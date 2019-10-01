First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck

Meet the new Kenevo, the electric counterpart to the recently released Specialized Enduro. It's designed to be a shuttle truck or chairlift replacement, with 180mm of travel, longer, slacker geometry than the previous version, and a dual-crown fork on the Expert model that further cements its position as a gravity-oriented machine.



There are two models, the Kenevo Expert, which is priced at $8,225 USD, and the Kenevo Comp, which goes for $5,525. The Expert build kit includes a RockShox Boxxer Select RC fork that's paired with a SuperDeluxe Coil Select shock, while the Comp model gets a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 single crown fork and a Bomber CR coil shock. Both models are equipped with SRAM Code R brakes, and Specialized's 27.5 x 2.6” Black Diamond casing Butcher tires.



Specialized Kenevo Details



• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Travel: 180mm front and rear

• Aluminum frame

• 64° head angle

• 77° seat tube angle

• 700WH battery on Expert model

• New Specialized 2.1 motor

• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5

• Weight (Expert model, claimed): 54.1 lb / 24.5 kg

• Price: $5,525 - $8,225 USD

• www.specialized.com

• Wheel size: 27.5"• Travel: 180mm front and rear• Aluminum frame• 64° head angle• 77° seat tube angle• 700WH battery on Expert model• New Specialized 2.1 motor• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5• Weight (Expert model, claimed): 54.1 lb / 24.5 kg• Price: $5,525 - $8,225 USD

eMTB Content Filtering

We're testing a feature that lets readers exclude certain kinds of stories from their Pinkbike homepage. Going forward we'll post more eMTB news globally. If you aren't interested in it, just turn on the filter and eMTB content will disappear from your Pinkbike homepage.

Frame Details

Geometry

Suspension Design

Specialized 2.1 Motor

The Kenevo Comp is equipped with a 500Wh battery and a 180mm Marzocchi Z1 fork.

The two models share identical frames, motors, and software, but the Expert model is equipped with a 700Wh battery that's said to provide 40% more range compared to the Comp's 500Wh battery.From a distance, the Kenevo strikes a profile that looks like a non-motorized bike; it's only when you get closer that the oversized tube dimensions become apparent.The Kenevo now uses the same sidearm frame design that's found on the Stumpjumper, a move that was done to increase stiffness and minimize flex in rough terrain. The aluminum frame is also 2.2 pounds lighter than before, and that's without the new, lighter motor. The battery is tucked into the downtube, which means that Specialized's SWAT box secret compartment isn't a feature here, but there is a multi-tool mounted underneath the bottle cage for easy access. Sizes S3 - S5 are spec'd with 160mm dropper posts, and the smallest size gets a post with 130mm of travel.Eagle-eyed readers will notice that the complete weight hasn't changed much (54.1 pounds for the Expert, and 52 pounds for the Comp), but that's due to the fact Specialized went with a burlier component spec this time around - the heavier duty tires and dual crown fork add on the weight that was shaved from the frame and motor.The Kenevo's head angle went from 65- down to 64-degrees, and the reach numbers have been significantly increased for all models. For example, the new S4 size has a reach of 494mm, while a size large in the previous version was 455mm. The seat tube length has been reduced to give riders the ability to up- or downsize depending on their personal preferences, and the angle has been steepened – it now sits at 77-degrees.Like the new Demo and the Enduro, the Kenevo's kinematics have been revised in an effort to give it better bottom-out resistance and more speed over chunky terrain. The leverage ratio is more progressive than the previous model, and the axle path is almost identical to the new Enduro, with a few more millimeters of rearward travel in the initial part of the travel compared to the previous version. That change is intended to allow the rear wheel to move up and over obstacles more quickly, rather than getting hung up and impeding forward progress.E-bikes still aren't giving analog bikes a run for their money when it comes to overall weight, but they are getting lighter and sleeker at a rapid pace. Specialized was able to make their motor significantly lighter thanks to the use of a full magnesium housing and by mounting the motor directly to the frame, steps that helped them shed 800 grams.According to Specialized, the 2.1 motor is 15% smaller than the prior version, yet also manages to be more efficient and powerful. Rider input is said to be amplified by 410%, providing up to 560 watts and 90Nm of torque. The motor hardware was developed in conjunction with Brose, but the actual software was developed by Specialized engineers in Switzerland.The Kenevo can be used with Specialized's Smart Control feature, which allows riders to enter the distance they'd like to ride in the Mission Control app, and then let the software calculate the correct power output to keep the battery from running out of juice. There's also a new mode that can be accessed in the Mission Control app – Shuttle Mode. That mode delivers the maximum amount of power with less pedaling force required, although the top speed that the motor will assist to is still 20mph in the United States, and 25kph in Europe.The actual battery run time will depend on terrain steepness and how much motor support is being used, which is why the run time is listed as being between 1-5 hours. The battery can be charged on the frame (there's a charge port near the bottom bracket), or easily removed and charged off the bike.