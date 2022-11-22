First Look: Starling Cycles Adds Adjustability & Tweaks Geometry

Nov 22, 2022
by Mike Levy  
Starling Cycles


With small diameter steel tubes and a single-pivot suspension layout across their range, small UK brand Starling Cycles says that their goal is to "eliminate complexity," which flies in the face of many adjustable-everything, ultra-light carbon frames with features lists longer than they need to be. Now Starling is making a bunch of rolling changes to their three most popular bikes, the Murmur 29er, Twist with mullet wheels, and the Swoop with 27.5" wheels.
Starling's Updates
• Two travel modes on each frame
• Stronger headtube, refined main pivot
• Steeper seat angles, less BB drop
• 10 color options
• More info: www.starlingcycles.com

Starling is calling these their third-generation frames, and the changes include updated geometry, new colors, and most notably, two different travel configurations on each frame that can be easily altered by owners. The front triangles are made with 853 heat-treated steel tubing that Starling welds themselves, while the steel rear-ends come from Asia.


Starling Cycles


Trail or Enduro Modes

Starling had been offering each of their frames in two different travel configurations, with the customer choosing which suspension length best suited them when they ordered their bike. With the new third-generation frames, Starling is using a set of bolt-on forward shock mounts that allow you to choose between two different travel settings; 135mm or 150mm on the Murmur, 135 or 165mm on the Twist, and 130mm or 160mm on the Swoop. Changing between travel settings will require a different shock and fork, of course, but at least you won't need to splash out for an entirely new frame when you want to make a wholesale change to your equipment.


Starling Cycles
Starling Cycles

Starling Cycles
Starling Cycles


Using the Murmur as an example, the 135mm-travel mode uses a 210 x 55mm shock and a 140mm fork, whereas the enduro mode delivers 150mm via a 230 x 60mm shock and a 160mm fork. Other frame updates include a beefier headtube, refined cast main pivot area, and moving the main pivot bearings from the front triangle to the swingarm.


New Geometry and Colors

There have also been changes to the geometry chart, although it's more a case of tweaking than totally starting over. Many reviewers have praised how their bikes handle, especially the Murmur, so Starling only wanted to make small changes. That includes a steeper seat tube angle - the 150mm Murmur went from 76.6 to 77.5 degrees - that Starling says they updated due to feedback they've had from riders looking for an "improved pedaling position."


Starling Cycles


The bottom bracket drop, which is how far it sits below the axle line, has also gone from 35mm to 30mm, meaning that it's actually a bit higher off the ground. That's been done "to add a little more clearance and a little more maneuverability to our very stable geometry." Chainstays, wheelbase, and reach are all unchanged, but the stack has lowered a bit as well.

There are also ten different colors to choose from, including metallic paints and graphic options, and Starling will be happy to paint your front and rear triangle different colors if that's what you're into.


Starling Cycles
Starling Cycles


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Starling


22 Comments

  • 27 1
 but that cable routing..mmm external
  • 3 1
 external cable routing is fine, i see it just as a way to make it easier to work on
  • 4 0
 As it passes between the gussets and shock mount I call it internal enough. If you protect the chainstay with a neoprene wrap, that one is covered too. But I'm not too sure about the way it wraps around the downtube. I can see myself catch that with my feet. But nothing a few more wraps can't solve. I like this brand more than enough to accept that.
  • 3 1
 @ilike01: wooooshhh
  • 1 0
 @vinay: good spot - so still requires a brake bleed, plus all the disadvantages of external.
  • 8 1
 The adjustable shock mount is brilliant, and very fitting for a steel frame. Seems like this could be a true all-rounder.
  • 6 0
 you could even mount a shock of a different stroke length to change travel. Love it!
  • 1 0
 They already had this option, it just became standard. Really cool indeed. Reminds me of the old Nicolai bikes.
  • 5 0
 Radon already has a bike called the swoop. WTF

www.radon-bikes.de/en/mountainbike/fullsuspension/swoop
  • 1 0
 Starling have had a bike called Swoop since the beginning, I suspect the answer is that Radon aren't bothered, nobody's looking at Starling and thinking German direct sales brand. Nobody's looking at a Radon and thinking it must have been made in a shed by a guy named Joe either.
  • 1 0
 Just a solid bike, nothing special: solid construction, simple design, thoughtful features. No swoopy designs or garish graphics. A great bike that you can have and love for ages.

The geometry is on the pulse of modern times, what more is there to want.

I'm really glad that there are companies out there that make these types of bikes. No one will say it's ugly

I really want one of these boutique brands, and every time The industry shows me the innovations they are working on, i get pushed a little more each time towards these pricier bikes.

10/10 totally want that
  • 2 0
 Kind of want Cotic to do this, their front mount is already modular. Would allow for fine tuning to preference.
  • 3 0
 Good recent editorial from all these steel frame builders, thanks chiefs
  • 1 0
 You get the benefits of easy to work on internally routed cable with the beautiful aesthetics of externally routed cable. Best of both worlds
  • 3 1
 I'd love to see these with a gearbox.
  • 1 0
 Already exist, they call it the Spur I believe.
  • 2 0
 Green frame and öhlins suspenison....yes please
  • 1 0
 Now this is a respectable bike. I’d like to see some internal cable routing.
  • 3 1
 Looking lovely those!
  • 1 1
 Must've forgot you're not on the reeb article. I'll forgive you.
  • 2 1
 just like Nicolai 15 years ago...
  • 1 0
 Not my favorite aesthetic, but really rad concept





