First Look: The 2022 Niner Jet 9 RDO is Built for Versatility

Niner's latest version of the Jet 9 RDO aims to blend the climbing ability of a pure cross country bike with the fun factor of something a bit burlier.
As Niner's most popular bike, the Jet 9 is has been part of Niner's line since 2007. The company describes the Jet 9 as an agile and versatile quiver-killer and has updated the geometry to keep up with today's short-travel trail bikes.
The new Jet 9 blurs the edges of the cross country category with 120mm of rear travel, a 66.5 degree head tube angle and a 76 degree seat tube angle.
Jet 9 RDO Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Rear suspension travel: 120mm
• Fits fork up to 130mm
• 66.5-degree head tube angle
• 432mm chainstays
• Lifetime warranty
• Price: $4,100 - $9,550 USD
• ninerbikes.com
Niner offers five build kits for the Jet 9, starting at $4,100 for the 'Two Star' SX Eagle build. Next comes the GX Eagle option for $5,350, an XT 12-speed build for $6,190, and two XO1 Eagle options: mechanical for $7,700 and AXS for $9,550. All the builds come with Fox 34 and Float X suspension (Performance for the SX build and Factory for all the others).
As a company that isn't afraid to use lots of TLAs, Niner doesn't shy away from aviation puns in the marketing copy:
|Pedaling uphill is limited only by your legs and lungs. Our signature CVA suspension leaves no ounce of effort nor watt of power wasted. Every pedal stroke earns altitude with no loss of efficiency. Stable in the saddle, CVA keeps you moving forward with a firm pedaling platform. Yet supple and active at the rear wheel, so you’ll not lose traction or hang up on obstacles.
Flipping it around and floating back down, your descent is turbulence-free, thanks to small bump sensitivity. Combined with solid mid-stroke support to save full travel for when you really need it, the JET 9 RDO is a smooth flyer in any situation.—Niner Bikes
The Jet 9 uses Niner's in-house patented take on a dual link suspension layout, the CVA or Constantly Varying Arc design. The bike also incorporates a flip chip that gives riders the option to lower the bottom bracket by 8 mm and slacken the bike's geometry by half a degree.
Niner expects to have frames and build kits available to start shipping by late May. More information is available on the product page on Niner's website
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment