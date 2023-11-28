First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock

Colorado's Push Industries has released its most affordable coil shock yet, with pricing starting at $865 USD. Though it's not exactly an insignificant sum of money, it is nearing half the price of the ElevenSix, the brand's premium coil shock. Unlike the latter, this is a single valve affair, but it does borrow much of its technology from its well-established sibling.



Tool-free adjustment of high- and low-speed compression damping, and low-speed rebound damping is on the table, combined with an independent hydraulic bottom-out piston. The aim with this one was to deliver a durable, lightweight, high-performance coil shock, with the broadest aftermarket compatibility for both regular bikes and eMTBs.



Push Industries SV8 Details

• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft

• 28 clicks of high-speed compression adjustment

• 28 clicks of low-speed compression adjustment

• 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment

• Hydraulic bottom-out

• Standard eyelet and trunnion options

• eMTB compatible

• $865 USD without spring (+$95 for PUSH HyperCoil Spring)

• Claimed weight: Approx. 800 grams with Hypercoil spring and hardware

• pushindustries.com

