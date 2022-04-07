First Look: The Cannondale Moterra Neo eMTB Lineup Gets Aggressive Angles & A Bigger Battery

Like the rest of the bike industry during Sea Otter week, Cannondale has been busy. Just yesterday, the brand announced its new Topstone Carbon gravel bike line - including a gravel bike with a Lefty suspension fork! - and today, it's time to talk about the updated Moterra Neo eMTB lineup.
The new Moterra Neo comes in both LT (long travel, of course) and non-LT versions, along with an alloy option. The Moterra Neo Carbon and Moterra Neo Alloy will sport 150mm of rear travel, with the Moterra Neo LT giving riders an extra 15mm of travel on its 165mm chassis.
Moterra Neo Details
• Wheel size: 29" (non-LT sizes M, L, XL) & mixed 29" F / 27.5" R (LT + non-LT size S)
• Rear travel: 150mm (non-LT) & 165mm (LT)
• Carbon & aluminum frame options
• Head angle: 64 - 65°
• Sizes: S / M / L / XL
• Chainstay length: 452-455mm
It's worth mentioning, too, that the frame carries a lifetime warranty.Frame Details
Cannondale bakes quite a bit into the Moterra Neo frame. The frames, across all the builds, have sleek internal routing, including through an Acros integrated headset in the case of the carbon builds. The two top-end models, the Moterra Neo Carbon 1 LT & non-LT versions, also come with an integrated 1000-lumen Lezyne headlight, and the alloy bike has rear rack mounts and accessory bosses on the top tube.
All of the models have water bottle space on all sizes and use SRAM's UDH, plus - this isn't something I get to write often - are kickstand-compatible, with an 18mm two-bolt kickstand mount on each bike.
The frame or complete bike weights aren't available, and Cannondale writes that "a sophisticated carbon fiber main frame keeps mass to a minimum. And since our engineers prioritized durability over gram-counting, confidence is built in." That could mean almost anything from "this frame is not exactly light but it's durable" to "we emphasized durability but the frame actually came out quite light," but we expect it to weigh somewhere in the typical long travel, long range eMTB ballpark, likely in the low to mid 50s poundswise, if I had to guess.
Cannondale built the Moterra Neo lineup with what it calls its Proportional Response, meaning that the bikes' kinematics are size-specific, with varied shock mount points and, to an extent, geometry, throughout the sizing range to keep the ride consistent across all the sizes.Motor & Battery Details
The system is built around Bosch's most powerful eMTB motor, the Performance Line CX, which provides up to 85Nm of torque and 250W of power. That's paired with Bosch's Powertube 750Wh battery to - in Cannondale's words - make "range anxiety a thing of the past."
All of that places the Moterra Neo, both non-LT and LT versions, firmly into the more power
category in the emerging divide between the lightweight eMTBs that prioritize "normal" bike handling and those equipped with larger batteries and more powerful motors for longer, faster days - the unapologetically e
eMTBs.Geometry
The previous edition of the Moterra Neo sported a 66° head tube angle and a 75° effective seat tube angle, but no more. This time around, it has a 65° head angle at its steepest, with the 27.5" rear wheel taking an extra degree off the LT's front end for a 64° head angle. The effective seat tube angles on the non-LT and LT bikes, respectively, are 77° and 76.5°.
The rear end grows by 3-5mm, with the non-LT Moterra Neo's chainstays at 455mm in all the sizes except small, which gets 452mm chainstays. The LT has those short 452mm stays across the whole size range to match that smaller rear wheel. The head tube is also 5mm taller across the whole range compared to the 2020 bike, and the wheelbase gains a few centimeters in length, too.
Not to mention, the reach grows on almost all the sizes by up to 25mm, but actually shrinks on the small LT bike by 4mm compared to the 2020 Moterra Neo, meaning that the whole 2022 Moterra Neo range now has a massive 426-520mm reach spread to accommodate the vast majority of rider sizes.Models and Pricing
Moterra Neo 3 - $6,500 USD
The least expensive of the line at $6,500, the Moterra Neo 3, comes with a RockShox Yari 150mm fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select shock, a primarily Shimano Deore drivetrain with an XT derailleur, and Shimano's MT400 series brakes.
Moterra Neo Carbon 2 - $7,250
The next step up in pricing comes in at $7,250 and is the Moterra Neo Carbon 2, which has a 150mm RockShox Lyrik Select fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock, a Shimano SLX drivetrain with an XT derailleur, and Shimano's MT500 series brakes.
Moterra Neo Carbon 1 - $7,250 USD
The flagship non-LT bike is the Moterra Neo Carbon 1, which will set buyers back $8,250 and comes with a 150mm RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock, a Shimano XT drivetrain with that bonus XTR derailleur, and Shimano XT brakes.
Moterra Neo Carbon LT 2 - $8,250 USD
The LT lineup starts with the Moterra Neo Carbon LT 2 for $7,250, which uses a 170mm RockShox Zeb Select fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select Coil shock, a Shimano SLX drivetrain with an XT derailleur, and Magura MT5 brakes.
Finally, we have the range-topping $8,600 Moterra Neo Carbon LT 1, the flashiest of the lot, with a 170mm RockShox Zeb Select+ fork, a RockShox Deluxe Select+ Coil shock, a full Shimano XT drivetrain, and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
All the Moterra Neos, non-LT and LT alike, use FSA's Bosch eMTB cranks and various four-piston brakes. The whole non-LT range uses 203mm rotors front and rear, while the LT1 comes with a 220mm up front paired to a 203mm rear rotor and the LT 2 has a 220mm / 203mm combo.
The new Moterra Neo line is on display on Sea Otter this week for those in the area. Learn more at cannondale.com
