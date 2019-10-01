Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck

Oct 1, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

FIRST LOOK
2020 SPECIALIZED KENEVO

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Harookz


Meet the new Kenevo, the electric counterpart to the recently released Specialized Enduro. It's designed to be a shuttle truck or chairlift replacement, with 180mm of travel, longer, slacker geometry than the previous version, and a dual-crown fork on the Expert model that further cements its position as a gravity-oriented machine.

There are two models, the Kenevo Expert, which is priced at $8,225 USD, and the Kenevo Comp, which goes for $5,525. The Expert build kit includes a RockShox Boxxer Select RC fork that's paired with a SuperDeluxe Coil Select shock, while the Comp model gets a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 single crown fork and a Bomber CR coil shock. Both models are equipped with SRAM Code R brakes, and Specialized's 27.5 x 2.6” Black Diamond casing Butcher tires.

Specialized Kenevo Details

• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 180mm front and rear
• Aluminum frame
• 64° head angle
• 77° seat tube angle
• 700WH battery on Expert model
• New Specialized 2.1 motor
• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5
• Weight (Expert model, claimed): 54.1 lb / 24.5 kg
• Price: $5,525 - $8,225 USD
www.specialized.com
The two models share identical frames, motors, and software, but the Expert model is equipped with a 700Wh battery that's said to provide 40% more range compared to the Comp's 500Wh battery.


eMTB Content Filtering
We're testing a feature that lets readers exclude certain kinds of stories from their Pinkbike homepage. Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.



Frame Details

From a distance, the Kenevo strikes a profile that looks like a non-motorized bike; it's only when you get closer that the oversized tube dimensions become apparent.The Kenevo now uses the same sidearm frame design that's found on the Stumpjumper, a move that was done to increase stiffness and minimize flex in rough terrain. The aluminum frame is also 2.2 pounds lighter than before, and that's without the new, lighter motor. The battery is tucked into the downtube, which means that Specialized's SWAT box secret compartment isn't a feature here, but there is a multi-tool mounted underneath the bottle cage for easy access. Sizes S3 - S5 are spec'd with 160mm dropper posts, and the smallest size gets a post with 130mm of travel.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the complete weight hasn't changed much (54.1 pounds for the Expert, and 52 pounds for the Comp), but that's due to the fact Specialized went with a burlier component spec this time around - the heavier duty tires and dual crown fork add on the weight that was shaved from the frame and motor.



Geometry

The Kenevo's head angle went from 65- down to 64-degrees, and the reach numbers have been significantly increased for all models. For example, the new S4 size has a reach of 494mm, while a size large in the previous version was 455mm. The seat tube length has been reduced to give riders the ability to up- or downsize depending on their personal preferences, and the angle has been steepened – it now sits at 77-degrees.




Suspension Design

Like the new Demo and the Enduro, the Kenevo's kinematics have been revised in an effort to give it better bottom-out resistance and more speed over chunky terrain. The leverage ratio is more progressive than the previous model, and the axle path is almost identical to the new Enduro, with a few more millimeters of rearward travel in the initial part of the travel compared to the previous version. That change is intended to allow the rear wheel to move up and over obstacles more quickly, rather than getting hung up and impeding forward progress.


Specialized 2.1 Motor

E-bikes still aren't giving analog bikes a run for their money when it comes to overall weight, but they are getting lighter and sleeker at a rapid pace. Specialized was able to make their motor significantly lighter thanks to the use of a full magnesium housing and by mounting the motor directly to the frame, steps that helped them shed 800 grams.

According to Specialized, the 2.1 motor is 15% smaller than the prior version, yet also manages to be more efficient and powerful. Rider input is said to be amplified by 410%, providing up to 560 watts and 90Nm of torque. The motor hardware was developed in conjunction with Brose, but the actual software was developed by Specialized engineers in Switzerland.

The Kenevo can be used with Specialized's Smart Control feature, which allows riders to enter the distance they'd like to ride in the Mission Control app, and then let the software calculate the correct power output to keep the battery from running out of juice. There's also a new mode that can be accessed in the Mission Control app – Shuttle Mode. That mode delivers the maximum amount of power with less pedaling force required, although the top speed that the motor will assist to is still 20mph in the United States, and 25kph in Europe.

The actual battery run time will depend on terrain steepness and how much motor support is being used, which is why the run time is listed as being between 1-5 hours. The battery can be charged on the frame (there's a charge port near the bottom bracket), or easily removed and charged off the bike.


The Kenevo Comp is equipped with a 500Wh battery and a 180mm Marzocchi Z1 fork.




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Specialized Specialized Kenevo


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
75897 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
68115 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
66423 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
64610 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
47682 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
43168 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
41886 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
41348 views

89 Comments

  • 86 15
 you know that really rad guy with a rad beard and rad 5-panel hat? he's got a bitching overland youtube channel and a 50k tacoma with 20k of mods (including a super rad snorkel). he doesn't really know how to wrench or even use his super rad hi-lift to get his whopping 35" rad tires off his truck, but he's got a lot of instagram cred. well, i think we found his bike to go forest service road surfin.
  • 30 0
 He's got lots of camping gear that he loves to lay out on the floor surrounding him and his partner laying in sleeping bags.
  • 7 0
 @samnation: can we make furry kangol hats great again?
  • 2 0
 @samnation: Haha, love those guys
  • 5 1
 Is there a Brandon Semenuk program I can download into the bike. Excuse my bike is getting a firmware upgrade.
  • 13 1
 He now lives Portland Oregon formerly from the bay area. He gripes about trail access but never digs or joins a club. Rides alone with earbuds.
  • 1 0
 When are they going to change the trail right of way signs to add/put E-bike riders with earbuds in as the hierarchy of right of way? This way we don't have to continue to get mad when they blast towards everyone else without moving from the middle of the trail.
  • 51 0
 They should have named it Evo Kenevo and build one with a star-sprangled-banner paint job
  • 18 4
 They know better, their team of lawyers is very familiar with trademark lawsuits.
  • 16 1
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: Nah, they'd go ahead with the name then sue Evel Knievel.
  • 5 0
 It's "Levo Kenevo" if it wasnt obvious
  • 48 1
 This would be sick! Complain all you want but...this would be a great time in a shuttle zone.
  • 43 4
 This honestly seems like the only legitimate type of ebike for an able bodied person. Replacing your shuttle truck is pretty sensible.
  • 8 12
flag IluvRIDING (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yeh but then comes the land access thingy. In places where you can't shuttle by car and there are no lifts, mountainbiking used to be self regulated at least by ones physical ability. Not any more.
  • 12 2
 I agree. I'm not interested in an ebike at all for general riding, but I can see them as a replacement for shuttle trucks or bike park lifts. With the latter, there is no worry about any land access issues. And really, I don't see the access issues if you're just going up on a fire road. It's not as if pedal assist DH bikes are likely to be faster on the downs.
  • 6 2
 @MarcusBrody: The thing for me is, I just dont see the benefit of eliminating chairlifts. I can get a better equipped DH Bike for about half the price, which feels better going downhill because its lighter. The nearest DH track to me sells day tickets for 20 euros, so I could do about 180 days before the e-bike uphill is cheaper that chairlift...
  • 2 1
 @MarcusBrody: I've been saying this for years. I never have time to shuttle or ride my bike to the top of my favorite trail, but with this I could do it in less than 2 hours. The down will be plenty of workout and won't need the power to drop rocks.
  • 3 5
 @Floho: The point is: Really gnarly tracks usually have chairlift access.
So why Bike up when you can shuttle faster and get better downhill with a lighter Bike?

This will be bought most often by people who ride mellow trails and need all the suspension because "Ive got kids and a job so no time for everything" or something like that


But oh well
  • 3 0
 @NotNamed: "Really gnarly tracks usually have chairlift access." Huh?? You must be new at this.
  • 1 0
 @Floho: I think that if there are chairlifts already there, then they're a really good option. They tend to be only in places where there are already ski hills though, so that limits the potential of bike parks in areas where there are not. The infrastructure cost is just too high for putting in a chairlift for bike park usage alone for a lot of places.

But I do agree with you: All things being equal, I'd rather ride a chairlift and have a lighter bike.
  • 1 0
 @tiredsoul: exactly my thoughts .... :-)
  • 31 0
 I wish they'd give the Expert a higher top speed/ more assist instead of just longer range, poor people should have to ride slower.
  • 5 0
 Now that is funny.
  • 3 0
 Regulations.

Everything over 25kmh here need to be registred and get insurance+ liscence plate = means illegal to ride in the woods ;-)
  • 1 0
 They have to ride slower anyway, they can only afford non ebikes!
  • 24 1
 That does look like a lot of fun.
  • 6 0
 I like the concept of a dh Bike and shuttle vehicle in one. Just wonder what 50 plus pounds feels like going downhill. I never struggled on my 45 pound dh Bike but 54 pounds sounds like a lot.
  • 7 1
 @ejopdahl: From my buddies who have ebike built similar, "it's great descending, barely notice the weight."
  • 3 1
 @ejopdahl: It feels like a 2000 era downhill bike - heavy and planted. On the plus side, you will get a helluva upper body workout moving this beast around. And a smile that will hurt your face because it's so much fun.
  • 1 1
 I liked my 05 faith for that planted feeling and the straightline ability in rock gardens. I’d probably be down with the kenevo then @Geochemistry:
  • 1 0
 @ejopdahl: Haibike have sold E-DH bikes for years, they pedal uphill well enough, then if you use your imagination coming back down it's like riding an OG Banshee Scream. Or a trials moto, they do handle an awful lot like a trials moto.
  • 7 0
 Say what you will about ebikes, it think they absolutely have their place. I was out riding when I met this group of oldies, mosy riding regular bikes, having a great time. One of them was riding an ebike, and he was **80 years old**. 80 years, but because of ebikes he was still able to enjoy a day of riding with his buddies. That's amazing however you look at it!
  • 7 1
 I hated ebikes until I did lesurelakes demo day, tested out 7 of the best form all the manufacturers, I had to admit that thay are loads of fun,especially the specialized levo with the brose system, it seemed to know what power I wanted in relation to the trail I was on, very clever very impressed, still not brought one, as I think the novelty might ware off after a couple of months,
  • 1 0
 Wow ya I'd guess that what alot of haters would say if they actually rode them.
  • 8 2
 "The truth is: e-bikes never were mountain bikes. They were never designed to be human powered. Anyone who has been unfortunate enough to pedal one with a dead battery can attest to that. E-bike makers, however, convinced a lot of people that they actually were mountain bikes and explaining that lie, unfortunately, will fall upon mountain bikers, who will also bear the brunt of the inevitable user-conflicts and burnt bridges that will be left in the wake of electric-powered off-road cyclists." - Richard Cunningham, "History & Deception," Pinkbike, 9/30/16
  • 3 0
 I've been waiting for this, I live in a area with tons for dirt bike and 4x4 trails that would be rad for this bike. After many years of injuries from downhill racing I've been struggling on the bike physically. This is the answer for me to get back to those glory days, after I get my 2nd knee replacement in December.
  • 9 3
 Came for the comments, no one here?
  • 2 2
 same
  • 5 0
 I guess people are using the e-mtb content filter
  • 3 1
 Looks like a Sess............? Nope, no comments even needed here. Just laughter. Lots of laughter and face slapping. I can hear the Big S now, "this is going to blow their minds!!" Well, good show boys and girls. Mind officially blown. Someone's gonna have to come clean up this mess....
  • 3 0
 Did you have an accident while your owner was away as well? I have learned that it is best to hide the evidence under the rug if you didn't do the running while going thing I often do.
  • 6 4
 This bike isn't being ridden by a retired Boomer nor by someone with a handicap. This is being ridden by someone looking for an adrenaline rush and is reasonably fit and athletic.

If that description fits you, I would suggest you consider this other bike, which goes for the same price:

www.ktm.com/us/mx/250-sx
  • 4 0
 Yeah honestly
  • 2 0
 that thing must ride like a submarine. planted but heavy as hell and not necessarily nimble. I'll maybe consider one of those in like 10 years when they'll have a decent geo, don't weigh 55 pounds and have decent range to last a day in the backcountry
  • 5 4
 Curious to see when regenerative braking/coasting appears on e-bikes (realizing there's pitfalls associated with this). Wonder if, for a downhill rig, they could have suspension-actuated regen? That would at least force everyone with an e-bike to ride black diamonds all the time Smile
  • 1 0
 Hell or just pedaling...don't all the stationary bikes at the gym power their electronics by pedal power?
Hold up guys forgot to charge my bike last night, got an extra cigarette lighter handy?
  • 1 0
 Regenerative braking would require a hub mounted motor/generator, or a gearbox at the BB with a direct drive to the rear wheel. Bad things would happen to a derailleur if you tried to put tension on the bottom side of a chain.
  • 3 1
 The retro 'tard in me loves to see Marzocchi forks back on the front of a Specialized. Not hugely into Ebikes personally but if I had one, it would likely be a Specialized. They look great to me.
  • 5 1
 Does it have a car power outlet, so I can light my joint, or charge my AXS stuff?
  • 4 0
 joey dual crown approved !
  • 5 2
 Every time I see an adult on a e-bicycle, I despair for the future of the human race. -H.G. Wells
  • 3 0
 54lbs...Everytime you land a drop bigger that 8ft, China has an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale.
  • 1 0
 Interesting idea but I still like the idea of a shuttle truck. No pedaling on the way up and a lighter bike on the way down, don't really see this as a better option where shuttle roads are available.
  • 3 0
 harry main started the trend
  • 1 0
 That's when you know it's doomed.
  • 1 0
 Lee Iaccoca started the ebike trend, even named them. He thought they would be the future of personal transportation.
  • 5 1
 Looks amazing.
  • 5 6
 But you know what would be even better? If we can sort of take this bike and mod the motor to be able to use something that doesn't require charging. Maybe a liquid of some type that would produce energy that can produce a lot of power in a small package. And because you'll have more power, you need some way to modulate and control that power like an accelerator pedal on a car. Maybe I'm crazy, but I think a machine like that would really take off....
  • 3 0
 The motor already exists. It's called human body.
  • 2 1
 Everything about this amazing except the Black Diamond tires. They're garbage. I've destroyed four of these tires on the rear on the new Evo.
  • 1 0
 Always strange to hear ebike can replace chairlifts...
How many bike park runs can you squeeze out of that battery? 3? 4 maybe?
  • 2 0
 What is going on with the "Magnified Axle Path" x-axis?? 0 -> 50 -> asjfdljasd (5??) -> 10 ->15
  • 2 0
 I was starting to think I was the only one that noticed...
  • 1 0
 Are plus size tires disappearing slowly ?
I think it's the second ebike equipped with 2.6" where you'd've expect some 2.8" just 6 months earlier.
  • 2 0
 Rushed to production so fast they forgot the Speccy stickers!
  • 9 0
 Haven't you read?
m.pinkbike.com/news/former-specialized-director-of-graphics-alain-lanusse-joins-kali-helmets.html
  • 5 0
 @jollyXroger: bro took all the stickies with him.
  • 1 0
 I'm so proud of it, I put my name on it ; George Forman grills
  • 3 0
 Evo Kenevo
  • 25 27
 To the surprise of no one, e-bikes are looking more and more like motorcycles every year. When are they going to cut the bullshit of “pEdAl AsSIsT”. If the bike is putting out 3/4 of the power it isn't assisting you, you’re just marginally extending its range.

Slow, expensive electric dirtbike. f*ckin lame.
  • 9 10
 Never tried an ebike right?

Its not easier to pedal uphill, because you have assistance, you’re juste going faster and you do twice as much distance.
  • 8 0
 What are you talking about? It just looks like a mountain bike...
  • 4 1
 I disagree on this one
  • 4 2
 The stupid things people will talk themselves into. It looks like a mountain bike a pretty sweet one at that.
  • 3 2
 Have you ever even seen a motorycle?
  • 4 3
 i HATE e-bikes but honestly the DH fork model... I could seriously get behind. Big Grin That looks rad! and would be sweet!!!
  • 2 1
 I think it looks rad, one of the cleanest e-MTBs yet. I'd ride the shit out of it.
  • 1 1
 Some of you should remember that there are worse things to hate than eMTB's. We all crash the same.

Anyway. I would buy this. But I am poor. Frown
  • 2 2
 The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck, and Fails Finished it for you.
  • 1 0
 At least is weights as much as my Shuttle Truck
  • 1 0
 no mention of Q-factor?? bet they feel like straddling a barrel
  • 1 0
 And now the Fox 38 / 1.8 Headset have found their new home!
  • 1 0
 I was expecting more.
  • 2 2
 To replace shuttle truck. Wouldn’t it be better with a trottle?
  • 1 0
 Cool
  • 4 4
 No, hell no!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035596
Mobile Version of Website