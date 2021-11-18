First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club

Nov 18, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Paralleling the influx of high pivot designs on enduro bikes, flex-stays have been all the rage for cross-country bikes and the 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 follows suit. Since 2005, Giant has used the Maestro dual link system across all of their full suspension bikes, but their race bred XC machine now bypasses the lower link in favor of simplicity. To keep up with the demands of modern cross-country race courses, Giant's own composite factory has engineered the Anthem to produce 100 mm of suspension travel from a single-pivot, linkage driven flex-stay design, revamped the geometry, and shaved weight off the frame while increasing the stiffness of the chassis.

Spread across four price points the frames are fully carbon including the link, spanning from $5,499 CAD ($4,600 USD) up to an astronomical $13,999 CAD for the top dog with electronically controlled suspension and shifting. This premium model will not be available in the USA, but a frame kit will be exclusive to the region for those looking to custom build their own race weapon.
Anthem Pro 29 Details

• Carbon front/rear triangles and rocker link
• Flexpoint Pro suspension design
• Travel: 100 mm / 110 mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 67.5-degree head tube angle
• 75.5-degree seat tube angle
• 435 mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• USA pricing: Pro 3 - $4,600, Pro 1 - $7,500 USD
• Canadian pricing: Pro 2 - $6,699, Pro 1 - $9,199, Pro 0 - $13,999 CAD
• Frame: $3,000 USD (USA only)
giant-bicycles.com


Giant has also brought a 35mm clamp Contact SL stem and handlebar to their 2022 specifications. Select models will have the SLR composite handlebar.
XCR 1 30 Wheel System


Frame Details



This isn't the first brand we've seen move away from their strong ties to a particular suspension design in exchange to save weight with a flex-stay design; Santa Cruz cut out the VPP linkage on the new Blur TR and Specialized worked around the extra pivots on their FSR-style Stumpjumper, which boasts 130 mm of rear wheel travel. The Giant Anthem Pro 29 sheds 250-grams by losing the lower link from the Maestro design.

Contrasting the engineered flex-stay, Giant says the frame's stiffness levels have also been boosted by 7% overall torsionally and 20% through the 92mm bottom bracket area. Chain security is dealt with by a integrated MRP chain guide and the integrated ports lock in the internal routed housings.

Giant's 24-year-old French team rider, Antoine Philipp, weighed in on how World Cup XC called for updates to the Anthem and how it performs. “The speeds, technical challenges and level of competition keeps getting higher. For the most challenging tracks, the new Anthem Advanced Pro 29 gives me everything I need. It’s super responsive, feels light and lively on the climbs, and gives me more confidence and control on descents, drops and rock gardens that are so decisive in a race.”



Geometry


A new school XC race geometry table touts numbers that are more forgiving than in the past, but still separate the Anthem from more downcountry / trail focused models. The head tube angle decreases by one and half degrees, now sitting at a reasonable 67.5º and the seat tube angle resides at 75.5º.

Across the four sizes with reaches of 420, 450, 470, and 495-millimeters, the 435mm rear center remains unchanged. Some specifications are size specific, like the stem and cranks which drop to 60 mm and 170 mm on the size small, compared to the 70 mm and 175 mm lengths found on the rest of the sizes, respectively. The size small and medium use a 125mm drop post and the large and extra-large get the 150mm option.



Models and Pricing

Anthem Advanced Pro 29 0 - $13,999 CAD
Anthem Advanced Pro 29 1 - $7,500 USD
Anthem Advanced Pro 29 2 - $6,699 CAD
Anthem Advanced Pro 29 3 - $4,600 USD
Anthem Advanced Pro 29 Frame kit - $3,000 USD


Depending on what part of the world you live in, certain build kits may not be available. For example, the $3,000 USD frame kit is only available in the USA, but not the flagship Pro 0 build. That build will be available in Canada, at a price of $13,999 CAD. It's equipped with a Fox Live Valve Float Factory DPS rear shock and 34 Step Cast with a FIT4 damper. Plus, there are more batteries with the SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle wireless shifting. The raw carbon is finished with chrome decals and finished with DT Swiss XRC 1200 carbon wheels and Maxxis Recon tires.

The next model in the line is the Pro 1 build, which loses the Kashima coated stanchions, but retains the Live Valve controllers. The wheels are Giant's own carbon XCRs with a 30 mm internal width. Rounding out the build is a full Shimano XT groupset, including the two piston brakes with 180 and 160 mm rotors, frot and rear.

The Anthem Advanced Pro 29 2 and 3 use Shimano components for shifting and braking duties - SLX on the Pro 2 and Deore on the Pro 3 and both rely on Giant XCR 2 aluminum wheels with a 25 mm internal width. The cockpit is rounded out by in-house parts like the handlebar, stem, grips, and dropper post.




49 Comments

  • 42 1
 If the rear end of my reign was anything to go by, they have had flexi stays for years
  • 1 1
 BUT WHaaaaaaAIT ...if this is true you will have had downcountry literally ages before it existed

as usual i didnt read the review and came straight to the comments for accurate insight

did they mention downcountry (is the fad over allready) or shall we call it D-Country from now on to be hip with the Kool kidz
  • 1 0
 There is one more pivot above the bottom bracket on the Reign so the rear triangle can move independently without flexing keyassets.timeincuk.net/inspirewp/live/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2015/03/Giant-Reign-2016-maestro.jpg
  • 1 0
 This is so true
  • 24 0
 "from $4,600 USD up to an astronomical $13,999 CAD"

Mixing currencies makes my brain cry.
  • 15 2
 Frame weight: 6 lbs and 230 grams. Rear travel: 4", front: 110mm.
  • 2 1
 How many milliliters of tears from your brain, and how many inches down your face do they flow?
  • 10 1
 “In metric, one milliliter of water occupies one cubic centimeter, weighs one gram, and requires one calorie of energy to heat up by one degree centigrade—which is 1 percent of the difference between its freezing point and its boiling point. An amount of hydrogen weighing the same amount has exactly one mole of atoms in it. Whereas in the American system, the answer to ‘How much energy does it take to boil a room-temperature gallon of water?’ is ‘Go f*ck yourself,’ because you can’t directly relate any of those quantities.” Josh Bazell - Wild Thing
  • 1 0
 @friendlyfoe: the system breaks down quickly when nobody uses newtons and uses bastardized units like kg-force. Metric is far, far from perfect still.
  • 2 0
 you want to avoid sleep for a couple days: look at the threads on your pedal spindles vs the tool used to install them
  • 3 0
 how much is that in dogeCoin a week from now?
  • 5 0
 I prefer my measurements in inches and 4ths of July.
  • 2 0
 @seraph: How many inches for the cranks though?
  • 3 0
 @Bro-LanDog: What the hell is a newton? lol. Canada is the funniest because we switch back and forth between metric/standard all the time. For example I could only tell you the temperature outside in Celcius but I could only tell you cooking temperatures in Fahrenheit. I can only tell you my weight in Pounds and can only relate to volumes of liquid in Liters. The list goes on.
  • 6 0
 Looks great, but ouch on the price. If this is what Giant is charging for 2022 models, expect the same (or higher) prices for comparable build kits from other bike brands too. Good thing Deore stuff works well……
  • 3 0
 Yeah these prices are ridiculous. The performance gains between base and max are so small nowadays, and, even the base is much too expensive. Stop making mountain biking unobtainable!
  • 2 0
 11sp Deore FTW in 2022. Mark my words.
  • 1 3
 Thank you Joe. Smile
  • 5 0
 So Samsung makes more money off every iphone sold than selling their own phones because they supply lots of parts to Apple, and the margins are so good when someone else does assembly, QC, etc.

Does Giant make more money off manufacturing everyone elses bikes, to the point where they don't want to push their own brand too hard?
  • 2 0
 Would love to see the accounting that resulted in this conclusion about Samsung. For management accounting purposes they would (or at least should) run their parts manufacturing as a profit center, meaning they would sell the parts to their phone division at the same price that they sell them to Apple for. Samsung's cell phone division may in turn have lower profits, but that would be a separate business unit.

This is why it's so important that businesses understand which of their departments should be run as profit centers vs cost centers, so as to avoid setting prices in a way that doesn't reflect the true costs involved.
  • 1 0
 @friendlyfoe: www.wsj.com/articles/why-apple-rival-samsung-also-wins-if-iphone-x-is-a-hit-1506936602

From what I understand, Samsung Electronics is the company that sells the Galaxy S phones, tablets, and laptops, while another Samsung company (which is a legally separate entity) sells the components used in most high end phones across all major brands, Samsung Electronics included. So "meaning they would sell the parts to their phone division at the same price that they sell them to Apple for" is probably close to the truth.
  • 1 0
 Interesting take. I find all Giants so painfully boring I almost fall asleep even trying to type this out. It seems they used to be innovative and unique - waaaay back in the ATX-1 and NRS days. But since then, to me, Maestro bikes are a total snore. And it's so weird because they seem to be such a powerhouse, why don't they offer more visually desirable bikes like (to me) Davinci, Yeti, Rocky, Revel/Canfield, or Mondraker?
  • 3 0
 Glad to see Giant with the XX1 AXS model. While I understand where the drivetrain purists are coming from, on the race track, perfect shifting under load every time is a game changer. I have three races on GX AXS now and have no plans to go back.
  • 7 1
 Does it accept apple pay?
  • 5 0
 Non-kashima live valve?? Didn't know this was a thing!
  • 4 12
flag makripper (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "When your Giant you don't ask you grab them by the live valve even if they aren't Kashima" - president cringelord
  • 1 0
 I sent my live valve into Fox for service. They moved me to black front and rear. Bike looks 1000x better.
And, black is like 60% cheaper in service!
  • 6 2
 imagine paying all that money and still having 10 cables running all over your bike
  • 1 0
 1 water bottle cage and you want how much?? just cause you threw carbon wheels and made it look like the scrappy cousin of the Trance? Their 2014 was probably their best XC model... I used to have 3 Giant MTBs. Now I only have a commuter to cruise around the beach and paved paths.
  • 1 0
 In this article it says the top 0 model comes with XX1 Eagle AXS, but on Giant's website they say XX Eagle AXS. Is SRAM bringing back the XX name or is Giant's spec list wrong? The image appears to show XX1 components. www.giant-bicycles.com/ca/anthem-advanced-pro-29-0-2022
  • 1 0
 The specs are wrong. XX1 is here for the foreseeable future.
  • 2 0
 Kona was making these XC/DC bikes back in 2017. Never seem to get credit for it

konaworld.com/archive/2017/hei_hei_dl.cfm
  • 1 0
 That's what I was going to say, but specific to flex-stays. I had a flex-stay Kona Hei Hei in 2016.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15008500

The chainstay broke, but it was their first year for the model. They quickly replaced it on warranty with a re-designed version of the part.

Kona quietly drives a lot of innovation in the bike industry, often years ahead of their time.
  • 3 0
 Looks cool but it's cookie cutter.
  • 1 0
 There is nothing more distressing than a man descending with his post extended.
  • 1 0
 That man needs a longer dropper, because good lord that's a lot of post sticking out that could otherwise be retracted.
  • 3 3
 110mm 34 is getting kinda crazy , wish fox wouldn't have killed the 32 to the point that this needed
  • 1 0
 Its had the 34 for years, my 2018 has it. Has room for a 2.5 Magic Mary. I dont remember if the 32 could fit that large a tire.
  • 1 1
 @fabwizard: The latest 34 SC isn't a very stiff fork, and it's pretty damn light. To me, it seems like the right choice for 110mm. I'm running a full size 34 at 120mm, and the stiffness is just right for me (and I'm 160 lb / 73 kg).
  • 1 0
 IMO, 34sc or SID 35 is the way to go for an xc race bike unless maybe you are under 150lbs. However, given that, the frames may as well be designed around a 120mm fork - very little decrease in stiffness and almost negligible if any weight increase, so I don’t see much advantage for 110 over 120mm fork.
  • 1 0
 Flex-stays, so hot right now. Flex-stays
  • 3 3
 Flex and a Giant carbon frame you say? Won’t be any warranty claims there, lol.
  • 1 0
 External brake hose routing on swingarm gets a thumbs up from me.
  • 1 0
 2021: The Year of the Single (High or Not) Pivot
  • 1 0
 The American Dental Association would like a word...
  • 2 2
 Cannondale called and wants their paint job back
  • 1 2
 Maybe it's just the top tube but this bike looks like it came from 2017.
  • 14 0
 No, you're just used to seeing Pinkbike articles with bikes that have 160mm of travel, 63* HTA and 78* STA. This bike has trail bike geometry from 2017 but is an XC race bike. Eventually XC bikes will look like 2021's trail bikes and trail bikes will basically be those adaptive bikes that you lay down on.
