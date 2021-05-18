First Look: The 2022 Niner Jet 9 RDO is Built for Versatility

Pedaling uphill is limited only by your legs and lungs. Our signature CVA suspension leaves no ounce of effort nor watt of power wasted. Every pedal stroke earns altitude with no loss of efficiency. Stable in the saddle, CVA keeps you moving forward with a firm pedaling platform. Yet supple and active at the rear wheel, so you’ll not lose traction or hang up on obstacles.



Flipping it around and floating back down, your descent is turbulence-free, thanks to small bump sensitivity. Combined with solid mid-stroke support to save full travel for when you really need it, the JET 9 RDO is a smooth flyer in any situation. — Niner Bikes