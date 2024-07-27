Powered by Outside

First Look: Sweet Protection's Fixer Carbon 2Vi Full Face Helmet

Jul 27, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Sweet Protection gave us the low down on their new Fixer Carbon 2Vi Mips which will be available in March 2025. This is their first dedicated gravity full-face, building on their lineage of helmets. There are two models, a Carbon (1050g - MD) and Composite (1280g - MD) which are available in five sizes that each use their own shell. The Carbon (black, white) version costs €699 and the composite (black, white, and green) goes for €499.

The Fixer 2Vi features a 2-layer MIPS system with EPS and EPP segments strategically placed in key areas. The helmet also boasts 11 penetration-resistant vents for optimal airflow, a titanium double-D buckle with a stealth magnet to capture the dead-end of the strap. With input from Emil Johansson, Sweet Protection designed the Fixer to have a tall and wide field of vision with balanced weight distribution.

