably feel stiffer near the start of the travel, compromising traction, with a lack of support in the middle of the travel.
For generation 2, Spot says they've developed a new leaf spring mounting system that provides more lateral and torsional stiffness. They've also tweaked the leverage curve to give it 25% more progression.
Frame Details
The frame looks very similar to the original version, but there is now full internal cable routing; the old bike had an external rear brake hose and internal gear cable on the swingarm. Tyre clearance is 29x 2.4" and there's a threaded BB.
It's available in two colors: "Matte Hot Tomato" or "Matte Black".
Geometry
The geometry has been tweaked but not reinvented. The head angle is just over one-degree slacker, while the seat tube has become size-specific, becoming steeper in the Large and XL sizes. Aside from that, most of the numbers are identical.
Pricing and specifications
There are four complete build options to choose from, plus a frame only for $3,599. The build options are: 4-Star Build for $5,599; 5-Star Build for $6,799; 6-Star XTR Build for $8,799 & 6-Star AXS Build (as shown) for $8,999.
The Ryve 115 is available now through Spot's website.
24 Comments
Light, Cheap, Durable
Pick two, or maybe just one
I'm not sure I'd fully trust it if it was under 30 lbs, carbon or not...lightweight isn't all everyone makes it out to be, in my opinion! Unless it's an XC bike and you're in search of that extra tenth of a second, anyway!
A bike with less than 130mm can be whatever the owner wants it to be. My 120mm Fugitive is not under 30lbs, it actually rivals my Carbon Spire which 170mm. I ride them both in a similar way, cant help it, its just the way I ride. The Fugitive is plenty fun, playful, and is a blast to rail on trails. The Spire, same adjectives, just more capable when it gets real steep and deep.
Buy, build, ride what you want. If YOU need something then do it, dont worry about anyone else.
Am I a bit biased, maybe! Great friends of mine, but I ride and have lots of other bike brands too! Spot is the slight underdog in the high end bike mrkt, but if you ride one you'll be hard pressed to find something that climbs as well and still descends the way you want it to. The geometry is the best bar none, no stupid "actual and virtual" seat tube angles, its steep that way they should be and if you have a high saddle height your saddle won't end up being behind the rear wheel like so many other "modern" geo bikes, ugh!
The old Ryve was a blast, this one only got better in all the right places
PB, please please get the tech right before throwing someones hard earned work under the bus
No... I do not work for Spot