First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock

Colorado's Push Industries has released its most affordable coil shock yet, with pricing starting at $865 USD. Though it's not exactly an insignificant sum of money, it is nearing half the price of the ElevenSix, the brand's premium coil shock. Unlike the latter, this is a single valve affair, but it does borrow much of its technology from its well-established sibling.
Tool-free adjustment of high- and low-speed compression damping, and low-speed rebound damping is on the table, combined with an independent hydraulic bottom-out piston. The aim with this one was to deliver a durable, lightweight, high-performance coil shock, with the broadest aftermarket compatibility for both regular bikes and eMTBs.
Push Industries SV8 Details
• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft
• 28 clicks of high-speed compression adjustment
• 28 clicks of low-speed compression adjustment
• 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment
• Hydraulic bottom-out
• Standard eyelet and trunnion options
• eMTB compatible
• $865 USD without spring (+$95 for PUSH HyperCoil Spring)
• Claimed weight: Approx. 800 grams with Hypercoil spring and hardware
• pushindustries.com
Push Industries made its name in custom suspension tuning, before launching the ElevenSix
in 2015, a coil shock that is now in its third generation.
That ultra high-end $1,600 USD suspension component is sort of in a league of its own, thanks to its dual overhead compression damping system that allows the rider to switch between two preset compression damping settings on the fly - sort of like having two shocks in one. The SV8 announced today gets its name from the fact that it merely has a single valve.
That single valve is, however, still externally tunable with 28 clicks each of high- and low-speed compression adjustment, and 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment. And, there's the independent hydraulic bottom-out piston that the SV8 shares with the ElevenSix. This comes into play over the final 15% of rear wheel travel, helping to decelerate the compression to avoid bottom-out, or at least reduce the harshness associated with it. This aspect of the damper is non-adjustable.
Unlike the ElevenSix, which is a rider- and frame-specific rear shock, the Push SV8 is available in one of only two possible damper tunes: an A-Tune for 300-500lb/in spring rates, and a B-Tune for 525-700lb/in spring rates.
There is no climb lever on the SV8. Darren Murphy, the founder of PUSH Industries, tells us the SV8's bridged piston design works with the compression valve to reduce rider-induced movements that come from pedaling, braking, or body shifts under technical climbing, without compromising bump performance.
It runs a low pressure reservoir system (95 psi) said to significantly reduce initial breakaway force at the shock shaft. Darren says this results in a shock that can track the ground better by reacting to even the smallest trail chatter.
While the Push SV8 can't compete with the likes of the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil or the Fox DHX2 on price, it absolutely can on customer care. They offer a full factory warranty reset with each annual service if performed by one of their Factory Authorized Service Centers.
Consider that with the fact that you can adjust stroke length in 2.5mm increments, so it can viably be transferred from bike to bike, and perhaps you've got yourself a shock for life. All of a sudden, the $865 USD doesn't seem so bad.
Oh, that warranty is transferable to subsequent owners, too.
The SV8 is available in the following dimensions:
• 180 x 50-55mm trunnion
• 205 x 60-65mm trunnion
• 210 x 50-55mm standard eyelet
• 230 x 60-65mm standard eyelet
And on the other hand, I’ve had Ohlins and EXT go so ridiculously far above and beyond trying to do one off stuff, exchanges, changes, and more just out of stoke and fun. I’ve found easier folks to deal with and suspension I think I prefer
Speaking of specific tunes, I actually bought a first gen Push 11.6 for a Ferrum bike but it was tuned for an old Knolly Warden originally. I was super impressed on its tenability because it was terrible at first but after a spring swap and fiddling with the settings it now rips downhill but climbs amazingly well (especially for a 42 lb bike ha).
Curious, do moto and sidebyside riders tune their suspension like this?
Most other shocks can be changed as such too.
I think it’s a massive bummer because I was sold on the one shock for life like 6 or so years ago when I bought the original 11.6. Since then, I’ve been told that it’ll cost me practically the same to change to my new bike as it would be to just get a new shock(I have screenshots from them to prove it) and it’s been frustrating with getting work done on the original.
That doesn’t even get into the compatibility issues and whether they’ll even support your new frame and help you or not.
Glad I’m done with 11.6. On to better shocks(IMO) and easier folks to deal with