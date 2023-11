First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock

Colorado's Push Industries has released its most affordable coil shock yet, with pricing starting at $865 USD. Though it's not exactly an insignificant sum of money, it is nearing half the price of the ElevenSix, the brand's premium coil shock. Unlike the latter, this is a single valve affair, but it does borrow much of its technology from its well-established sibling.



Tool-free adjustment of high- and low-speed compression damping, and low-speed rebound damping is on the table, combined with an independent hydraulic bottom-out piston. The aim with this one was to deliver a durable, lightweight, high-performance coil shock, with the broadest aftermarket compatibility for both regular bikes and eMTBs.

Push Industries SV8 Details

• Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft

• 28 clicks of high-speed compression adjustment

• 28 clicks of low-speed compression adjustment

• 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment

• Hydraulic bottom-out

• Standard eyelet and trunnion options

• eMTB compatible

• $865 USD without spring (+$95 for PUSH HyperCoil Spring)

• Claimed weight: Approx. 800 grams with Hypercoil spring and hardware

• pushindustries.com

The Push SV8 is available in both standard eyelet and Trunnion mount options, metric sizing only

Push Industries made its name in custom suspension tuning, before launching the ElevenSix in 2015, a coil shock that is now in its third generation.That ultra high-end $1,600 USD suspension component is sort of in a league of its own, thanks to its dual overhead compression damping system that allows the rider to switch between two preset compression damping settings on the fly - sort of like having two shocks in one. The SV8 announced today gets its name from the fact that it merely has a single valve.That single valve is, however, still externally tunable with 28 clicks each of high- and low-speed compression adjustment, and 18 clicks of low-speed rebound adjustment. And, there's the independent hydraulic bottom-out piston that the SV8 shares with the ElevenSix. This comes into play over the final 15% of rear wheel travel, helping to decelerate the compression to avoid bottom-out, or at least reduce the harshness associated with it. This aspect of the damper is non-adjustable.Unlike the ElevenSix, which is a rider- and frame-specific rear shock, the Push SV8 is available in one of only two possible damper tunes: an A-Tune for 300-500lb/in spring rates, and a B-Tune for 525-700lb/in spring rates.There is no climb lever on the SV8. Darren Murphy, the founder of PUSH Industries, tells us the SV8's bridged piston design works with the compression valve to reduce rider-induced movements that come from pedaling, braking, or body shifts under technical climbing, without compromising bump performance.It runs a low pressure reservoir system (95 psi) said to significantly reduce initial breakaway force at the shock shaft. Darren says this results in a shock that can track the ground better by reacting to even the smallest trail chatter.While the Push SV8 can't compete with the likes of the RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil or the Fox DHX2 on price, it absolutely can on customer care. They offer a full factory warranty reset with each annual service if performed by one of their Factory Authorized Service Centers.Consider that with the fact that you can adjust stroke length in 2.5mm increments, so it can viably be transferred from bike to bike, and perhaps you've got yourself a shock for life. All of a sudden, the $865 USD doesn't seem so bad.Oh, that warranty is transferable to subsequent owners, too.The SV8 is available in the following dimensions:• 180 x 50-55mm trunnion• 205 x 60-65mm trunnion• 210 x 50-55mm standard eyelet• 230 x 60-65mm standard eyelet