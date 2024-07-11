Powered by Outside

First Look: The 2025 Lapierre Spicy Can Be High-Pivot Or Low-Pivot

Jul 11, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

Lapierre is no stranger to trying new ideas. Remember e.i, the automatic shock-locking mechanism they launched way back in 2012? Now they have a new innovative suspension concept. The 2025 Spicy CF's, suspension can be configured to run as a conventional low-pivot layout or a high-pivot with an idler. Lapierre is calling it "2 bikes in 1," with the high-pivot setting optimised for steep and rough courses and the low-pivot for more rolling terrain where pedalling efficiency and responsiveness are higher priority.

In addition, the Spicy can accommodate 27.5" or 29" rear wheels, giving it four combinations of suspension and wheel size. Being Lapierre, it's meant to be an uncompromising enduro race bike, but they say it works very well in the bike park too - especially in the high-pivot mode.

Lapierre Spicy Details

• High-pivot or low-pivot suspension
• 170 or 174 mm rear travel, 180 mm fork
• Mixed or matching wheels
• Full-carbon frame
• 63.5° head angle, 78° seat angle
• 440-450 mm chainstays (size-specific)
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: 5 499€ - 10 000€
lapierrebikes.com


Whether in high-pivot or low-pivot settings, there's around 170 mm of rear suspension travel, rising to 174 mm with mullet wheels, teamed with a 180 mm fork. It's a big bike, but Lapierre promises respectable frame weight and climbing manners too.

photo


Frame details

The Spicy ships in the high-pivot setting, but it's possible to switch it to a low-pivot at home. This involves moving the main pivot to the lower bolt holes, removing the 15-tooth idler pulley and switching the rocker link - there is a different one for each mode included in the box.

photo
Here you can see the alternate bolt holes for the low-pivot mode.

Also, there's a flip chip on the rear shock mount which has three positions to account for both the suspension and wheel size settings. The forward setting is for mullet wheels with a low pivot; the rearward setting is for 29" wheels with a high pivot, and the middle setting is for the other two combinations. According to Lapierre, the BB height and frame angles are the same with any combination.

photo
photo

Fair to say it's not designed to be a trailside swap, but you should be able to do it yourself without having to buy any separate parts. Swapping wheel sizes simply involves changing the flip chip setting, but Lapierre is only selling the Spicy with mixed wheels for now, so you'll have to buy your own wheel to run it 29".

Isabeau Courdurier has been riding the low-pivot & mullet combo this season.

In other news, the frame uses Lapierre's highest-quality UD SLI carbon fiber front and rear. The rear section is said to be very stiff while the front triangle has been designed to compromise between high-speed precision and low-speed tracking. It also has a threaded BB, space for a bottle and ISCG tabs. Cables run through the headset. There's no word on seatpost insertion depth but it does look quite shallow.

photo
Write your own caption.

There's a downtube storage section, accessed from underneath with a plastic cover and a pouch inside to store tools, snacks or spares.


photo

Suspension

While the mullet setting offers more travel (174 mm vs 170 mm), the high-pivot mode is slightly more progressive. Each combination has a slightly different leverage ratio curve. Interestingly, while high-pivot designs with idler pulleys are usually designed to minimize or eliminate pedal kickback, Lapierre says the pedal kickback is similar in both high- or low-pivot settings. Perhaps they wanted to reintroduce some pedal feedback and responsiveness with the high-pivot setting, similar to what Greg Minnaar has been doing with his Norco.

photo
Pedal kickback comparison.
photo
Shock leverage ratio qualitative comparison.
photo
Axle path.

Details are scant on precise values, but Lapierre says the high-pivot setting has more anti-squat and anti-rise, helping the bike to stay more level when stamping on the pedals or brakes.


photo
One of the more comprehensive geo charts.

Geometry

Based on team feedback, the seat tube has been steepened and the head angle slackened slightly compared to the outgoing Spicy, which launched in 2019. The BB remains low for the travel at 335 mm, maintaining the same ride height at sag as the old bike.

The reach has grown too, and an extra small size has been added - as used by Isabeau Courdurier.


Builds

photo
CF Team - 10 000€ / 15.8 KG
photo
CF 8.9 - 6 999€ / 16.0 KG
photo
CF 7.9 - 6 499€ / 16,1 KG
photo
CF 6.9 - 5 499€ / 16.5 KG

photo


photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Lapierre Bikes Lapierre Spicy


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
321 articles
Report
23 Comments
  • 37 0
 Pick your pivot height and be a dick about it
  • 23 1
 Zero seat post insertion
  • 4 0
 Yeah, it's a great looking bike, but that's a seat tube for a DH bike. Got to wonder if it meets most brand's minimum insertion requirements.
  • 2 0
 I'm afraid you might be correct. All the bikes on pics have like 150mm droppers. That's not enough.
  • 1 0
 @goroncy: 420 ST height on a large is low, and the stack looks high. The insertion does look very limited.

I can barely read the Geo Table on the website.
  • 1 0
 Everybody has to Greg Minnaar their saddles.
  • 1 0
 Cant believe they didn't just dump this design when they saw the first drawing, that seatpost setup should have made it a non starter
  • 1 0
 Looks like they mimicked vampire bikes..Chris Canfields prototype and now in production has been out there for 2+ years..
Good idea and with older and holes you can adjust, got a vampire bike on order from Chris...it has 3 holes for. Settings..

High pivot, mid pivot and no pivot or idler
  • 1 0
 Chris absolutely has a patent on this too. Wonder if/how that'll play out....

On the other hand, we know Chris is OK to license his designs out to others!
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: they will likely just continue to not sell in the US and avoid the issue all together. Similar to Horst link designs popping up all over Europe prior to the expiration of the patent
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: yeah he is and it would be nice to see some love from a other brand towards smaller boutique brands if it crosses patents...
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: as assholish as that is it makes sense from a business standpoint to avoid any royalty or lic fees but it also makes the company look a bit shady in its tactics...crappy part is most won't care about that and no one will give credit to the original...that's the shit part....
  • 3 2
 I would buy this, IF the seat tube was actually usable for someone over 5'8 realistically - to me the bike is unridable unless its a park bike only.

On second look, its the same frame as their new DH bike so whats the go? Is this a piss take at how rubbish enduro racing is now?
  • 4 0
 Specialized and now Lapierre telling us it's 2025 already, man time sure does fly.
  • 1 0
 Seatpost insertion looks shallow, but the seattube also looks pretty low. Maybe it's time to do something like when BB height sort of faded away from geo charts to be replaced with BB drop (though it did flip back a bit with mullet-time), and flip the direction of the measurement. List the minimum distance from the BB that the bottom of the seat post can be. Then it's easy math: if your chosen dropper's total length plus that minimum is less than or equal to your chosen saddle height, then you're golden.

Since I've been told here that worrying about minimum insertion is a moot point for pretty much any frame, dropper, and rider combos, this should be all the numbers that one needs.
  • 4 0
 Does that seat insertion even meet minimum requirements?
  • 3 0
 People barely use their Geo-adjustments, what made them think they will use this?
  • 3 0
 Courdurier is literally tired of winning on this bike, has to rip
  • 2 0
 Pick a dick height and be a pivot about it
  • 1 2
 This one seems to sit more in a sort of mid pivot location. What makes a high pivot a high pivot?
I guess majority rearward axle path? This bike likely won’t have that.
  • 1 0
 Nice launch video, where is that red earth spot? Never seen it before
  • 1 0
 Cable tourism. Although normal tourism possible.
  • 1 0
 Nothing like oneup can fixed the seattube issue.







