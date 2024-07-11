First Look: The 2025 Lapierre Spicy Can Be High-Pivot Or Low-Pivot





In addition, the Spicy can accommodate 27.5" or 29" rear wheels, giving it four combinations of suspension and wheel size. Being Lapierre, it's meant to be an uncompromising enduro race bike, but they say it works very well in the bike park too - especially in the high-pivot mode.



• High-pivot or low-pivot suspension

• 170 or 174 mm rear travel, 180 mm fork

• Mixed or matching wheels

• Full-carbon frame

• 63.5° head angle, 78° seat angle

• 440-450 mm chainstays (size-specific)

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• Price: 5 499€ - 10 000€

• lapierrebikes.com

Frame details

Here you can see the alternate bolt holes for the low-pivot mode.

Isabeau Courdurier has been riding the low-pivot & mullet combo this season.

Suspension

Pedal kickback comparison.

Shock leverage ratio qualitative comparison. Axle path.

One of the more comprehensive geo charts.

Geometry

Builds

CF Team - 10 000€ / 15.8 KG

CF 8.9 - 6 999€ / 16.0 KG

CF 7.9 - 6 499€ / 16,1 KG

CF 6.9 - 5 499€ / 16.5 KG