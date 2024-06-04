First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional



The Geometron G1, borne of Chris Porter's ideas and Nicolai's manufacturing capabilities has been updated, not overhauled, for 2025. It's effectively remained unchanged since its inception in 2019, and though mountain bike geometry has evolved considerably since then, the G1 was always ahead of its time.



Chris was an early proponent of longer reach figures, slacker head tube angles, and steeper seat tube angles, and the G1 embodied everything that was deemed progressive about geometry. Not only was it at the extreme end of the spectrum with regard to the above, it was also one of the most adjustable and rider-tunable bikes that money could buy thanks to its modular frame construction and use of mutator chips.





2025 Geometron G1 Details

• Aluminum frame

• Wheel Size: 29" / MX / 27.5"

• Fork Travel: 170-180 mm

• Rear Wheel Travel: 162mm or 175mm

• Sizes S-XXL

• Reach: 455, 478, 500, 515, 535mm

• Chainstay: 446, 454, 460, 474, 480mm

• 63.2° head angle, 78.5° seat angle (L)

• Claimed weight: 16.1 kg (Large)

• Price: £3,600 (Frame and EXT Storia V4)

• 5 Year Warranty (original owner only)

• geometronbikes.com

