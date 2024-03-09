First Look: Tektro's New Entry-Level Gemini Drivetrain - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Part of me expected to see a glut of budget drivetrains at this year's Taipei Cycle Show, but pickings were a little slim. That's not to say that there were none to be found though, as a couple of brands came to market with some interesting offerings. One such example is the new Gemini group (two if you squint) from Tektro.
The brand's high end division TRP released its new EVO drivetrain
last year, and it's clear that some some influences have trickled down to their more value-minded offerings.
With either 10 or 11 speeds, two gear ranges, and a solid features list, it's well positioned to be a popular drivetrain option for folks looking to increase their bike's gear range, or simply keep the gears turning for less cash than is required by the premium offerings.
The Gemini shifter comes in two flavors: 10-speed (SL-M5000-10R) and 11-speed (SL-M5100-11R). They feature a simple, hinge-free bar clamp design, easy cable replacement, and solid ergonomics. They're meant to keep maintenance low, and stay put - likely on a bike where they were installed stock, if I had to guess. Both shifters weigh about 105 grams.
There are three cassettes in the lineup: 10-speed, 10-speed short cage (both CS-M5000-10), and 11-speed (CS-M5100-11). The all-steel units have reportedly improved their downshift performance from Tektro's previous offerings, and the first two cogs are replaceable. The granular details on weight and gears in the range are as follows.
The short cage derailleur maxes out at 42t, works with a 47.5-52mm chainline, and is 10-speed only. While the short cage derailleur's purpose is geared (ha) towards cargo bikes, kids bikes, essentially anywhere that requires good ground clearance for the lower cage. I could also see this hitting commuter bikes and other fun builds, or even amongst those who don't feel the need to up their tooth counts to the absolute maximum. It'll shave some weight, and a 30:42 ratio is plenty of mechanical advantage to get you up most hills. This lil shorty weighs 330 grams.
The long cage option is 10 and 11-speed compatible, uses a "durable ratchet-style clutch," and maxes at 50 teeth—meaning you'll have full mosey gear opportunity with Gemini, should you want it. It also works with a 47.5-52mm chainline, and clocks in at 385 grams on the scale.
Brian's did some very scientific clicking of the shifter on display, revealing nothing. He says it "feels pretty nice."
We don't yet have a clear picture of pricing on the Gemini kit, but I expect it to be competitive with options in the Shimano CUES lineup, SRAM's NX, or Microshift's Advent X drivetrain. More information will eventually be available at tektro.com
.