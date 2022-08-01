First Look: The All-New Unno Dash

Aug 1, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Unno appear to be working on overhauling their entire range this year. First the Boös eMTB, then the Burn enduro bike, both of which turned heads with some striking new design language from Unno. With low-slung top tubes, tall seat masts, and sleek, low-slung silhouettes, they looked more like concept bike sketches than production bikes.

Now, the Dash, Unno's trail bike has been given the same treatment. "It has a lot of similarities with the recently-launched Burn," says Unno's founder, Cesar Rojo, "but we promise it is a very different bike. The Dash has always been our 'slay any trail' bike, being the closest idea to mountain bike perfection that we can imagine."

Unno Dash Details
• Intended use: Trail/all-mountain
• 150mm front travel
• 140mm rear travel
• 29" wheels
• Sizes: S1, S2 & S3
• Reach: 435, 470 & 510 mm, respectively
• Weight: TBC
• Price:€7,795 - €10,495 inc. Vat
unno.com

Note the integrated chain guide.

Frame Details

The new bike has very little in common with the outgoing Unno Dash, which was released in 2018. Travel has been bumped up by 10 mm front and rear, now sitting at 140 mm at the rear and 150 mm up front. Unlike the Burn enduro bike, the Dash is a dedicated 29er in all three sizes.

The frame is a carbon fiber monocoque with Unno's twin-link suspension system. One short link is connected concentric to the bottom bracket, while the other connects just above it and drives the shock. It's a progressive design with a generous amount of recommended sag: 35% (+/- 5%).


There's an integrated chain guide and seat tube clamp, down tube protector and a full complement of EnduroMAX frame bearings. The maximum recommended rear tire width is 2.6". The frame's plastic parts and rubber protectors are made with Oceanworks recycled plastics salvaged from the sea.

Though Unno's press communication glossed over this, it appears to have the same through-headset cable routing and downtube storage compartment as the Unno Burn, released a couple of months ago.



Geometry

Unno will build three sizes which they say will cover riders from 165 cm (5' 5") to 195 cm (6' 5") tall. That means the gaps between sizes are pretty big - there's a 35 mm difference in reach between S1 and S2 and 40 mm between S2 and S3, so getting the right size will be crucial. It's a big improvement on the old Dash which was released in just one size (effectively a medium) with a 455 mm reach and a wheelbase of just 1,180 mm.

Unno have taken stack height seriously, with a stubby 105 mm head tube in S1, growing to a lengthy 145 mm in the S3 size. That should mean very tall or short riders will be able to get their bar at the right height without resorting to extreme handlebar rises or towers of stem spacers. The chainstay length remains the same in all three sizes, at 445 mm. The seat angle is nice and steep, and at a shade under 65 degrees the head angle is slacker than many trail bikes.



Specs

The Dash will be available with two build kits: Race and Factory, costing €7,795 and €10,495, respectively. Both feature Unno's own Deux one-piece carbon cockpit; Fox Factory suspension with a Float X2 shock and 36 fork; Formula four-pot brakes and SRAM AXS gearing. The Factory version's upgrades are mostly superficial, with XX1 vs. GX AXS gearing, carbon rather than alloy Synthesis rims from CrankBrothers, and a Reverb ZXS dropper instead of a Fox Transfer. Both builds only get 175 mm of dropper travel in the largest size, 150 mm in S2 and 125 mm in S1.



Availability

Unno say the DASH will be in stock and ready to be shipped by about the time you read this. "We will prioritize the S2 sizes," says Cesar. "The S1 and S3 will be ready to ship in 2-3 weeks."




