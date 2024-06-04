First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional

The Geometron G1, borne of Chris Porter's ideas and Nicolai's manufacturing capabilities has been updated, not overhauled, for 2025. It's effectively remained unchanged since its inception in 2019, and though mountain bike geometry has evolved considerably since then, the G1 was always ahead of its time.
Chris was an early proponent of longer reach figures, slacker head tube angles, and steeper seat tube angles, and the G1 embodied everything that was deemed progressive about geometry. Not only was it at the extreme end of the spectrum with regard to the above, it was also one of the most adjustable and rider-tunable bikes that money could buy thanks to its modular frame construction and use of mutator chips.
2025 Geometron G1 Details
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel Size: 29" / MX / 27.5"
• Fork Travel: 170-180 mm
• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm
• Sizes S-XXL
• Reach: 455, 478, 500, 515, 535mm
• Chainstay: 446, 454, 460, 474, 480mm
• 63.2° head angle, 78.5° seat angle (L)
• Claimed weight: 16.1 kg (Large)
• Price: £3,600 (Frame and EXT Storia V4)
• 5 Year Warranty (original owner only)
• geometronbikes.com
Responsibility for the design of the 2025 G1 was taken up by Geometron's new owners, Sam Robson and Marcel Lauxterman. The two employees were handed control of the company 18 months ago when Porter took a step back. The new bike retains the adjustability of its predecessor and adds more with the use of a straight 56mm headtube that allows use of aftermarket reach and head angle adjust headsets. But that's not all. While Geometron still offer the G1 in five sizes, the sizing has actually shifted down slightly.
Dropping the 555mm reach frame at the big end, they've added a 455mm reach frame at the small end. Though the shortest riders remain without a feasible option, the new size offering is set to better accommodate a more heavily populated portion of the bell curve of rider heights. A key change for the 2025 model is Geometron's genuine commitment to proportional sizing. As reach increases through the frame sizes, head tube angles get slightly steeper, and chainstays get considerably longer (480mm on the XXL) to deliver a more consistent front-to-rear wheel balance across the frame sizes.Frame Construction
The G1 is (still) no shrinking violet. Despite some key changes to its reinforcements, it still has the brutalist aesthetic that feels somewhat inevitable when performance and adjustability are higher up the pecking order than things like weight and, well... looks. Even in 2024, the designers at Geometron show disregard for the water bottle. I tell a lie, there are in fact bosses underneath the shock link with space enough for a 470ml YT Thirstmaster. If you're after niceties such as the ability to carry a full sized bottle, or in-frame storage, best to look elsewhere.
Geometron are unashamedly passionate about putting performance and reliability above all else. Again, best to look elsewhere if you're a gram counter. That said, it's not quite as heavy as it looks, weighing a claimed 16.1 kg (35.5 lb) in a size large. That pertains to the £8099 GX Transmission build, with a Hope Fortus PRO4 wheelset and Schwalbe Super Gravity tires, EXT Era V2 fork, etc.
The frame is fabricated from 7020-T6 aluminum for its high tensile strength. The 56mm headtube lacks the traditional reinforcement gussets seen around the tapered headtube of the original G1. Instead, the engineers chose to run a brace between the top tube and downtube. The result is a much cleaner-looking frame that is, we are told, a bit stiffer too. Contributing to that is the integrated gusset between the top tube and the seat tube, which also serves as a component of the seat clamp. That's true for the M-XXL frames; the S uses a traditional seat post clamp from Hope.
The 2025 G1 employs a UDH dropout, bringing compatibility with SRAM T-Type drivetrains. This required a redesign of the Rear Aligning Drop Out - a feature that allows for precise alignment during the assembly stage of the frame. For those with an original G1, this is retrofittable should you wish to upgrade.
All other aspects of the frame's construction remain unchanged. The frames still benefit from the modular approach, with mutator chips at the seat stay and chainstay allowing for geometry adjustments. And, they are still manufactured in Germany by the team at Nicolai.
Cable routing is external or internal for all but the dropper, which is internal. It has a threaded 73mm wide bottom bracket, and there are ISCG 05 tabs around about it for the mounting of a chain guide and bash guard. Full complement, deep groove angular contact Enduro bearings are used at each of the G1's pivots. The bearings are protected within the frame with additional o-ring seals in the bearing caps and the bearing spacers.
Geometry & Adjustments
If ever there was a bike made for the fettlers, this is it. One could learn a huge amount about geometry and how it affects bike handling by spending a season riding the G1. It is adjustable in a multitude of ways, thanks to the use of so-called mutator chips at the chainstay and seatstay, as well as the new 56mm headtube that allows for use of reach and head angle adjusting headsets.
A mutator at the Horst pivot allows one to simultaneously adjust chainstay length and BB height. This is largely how Geometron alter chainstay length across the frame sizes, by virtue of this modular approach to frame construction. Actually, there are two swingarm sizes; the shorter caters to the S, M & L, while the larger one services the XL & XXL. Switching out the 41mm mutator (stock on the medium) to the 47mm mutator (stock on the large) increases the chainstay length by 6mm, while also dropping the BB height by 11mm. Smaller increments in BB height change can be achieved by switching out the mutator at the seat stay. While there are four chainstay mutators, there are eight seatstay mutators, providing massive scope to dial in ride height, rear-centre length and head angle to different tracks and riding styles.
While the mutators allow for geometry changes outwith the context of a wheel size change, they also allow riders to correct geometry when switching between 29", MX and 27.5" configurations.
The new frame sizing isn't actually too grand a departure from the frame sizes available on the original G1
. While the reach of the former XX Longest (555mm) cannot be replicated with the XXL of the 2025 bike, it's true that none of the other frame sizes offer a geometry that could not have been replicated with one of the original frames. Except of course, the tapered headtube of the 2019 frame wouldn't have allowed for quite as much adjustment as the 2025 model does.
New for 2025 is a proportional approach to frame sizing. You likely heard something similar before but, in the words of the Geometron marketing copy, "We have meticulously crafted each frame size to ensure that every rider, whether 202cm or 160cm (6’8” or 5’3”), enjoys the same ride feel". But, don't roll your eyes just yet.
Geometron hasn't simply added a couple of millimeters to each frame's chainstay and called the job a good'un. With considerably longer chainstays (average increase of 8.5mm between sizes), and progressively steeper head tube angles, they've engineered it such that the front-center to rear-center ratio - or the front-to-rear balance - is very well matched between frame sizes.
The chainstay on the S frame makes up 35.3% of the wheelbase, and on the XXL (480mm) it makes up 34.6%. If a 100 kg rider were to ride the S there would be 35.3 kg of force pressing the front tire into the dirt; on the XXL, there would be 34.6 kg. That's an absolute decrease of 2% load on the front tire.
Let's contrast that with a bike where chainstay length grows by a somewhat negligible amount across the frame sizes; the Yeti SB160 (which claims size-specific chainstays), for example. On the S1, the chainstay makes up 36% of the wheelbase. On the S5, the chainstay makes up 33.4% of the wheelbase. If a 100 kg rider were to ride the S1 there would be 36 kg of force pressing the front tire into the dirt; on the S5, there would be 33.4 kg. That's an absolute decrease of 7.2% load on the front tire.
Granted, this has become somewhat tangential. Taking inspiration from my colleague, Seb Stott, I only wanted to highlight that not all size-specific geometries are made equal - read a deep dive on that here
. What Geometron are doing here with the 2025 G1 geometry is much closer to actual proportional geometry than what you'll get from most other brands claiming it. The notable exception is Forbidden, where rear-center lengths grow by around 15mm between frame sizes.
Something else I'd like to highlight: to my knowledge, 480mm is the longest (static) chainstay length of any bike on the market. And, by virtue of the chainstay mutator chips, any of the frame sizes can run that 480mm stay. It's worth noting though, that the longer the stay, the lower the bottom bracket. An extreme example of that is seen with the XXL frame with the 0mm seat stay mutator, giving an estimated BB height of just 301mm. While I'm sure it would give a very stable and planted feel, it will come with increased risk of pedal strikes. Any of the other seven seatstay mutator chips will raise the BB, to a highest possible height of 341mm.
Though reach figures in the 2025 geometry chart are shorter than those seen in the geometry chart for the original G1, it wouldn't necessarily be fair to say that reach is now shorter. For the 2025 G1, the recommended rider height for the entire range is slightly shorter (160-202cm) than the recommended rider heights for the original (164-205cm). This is all just semantics, perhaps, but at least to my mind, the slight down shift in sizing combined with the means to independently adjust reach by +/- 5mm means more riders will now be able to find a G1 that finds them well.
Despite the reduced reach figures, they are still really quite long in the grand scheme. I imagine that shorter riders (163cm and below) will struggle to find a good fit on the S, even while making use of a reach-adjust headset. Nevertheless, the (rough) sizing recommendations from Geometron are as follows: (S) - 160-172cm, (M) - 170-180cm, (L) - 178-188cm, (XL) - 185-195cm, and (XXL) - 193-202cm. Are there many riders out there who will be disappointed not to see an XXXL with a reach of 555mm? If so, please speak up in the comments.
Elsewhere, the G1 sees other changes to geometry. Seat tubes are now a little shorter, with increased insertion depth allowing fitment of longer travel dropper seat posts. The top tube also sits 25mm lower, too. Seat tube angles are actually relatively unchanged - running from 77.8° to 78.8° across the frame sizes. As you might hope, they are steeper on the larger frames, helping to offset the natural rearward bias that comes with having longer legs.
Suspension
From a suspension perspective, the G1 is relatively unchanged. Sticking with the successful four-bar layout that gives a smooth and consistent rate of progression increase throughout the stroke. The shock driver offers up two mounting positions to give riders the option to run 165mm or 172mm rear wheel travel with the same 230mm x 65mm shock. The increased travel simply shifts the leverage curve up to give it higher start and end-stroke ratios, but the same rate of change through the stroke. Either of these are intended to be paired with a 170mm or a 180mm fork.
While I imagine most riders will run the G1 in one of these long travel settings, Geometron also communicate the option to run it in a much shorter travel configuration and a much longer travel configuration. A 210mm x 55mm shock would give 142mm or 155mm travel at the rear, intended to pair with a 140/150mm fork, while a 250mm x 75mm shock would give 182/200mm travel at the rear, pairing with a 190/200mm travel fork. Geometron maintain that the G1 is designed to be the go-to option for riders seeking a single bike capable of conquering any off-road challenge.
The Horst-link platform doesn't deliver anything kinematically outlandish. The anti-squat, used to describe how the suspension will behave under pedal-induced accelerations, sits around the 100% mark at 30% sag in one of the larger cogs of the cassette that one would use to climb. That indicates that the suspension will feel quite neutral while winching up a fire road.
Anti-rise, used to describe how the suspension will behave under rear braking, is slightly higher than we saw on the original G1. This means the linkage will have a slightly reduced tendency to extend as you yank on the rear brake. The difference is really quite minimal, though.
The frame is sold with a custom-tuned EXT Storia V4 coil shock, supplied with two EXT Super Alloy springs. We got a preview of this shock at Sea Otter, but this is the first time we've seen it on a production frame. On top of the hydraulic bottom-out circuit is a hydraulic top-out system which provides resistance in the final few millimeters of shock stroke extension. The intention with that is to prevent the top-out clunk that is not uncommon on coil shocks, and something that Seb was critical of in his review of the original G1
. For the G1, the Storia V4 gets spherical bearings at the eyelets that allow the shock to rotate as the frame flexes, reducing side loading, and minimizing friction and binding as a result.Pricing
Frame and shock retail at £3,600, sold with a five-year warranty on the frame. Geometron offer a multitude of frame shock and fork, rolling chassis and complete bike options, the details of which can be found on the website. Included in that price is a setup day provided by the Geometron staff in the Wye valley, where customers are given the opportunity to try different frame sizes, spring rates, mutator configurations, components, etc. High unusual, and highly valuable.