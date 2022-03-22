close
First Look: Switchcraft's 29er Dirt Jump Bike

Mar 22, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Dirt jumping has ben the last bastion of the 26" wheel ever since the hoops wars kicked off but if one builder from the Czech Republic has his way then it may not be the case for much longer.

You may remember the Switchcraft name from a Brit-inspired 29er steel trail bike we featured in 2020. Since then, Jakub has added a flat bar gravel bike, a second single pivot and this radical hardtail to his line up.

For now, this bike is simply an experiment without a name as Jakub wanted to see how short you could physically make the chainstays on a 29er and how that would affect the handling. The answer is, apparently, 388mm. Given that the radius of a 29" wheel is 368mm and you have to fit a tire in there as well, it's safe to say he's cutting it fine.

The clearance is super tight on this 29er.

Jakub has achieved this by welding the seat tube to the downtube with a 60mm offset from the BB and another smaller tube used as a reinforcement. There are also chainstay yokes, which means there are steel plates welded to BB to fit chainring properly. With the set up he has been running, Jakub says you could fit a credit card in the clearance between the wheel and the seat tube, but that's about it - you certainly don't want to take this bike off road unless the dirt is packed hard like concrete.

Jakub's unorthodox tube layout has allowed for the 388mm chainstays.

For now, Jakub says he is running the bike as an oversized BMX and that the short stays mean he has no trouble at skateparks or just street jibing. He says the main difference from a 26" dirt jumper is the stability. offered by the momentum of the big wheels when jumping.

Jakub specs low profile Maxxis Pace XC tires as no dirt jump tires are available in his wheel size.


The frame weight is 2,3kg and the whole bike is 12kg. He has no plans to commercialise the frame but could build more up as one-off projects if there are requests.

It jumps all the same although we can't imagine it spins as well as a standard 26er.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


25 Comments

  • 17 0
 You Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not You Could, You Didn’t Stop To Think If you Should
  • 6 0
 Why Did you Not Capitalize That One "you"?
  • 8 0
 But I have been told for years 29 inch tires are not playful and not any good for jumping? Has it all been a lie?
Whats next, Shimano Brakes with a consistent bite point?
  • 4 0
 Maybe I'm a dumb American with my freedom units, but I'm pretty sure 38mm chainstays like they said in the summary is a little short?
  • 1 0
 That's a gnat's cock under 1.5", in imperial units
  • 6 0
 One little flat spot and new rim required
  • 1 0
 The width of the chainstays is so small too. Just a little flex and it looks like it'd rub. Still a cool bike tho.
  • 1 0
 I would think aside from spinning, the other complaint riders may have is how the bike feels on transitions;

I remember seeing a video recently where a rider went from a 26" DJ to a 20" BMX and mentioned that the bike felt way more suited for the location (indoor skatepark) as jumps, transitions and overall spacing of the park was better set up for a smaller wheeled, shorter wheel base bike.

Does it work going further, from 20" to 26" to 29"? Food for thought.
  • 4 0
 Nothing screams dirt jumping like that fork & 29” wheels.
  • 4 1
 this is the world the libruls want
  • 3 0
 Knolls lawyers be eyeing-up that BB area . . . just in case
  • 2 0
 *Knolly* goddamn autocorrect
  • 2 0
 I’d love to ride it. I have a 412mm CS. bike, and I love it for certain riding.
  • 3 0
 Buzz Buzz....
  • 3 0
 Please make it stop
  • 2 0
 NO ON THE CLOWN WHEELED DIRT JUMPER
  • 2 0
 Could have also titled this 'Last Look.'
  • 1 0
 Cool concept but it's about as stupid as putting 37" mud tires on a Honda civic.
  • 2 0
 NO, Just NO!
  • 1 0
 the seat tube reminds me of the 24 pornking
  • 1 0
 i turned my smuggler into a dirtjump/4x bike and its a absolute riot
  • 1 0
 Make 400mm chainstays to have a bit of clearance and I ride one!
  • 1 1
 Am I just stupid or does 388mm chain-stays seem a little off?
  • 7 0
 seems pretty normal in the dj world. I think its the 29 inch wheels that are a little off
  • 1 1
 388mm on a 29er seems way too short to me.

Post a Comment



