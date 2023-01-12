First Look: Spot Bikes Launch Gen 2 Ryve 115 Downcountry Bike

Jan 12, 2023
by Seb Stott  


We reviewed the generation 1 Spot Ryve 115 back in 2020, but they're back with an updated Gen 2 version. Mike Levy described the first bike as "what happens when you take a bike designed for racing and soften its edges just a bit".

The new version isn't radically different from the first attempt. Spot have tweaked the suspension and stiffness, updated the geometry, and internalized the cable routing. Still, it's interesting to revisit such a unique bike and its quirky suspension design.
Spot Ryve 115 Details

• "Living Link" flex-pivot suspension
• 29", 115 mm travel, 120-130 mm fork
• Reach: 420, 445, 475 & 505 mm
• 66.2° head angle, 75-77.3° seat angle
• Claimed weight from 12.2 Kg / 26.8 lb
• Price: $5,599 to $8,999 (as shown)
spotbikes.com



Living link suspension

Mike Levy goes in-depth on the Spot's suspension in his review, and the basic concept hasn't changed. In short, it's a short-link layout like you'd find on a Mondraker or a Giant, except where the lower-rear pivot connecting the bottom link to the swingarm has been replaced with a flexible piece of carbon. This eliminates one of the most stressed pivots, potentially saving on bearing replacements down the line. But Spot's main reason behind this design is to use the carbon as a leaf spring which adds a significant amount of force at strategic points of the travel, adding to and tweaking the shock's spring curve.

In the chart opposite from Spot's website, you can see how the leaf spring adds to the shock's spring force at around 25% travel and reduces it at 75% travel; at 0%, 50% and 100% travel, the suspension force is the same as you'd get with a conventional pivot.

There's a lot more made of it on Spot's website, but the basic idea in my view is to make the bike sit higher in its travel at sag, but allow the suspension to move easily through the middle half of its travel (25 to 75%) when you hit a bump.

Weirdly, this is the opposite of what shock designers have been trying to achieve with ever-larger negative spring volumes over the last few years. The obvious downside is that the suspension will presumably feel stiffer near the start of the travel, compromising traction, with a lack of support in the middle of the travel.

For generation 2, Spot says they've developed a new leaf spring mounting system that provides more lateral and torsional stiffness. They've also tweaked the leverage curve to give it 25% more progression.



Frame Details


The frame looks very similar to the original version, but there is now full internal cable routing; the old bike had an external rear brake hose and internal gear cable on the swingarm. Tyre clearance is 29x 2.4" and there's a threaded BB.


It's available in two colors: "Matte Hot Tomato" or "Matte Black".



Geometry

The geometry has been tweaked but not reinvented. The head angle is just over one-degree slacker, while the seat tube has become size-specific, becoming steeper in the Large and XL sizes. Aside from that, most of the numbers are identical.


Pricing and specifications


There are four complete build options to choose from, plus a frame only for $3,599. The build options are: 4-Star Build for $5,599; 5-Star Build for $6,799; 6-Star XTR Build for $8,799 & 6-Star AXS Build (as shown) for $8,999.

The Ryve 115 is available now through Spot's website.




24 Comments

  • 25 1
 I don't care much how heavy my enduro bike is, but a bike with less than 130mm of travel needs to be light. Kudos to Spot.
  • 11 3
 I care how much my enduro bike weighs. And all my bikes. A light bike is fun. I'm hoping the next wave of bike innovation is making bikes light again, but keeping them durable.
  • 12 3
 @bonkmasterflex: So you're saying bikes are too cheap
  • 6 1
 @bonkmasterflex: you know the saying,
Light, Cheap, Durable
Pick two, or maybe just one
  • 3 3
 @bonkmasterflex: I like that my enduro bike is burly and stong...if that makes it heavy, then so be it. My riding weight fluctuates from 210-220 lbs (depending how big my breakfast was that day) so my custom-built Nukeproof Giga that is essentially DH ready but pedal-able weighing in at 38 lbs doesn't bother me at all. I'm not racing up or down hills, just pushing myself to be better than yesterday...and I appreciate my bike not crumpling underneath me when I'm hitting the big jumps at bike parks!

I'm not sure I'd fully trust it if it was under 30 lbs, carbon or not...lightweight isn't all everyone makes it out to be, in my opinion! Unless it's an XC bike and you're in search of that extra tenth of a second, anyway!
  • 2 0
 @ajl-mtb: @hamncheez: we always seem to get caught up in the details of the words.
A bike with less than 130mm can be whatever the owner wants it to be. My 120mm Fugitive is not under 30lbs, it actually rivals my Carbon Spire which 170mm. I ride them both in a similar way, cant help it, its just the way I ride. The Fugitive is plenty fun, playful, and is a blast to rail on trails. The Spire, same adjectives, just more capable when it gets real steep and deep.

Buy, build, ride what you want. If YOU need something then do it, dont worry about anyone else.
  • 4 0
 That 1st gen Ryve 115 was/is one of my all time favorite short travel bikes. The pivot hardware is updated too, per the website. These tweaks are exactly what i was looking for in the new one.
  • 14 11
 Typical of PB and tech, a few things missing. Spot now uses a Ti leaf vs the carbon. this is to help with consistency of the spring rate it produces as well as more controllable machining. Also the "trend" to larger negative chamber has tapered off quite a bit. More and more bicycles have less and less ant-squat so the neg chamber has to be reduced to control body induced movement. And as more people move back to coils, the smaller neg chamber mimic's this but with more adjust-ability. This, in the grand scheme of things, is a good thing as you have more tuning options from super squishy off the top to firm pedal platform feel within the same shock. Notice that the Spot uses a "small" air can, no large negative volume bump at base of the air can, they also may have "anti" spacers as Fox calls them. (Pivot is king of jamming anti spacers in all their shocks) This bike does NOT have a "lose of traction" at the top of the stroke. Please ride it before you say it might. And the mid stroke is controlled by the air cans natural progression and when set up right has great compliance AND support. ALL the Spot bikes are amazingly adaptable to ones terrain. You can make this 115 short travel light and super fast or put bomber wheels and tires and rip any descent. Or take the Mayhem 150 and make it a light weight all mountain long travel XC machine... if you want! Just say'in
Am I a bit biased, maybe! Great friends of mine, but I ride and have lots of other bike brands too! Spot is the slight underdog in the high end bike mrkt, but if you ride one you'll be hard pressed to find something that climbs as well and still descends the way you want it to. The geometry is the best bar none, no stupid "actual and virtual" seat tube angles, its steep that way they should be and if you have a high saddle height your saddle won't end up being behind the rear wheel like so many other "modern" geo bikes, ugh!
The old Ryve was a blast, this one only got better in all the right places
PB, please please get the tech right before throwing someones hard earned work under the bus
No... I do not work for Spot
  • 7 2
 Gt must of had a lot of extra front triangles.
  • 4 2
 Enough for the new Trek and then some…
  • 2 1
 It's a bit pricey, but very interesting! I can see how the living link suspension system could do great things for both, pedaling support and a supple ride feel. Looks like the geometry of the XL would be right up my alley aswell.
  • 13 0
 $9k is a bit pricey for factory suspension, XX1 AXS and carbon wheels? I think their builds are actually really quite reasonable given the rest of the market and trends. The equivalent build on a Yeti SB120 is $12k!!!
  • 2 0
 @wilsonians: spot is D2C. Yeti is not. Living in Golden I guess you get good support either way (but then there's commencal too Smile ...)
  • 3 0
 I own a Ryve 115 and it’s fantastic. Amazing bike. I’m tempted to get the new one. I own a few of the other spot bikes and they too are fantastic. Love Spot bikes!
  • 1 1
 It looks like the non-red version is finally red-free! That red always looked weird with modern fork and component (fox orange, SRAM oil slick. or bronze. or gold) color schemes. Picky? Maybe, but for the money I want a bike to look cohesive (basically all of them ride well at this point).
  • 4 5
 That is actually not very light (for the top-build) for a DC bike, but okay, it's the suspension design that is much complexer and heavier than flex-pivot... My EpicEvo is around 10.4kg (incl. pedals, XX1 AXS and Reverb AXS) with Manitou fork and shock (they are not the lightest), so still with some grams to spare...
  • 1 1
 Yeah, this weighs about the same as a similarly spec's stumpjumper. Although specialized are crushing everyone on frame weight lately
  • 3 0
 That is a beautiful bicycle.
  • 4 1
 Looks like a Sess...Fuel Ex
  • 2 0
 I guess pinkbike spotted the new spot bike
  • 1 4
 There is nothing to spot: these are press releases sent by the manufacturer. The same info can be found on any Web magazine that publishes press releases. See for example bikerumor bikerumor.com/spot-ryve-115-goes-downcountry-with-updated-suspension-longer-forks
  • 2 0
 @dododuzzi: whoosh
  • 3 5
 I owned the first version, it descended like crap, the carbon cracked in multiple spots. over all i thought the bike was garbage and sold it to some poor sucker on the buysell after frame replacement. It climbed really well, there i said something positive.
  • 2 0
 Nice "carbon" leaf spring. Sure looks like titanium to me.





