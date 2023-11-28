First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock

Nov 28, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Colorado's Push Industries has released its most affordable coil shock yet, with pricing starting at $865 USD. Though it's not exactly an insignificant sum of money, it is nearing half the price of the ElevenSix, the brand's premium coil shock. Unlike the latter, this is a single valve affair, but it does borrow much of its technology from its well-established sibling.

Tool-free adjustment of high- and low-speed compression damping, and low-speed rebound damping is on the table, combined with an independent hydraulic bottom-out piston. The aim with this one was to deliver a durable, lightweight, high-performance coil shock, with the broadest aftermarket compatibility for both regular bikes and eMTBs.
Push Industries SV8 Details
• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft
• 28 clicks of high-speed compression adjustment
• 28 clicks of low-speed compression adjustment
• 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment
• Hydraulic bottom-out
• Standard eyelet and trunnion options
• eMTB compatible
• $865 USD without spring (+$95 for PUSH HyperCoil Spring)
• Claimed weight: Approx. 800 grams with Hypercoil spring and hardware
pushindustries.com

photo
The Push SV8 is available in both standard eyelet and Trunnion mount options, metric sizing only

Push Industries made its name in custom suspension tuning, before launching the ElevenSix in 2015, a coil shock that is now in its third generation.

That ultra high-end $1,600 USD suspension component is sort of in a league of its own, thanks to its dual overhead compression damping system that allows the rider to switch between two preset compression damping settings on the fly - sort of like having two shocks in one. The SV8 announced today gets its name from the fact that it merely has a single valve.

That single valve is, however, still externally tunable with 28 clicks each of high- and low-speed compression adjustment, and 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment. And, there's the independent hydraulic bottom-out piston that the SV8 shares with the ElevenSix. This comes into play over the final 15% of rear wheel travel, helping to decelerate the compression to avoid bottom-out, or at least reduce the harshness associated with it. This aspect of the damper is non-adjustable.

Unlike the ElevenSix, which is a rider- and frame-specific rear shock, the Push SV8 is available in one of only two possible damper tunes: an A-Tune for 300-500lb/in spring rates, and a B-Tune for 525-700lb/in spring rates.

photo
photo

There is no climb lever on the SV8. Darren Murphy, the founder of PUSH Industries, tells us the SV8's bridged piston design works with the compression valve to reduce rider-induced movements that come from pedaling, braking, or body shifts under technical climbing, without compromising bump performance.

It runs a low pressure reservoir system (95 psi) said to significantly reduce initial breakaway force at the shock shaft. Darren says this results in a shock that can track the ground better by reacting to even the smallest trail chatter.

photo
photo


While the Push SV8 can't compete with the likes of the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil or the Fox DHX2 on price, it absolutely can on customer care. They offer a full factory warranty reset with each annual service if performed by one of their Factory Authorized Service Centers.

Consider that with the fact that you can adjust stroke length in 2.5mm increments, so it can viably be transferred from bike to bike, and perhaps you've got yourself a shock for life. All of a sudden, the $865 USD doesn't seem so bad.

Oh, that warranty is transferable to subsequent owners, too.

photo
photo

The SV8 is available in the following dimensions:

• 180 x 50-55mm trunnion
• 205 x 60-65mm trunnion
• 210 x 50-55mm standard eyelet
• 230 x 60-65mm standard eyelet

56 Comments
  • 58 0
 disappointed it's not more expensive
  • 10 0
 Don't worry... it is once you add the spring and hardware.
  • 2 0
 Im sure their new forks price will have you feeling right as rain, soon enough!
  • 19 1
 The ease of travel adjust is neat, but I'm wondering how that works with the HBO. It says that HBO affects the last 15% of travel and is not adjustable, but if you're limiting travel externally, it's going to kick in later (at like ~10% if my math is right on a 60mm vs. 65mm).
  • 1 0
 Yeah this was my first thought as well.
  • 1 0
 exactly
  • 3 0
 @pushindustries ?
  • 15 0
 Came to talk smack about it being a Fox RC4 from more than a decade ago, but it has hydraulic bottom-out so the joke is still on fox for a decade of missed opportunity.
  • 10 2
 PUSH is rad and the warranty reset as well as warranty applicability to subsequent owners is super cool. That said, essentially every single shock's stroke can be adjusted by 2.5mm increments - the real issue that comes up when changing frames is differences in eye to eye as well as trunnion vs standard eyelet mounting. Still think this is cool but this isn't a "shock for life" based off of the ability to change stroke.
  • 14 1
 Not stated in this article, but a customer can have the shock re-sized when sending it in for service. There will be an option to change the bridge from standard to trunnion, and the body / shaft changed for the 210-230 for example. These parts will be an additional cost at the time of rebuild but is going to be an option for customers taking it to a different bike.
  • 4 5
 @anderd23: If we allow for additional costs then many shocks can be adapted in the same way. This isn’t unique to Push. Their transferrable warranty and warranty reset, however, is a neat idea that could lend to this being a ‘shock for life’, or at least longer lasting than others.
  • 13 4
 I had a pretty poor experience with them and moving a shock from bike to bike. They wouldn't reset/retune my shock from a V1 sentinel to a Dreadnought even though the mount would have worked. They claimed since their Dreadnought tune was on the update shock they couldn't help me with the older version 11-6 since their software wouldn't align. Seemed BS to force me into a new shock. Which worked great for them, as I'll never buy another push product after that customer service.
  • 7 2
 @jwa9681: man, I just typed similar down below. That sucks man! Same happened to me where the whole shock for life turned into needing a new one after a couple years because everything was based on their newer stuff. It blows. They were frustrating for me to deal with too.
And on the other hand, I’ve had Ohlins and EXT go so ridiculously far above and beyond trying to do one off stuff, exchanges, changes, and more just out of stoke and fun. I’ve found easier folks to deal with and suspension I think I prefer
  • 1 0
 @jwa9681: I always thought that sounded way too good to be true (shock for life statement) and figured issues like this would arise. I bought mine for a stumpjumper evo though and it has a pretty standard shock size so, specific tune be damned, I figured I could slap it on something different later.

Speaking of specific tunes, I actually bought a first gen Push 11.6 for a Ferrum bike but it was tuned for an old Knolly Warden originally. I was super impressed on its tenability because it was terrible at first but after a spring swap and fiddling with the settings it now rips downhill but climbs amazingly well (especially for a 42 lb bike ha).
  • 2 1
 @jwa9681: Yup...our bad on that one. We definitely had some big mishaps in the changeover from V1 to the R-Series. We listened, learned, and made adjustments to how that program works. Really sorry for your experience.
  • 2 1
 @anderd23: Yup, I've had my 11/6 rebuilt for three different frames. It still cost me a few a hundred bucks to do it, but it was well worth it.
  • 7 1
 This looks super promising - great price point, lots of similar adjustments to its big brother and still supporting USA made! Good job PUSH!
  • 6 2
 My dream is a shock that I never have to think about tuning. Like, I order based on my weight and plug in some fave trails and then it arrives perfectly suited. When I see 28 clicks I just feel like I'll own something that will never feel right.

Curious, do moto and sidebyside riders tune their suspension like this?
  • 7 0
 Check out their 11.6 then
  • 3 0
 Thing is, they're never going to adjust to your riding style, so "perfect" is unattainable. It's best to start with a good baseline, and then embrace some testing/bracketing to dial it in for your specifics (riding style and preference for feel). If you can't get to the point where you can feel the changes in settings while testing, then just set in the middle and forget about it, it probably won't matter to you one way or the other.
  • 2 0
 @mammal: but I don't want to think, man! haha
  • 2 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: You don't have to though, you can always just ride and not think about what your shock is doing.
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: buy a hardtail problem solved
  • 1 0
 Clicks are undefined
  • 4 0
 I bought an 11-6 years ago under the promise it would be a buy-it-for-life shock. Only to find out they wouldn't support the next frame I got. It was a great shock, but I can't trust their buy-it-for-life marketing ever again.
  • 2 0
 Yep! Same thing happened to me! Freaking massive bummer. But learned my lesson
  • 9 3
 Why would you not just pay a little over a hundred dollars more for a Ext?
  • 7 6
 Or $35 more for Cane Creek's new shock
  • 1 2
 My Arma is loud compared to Push. I don’t personally mind but my buddy who has a Push hates the sound of it (his loss). I could see this deterring riders from buying EXT.
  • 11 0
 EXT Price includes 2 springs so it is actually much closer in price than that.
  • 1 0
 @ncrider5: Different tools for different jobs. I have a Push 11.6, but the Tigon's adjustable progression would make it more suited for certain riding scenarios and styles.
  • 3 0
 @603roost: The Sound of performance as they proudly address in the manual Big Grin
  • 4 0
 considering EXT includes two springs is the same price or almost cheaper. Also tuned for your weight and bike kinematic.
  • 1 0
 @603roost: the noise is the sound of the damper working lol
  • 2 0
 Because you can pay hundred less for a Novyparts Novya that will come with a real custom tune.
  • 1 0
 @ESKato: Yes I know! "THE SOUND OF TECHNOLOGY" as EXT describes it in the user manual. I have no issues with the sound personally. I love my Arma and the customer support I've received from EXT here in the states. Simply noting this as something that may be a deterrent to some riders.
  • 1 0
 @norcalbike: Yes I know! "THE SOUND OF TECHNOLOGY" as EXT describes it in the user manual. I have no issues with the sound personally. I love my Arma and the customer support I've received from EXT here in the states. Simply noting this as something that may be a deterrent to some riders.
  • 2 4
 I liked the elvensix better than the storia or the arma, I've had the elevensix on a few bikes and it significantly improved the performance. The EXT looks good, but I could never get it as dialed as the push or a Fox X2 for that matter- and the sound was obnoxious. I like a quiet bike. Fox, Rockshox and Push can all make dampers that work well without a gushing sound over every small bump. This shock looks appealing as there are a lot of bikes I've wanted to take a push to that didn't have a dedicated tune.
  • 3 1
 “Consider that with the fact that you can adjust stroke length in 2.5mm increments, so it can viably be transferred from bike to bike, and perhaps you've got yourself a shock for life. All of a sudden, the $865 USD doesn't seem so bad.”

Most other shocks can be changed as such too.
I think it’s a massive bummer because I was sold on the one shock for life like 6 or so years ago when I bought the original 11.6. Since then, I’ve been told that it’ll cost me practically the same to change to my new bike as it would be to just get a new shock(I have screenshots from them to prove it) and it’s been frustrating with getting work done on the original.
That doesn’t even get into the compatibility issues and whether they’ll even support your new frame and help you or not.
Glad I’m done with 11.6. On to better shocks(IMO) and easier folks to deal with
  • 2 2
 That’s just been my experience though. I know many others have been more than pumped. They seem to have their target market figured out and it works for them. Can’t knock that. Wish em the best
  • 1 0
 it's a shame given how the shock performs
  • 2 0
 They wouldn’t transfer my first gen 11.6 to a new frame either because it was their original shock and they said they aren’t transferring those. It needs to be their new shock
  • 3 0
 @stormracing We admittedly made some mistakes with our reconfiguration program during the changeover from the V1 to the R Series. It really came from the introduction of “Metric” sizing, trunnion mounts, etc. When we first introduced the V1 we only had a few sizes and traditional mounting. We did make adjustments to that program and began offering things like a trade-in if a reconfig was cost-prohibitive as one example. We would like to apologize for that experience though. It was our bad, and we’ve adjusted our program based on feedback just like yours.
  • 6 1
 The largest issue I see is that it's the same cost as a truly custom tuned Avalanche Bomber CR.
  • 4 0
 Which I know first hand outperforms the 11.6
  • 4 0
 since when are stroke changes unique or even a way of having a 'shock for life'? hahaaa. They all do that....!
  • 1 0
 Always stoked to see "budget" options but why not just pay a little more for that Coil/Air shock Cane Creek has, or an EXT... this seems like its just a Super Deluxe with a PUSH logo on it?
  • 6 4
 Darren, where Climbswitch?
  • 2 0
 I bet there are a lot of people that buy a Push once.
  • 1 0
 Can someone confirm I can run a Push coil on my DHX2? Pretty sure they have the same ID.
  • 1 0
 Bring on the inverted fork!!
  • 1 0
 Just based on the picture, it appears to leak water. Not impressed.
  • 2 1
 Where's the fork...
Below threshold threads are hidden







