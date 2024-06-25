First Look: Starling Mini Murmur

It's easy to be cynical about bike brands inventing new niches to sell more bikes, but some just want to offer people the bikes they want to ride. That's what Joe McEwan at Starling Cycles says about the Mini Murmur.



It's a short-travel trail bike designed to be fast and efficient but capable enough when things get spicy, which Joe says is the kind of bike he likes to ride most often, whether for a power hour or longer loop.



It uses the same frame as the original 140 mm travel Murmuur but uses its adjustable shock mount and a shorter shock and fork to drop the travel to 120 mm. Combined with lighter parts and faster tires, this is designed to help it climb and cover ground much better.





Starling Mini Murmur Details



• 120mm travel, 120mm fork

• Steel frame

• 29" wheels

• 66.2° head angle

• 445mm chainstays

• Sizes: M, Medium+, L, XL, XXL

• 7- year warranty

• Claimed weight: "around 13 kg" (28.7 lb)

• Frame price with DT shock: £2,549

• Complete price, including VAT: £7,650

• starlingcycles.com



• 120mm travel, 120mm fork• Steel frame• 29" wheels• 66.2° head angle• 445mm chainstays• Sizes: M, Medium+, L, XL, XXL• 7- year warranty• Claimed weight: "around 13 kg" (28.7 lb)• Frame price with DT shock: £2,549• Complete price, including VAT: £7,650