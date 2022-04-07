First Look: The Cannondale Moterra Neo eMTB Lineup Gets Aggressive Angles & A Bigger Battery

Like the rest of the bike industry during Sea Otter week, Cannondale has been busy. Just yesterday, the brand announced its new Topstone Carbon gravel bike line - including a gravel bike with a Lefty suspension fork! - and today, it's time to talk about the updated Moterra Neo eMTB lineup.



The new Moterra Neo comes in both LT (long travel, of course) and non-LT versions, along with an alloy option. The Moterra Neo Carbon and Moterra Neo Alloy will sport 150mm of rear travel, with the Moterra Neo LT giving riders an extra 15mm of travel on its 165mm chassis.



Moterra Neo Details



• Wheel size: 29" (non-LT sizes M, L, XL) & mixed 29" F / 27.5" R (LT + non-LT size S)

• Rear travel: 150mm (non-LT) & 165mm (LT)

• Carbon & aluminum frame options

• Head angle: 64 - 65°

• Sizes: S / M / L / XL

• Chainstay length: 452-455mm

