First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage

Dec 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  
EWS Loudenville France
Whether you’re an enduro racer tackling all-day events or a freerider blasting huge bike park jumps, riders are asking a lot from their long-travel bikes these days. Giant have delivered a new Reign that caters to aggressive riding with highlights including in-frame storage and a three-position flip-chip that allows it to accept a 27.5" rear wheel.

The Reign family varies from a base model at $3,600 USD with an aluminum frame and dual 29” wheels, to a full carbon enduro race bike, and all the way to the Reign SX with mixed wheel sizes and a dual-crown fork. A Reign Advanced Pro 0 will sit at the top of the price range and is set to launch later in March, 2023. All other models will be available in late February.

Visually, the new carbon frame looks stouter, with sharper lines and square tubing on the front triangle. Bright colors and huge logos are nowhere to be seen either. Instead, you'll find neutral tones and metallic flake in the paint with limited branding.
2023 Giant Reign Details
• Frame: Carbon or aluminum models
• Travel: 160mm (165mm on the SX model)
• Wheel size: 29" or MX option
• Seatstay geometry flip-chip
• Head tube angle: 63.5 - 64.2º
• Seat tube angle: 77.3 - 78.0º
• Reach: 430-510mm
• Chainstay length: 443mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 14.94 kg / 32 lb, 15 oz (Advanced Pro 1, size MD, no pedals)
• Pricing: $3,600 - 6,800 USD (TBD for Ad. Pro 0)
• Availability: Late February 2023
• More info: giant-bicycles.com

Compared to its predecessor, both the geometry and rear wheel travel have changed substantially. Giant called upon their Factory Off-Road Team members Youn Deniaud and Mckay Vezina for input on how to improve the Reign for enduro racing. The head tube angle can now tip back to 62.76 degrees in the slackest setting and a longer stroke shock boosts the travel from 146mm to 160 while still employing the Maestro, dual-link suspension design.




Frame Details

Following suit with their Trance trail bike series, Giant has designed the frame to hide tools, snacks or extra layers inside the downtube using a latched door that the water bottle cage bolts onto. While that’s not a huge surprise, this is the first time that Giant has incorporated storage into their aluminum frames.

Another feature that Giant has expanded on is the use of their flip-chip that lies in the seatstay and rocker link pivot. Instead of the usual two-position chip there are now three settings; low, mid and high. On the Advanced Pro models, Giant’s title for their carbon frames, the rocker link is also made from the composite material. Most riders will find that flip-chip settings will work best in the low and mid settings for a 29” rear wheel, while the mid and high will suit the smaller 27.5” option. However, the alloy Reign SX model is dedicated to a mixed-wheel setup and uses a tube set that is built for the rigors of a dual-crown fork.

Giant stuck with a press fit BB92 option, 148 Boost rear hub spacing, and adds a universal derailleur hanger to the frame specs. The usual rubber protection treatments are found under the downtube and on the chainstay and the cable management runs internally. All of the models come equipped with a chainguide and skid plate - a wise addition for those that choose the lower flip-chip positions.




Suspension Design

Giant doesn’t look to be deviating from their Maestro design anytime soon. They’ve been fine tuning that system for some time to produce a near vertical axle path.

The amount of travel has also been increased to 160mm using a 62.5mm trunnion mount shock and aligns nicely with a 170mm single-crown fork. However, the SX model is aimed at gravity riders which sees the rear shock get boosted by 5 mm in stroke length to produce 165mm of travel via a Fox DHX2 coil shock.




Geometry

Adaptability is the underlying theme here, with six possible combinations between two rear wheel choices and three flip-chip settings. When a 29” rear wheel is used, the head angle and seat tube angle begin at 64.2 and 78.0 degrees, dropping roughly 0.4 degrees each time the flip-chip is lowered, going all the way down to 63.5 and 77.3-degrees. However, with the smaller rear wheel placed in the dropouts, the angles start at 63.46 and 77.26 respectively.

In terms of BB drop, the high setting places the crank spindle 25mm below the axle of the 29” rear wheel and 19mm lower than the 27.5”. Lowering the BB further results in 5mm and 10mm more drop.

One surprise with the sizing is that Giant has not expanded the number of sizes to include a XXL. This means that the XL frame tops out at a reach of 510mm in the mid-29er setting. The other reach numbers start at 430 for a size small frame in that same setting and move up to 460mm on the medium and 480 on the large. The chainstays are not adjustable here and sit at a length of 443 across the size range.



Reign 1 - (Not available in USA or Canada) / $5,699 AUD / £3,999 GBR / €4,499 EUR

Reign 2 - $3,600 USD / $4,299 CAD / $4,399 AUD / £3,499 GBR / €3,599 EUR
Reign SX - $4,600 USD / $4,899 CAD / $6,199 AUD / £4,699 GBR / €4,699 EUR

Reign Advanced Pro 1 - $6,800 USD / $7,999 CAD / $8,999 AUD / £6,599 GBR / €6,999 EUR
Reign Advanced Pro 2 - (Not available in USA) / $5,699 CAD / $6,599 AUD / £4,699 GBR / €5,299 EUR

Specs

The Reign family is split between three Advanced Pro carbon models and three aluminum frame builds that begin at $3,600 USD. Depending on what part of the world you live in though, not all six models will be available. The Reign 1 will be excluded from the lineup in North America and the Reign Advanced Pro 2 from only the USA.

Stocked with Fox Performance Elite suspension, the Reign Advanced Pro 1 also comes with Giant carbon wheels and handlebars, a SRAM GX drivetrain with Shimano SLX brakes, plus, Maxxis EXO+ and DD tires for $6,800 USD or 6,900€.

Moving into alloy frames, the Reign 1 uses the same Fox Elite suspension, but with Shimano SLX/Deore/Praxis drivetrain mix, Giant alloy wheels and a Contact Switch dropper post. Sitting at €4,499 EUR, this is one of the models not available in the United States. The Reign 2, which consists of a similar components mix is offered at a price of $3,600 USD, but instead swaps the Fox suspension for a RockShox Yari RC and Super Deluxe Select+ rear shock.

Then there’s the $4,600 USD / €4,699 EUR Reign SX that is focused on bike park riding with a Fox 40 fork that is set to 190mm of travel, a DHX coil shock, compact gearing, and a solid seat post. Again, there’s a mixed drivetrain of Shimano Deore and Praxis parts, Giant alloy wheels, and SRAM Code R brakes with a 220mm front rotor that round out the freeride focused bike.

Pricing and components for the top end Reign Advanced Pro 0 are still being worked out with a launch planned in March 2023.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Giant Giant Reign


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good
64305 views
Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More
57018 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
43792 views
We're Back!
40723 views
Round Up: 19 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
37510 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
35092 views
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
31478 views
Boone Technologies' Iconic Twist Cranks Now Come in a Titanium Version
31218 views

131 Comments

  • 154 1
 Giant, grounding pricing madness with a 40 equipped, dhx2 coil sprung, bike for under $5k. Cheers from the Pinkbike comment value dept
  • 17 34
flag malca (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Lol 3600 euro for alu frame with yari and non pigy back shock is not a good price.
  • 57 7
 Yeah if you hate on Giant you hate on biking. They have been producing high quality good value bikes for years. I don't own one but admire their ability to make good bikes and not over market themselves.
  • 12 0
 Yah that really is a solid build for the price.
  • 8 0
 Considering how many other brands bikes they make I don't think they have the same set of price rules as their competitors...Also they make pretty rad bikes
  • 5 18
flag notthatfast (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It's good value but it's gone up in price by at least $1000 since last year and it's still a Giant...
  • 4 0
 @malca: that's not even the bike chrismac is referring to.
  • 6 0
 @foggnm: my boy’s been beating on a glory from 17 for 5 years, although she aint the prettiest girl at the ball, lemme tell ya that dog still hunts
  • 2 3
 @Lebmartin: It was in response to giant grounding pricing madness with a niche bike while upping the price of entry level build by 37%. Giant was a great value brand and I just don't see that anymore. For 3700 euro you would expect to at least get mid level suspension.Yari is crap and it has no place on a bike at this price. Same with inline shock.... But hey atleasrt it is not RS Gold 35 so props to them
  • 5 0
 On top of it, they never let the users do the beta testing by going to market early like the "cool" brands. Also , best quality control/ assurance in the frame business.
I've never owned one, but it's a no bs company.
  • 1 0
 @malca: Don't poopoo the new inline shocks. That RS Deluxe gets the job done 100%!
  • 49 1
 That Reign SX looks like an absolute park weapon
  • 16 0
 its been quite a while since I wanted a giant
  • 3 0
 Wide range cassette but no dropper (at least in the photo) interesting, but cool!
  • 2 0
 With a huge cassette for a Park bike...?
  • 6 2
 @bbachmei: could be because Giant don't throw dollars the way of MTB promoters (such as PB)
  • 1 1
 @Chridel: has compact cassette
  • 2 1
 @gramboh: the bike on the picture has a long derailleur and a big cassette for a Park bike. 11-23 or close would be a park worthy drivetrain... The one in the picture is minimum 42 or 46...
  • 9 0
 @Chridel: I think the intention was to give the bike a serviceable amount of climbing capabilities (Just like freeride bikes from 10+ years ago). i.e: fireroad climbs, a short pedal to get to that out of bounds dh trail, etc
  • 2 1
 @JakeMartell: But no dropper post for climbing or slamming on the downs? Also, I don't know if they updated the linkage or use a different rear end but if they don't the geo on the SX with 27.5 wheel and 190 dual crown will be a mess.
  • 1 1
 Probably a more capable DH bike than the current glory...
  • 4 19
flag philip92 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The color is gay
  • 1 1
 @philip92: Are you 13
  • 34 3
 I’m loving the dual crown forked enduros
  • 9 4
 Sit down, it's a park bike.
  • 4 1
 @nozes: because it has a double crown fork ? Lol don't assume that bike gender based on one attribute hey !
  • 3 0
 @Balgaroth: because it's not running a dropper
  • 1 0
 @nozes: not without full 27.5 it isnt. you know what? only bikes that are single speed dual crown enduro bikes are park bikes
  • 24 0
 Reign SX has me sweating. Oooof.
  • 18 1
 the people's bike.
  • 13 0
 Never thought i'd actually want a giant. Also paint job on the carbon frameset only is insane!
  • 3 1
 I feel sick, I want so bad, but Giant….
  • 6 0
 @Rabbuit: bike snobs everywhere
  • 15 1
 Giant, best bang for your buck anywhere.
  • 5 3
 Marin is giving them a run for their money
  • 3 1
 In which world? Cause 7k for the pro 1 is nuts
  • 13 1
 Look at that revolutionary cable routing! I hope the other builders follow suit!
  • 9 0
 I wish the Reign 1 alloy would be brought into the US.. More upspeced alloy bikes would be nice... But, the big 3 have been beating the carbon drum for too long to do that..
  • 9 0
 New bike and no headset cable routing. Pinkbike rejoice!
  • 2 0
 I like Giant (have a 2020 Reign SX) but you can't deny they move slowly. If they have only just started doing in-frame storage we probably have a couple years before they start doing headset cable routing and return to threaded bottom brackets.
  • 2 0
 @PhillipJ: thank God for them being behind the curve on cable routing
  • 6 0
 Normal headset routing FTW. This is only one out of 3 bikes released in the last few days here with normal cable routing. Its odd that normal routing should be listed as a pro... but in this case I think its justified.
  • 5 1
 How is GIANT as a brand? Same as everyone else or worst? I see in field test from 2019 - 2020 GIAT frames were getting pretty low scores from reviewers. On the other hand, I have a friend on 2016 Reign, he absolutely rips, hits everything from a simple single track to a serious DH park, services it once at the end of the season and the whole thing is ging strong for the last 5 - 6 years.
  • 5 0
 Wait, didn't the Trance in the 2019 field test fare really well? Most reviews were really positive at the time.
  • 11 0
 Most everyone i have met with a giant rides it for about 5 years with almost zero maitnenance then snaps it in half. And they all absolutely shred. I think its just a lifestyle tbh
  • 3 0
 own two, no complaints. Broke the frame on my 2020 Anthem back in May and they sent me a completely new frame (front and rear triangles) free of charge.
  • 4 0
 I had a Trance for 6 years. I loved it. Their carbon wheels were also bombproof.
  • 3 0
 Still have my 26" Anthem X I bought on Ebay, ridden it thousands of miles, commuting, offroad etc. In fact I have some fox 32s on it and I have never serviced them ever and everything still holds up. Perfect for the riding I do, mainly XC, trail.
  • 2 0
 @edummann: can second this comment on their carbon wheels. Have a pair on my 2017 XTC Adv. hardtail. Have over 6,500 miles on them...never broke a spoke and never trued them, still going strong.
  • 1 0
 Had a few giant bikes as a LBS always had them at a good discount. They are not sexy. They are not innovative but they work well and hold up. I can only speak for the alluminum versions. Had to warranty a frame once and it was straight forward - no bullshitting. But it seems that they fell of a cliff over the last five years in terms of design (except the trance x) and price point.
  • 2 0
 @edummann: 100% Been beating the absolute shit out of my 2020 Trance Advanced Pro 1 and they are still dead straight with not loose spokes.
  • 3 0
 I have a Giant TCR carbon road bike. Got some hairline cracks in the paint around the seat clamp. Maybe to do with me being right on the upper edge of the ML size, so the seat tube is right on the limit line. Warranted the frame without question, got a new model year frame and matching fork. Took ages to arrive (but I carried on riding the old one), but that was during the worst of the "no bikes, no parts" issues of the last couple of years, so they get a pass for that. Would buy again
  • 2 0
 Had a aluminum Trance 2 for 8 years,not a single issue with the frame,even with less than ideal maintenance.
  • 2 0
 I've been flogging my 2020 Advanced 1 for 3 seasons now and it's been flawless. Nothing stock left on the bike but the fork/shock. These new ones look great but I think I'm going to stick with my current 2020 for another season. I have a longer travel bike and like the snappiness of the 146/160 I currently run is super fun!
  • 3 0
 I've been beating on a 17 Trance for 6 seasons now. Going strong. I put an angleset in it and it still feels great.
  • 4 0
 Think of Giant like Toyota. Big and conservative. They get value from mass production economies of scale versus trying to lead niche designs. They make only proven designs that will sell in the mass market. Thus, bulletproof reliability and great value for money.
  • 4 0
 So let me get this straight, for us buyers in the states we only have the choice of the top spec carbon model or the bottom spec alloy model? What the hell Giant? If you sold the alloy 1 model here I’d buy one immediately.
  • 4 0
 I agree. Its exactly the model Id be interested in. Ive been wanting to consolidate my Trance Advance and Trek Session and just have one bike. The alloy 1 would be perfect.
  • 2 0
 There will be more options available next year. Just need to right-size supply after the covid cluster F.
  • 3 1
 I've sold Giant for decades. The high end aluminum models just do not sell. Anyone remember the traffic cone aluminum reign from a few years ago? Sick build but aluminum so we didn't sell a single one. People have been sold on carbon frames. From the consumer stand point they could pay x for heavy old antiquated not cool metal frame with some nice bits they won't use or they could pay x for CARBONIUM! THE MATERIAL OF THE FUTURE!

And they're not totally wrong to think that. The frame IS the most expensive bit. So if they were going to get a bike and were planning for future upgrades, having the 'nicer' frame makes economic sense.

And as an industry guy, Id opt for the lower specced carbon frames versus a nicer equipped aluminum frame thinking purely about resale.
  • 2 0
 @gbones: I feel like the tables are turning on that though. Weight is less of a factor now on big burly enduro bikes that climb well thanks to modern geometry. Plus alloy-first brands like Commencal are surging in popularity and making people realize the value in higher spec’d alloy bikes.
  • 2 0
 @bforwil: I think the only other options coming in the pipeline are the super-premium 0 models. This isn’t a new thing for Giant leaving North America high and dry on top spec alloy models. I have the 2021 Trance X 29 2 model which was the highest spec offered here, we never got the 1 model.
  • 3 0
 Conversely, the Norco Sight aluminum bikes with higher spec have sold pretty well around here, and there are Commencals everywhere. Given the choice of top tier brakes, decent suspension etc and a quality aluminum frame, or 'meh' components on a carbon frame that other than a bit lighter doesn't really give any performance advantages, I know which I'd chose (and have). Maybe consumers just need better educating? There is zero logic in buying a carbon bike with NX, Guide R brakes, cheap wheels and the like.
  • 2 0
 @wake-n-rake: so essentially zero logic in buying anything from Santa Cruz that retails for less than $8k lol

Jokes aside, I completely agree. Give me alloy with better components any day.
  • 2 0
 @WY228: I agree with you on the top spec alloy point, but there will be another version of the carbon model aside from the 0 & 1, later in '23.
  • 4 0
 Great pricing and a brand that delivers good support, even forgoing the horrible monstrosity that is headset cable routing! Thank you Giant for being one of the few sensible bike companies lately!
  • 5 0
 That SX looks sexy. Wish Giant would bring that Alloy Reign 1 29 into the U.S. though.
  • 3 1
 The Aussies need a break though, paying 1300 bucks more for the Sx even though our dollars have always been about the same. Let em have the Reign 1. It's tough out there in the ocean.
  • 2 0
 I have a 2018 Reign (27.5 only) that I brought to the Giant tent during Crankworx Whistler this year. It's beefy, with Z1 coil, Super Deluxe Coil, CC link, phat tires, inserts, big brakes, etc. The product manager was keen on it and they were hinting at something new coming out soon. Now that we have it, compared to the 27.5 models:

Pros:
+ Front triangle got a much-needed update
+ Adjustable geo
+ Pricing is hard to beat
+ Rear end is a smidge longer

Cons:
- No full 27.5 option, especially for the SX
- SX should maybe be its own model? It sounds like it has a unique front triangle
- The chainstay is same size across all sizes, still
  • 4 0
 could you not simply put 27.5 on there? I see the issue going from 27.5 to 29, but not the other way around.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: That’s definitely an option, although I’m not sure if you could maintain the HTA with 27.5 and single crown up front. The fork would have to be at least 180mm travel to keep BB height similar, etc.
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: Almost like they set the fork at 190mm, so you can go 200mm and 27.5"
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: It drops the bottom bracket enough to cause pedal strikes. All the flip chip shenanigans would allow 27.5 in the front to be otherwise acceptable though.
  • 3 0
 It makes total sense for a park bike, but I wish you could option the SX with a wide range mech/cassette. I pedal up an access road to my DH-level terrain and the SX looks like the ideal type of bike for that type of stuff.
  • 2 0
 It comes with an 11-46, should be enough for fireroad grinding
  • 3 0
 @cscholz13: Does it? Oh nice. That's plenty for me, esp with a 27.5 rear wheel. When they said "compact gearing" I was imagining a DH style (possibly 7 speed) cassette). 46 teeth is more than I ever had until maybe two months ago.
  • 2 0
 The Advanced 1 is basically the same as my 2017 Advanced 1 but with bigger wheels, burlier fork, and better geometry. This is the first Reign I've found desirable since I bought mine. Everything in between has had worse geometry, less travel, and a worse spec.
  • 5 0
 I'll forever be a giant fanboy. Looks sick as.
  • 5 0
 No headset cable routing, that's a dealbreaker for me...
  • 5 0
 Ok cool. Now release a new Glory, damnit!
  • 3 0
 I wanted to put a boxxer on my 07 Reign x way back and everyone thought I was crazy. My how the tables have turned
  • 3 0
 Nice downtube protector, actually makes it to the edges of the tube down by the "belly".
  • 3 0
 Anybody with good reasoning on the choice to withhold models from different regions? Makes no sense to me.
  • 2 0
 High end alloy doesn't sell in some places. Giant have been doing something similar for years.
  • 2 0
 @PhillipJ: Huh. Strange. Makes sense from a manufacturer perspective, but I'm surprised North Americans don't want a high end spec on an aluminum bike. That's what the riders I know would want.
  • 2 0
 each country and market is quite diferent, so each Giant distributor decide the best line up option for them. Of course never is 100% agree for everbody
  • 2 0
 They make half the worlds frames, so they all charge more. This way Giant can price their brand cheaper and look like the hero
  • 2 0
 Giant makes a fantastic bike. I've had recent versions of the Trance and Reign and they were awesome bikes... just not when it came time for resale.
  • 2 0
 Yup, that's why I love buying used Giants. Easy to get for a steal.
  • 2 0
 Bikes are getting too expensive
( in general )
I got 2022 regin sx 29er it rips
Can only imagine how it would be like with 160mm
  • 2 0
 If you have a Large or Extra Large you don't need to imagine, you can just remove the stroke limiting spacers from the shock.
  • 2 0
 Giant has always made good bikes, never realized Giant hate existed until seeing these comments. Bunch of label whores on pinkbike it seems.
  • 5 1
 what a huge reveal
  • 3 0
 Unrideable...no headset routing
  • 3 0
 I f*cking love the sx. dual crowns are sick. 100% cool
  • 2 0
 Waiting for a Giant Anthem review please!!
  • 1 0
 FLOW did a great review
  • 2 0
 The Alu models look better than the carbon and that SX is the shiz.
  • 2 2
 As someone who owns a 2020 reign, im sure glad I didnt wait until 2023. You can hit me with any sales jargon out there, but at the end of the day, that's an ugly bike.
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see a bump up in travel on the Trance X 29, 135 rear just seems too conservative for the bike's intentions.
  • 3 0
 Find yourself a 2022 Reign 29?
  • 1 0
 Pop a QR clamp on that Reign SX and you have the most capable commuter you could ever want
  • 1 0
 If I was in the market for a new bike, this and the marin would be at the top of my (value based) list
  • 1 0
 Any picture about the new bike?
  • 1 0
 Why is there so much material between top tube, down tube and head tube??
  • 2 0
 Maybe they're all ready for a dual crown fork?
  • 1 0
 Looks like the BB height on the mullet is super low is that correct?
  • 1 0
 reign sx be looking good right now . . . .
  • 1 1
 So the Advanced model will ship with the trunnion Fox Float X2, which currently still has a design flaw?
  • 1 0
 That hump in the top toob has me thinking "Looks like a Haibike". Eeek.
  • 1 0
 I would pay a little bit more if Giant can put a dropper post on that SX.
  • 1 0
 Reign goes Kona Process
  • 1 0
 Look like a Slash
  • 1 1
 I still think if I were to go with a value brand I'd choose Marin.
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Slash
  • 1 2
 Good comedy
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016130
Mobile Version of Website