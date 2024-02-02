First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails

Feb 2, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

Arc8 is a relatively obscure Swiss bike brand. The Extra is their long-travel 29er, but they don't push it as an enduro race bike, but rather "a bike that is enjoyable on home trails and also the optimal companion on challenging routes." They say that the new version is "racier" than the previous Extra, however, which we reviewed here.

It now sports 165 mm of rear travel, the option to run a 27.5" back wheel and downtube storage. But the big story is the use of a sliding shock mount and a two-pivot suspension system, which Arc8 pioneered with the Essential, their XC& Trail bike. They say it makes even more sense in a long-travel application.
Arc8 Extra Details

• 165 mm travel rear, 160-170 mm front
• Mullet or 29" wheels
•Slider system suspension
• Storage box
• Non-headset cable routing
• Sizes: S,M,L / 440, 470, 500 mm reach
• 2,225 g claimed frame weight (without shock)
• Price: 5,999 € - 8,999 €
arc8bicycles.com


photo

Frame Details

In place of an upper rocker link with two pivots, Arc8’s solution involves a pivot connecting the seatstay to a carriage that slides along a pair of rails parallel to the top tube and the shock. This is teamed with a flex pivot at the seatstay that takes the place of a rear pivot. The linear rail taking the place of a link means the shock does not rotate around its eyelets as the suspension compresses. The main advantage, according to Arc8, is that they can achieve a gradually changing leverage curve typically seen with long rocker links while keeping things compact, stiff and lightweight like a short rocker link.

The frame is available in carbon only and has an impressive claimed weight of 2,225 grams including hardware but excluding the shock. Arc8 have moved away from headset cable routing as seen on the first Extra in favour of traditional cable ports, which no doubt make the frame harder to make. They’ve also added a storage compartment in the downtube.

photo
photo
photo
photo

There’s a threaded BB, UDH and substantial frame protection. Another interesting feature is the flip chip that moves the main pivot forwards or backwards. This adjusts the bottom bracket drop to tweak the geometry or to (partially) compensate for switching 29” for a 27.5” wheel, while simultaneously shortening the chainstay length with the latter.


photo

Suspension

The Extra 2.0 has a continuously progressive leverage curve, with none of the ups and downs of the previous bike’s kinematic. There’s a 20% drop in leverage over the shock from 0 to 100% travel. That makes it moderately progressive, but not especially so. However, most of that change happens after sag, which means it should resist bottom-outs well and play nicely with coil shocks.

photo
photo

According to Arc8, the anti-squat remains just above 100% throughout the sag window (30-35%).


photo
Geometry numbers with a 170 mm fork.

Geometry

The new Extra is significantly longer, lower and slacker than its predecessor, but still isn’t outlandish by current standards. The three-size range covers 440 to 500 mm reach, and this is combined with generous stack height in the large size, which will make it feel bigger relative to the reach. The chainstay length grows by 12 mm when going from the 27.5” to the 29” setting. It also changes by 3 mm per size or 6 mm across the size range, which is probably too small a difference to notice. But if you combine the wheel size and frame size effects, there could be up to 18 mm between the shortest and longest combination, which is significant.

The BB drop in the above chart is measured relative to the front wheel with a 170 mm fork. According to my calculations, that corresponds to a BB height of around 322 mm, whether in the high setting with a 27.5" wheel or low with a 29" rear wheel.


photo
Extra Coil SLX Performance Lanuch Editon - 5,999 €

photo
Extra Coil XT Factory - 7,499 €

photo
Extra Air GX AXS Factory - 7,699 €

Specs & price

There are two main flavours of Extra: coil or air. Aside from the obvious difference, the air-sprung builds use a 160 mm fork (instead of 170 mm) and 36 mm stanchions instead of 38 mm. All use the same carbon fibre frame. There are three air-sprung build kits, ranging from 6,499 € to 8,999 €, plus two coil-sprung options, costing 5,999 € or 7,499 €. Framesets start from 3,399 €.
photo
Full price list


photo


8 Comments
  • 4 0
 I’ll be that guy. “Photo is private”

Seems cool though, I couldn’t think of a slide pun.
  • 2 0
 I've seen a suspension slider idea before, Yeti can't think where....
  • 1 0
 What a time to be alive when a boutique Swiss (!) manufacturer produces better priced bikes than Scott.
  • 1 0
 Sounds great..... I'd love to see it.
  • 1 0
 What’s with all the “photo is private”, lately?
  • 1 0
 That is one looonnnnng shock
  • 1 0
 That's a sweet lookin' machine right there. Kudos.
  • 1 1
 let's hope the bb is bonded properly this time







