First Look: Starling Mini Murmur

Frame details
It's easy to be cynical about bike brands inventing new niches to sell more bikes, but some just want to offer people the bikes they want to ride. That's what Joe McEwan at Starling Cycles says about the Mini Murmur.
It's a short-travel trail bike designed to be fast and efficient but capable enough when things get spicy, which Joe says is the kind of bike he likes to ride most often, whether for a power hour or longer loop.
It uses the same frame as the original 140 mm travel Murmuur but uses its adjustable shock mount and a shorter shock and fork to drop the travel to 120 mm. Combined with lighter parts and faster tires, this is designed to help it climb and cover ground much better.
Starling Mini Murmur Details
• 120mm travel, 120mm fork
• Steel frame
• 29" wheels
• 66.2° head angle
• 445mm chainstays
• Sizes: M, Medium+, L, XL, XXL
• 7- year warranty
• Claimed weight: "around 13 kg" (28.7 lb)
• Frame price with DT shock: £2,549
• Complete price, including VAT: £7,650
• starlingcycles.com
This isn't a purpose-built downcountry frame, so it's not going to be the lightest option in the category. However, Starling's approach is more adaptable. With a different shock and fork, it could be made into a regular 140/160 mm travel Murmur thanks to the adjustable shock mount. With an alternate swingarm, it could also be converted to a mixed-wheel Twist or a longer-travel Mega Murmur
enduro bike.
The frame is also covered by Starling's 7-year warranty
against manufacturing defects for the original owner. In addition, they offer a crash replacement service, where Starling promises to fix any crash damage for only the cost of postage. Also, both new and "nth-hand" owners can use their refurbish and repair service, for fresh bearings, paint and graphics (for a fee).
The combination of adaptability, simplicity and after-sales support could help the frame to last a long time. That's what Starling say, anyway.
The frame’s front triangle is handmade in the UK using Reynolds 853 heat-treated steel tubing, while the rear triangle is produced by ORA in Taiwan using heat-treated chromoly.
The Mini Murmur uses a 210x50mm shock to deliver the 120 mm of travel. It has a UDH hanger, bottle bosses under the top tube, a threaded BB, ISCG tabs and fully external cable routing. Geometry
Offering five sizes between medium and XXL, Starling can keep the sizing pretty granular for those near the middle of the bell curve. The change in reach between sizes starts from just 15 mm, then 20 mm and finally 30 mm towards the bigger sizes.
The head angle is nothing extraordinary these days, but the 79-degree effective seat tube stands out - that's very upright for a bike of this travel. That might lend it more towards sprinting up steep slopes than long-distance cruising.
The 46 mm BB drop will put the bottom bracket around 325 mm from the ground, which should offer some stability of steep descents. Components
The Mini Murmur will be available as a frame without a shock for £2,150, or with a DT Swiss R535 shock for £2,549. The complete bike shown here with DT Swiss, Hope and Shimano XT components goes for £7,650 including VAT.Mini Murmur Complete Spec:
FORK: DT Swiss F323 One 120mm
SHOCK: DT Swiss R535 120mm
WHEELS: DT Swiss XMC 1501 F/R
TYRES: Michelin Wild XC
CRANKSET: Hope Carbon 165mm / 32T
BB: Hope 30mm
CHAIN: Shimano 8100 (XT)
CASSETTE: Shimano 8100 (XT)
MECH: Shimano 8100 (XT)
SHIFTER: Shimano 8100 (XT)
BRAKES: Hope XCR 4 Piston F/R
ROTORS: 180mm Hope Floating F/R
GRIPS: Sensus Lite
BAR: Renthal Fatbar Lite V2 T6 Alloy
STEM: Hope TR 40mm
HEADSET: Hope
TOP CAP: Hope
SEAT CLAMP: Hope
SEAT POST: Bike Yoke Divine
DROPPER REMOTE: Bike Yoke
SADDLE: Fizik Alpaca X5